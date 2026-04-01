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RESILIENCE ON THE ROAD TO REVELATION

Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory | Supplemental Post 4

A Bridge Across All Three Series

God wrote the Gospel in the stars before the Fall. He preserved it in stone at Göbekli Tepe before Babel. He transmitted it through Noah’s family from Ararat. And then — at the foot of that same mountain range, at the Tower of Babel — the 70 nations chose fallen angels over Yahweh, and the corruption of the divine message began its six-thousand-year campaign. That campaign ends in the Bowl sequence. We are watching it end.

“When the Most High gave the nations their inheritance, when he divided all mankind, he set up boundaries for the peoples according to the number of the sons of God. But the LORD’s portion is his people, Jacob his allotted heritage.” — Deuteronomy 32:8-9, KJV (following Dead Sea Scrolls and Septuagint — “sons of God” not “sons of Israel”) “God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods.” — Psalm 82:1, KJV

THE CHRONOLOGICAL ARC — BEFORE IT IS FRAGMENTED

The arc this post documents is continuous. It has never been interrupted. But it has been presented in fragments — Göbekli Tepe as an archaeology story, Noah’s Ark as a Genesis story, the Tower of Babel as a linguistics story, the Divine Council as a theology story, the Bowl sequence as an eschatology story. Separated, each fragment is interesting. Connected, they are the complete cosmic backstory of everything the series has been building.

Here is the chronological sequence as one continuous narrative:

Before the Flood → Göbekli Tepe → Mount Ararat → Table of Nations → Tower of Babel → 70 Nations Disinherited → Divine Council Corruption → Six Thousand Years of Fallen Administration → Bowl Sequence Reclamation → Second Advent → Restoration

Every link in this chain is documented. Every connection is exegetically grounded. And the chain runs from before the Flood to the morning news.

LINK 1 — GÖBEKLI TEPE: THE MAZZAROTH IN STONE

Approximately 11,600 years ago — in the immediate post-Flood period, approximately 350 miles from Mount Ararat in southeastern Turkey — a civilization built the most ancient known temple complex on earth at Göbekli Tepe. They carved the Mazzaroth into stone on Pillar 43 before the Babel corruption twisted the Gospel in the Stars into astrology.

The Mazzaroth blog series documented what is now archaeologically confirmed: the scorpion of Scorpius, the serpent-wrestler of Ophiuchus, the serpent of Serpens, and the Mighty One of Hercules — the complete Genesis 3:15 combat scene, preserved in stone, from a civilization that knew the Gospel before the nations chose the wrong tree.

This matters chronologically for a specific reason: Göbekli Tepe was deliberately buried around the time of the Tower of Babel event — approximately 2345 BC by Dodwell’s axial mechanics calculation and the corresponding biblical chronology. It was not abandoned. It was intentionally covered. Somebody — at the moment that Babel’s corruption of the divine message was reaching its institutional zenith — buried the pre-corruption witness to the genuine message in the ground.

The Mazzaroth testimony was preserved in stone before Babel corrupted it. Then buried when Babel’s corruption took hold. Then rediscovered in 1994 — just in time for a generation that needs it.

God keeps His own records.

LINK 2 — MOUNT ARARAT: THE TRANSMISSION POINT

Mount Ararat stands at the geographic heart of the ancient Near East — in what is now eastern Turkey, at the intersection of Turkey, Armenia, Iran, and Azerbaijan. When Noah’s ark came to rest on Ararat (Genesis 8:4), the eight survivors of the Flood carried with them the complete pre-Flood transmission of divine knowledge:

The Mazzaroth — the Gospel in the stars, which Enoch received from God and Noah inherited

The covenant theology — the creation mandate, the promise of Genesis 3:15, the terms of covenant relationship with Yahweh

The pre-Flood history — the account of the Watchers, the Nephilim, the hybridization program, and the divine judgment that produced the Flood

The Seven Edens framework — the complete cosmological theology of creation’s structure and purpose

From Ararat, the eight survivors descended into the plain of Shinar — the Mesopotamian heartland between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, approximately 1,200 miles southeast of Ararat. They carried everything God had preserved through the Flood. The knowledge was intact. The transmission was complete. The covenant was established.

Then — within a few generations — the transmission was catastrophically corrupted.

LINK 3 — THE TABLE OF NATIONS: 70 NATIONS, NO ISRAEL

Genesis 10 catalogs the post-Flood expansion of humanity — the descendants of Shem, Ham, and Japheth spreading across the known world in what scholars call the Table of Nations. Seventy nations are named.

Israel is not among them.

The Table of Nations catalogs 70 nations but does not include Israel. Israel did not exist at the time of the Babel event.

This is theologically significant for a reason Heiser identified as central to the entire biblical worldview: the 70 nations and the 70 sons of God are numerically parallel. The same number. The same event. When Yahweh looked at 70 nations that had chosen corruption over covenant, He made a specific divine decision with consequences that run directly to the Bowl sequence of Revelation.

He disinherited them.

LINK 4 — THE TOWER OF BABEL: THE DIVINE COUNCIL’S FAILURE INSTITUTIONALIZED

Genesis 11:1-9 describes the Tower of Babel event — humanity gathered in the plain of Shinar, one language, building a tower to heaven. God interrupts the construction, confuses the languages, and disperses the nations.

Most readers stop here. The text does not.

The story picks up again in Deuteronomy 32:8-9. When the Most High divided humanity at Babel, he apportioned the nations according to the number of the sons of God, but the LORD’s portion is his people, Jacob his allotted heritage.

The Tower of Babel event was not merely a construction project interrupted. It was the moment God executed a judicial sentence on the nations that had collectively refused His covenant — and made a decision that reshapes the entire subsequent biblical narrative.

He assigned the 70 nations to 70 sons of God — divine beings, members of His heavenly council — as their administrators and stewards. And He kept one portion for Himself: the people who would not exist for several more generations, whom He would call Abraham to begin creating.

At Babel, God, like a father dismissing and disinheriting his children, judges all the nations for their disobedience. Then, in the very next chapter, He calls Abraham, effectively starting over in creating an earthly human family for Himself.

LINK 5 — DEUTERONOMY 32:8-9: THE TEXTUAL CORRUPTION THAT CONCEALED THE FRAMEWORK

Here is where the series’ own cross-series theme — the corruption of the divine message — appears at the textual level with remarkable precision.

Deuteronomy 32:8 in the traditional Masoretic Hebrew text reads “sons of Israel.” In the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Septuagint — two older manuscript traditions that predate the Masoretic standardization — the text reads “sons of God.”

As punishment for man’s repeated spurning of His authority in primordial times (Genesis 3-11), God deprived mankind at large of true knowledge of Himself and ordained that it should worship idols and subordinate celestial beings. He selected Abraham and his descendants as the objects of His personal attention.

The reading “sons of God” makes much better sense in light of biblical history and Old Testament theology. There exists no textual or theological justification for preferring the Masoretic reading. The reference to “sons of Israel” in Deuteronomy 32:8 is illogical and unsustainable — Israel did not exist at the time of the Babel event.

The scribal alteration from “sons of God” to “sons of Israel” in the Masoretic text was almost certainly deliberate — a Jewish scribal community in the second century AD, responding to the early church’s use of the Septuagint, standardized the Hebrew text in a way that eliminated what appeared to be polytheistic language. The protective instinct was understandable. The theological consequence was profound: it concealed the Divine Council framework that explains everything from the nations’ idolatry to Daniel’s territorial princes to Paul’s principalities and powers.

The Mercury-domain corruption of divine communication — documented in Volume 5 Blog 6 as Baraqijal’s jurisdiction — operated at the manuscript level itself. The divine message was not merely corrupted in pagan mythology. It was altered in the transmission of the sacred text.

LINK 6 — THE DIVINE COUNCIL’S FAILURE: PSALM 82

The 70 divine beings assigned to the nations at Babel rebelled against their charge. Instead of stewarding their nations toward God, they enslaved them to themselves — becoming the “gods of the nations” that Israel constantly battled. Names like Baal, Chemosh, and Marduk weren’t just imaginary idols but actual spiritual entities corrupting their assigned peoples.

Psalm 82 is the judicial record of this failure — and its sentence:

“God standeth in the congregation of the mighty; he judgeth among the gods. How long will ye judge unjustly, and accept the persons of the wicked?... I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High. But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.” — Psalm 82:1-2, 6-7, KJV

The 70 sons of God who were assigned to administer the 70 nations toward Yahweh chose instead to receive the worship those nations directed toward them. They accepted the idolatry. They participated in the corruption. They became the divine administrators of the Seed War’s institutional infrastructure at the national and civilizational level.

This is the connection between Heiser’s Divine Council framework and the Volume 5 series’ seven fallen planetary stewards. The planetary steward framework addresses the seven archangelic jurisdictions over the cosmic order. The Deuteronomy 32 framework addresses the 70 national jurisdictions over the human political order. Two tiers of the same fallen administration. Both documented in Scripture. Both serving the same Seed War agenda.

LINK 7 — THE GEOGRAPHIC TRIANGLE: ARARAT, GÖBEKLI TEPE, BABEL

The geographic relationship between these three sites is not incidental. It is a triangle of approximately 1,200 miles that encompasses the entire post-Flood transmission and corruption sequence:

Mount Ararat — northeastern Turkey, elevation 16,854 feet. The landing point of Noah’s ark. The transmission point from which post-Flood humanity received the complete pre-Flood covenant knowledge. Göbekli Tepe — southeastern Turkey, approximately 350 miles southwest of Ararat. The pre-Babel stone record of the Mazzaroth Gospel — built by the first post-Flood civilization while the transmission from Ararat was still intact, then deliberately buried when the corruption reached its institutional zenith. Babel / Ancient Babylon — the plain of Shinar in modern Iraq, approximately 850 miles southeast of Ararat. The site of the Tower of Babel event. The geographic location where the 70 nations chose the 70 sons of God over Yahweh and the Divine Council’s failure began its institutional career.

The triangle represents three phases of a single story:

Ararat: The knowledge preserved

Göbekli Tepe: The knowledge recorded in stone before corruption

Babel: The knowledge corrupted through institutional rebellion

The Mazzaroth series’ Week 7 Scorpio post documented the evidence from Göbekli Tepe in detail — the scorpion, the serpent-wrestler, the Genesis 3:15 combat scene carved in stone approximately 9,600 BC. The same civilization that carved that stone was downstream from Ararat and upstream from Babel. They knew the Gospel. They preserved it. And then Babel happened.

LINK 8 — THE SIX-THOUSAND-YEAR CORRUPTION CAMPAIGN

From Babel onward, the 70 sons of God who accepted the worship of their assigned nations administered a systematic corruption of the divine message that every nation on earth received from Noah’s descendants:

The Mesopotamian pantheon — Marduk, Enlil, Ishtar, Anu — replaced the Divine Council’s genuine structure with a counterfeit hierarchy that borrowed the framework while inverting the theology.

The Egyptian pantheon — Ra, Osiris, Isis, Horus — embedded the Mazzaroth’s constellation sequence into a death-and-resurrection mythology that preserved the narrative structure while replacing the Christ with Osiris.

The Greek pantheon — Zeus, Apollo, Hermes, Aphrodite — mapped onto the planetary jurisdictions documented in the Volume 5 series, each deity corresponding to the fallen steward of the jurisdiction whose corruption they administered.

The Norse, Aztec, Hindu, and Chinese pantheons — all independently preserving fragments of the original Mazzaroth Gospel while systematically replacing Yahweh with the fallen sons of God who administered their assigned nations.

The Changing Images of Man study — the 1974 SRI document this series documented in Supplemental Posts 1 and 2 — is the Babel project in modern academic dress: the deliberate institutional replacement of the imago Dei theological framework with a spiritualist self-image that borrows the language of transformation while replacing the source of transformation.

The corruption of the divine message is not a single event. It is an ongoing administrative campaign of the 70 fallen sons of God — operating through every pantheon, every esoteric tradition, every social engineering operation that has ever systematically replaced the true knowledge of God with a counterfeit.

LINK 9 — THE RECLAMATION: FROM PENTECOST TO THE BOWL SEQUENCE

Acts 2 begins Babel’s reversal. The list of peoples in Acts 2 traces east-to-west across the known world, telegraphing that the Gospel is invading the very map laid down in Genesis 10. God has not forever abandoned the nations. Even in the Old Testament, Israel was to be a kingdom of priests, mediating between the disinherited nations and the true God. Christ became the ultimate fulfillment of that mediating role — through Abraham’s seed that the disinherited nations would be reclaimed.

Pentecost reversed Babel’s language confusion — the same nations whose languages were scattered at Babel heard the Gospel in their own languages at Jerusalem. The reversal was not complete. It was the beginning of the reclamation campaign that the Bowl sequence completes.

The Bowl sequence is the judicial terminus of the Divine Council’s failed administration:

Bowl 1 — the imago Dei Body defended against the mark that completes what the Watcher hybridization program began Bowl 3 — the economic-financial domain reclaimed from Saturn’s debt mechanics Bowl 5 — the political-cultural domain reclaimed from Jupiter’s governance corruption Bowl 6 — the nations assembled for Armageddon — the 70 nations’ six-thousand-year rebellion brought to its terminal geopolitical expression Bowl 7 — the complete structural collapse of every institution the fallen sons of God administered

Psalm 82’s sentence is executed: “Ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.” The 70 sons of God who chose to receive the worship of their nations rather than steward those nations toward Yahweh face their judicial terminus in the same Bowl sequence that dismantles the bloodline families and the planetary stewards simultaneously.

All three tiers of the fallen administration — planetary stewards, national sons of God, and human bloodline families — face the same judicial reclamation in the same Bowl sequence.

THE RESILIENCE WHEEL CONNECTION

The R3 Resilience Wheel’s Spiritual Resilience hub is the practical covenant community’s answer to six thousand years of the Divine Council’s failure.

The 70 sons of God were supposed to steward their nations toward Yahweh. They chose worship over stewardship. They built civilizations of technological and cultural brilliance that displaced the knowledge of the true God with the counterfeit knowledge of their own authority.

The covenant community that has built the Spiritual Resilience hub — Scripture, Prayer, Worship, Fellowship, Witnessing — is doing what the 70 sons of God were assigned to do and refused: mediating the knowledge of Yahweh to the nations around them, in the precise moment when the judicial sentence on the 70 sons of God’s failed administration is being executed.

The sealed remnant’s witness during the Tribulation is not merely survival testimony. It is the fulfillment of Israel’s original priestly mandate — a kingdom of priests mediating the knowledge of God to the nations that the 70 sons of God failed to steward. The 144,000 are the covenant community doing at the terminal phase what the Divine Council was supposed to do from the beginning.

THE COMPLETE ARC — ONE SENTENCE

From Göbekli Tepe’s pre-Babel stone Gospel, through Ararat’s post-Flood transmission, through Babel’s judicial disinheritance of the 70 nations to the 70 sons of God, through six thousand years of those sons of God’s systematic corruption of the divine message they were entrusted to transmit, through Pentecost’s reversal of Babel, through the Bowl sequence’s judicial dismantling of every institution those sons of God built — to the Second Advent’s complete reclamation of every domain they corrupted — the story is one story, the arc is one arc, and the God who wrote the Gospel in the stars before Göbekli Tepe’s builders carved it in stone has never lost control of a single moment of it.

“Arise, O God, judge the earth: for thou shalt inherit all nations.” — Psalm 82:8, KJV

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC. This post bridges all three R3 Publishing series. resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May, Fifth Watchman