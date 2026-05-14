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📖 R3 Vol 5: The Cosmic Backstory | Planet 7X Special Edition Fourteen Passages, One Pattern: The Planet 7X Historical Timeline © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Planet 7X Special Edition — Post 2 of 6

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions Cross-series: Mazzaroth Book 2 (The Cosmic Clock) | R3 Vol. 3 (The Seven Bowls)

“Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done.” — Isaiah 46:9-10 (KJV) “There is no new thing under the sun.” — Ecclesiastes 1:9 (KJV)

The Pattern That Cannot Be Coincidence

If Planet 7X appeared only once in the biblical record, it could be dismissed as a singular catastrophic event — dramatic, but not systematically significant. If it appeared twice, it might be treated as an astronomical coincidence. But Gil Broussard’s research — applying the two-layer evidentiary standard of historical artifact correlation and rigorous astronomical methodology — has identified fourteen documented passages of Planet 7X across human history, each one confirmed by named artifacts, astronomical data, and direct biblical correspondence.

Fourteen passages. One repeating signature. One orbital body.

The pattern is not coincidence. It is the fingerprint of a created instrument that God has used, repeatedly and consistently, as the physical mechanism of His most consequential historical judgments — and will use once more, finally and completely, in the Bowl sequence of the Great Tribulation.

Before we trace the fourteen passages, the orbital signature must be established. Because every passage — from Noah’s Flood to the Crucifixion to the coming final event — follows the same physical sequence. Once you know the signature, you recognize it everywhere in the ancient record.

I. THE ORBITAL SIGNATURE — WHAT EVERY P-7X PASSAGE PRODUCES

Every documented passage of Planet 7X produces the same sequence of effects, in the same order, at the same relative timing:

The P-7X Passage Signature (in sequence):

Mid-passage drought begins — P-7X at aphelion (farthest point) produces a prolonged drought that typically spans 7 years, with the most severe conditions at the midpoint of the approach. 40-day warning — P-7X becomes visible (perihelion approach); governments and observers issue warnings. Earth enters P-7X plasma tail — 3.5 days before closest approach; plasma spiral turbulence begins. 12-hour rotation delay — Earth’s motor begins slowing as the plasma feed from the Sun is disrupted. Earth tilts 26–28 degrees — the post-rotation-cessation reconfiguration of Earth’s axis under the changed electromagnetic field geometry. Plasma strikes — Earth receives discharges across multiple geographic regions. Two meteor storms — separated by approximately 150 days; produced as Earth crosses through different debris streams of the P-7X tail. Calendar year changes — typically observed as a year-length shift on the order of 360 ↔ 365.24 days, reflecting permanent orbital adjustment.

This is the signature. It appears in every documented passage. The artifacts of fourteen civilizations record it. The biblical text records it. The pattern is internally consistent and externally cross-validated.

II. THE FOURTEEN PASSAGES

Passage 1: Cain’s Gihon Flood — 3678 BC

The earliest documented passage in the P-7X record. Geological and Sumerian flood-narrative archives suggest a regional inundation event centered on the Tigris-Euphrates plain. The Gihon river (Genesis 2:13) overran its course, producing localized but devastating effects on the post-Edenic settlement zones. This event is pre-Noachian and is recorded in fragmentary tablet traditions rather than in scripture directly; R3 documents it within the Broussard timeline at L4 (investigative pattern) rather than L3 (confirmed empirical).

Passage 2: Pre-Flood Antediluvian — 3318 BC

A passage occurring within the antediluvian period prior to Noah’s Flood. Broussard’s modeling places this passage as part of the cumulative electromagnetic degradation of the pre-Flood water canopy, contributing to the conditions that enabled the canopy’s terminal collapse one orbital cycle later. L4 in the R3 framework.

Passage 3: Noah’s Great Flood — 3017 BC

The most catastrophic passage in the pre-Flood record. P-7X’s gravitational and electromagnetic disruption of the antediluvian water canopy (Genesis 1:7 — the waters above the firmament) triggers the Flood mechanism. Significantly: “the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened” (Genesis 7:11) — two simultaneous mechanisms, one from below (gravitational disruption of subterranean water systems) and one from above (canopy collapse). The Moon is fully formed into a sphere during this passage. The pre-Flood electromagnetic environment — which Setterfield’s plasma physics framework establishes as fundamentally different from the post-Flood cosmos — is permanently altered.

Passage 4: Tower of Babel — 2349 BC

Earth tilts to 23 degrees during this passage — the first major axial shift in the post-Flood record. Seasons, which were mild in the immediate post-Flood period, become significantly more severe as a result. Planet Ceres is destroyed during this passage — the asteroid belt’s largest surviving body bears witness to the violence of this event. The Babel judgment (Genesis 11) coincides precisely with the passage timing.

Passage 5: Lot’s Sodom and Gomorrah — 2044 BC

Egyptian Artifact: Temple of Hathor, March 18, 2044 BC. The artifact provides astronomical data confirming the passage timing. P-7X arrives 3.5 days later, mid of a 7-year drought. Earth tilts 26-28 degrees. The fire and brimstone that destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah (Genesis 19:24) corresponds to the plasma strike and meteor impact events of the P-7X passage signature. Abraham’s intercession and Lot’s removal before the destruction follows the protective-removal-before-judgment pattern established at Enoch.

Passage 6: Joseph of Egypt — 1985 BC

The 7-year famine of Joseph’s account (Genesis 41) is the mid-passage drought signature. The famine was not merely agricultural mismanagement or a regional weather pattern. It was the planetary-scale drought produced by P-7X at aphelion — affecting Egypt, Canaan, and the surrounding regions simultaneously. Joseph’s God-given interpretation of Pharaoh’s dream (seven fat cows, seven lean cows) was the divine advance warning of the P-7X drought cycle. The 7-year pattern is not incidental. It is the orbital signature.

Passage 7: The Exodus of Egypt — 1794 BC

German Artifact: Nebra Sky Disk, April 6, 1794 BC. The Nebra Sky Disk — one of the oldest known astronomical instruments, discovered in Germany — provides independent astronomical confirmation of this passage. P-7X tilted the Earth during the Exodus passage. The ten plagues of Egypt map onto the P-7X passage signature with precision: water turning to blood (plasma-electromagnetic disruption of aquatic chemistry), darkness (rotational slowing and plasma interference), hail mixed with fire (meteor storm), death of firstborn (plasma strike intensity).

Passage 8: Joshua’s Long Day — 1464 BC

Mesopotamian Artifact: Cylinder Seal VA 243, April 30, 1464 BC. The Berlin Cylinder Seal VA 243 — a Sumerian artifact depicting our solar system with a large additional body in the center — provides direct astronomical confirmation. The Joshua passage produced the 12-hour rotation delay and 3 days of darkness recorded in Joshua 10:12-14. The Amorite coalition was defeated under the extended day. The artifact predates the biblical text, providing independent confirmation of the same astronomical configuration.

Passage 9: Job’s Troubles — 1342 BC

Egyptian Artifact: Temple of Hathor, February 8, 1342 BC. A second Temple of Hathor astronomical observation, this time confirming the Job-era passage. A 10-year famine follows. The book of Job — among the oldest texts in the biblical canon — references celestial phenomena (Job 9:9 mentioning Pleiades, Orion, and the chambers of the south; Job 38:31-33’s stellar interrogation) that align with the P-7X passage signature.

Passage 10: David and King Saul — 1045 BC

P-7X tilted Earth during this passage; meteor shower events are documented in the Mediterranean and Near Eastern records. Saul’s troubled later reign and David’s flight period (1 Samuel) coincide with the cosmic backdrop of this passage. The earthquake-meteor signature embedded in 1 Samuel 14:15 — “there was a trembling in the host, in the field, and among all the people: the garrison, and the spoilers, they also trembled, and the earth quaked: so it was a very great trembling” — fits within the broader regional disturbance pattern.

Passage 11: Jonah’s Nineveh / Hezekiah’s Sundial — 687 BC

Assyrian Artifact: Nineveh Sky Disk, February 17, 687 BC. 40-day warning before arrival; 150 days later, the calendars changed from 360 to 365.24 days. The 185,000 Assyrians killed in 2 Kings 19:35 align with the plasma strike events of the passage signature. Hezekiah’s sundial going backward ten degrees (Isaiah 38:8) is the rotational signature. The 687 BC passage is the load-bearing pivot in the historical calendar record — covered in detail in Section III below.

Passage 12: Haggai’s Second Temple — 336 BC

Chinese Artifact: Ancient Coin, December 21, 336 BC. Mid of 7-year drought. Earth tilts 26-28 degrees. 40 days earlier / 150 days later signature pattern. The Persian-period turbulence and the early Hellenistic transition occur against this passage’s cosmic backdrop. The rebuilding of the Second Temple under Zerubbabel and Haggai (Haggai 1-2) navigates the aftermath.

Passage 13: Yeshua’s Sacrifice — 28 AD

Egyptian Artifact: Petosiris Tomb Ceiling, April 30, 28 CE. The Petosiris tomb ceiling provides astronomical confirmation of the Crucifixion passage. The 3 hours of darkness recorded in Matthew 27:45, Mark 15:33, and Luke 23:44-45 was a Planet 7X transit event — not a solar eclipse (impossible at Passover full moon). The 12-hour longer night that followed corresponds to the same rotation-slowing mechanism documented at Joshua. Pontius Pilate’s report to Tiberius Caesar (referenced by Julius Africanus and Tertullian) confirms the unnatural darkness was observed empire-wide. Astronomy finds a 1-2 year discrepancy from the traditional 30-33 AD date; the 28 AD date stands on the artifact and astronomical evidence per Broussard’s methodology. The R3 framework engages this passage with appropriate epistemic humility — the date discrepancy is documented honestly; the theological substance of the Crucifixion does not depend on the date resolution. This passage is covered in detail in Post 4 of this series.

Passage 14: Constantine’s Cross / Pluto Realignment — 311 AD

The cross in the sky witnessed by Constantine before the Battle of Milvian Bridge (October 312 AD) occurred within the orbital aftermath of the 311 AD P-7X passage. Pluto moved to a new orbital configuration during this passage — astronomical records confirm a configuration shift in the outer solar system corresponding to the period. The cross-shaped phenomenon Constantine observed (later described in Eusebius’s Life of Constantine) is consistent with plasma-discharge effects in the upper atmosphere following the passage.

Three additional passages — 683 AD (Mayan Drought), 1054 AD (Asian Guest Star), 1378 AD (Inca-Cusco Peru) — are documented in Broussard’s extended timeline. These post-Crucifixion passages produced regional rather than civilization-altering effects, and are referenced here for completeness. The next civilization-altering passage in the Broussard timeline is the projected approach window of 2026-2028, with April 2028 as the modeled peak approach date.

III. THE 687 BC EVENT — THREE CONFIRMING LINES OF EVIDENCE

The 687 BC passage is the load-bearing pivot for the entire historical timeline because it is the passage that permanently altered Earth’s orbital year length. Every civilization prior to 687 BC operated on a 360-day calendar year. Every civilization after 687 BC operated on a 365.24-day calendar year. This is not measurement error. This is a documented orbital adjustment recorded in stone, in metal, and in scripture.

Line 1: The Assyrian Nineveh Sky Disk

The Assyrian artifact known as the Nineveh Sky Disk — dated to February 17, 687 BC — provides astronomical data confirming the approach of a large planetary body from the direction subsequently identified with Planet 7X’s orbital path. The Assyrian astronomical tradition was among the most sophisticated in the ancient world. Their scribes recorded celestial events with the precision of professional observers. The Sky Disk is not mythology. It is a technical document.

The 40-day warning before P-7X’s arrival — confirmed across multiple passages in the historical record — places the Sky Disk’s observation date precisely in the warning window before the 687 BC closest approach.

Line 2: Hezekiah’s Sundial

Isaiah 38:8 records one of the most remarkable physical events in the Old Testament: the shadow on Hezekiah’s sundial went backward ten degrees. This is the rotational signature of the Planet 7X motor-slowing effect — the same mechanism that produced Joshua’s Long Day, the same mechanism that will produce the Revelation 7:1 four-winds cessation in the final passage.

The sundial going backward means Earth’s rotation slowed — and then, as the plasma feed from the Sun was partially restored, the rotation briefly reversed its deceleration in a measurable way. This is not the suspension of physical law. It is the electromagnetic motor responding to a changing plasma feed. The degree of rotational effect on Hezekiah’s sundial — ten degrees — is a smaller perturbation than Joshua’s Long Day (12 hours) because the 687 BC passage was less severe than the 1464 BC Joshua passage in its closest approach geometry.

Line 3: The Global Calendar Change

The ancient civilizations were not measuring incorrectly. They were measuring a different solar system — one in which P-7X’s gravitational and electromagnetic influence had not yet produced the orbital adjustments that the 687 BC passage permanently imposed.

The 360-day year is not a rounding error. It is the original design. The 365.24-day year is the post-adjustment reality — the cosmos as it has operated since the last major orbital disruption.

This has enormous implications for biblical prophecy. Daniel’s 70 weeks (Daniel 9:24-27), John’s 1,260 days and 42 months (Revelation 11:3; 12:6; 13:5), and the time-times-and-half-a-time of Daniel 7:25 — all resolve perfectly at 360 days per year. The prophetic calendar operates on the original year length, not the adjusted year length. When God gives prophetic timelines, He uses the calendar He designed, not the one that P-7X imposed on the post-687 BC solar system.

The Great Tribulation’s 7-year structure — 2 × 1,260 days — is a 360-day-year calculation. It will resolve precisely because God’s prophetic clock runs on the original design.

IV. WHAT THE PATTERN MEANS FOR THE PRESENT GENERATION

Fourteen documented passages. One orbital body. One repeating signature. Every passage chosen by the Creator to coincide with a moment of theological significance — Flood, Babel, Sodom, Exodus, Joshua, Hezekiah, Crucifixion. Each passage executes physical judgment that fits exactly within the narrative arc of redemptive history.

This is not coincidence. This is administration.

Broussard’s modeling projects the next civilization-altering passage in the 2026-2028 window, with April 2028 as the modeled peak approach. The two-thousand-year symmetry from Yeshua’s 28 AD passage to a 2028 AD passage is theologically resonant: Hosea 6:2 — “After two days will he revive us: in the third day he will raise us up, and we shall live in his sight.” If we are entering the third millennial day since the Resurrection, the cosmic backdrop appears to be aligning with the prophetic typology.

The R3 framework engages this projection at L4 (investigative pattern), not L3 (settled empirical fact). The 2028 window is not a date-setting prediction. It is a documented modeled approach window worthy of watchman attention. Whether the projection lands precisely, or shifts by months or years, the overall convergence of the eschatological framework remains.

What can be said with confidence:

The 14-passage pattern is real. Fourteen artifacts across multiple unrelated civilizations cannot be coincidence.

The orbital signature is consistent. The same physical sequence appears in every passage.

The biblical record describes the same phenomenon as the artifact record. Joshua’s Long Day, Hezekiah’s Sundial, the Crucifixion darkness — these are not mythological. They are documented within both scripture and external astronomy.

The next passage is approaching. Whether by months or years, Broussard’s modeling and the broader eschatological convergence both point to an imminent window.

The watchman’s task is not to predict the day. The watchman’s task is to recognize the pattern.

V. PASTORAL CLOSE — THE GOD WHO ADMINISTERS HISTORY

The same God who timed the Flood to Noah’s preaching, who timed the Exodus to the cry of His enslaved people, who timed the Crucifixion to the Day of Atonement, who timed Hezekiah’s sundial to a king’s healing — is the same God who times the coming passage to the convergence of every other eschatological indicator in our generation.

This is the answer to the question every reader of this series eventually asks: Is this really happening now, or am I being manipulated by another apocalyptic narrative?

The answer is not “trust me.” The answer is “look at the fourteen passages.” Look at the Nebra Sky Disk in Germany. Look at the Cylinder Seal VA 243 in Berlin. Look at the Temple of Hathor in Egypt. Look at the Nineveh Sky Disk in Iraq. Look at the Petosiris Tomb Ceiling in Egypt. Look at the Chinese Ancient Coin. Look at the Mayan and Inca records. These artifacts exist. They are dated. They record what they record.

The pattern is real. The next passage is approaching. The Bowls of Revelation 16 are the prophetic description of what the next passage will execute. The Resilience Wheel locks Christ at the Hub. The believer who stands on the Rock does not fear the rolling of the stones.

“He hath made the earth by his power, he hath established the world by his wisdom, and hath stretched out the heavens by his discretion.” — Jeremiah 51:15 (KJV)

Watch. Prepare. Hold the Hub.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero) resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

SOURCES CITED

Gil Broussard, Planet 7X research; 14-passage timeline (Image 9, accessed via planet7x.net archives)

Isaiah 46:9-10; Ecclesiastes 1:9; Genesis 1:7; 7:11; 11; 19:24; 41; Joshua 10:12-14; 1 Samuel 14:15; 2 Kings 19:35; Isaiah 38:8; Daniel 7:25; 9:24-27; Hosea 6:2; Matthew 27:45; Mark 15:33; Luke 23:44-45; Revelation 7:1; 11:3; 12:6; 13:5; 16; Jeremiah 51:15 — KJV

Julius Africanus, Chronicle (citing Pontius Pilate’s report to Tiberius on the Crucifixion darkness)

Eusebius of Caesarea, Life of Constantine (Constantine’s cross in the sky)

Barry Setterfield, plasma cosmology framework on the pre-Flood electromagnetic environment

Berlin Vorderasiatisches Museum: Cylinder Seal VA 243

Smithsonian / British Museum / Egyptian Museum: Temple of Hathor astronomical artifacts, Petosiris Tomb Ceiling, Nineveh Sky Disk, Nebra Sky Disk

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.