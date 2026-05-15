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📖 R3 Vol 3: The Seven Bowls / Israelology Series — Foundation: And So All Israel Shall Be Saved | Weekend Edition And So All Israel Shall Be Saved: The Millennial Timeline of Romans 11:26 © 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob: For this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins. As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes. For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.” — Romans 11:26-29 (KJV)

A faithful friend and scholar of this ministry Edward May, sent a question this week that lands at the architectural center of biblical eschatology: when Paul says “all Israel shall be saved,” what exactly does he mean — who is saved, when are they saved, and what is the timeline of their salvation in relation to the Church?

The question matters because the answer separates faithful covenantal theology from two errors that have plagued the Church for centuries — replacement theology on one side (which spiritualizes “Israel” into “the Church” and denies the literal future of ethnic Israel), and the various bloodline-replacement theories on the other (which deny that modern Jewish people are biblically Israel at all). Both errors fail at the same point: they violate Paul’s argument in Romans 11 that “the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.”

This post walks through the answer carefully — using the academic precision of the late Dr. Michael Heiser on the biblical distinction between Israel and Jew, the controlling eschatological framework of Dr. Robert Luginbill on the millennial timeline, and the load-bearing scriptural distinction between the Bride of Christ and the friends of the Bridegroom. The framework that emerges honors Romans 11:28-29 as the permanent floor of R3’s Israelology — and provides the precise eschatology that floor enables.

I. WHAT PAUL ACTUALLY SAYS

Paul’s argument in Romans 9-11 is one of the most architecturally precise passages in the entire New Testament. He addresses a question that was burning in the first-century church: if Jesus is the Messiah of Israel and most of Israel has rejected Him, has God’s covenant with Abraham failed?

Paul’s answer is emphatic. “God forbid.” (Romans 11:1)

He then constructs a three-part argument:

First, there is a present remnant of believing Israel even now in the Church age. “Even so then at this present time also there is a remnant according to the election of grace.” (Romans 11:5)

Second, the temporary hardening of the rest of Israel has providential purpose. It is the occasion through which the Gospel goes to the Gentiles. “Blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in.” (Romans 11:25)

Third, when the fullness of the Gentiles has come in — when the Church is complete — the hardening is removed and “all Israel shall be saved.” (Romans 11:26)

This is not metaphor. This is not the Church absorbing Israel. This is the literal future salvation of ethnic Israel — “as concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes.” (Romans 11:28)

The covenant has not failed. The covenant is on a timeline.

II. THE TECHNICAL DISTINCTION: ISRAEL AND JEW

Before walking the timeline, one piece of academic precision needs to be locked in. Dr. Michael Heiser — the late Hebrew Bible scholar whose work on the Divine Council framework R3 has engaged across multiple volumes — maintained throughout his career that the biblical terms “Israel” and “Jew” are not technically synonymous, though they overlap substantially in usage.

Briefly:

“Israel” is the covenantal name God Himself gave to Jacob after the wrestling at Peniel (Genesis 32:28) — “thy name shall be called no more Jacob, but Israel.” It is the name of the twelve tribes descended from Jacob, the covenant people of YHWH.

“Jew” — Hebrew Yehudi — etymologically derives from the tribe of Judah. After the Northern Kingdom of Israel (ten tribes) was exiled by Assyria in 722 BC, the term “Jew” broadened to refer to those who remained, who returned from Babylonian exile, and who continued in covenant identity through the Second Temple period and beyond.

In the New Testament, “Israel” and “Jew” overlap heavily — but Paul’s usage in Romans 9-11 is technically precise. He uses “Israel” with covenantal-theological weight that “Jew” does not always carry. When Paul writes “all Israel shall be saved,” he is invoking the full covenantal name of the people God gave to Jacob, not narrowly the ethno-religious category of Second Temple Judaism.

This precision matters — but it must be handled with extreme pastoral care.

The distinction is academically defensible and Heiser’s scholarship grounds it rigorously. But the same distinction has been weaponized by Khazarian theory promoters, by Bauer-Orsini bloodline conspiracists, by DeAnne Loper, by Christopher Jon Bjerknes, by the broader Edomite Hypothesis ecosystem — all of whom collapse the technical distinction into either supersessionism (the Church replaces Israel) or bloodline-delegitimization (modern Jewish people are “fake Jews”). R3 rejects both errors definitively.

The Romans 11:28-29 floor is permanent. “As touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes. For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.”

This means: the irrevocable covenantal election applies to ethnic Israel. Modern Jewish people are beloved of God for the fathers’ sake. The distinction between covenantal Israel (technical biblical category) and modern Jewish identity (ethno-religious continuity) is held quietly at the academic-exegetical layer — never deployed rhetorically in ways that would delegitimize Jewish people or fuel supersessionist registers.

The watchman honors both: the technical precision of the biblical text, and the irrevocable covenantal election of God’s people.

III. THE TIMELINE: WHEN IS ALL ISRAEL SAVED?

This is where Dr. Robert Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation framework — the controlling eschatological authority for R3’s eschatology — lands the precise answer.

Paul says in Romans 11:25 that “blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in.” The until-clause is the timing marker. The hardening is removed when the Church is complete.

The Church is complete at the Second Advent.

At the moment Christ appears in the sky returning in power and glory, the temporary blindness of Israel is removed. The scriptural mechanism is given precisely in Zechariah 12:10:

“And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn.” — Zechariah 12:10 (KJV)

The Spirit of grace and supplications — the same Spirit poured out at Pentecost upon the Gentile-grafted Church — is now poured out upon the house of Judah. They see the One whom they pierced. They recognize Jesus of Nazareth as the Messiah. They mourn for Him. They turn to Him in faith.

But — and this is the critical eschatological precision Luginbill provides — they are not raptured into resurrection bodies like the Church.

The Church (the Bride of Christ) was resurrected and glorified at the Second Advent in fulfillment of 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17. Believing Israel of the Second Advent moment is saved — eternally secure in Christ — but enters the millennial kingdom in mortal bodies.

They will live out mortal lifespans across the thousand-year reign of Christ. They will bear children. Their longevity will be extraordinary — Isaiah 65:20 describes the millennial age where “the child shall die an hundred years old; but the sinner being an hundred years old shall be accursed.” A century of life will be considered young. Lifespans approaching the antediluvian patriarchal range will return.

And at the end of the millennium, in the great resurrection that precedes the new heavens and new earth, millennial Israel is raised immortal — receiving glorified resurrection bodies and entering the eternal state alongside the Church and the Old Testament saints who were resurrected at earlier moments in the divine plan.

The covenant timeline is:

This is the framework. It honors every biblical text. It violates none.

IV. THE BRIDE AND THE GUESTS OF THE BRIDEGROOM

One more piece of architectural precision lands the framework completely.

Scripture distinguishes two categories of those who are honored at the wedding of the Lamb:

The Bride — the Church. From Pentecost to the Second Advent, those who place their faith in Christ are baptized into His Body (1 Corinthians 12:13) and constitute the Bride of Christ (Ephesians 5:25-32; Revelation 19:7-8). The Bride is glorified, robed in fine linen which is the righteousness of saints, and married to the Lamb at His return.

The Guests — those called to the marriage supper. Revelation 19:9 declares: “Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb.” The dispensational reading — which Luginbill grounds in the broader scriptural architecture — identifies these called-guests as a distinct category from the Bride.

The language of John 3:29 sharpens the picture. John the Baptist says: “He that hath the bride is the bridegroom: but the friend of the bridegroom, which standeth and heareth him, rejoiceth greatly because of the bridegroom’s voice: this my joy therefore is fulfilled.”

John the Baptist explicitly positions himself as the friend of the Bridegroom — not the Bride. He stands outside the marriage relationship but rejoices in it. He is honored. He is invited. He participates fully in the wedding. But he is not the Bride.

This is the category Luginbill applies to Old Testament saints, Tribulation-era believing Israel, and millennial-age believing Israel. They are saved. They are honored. They are present at the marriage supper. They are beloved of God for the fathers’ sakes per Romans 11:28. But they are not the Bride.

Here is what this does NOT mean: it does NOT mean a hierarchy. Scripture does not present the Bride as superior to the friends, or the friends as lesser than the Bride. Both are honored. Both are saved. Both are glorified. Both are in the presence of the Lamb forever.

What the distinction preserves is the unique identity of each covenantal category. The Church is not Israel. Israel is not the Church. Both are God’s people. Both are eternally redeemed. The Bride and the friends together populate the eternal state — distinct in identity, united in worship, both forever in the presence of the Lamb.

This is what Paul means when he writes that “all Israel shall be saved.” The salvation of ethnic Israel is real, future, literal, eschatologically timed at the Second Advent, sustained through the Millennium in mortal bodies, and consummated at the final resurrection. Israel is saved as Israel — not as the Church, not absorbed into the Church, not replaced by the Church.

The Bride enters glorified at the Second Advent. The friends are called to the marriage supper. Both are honored. Both are saved. Both are forever.

V. THE FLOOR THAT HOLDS

R3’s commitment to Romans 11:28-29 is permanent and non-negotiable.

“As touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes. For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.”

This means: every variation of replacement theology is rejected. Every variation of bloodline-replacement conspiracy is rejected. The Khazarian theory, the Bauer-Orsini Rothschild claim, the Edomite Hypothesis weaponizations — all rejected. Modern Jewish people are beloved of God for the sake of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. The covenant has not failed.

What R3 affirms instead is the precise biblical eschatology that the Romans 11:28-29 floor enables:

A remnant of Israel believes now in the Church age

The fullness of the Gentiles is coming in

Israel’s temporary blindness will be removed at the Second Advent

“All Israel shall be saved” — literally, eschatologically, at Christ’s return

Saved Israel enters the millennium in mortal bodies, lives in extraordinary longevity, bears children, is taught directly by the Messiah reigning from Jerusalem

The end-of-millennium resurrection raises millennial Israel immortal

The Church (Bride) and Israel (friends of the Bridegroom) together populate the eternal state, both forever in the presence of the Lamb

This is what Paul means. This is what Heiser’s academic precision honors. This is what Luginbill’s eschatological framework operationalizes. This is the watchman’s eschatology.

PASTORAL CLOSE

The covenant has not failed. The promises to Abraham hold. The Bride is glorified at the Second Advent; Israel is gathered, refined, and saved at the same moment; both await the final resurrection at the millennium’s end where all the redeemed enter the eternal state together. The Hub does not move. Christ remains at the center of every covenantal arc.

“For of him, and through him, and to him, are all things: to whom be glory for ever. Amen.” — Romans 11:36 (KJV)

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

Maranatha.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

With gratitude to Edward May, whose theological precision on the Heiser-Luginbill synthesis sharpened this framework. The R3 research is richer for the careful brothers and sisters who labor over scripture together. The Body builds itself in love.

Sources cited:

Romans 9-11; 11:1, 5, 25-29, 36, KJV

Genesis 32:28, KJV

Zechariah 12:10, KJV

Isaiah 65:20, KJV

1 Corinthians 12:13, KJV

Ephesians 5:25-32, KJV

1 Thessalonians 4:16-17, KJV

Revelation 19:7-9, KJV

John 3:29, KJV

Dr. Michael S. Heiser — academic position on the Israel/Jew distinction; The Unseen Realm and related published work

Dr. Robert D. Luginbill — Coming Tribulation series, Part 6: Last Things: The Millennium and New Jerusalem (ichthys.com), particularly §I.6 The Regathering and Purging of Israel

SDG — Soli Deo Gloria