Vocational-formational architecture of a sojourner-witness called to service. Looking diagonally upward and leftward across a landscape that unfolds in receding compositional layers. Foreground right third: a single weathered wooden writing desk or lectern, with an open book resting on it, an ancient pen suggesting authorship, the desk anchored on what appears to be the wooden floorboards of a 19th-century Methodist camp-meeting tabernacle. Middle ground left: a winding sojourner's path receding diagonally across, suggesting a journey across many nations — the path passing through silhouetted suggestions of varied terrains and cultures: a Latin American mountain village outline, an African landscape silhouette, a Middle Eastern desert horizon, and a tropical Asian coastline. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

Part Two of America at 250: Witness at the Crossroads Preface

Vocational Architecture

“Circumcised the eighth day, of the stock of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin, an Hebrew of the Hebrews; as touching the law, a Pharisee... But what things were gain to me, those I counted loss for Christ. Yea doubtless, and I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord.” — Philippians 3:5, 7-8 (KJV) “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” — Ephesians 2:10 (KJV)

Part One of this Preface established the architecture — the Lineage-and-Gospel Lock under which the entire Witness at the Crossroads body of work proceeds. Ancestry honored as ordered creation. Imago Dei universal. Each individual receiving Christ personally. Bloodline neither privilege nor disqualification before God. That is the lock. That is the foundation.

Part Two now turns from the architectural foundation to the witness who walks under it. Before the reader proceeds into America at 250, before the documented commodification of the Imago Dei body is engaged, before the captured age’s Hegelian dialectic is diagnosed, the reader is owed a disclosure of who is doing the writing and under what formation the writing operates. The Apostle Paul, having established the architecture of the Gospel across the first eleven chapters of Romans, opened the practical-vocational application of those chapters with a personal-biographical address before he proceeded into the work: “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service” (Rom 12:1 KJV). Architecture first. Vocational embodiment second. The work flows from both, in that order.

This Part Two is the vocational embodiment of Part One. The witness who urges the reader to honor what God has ordered into creation must himself, by the same architectural discipline, name honestly the formation God has ordered into his own being — without triumphalism, without erasure, under the same lock the rest of the work walks.

The Lineage in Particular

The particular path I was given begins in a granite memorial standing eighty-one feet tall on a hillside in Plymouth, Massachusetts, completed in 1888 by the Pilgrim Society, bearing on its side panels the engraved names of every Mayflower passenger of 1620. Three of those names are direct ancestors: James Chilton, signer of the Mayflower Compact, who died aboard ship in Provincetown Harbor on 8 December 1620 without ever setting foot on Plymouth soil; and his daughter Mary Chilton, thirteen years old at the crossing, traditionally held to have been the first European woman to step ashore at Plymouth Rock. Mary married John Winslow, brother of Governor Edward Winslow, around 1624. Their daughter Susanna Winslow, born 1629/30, married Robert Latham on 3 October 1649 in Plymouth Colony. That 1649 marriage is the architectural seam where the Chilton-Winslow-Latham descent that comes down to me actually takes shape, anchored at primary-record strength in John Winslow’s 1674 probated will naming “granddaughter Susanna Latham” — the documentary evidence of a four-century chain.

From that 1649 marriage forward, the line runs unbroken through seventeen generations of documented Latham descent in Plymouth Colony and forward through American history: James Latham, Thomas/John Latham, Cornelius J Latham, John I Latham, Cornelius Latham, Enoch Henry Latham, Enoch Latham, Samuel Newton Latham, Eldridge T Latham, Joseph F Latham, G Franklin Latham (my father), to me — Stephen J Latham, the seventeenth generation from James Chilton’s Mayflower Compact signature. My wife Irina and I have two sons, Evan J. Latham and Jacob A. Latham, who stand as the eighteenth generation of the line. The Mayflower Society has documented the chain through its Silver Book Volume 15 (Mayflower Families Through Five Generations: James Chilton), and the genealogical record has been independently verified through Ancestry.com primary-source documentation across every generational link.

I name this lineage at the architectural-witness register Part One established — honored as ordered providence, relativized under the lordship of Christ, never deployed as salvific credential. The Mayflower descent does not bring me closer to God than the Cross does. It does not confer any spiritual standing the most recent immigrant to American soil does not equally possess through the same Lord over all rich unto all that call upon him (Rom 10:12 KJV). It is named here because Part One requires the witness to honor what God has ordered into his own being — not because the lineage itself is the witness, but because the witness who urges the reader to honor lineage as ordered creation must himself begin by honoring his own.

The lineage also carries a contemporary providential disclosure that runs underneath the documentary chain. My son Evan was born in Costa Rica in 2008, and his pediatrician at the moment of his birth made an observation in Spanish that opened a door I have spent the years since walking through. “Indio Blanco,” the pediatrician said — white Indian, the colloquial name for the blood-type continuity that connects my son to the majority Indigenous populations of Latin America despite his Mayflower-European-descent paternal line. The phrase is the architectural seam where the seventeenth-generation Plymouth descent and the providential reconciliation with the populations that Plymouth’s settlement displaced meet in one child’s tissue. Evan stands not as the inheritor of European-aristocratic bloodline but as the Indio Blanco whose providential blood-type continuity with the Indigenous populations of Latin America declares, in the very tissue of his body, that physical bloodlines do not determine imago Dei worth before God. The deeper inheritance is not the genealogical chain but the spiritual-bloodline adoption opened at the cross to every Imago Dei bearer of every people group on the planet. The lineage in particular is honored; the universal Lord stands above it.

The Formation — Academic Credentialing

The vocational formation under which this Body of Work proceeds runs through three graduate degrees across two universities and approximately three decades of academic, professional, and field engagement. I name the credentials at the same architectural register Part One established — honestly and humbly, as fact owed to the reader who asks under what formation the work operates.

The doctoral degree is a PhD in Systematic Theology from Trinity Bible College and Theological Seminary, completed with academic honors. The dissertation engaged the intersection of biblical anthropology, eschatology, and the contemporary commodification of the Imago Dei under captured-corporation economic architecture — themes that have become the substance of the Body of Work (BOW) this Preface introduces. The Systematic Theology program walked classical Trinitarian doctrine, Christology, pneumatology, soteriology, ecclesiology, and eschatology under the discipline of the historic Reformed and Evangelical tradition. The theological scholarship is anchored in primary sources (Augustine, Aquinas, Calvin, the Westminster divines, the broader Reformed tradition) and contemporary engagement (Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation, Heiser’s Unseen Realm, the Pauline-pneumatological literature) at the depth the Body of Work’s source-tier methodology requires.

Beneath the doctoral work sit two master’s degrees from the University of Maryland at College Park — a Master of Public Management and Policy (MPM) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) — completed concurrently as a dual-degree program. The MPM work engaged the architecture of public-sector policy formation, regulatory economics, public finance, environmental policy, international security, and the institutional analysis of governmental and quasi-governmental bodies. The MBA work walked entrepreneurship. The two degrees together provided the analytical infrastructure for the Body of Work’s diagnostic engagement with the captured-corporation legal-financial framework that Witness at the Crossroads names at architectural depth.

Beneath the graduate work sits undergraduate formation in Industrial design and Economics — the visual-architectural sensibility that has shaped the Body of Work’s deployment infrastructure (Cosmic Library PWA, the Resilience Wheel architectural diagrams, the Mazzaroth cosmic-architectural visualizations, the iconographic-witness reading of the National Monument to the Forefathers in Plymouth) and the breadth of humanities engagement (classical literature, philosophy, history) that the broader Body of Work integrates across fifteen volumes.

Beneath all of it sits the additional musical formation that runs underneath the academic credentialing — self-taught pianist and classical guitarist found to have perfect pitch in childhood. The musical formation is not a credential in the academic sense; it is a sensibility, an internal architecture of pattern-recognition and harmonic-structural awareness that has shaped how the Body of Work hears the architectural-witness patterns it walks. The cosmic-orrery architecture of the Mazzaroth, the seven-fold and twelve-fold patterns the Resilience Wheel and the Body of Work’s broader Twelve Stones witness render, the harmonic-architectural integration across fifteen volumes — these are walked at a register that the musical formation made possible to hear.

I name all of this as architectural disclosure in humility. The reader who picks up Witness at the Crossroads is owed the credentialing under which the work operates. The credentials are not the witness — the witness is what the credentials serve. Paul named his credentials “of the stock of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin, an Hebrew of the Hebrews, as touching the law, a Pharisee, concerning zeal, persecuting the church, touching the righteousness which is in the law, blameless” (Phil 3:5-6 KJV) — and then named them loss for Christ (Phil 3:7-8). The credentialing pattern is the same in my case. The formation is real. The formation is offered. The formation serves the work. The work serves the Lord. The Lord stands above the formation.

The Formation — International Humanitarian Field

Now as for practical field experience, I am a second generation international humanitarian and development practitioner. Both my parents worked with the U.S. foreign service, choosing the public service route. I chose the private non-profit sector space. It is the international humanitarian field formation that the Body of Work’s resilience architecture grew out of. Across approximately three decades of professional work, I have served in international humanitarian and global-health roles with World Vision International, the World Health Organization / Pan American Health Organization (WHO/PAHO), Samaritan’s Purse, and adjacent organizations across three dozen countries spanning six continents — North America, South America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, Europe, and Australia/Oceania. The roles have included emergency response, public-health-system strengthening, disaster preparedness, community resilience program design, and the broader institutional work of large-scale humanitarian organizations operating in disaster, conflict, and chronic-vulnerability contexts.

Eight of those countries became countries where I lived and worked — for over a decade across diverse cultures and languages—Spanish, Portuguese, African, Asian, and Middle Eastern contexts that the humanitarian work brought me into sustained relationship with. The international Body of Christ is not a theory in my formation; it is a universal Body of Christ I have worshiped with, walked with, eaten with, lived under the same threats and hopes with, across cultures and languages and political-economic contexts that the average American may not have directly encountered.

This formation shapes the Body of Work in ways the reader will recognize across every chapter. The global perspective on the captured-corporation legal-financial architecture (Witness at the Crossroads Part II) is not theoretical; it is field-grounded across multiple captured-jurisdiction contexts I have lived in. The pastoral architecture of the Resilience Wheel with Christ at the Hub — the signature framework of the R3 series and the broader Body of Work — emerged out of two decades of field-grounded disaster response, community resilience programming, and global-health work in multi-hazards and vulnerability contexts where Christ at the Hub was the only architectural floor that held. The diagnostic engagement with the modern political State of Israel (the Israelology series within RET) is informed by field engagement with the broader Middle East including primary-source relationships with the Arabic Muslim communities, including my own father — a Muslim convert — who remarried an Egyptian woman while working in Egypt. The Indio Blanco theological-reversal at the heart of the America at 250 Epilogue grew out of field engagement with the Indigenous populations of Latin America and the Caribbean region that my son Evan’s blood-type continuity providentially declares.

I name the field formation because it is the substrate the work emerged out of, not because the field credential alone would qualify anyone to write this Body of Work. The reader who finds the international humanitarian credentialing reassuring is owed the same warning: the credentialing is not the witness. The Lord who walked with me across three dozen countries is the witness. The credentialing is what He used to form the vessel.

The Formation — Language

The languages run as a third register of formation alongside the academic and the field. I speak English and Spanish at native/bilingual fluency, Portuguese at professional working fluency, and Arabic and Russian at the introductory level. The languages are not credentials in the academic sense; they are pastoral instruments — the means by which the international humanitarian field formation became sustained relationship across the Body of Christ in their native tongues rather than translated abstraction.

The Spanish/bilingual formation in particular shapes the Body of Work in ways the reader who only encounters the English deployment may not immediately see. Resilienciero — the Spanish-language pen name under which the Substack deployment of the Body of Work operates — is not a marketing choice; it is the recovery of the native-tongue voice in which the resilience architecture was first heard. The broader Spanish-language deployment (planned as Resilienciera upon successful English launch) is the architectural recognition that the Body of Work belongs to the international Body of Christ. The English deployment is the operationally-first surface; the Spanish deployment is the architecturally-second surface that the Lord has prepared the vessel to walk into when the English deployment succeeds.

The Vocation — Resilience Architecture and the Body of Work

My formal education, the three decades of field work, and the languages converge into one integrated vocational architecture: the Resilience Wheel with Christ at the Hub as the pastoral framework, and the fifteen-volume Body of Work that walks the framework at architectural depth across three series (R3: Resilience on the Road to Revelation; RET: Revelation Exo-Truth; Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars) plus the WAC capstone series (Witness at the Crossroads) and the Cosmic Architecture: 32 Paths of Wisdom Founding Tier exclusive.

The Resilience Wheel itself is the integrative synthesis. Christ at the Hub is the systematic-theological anchor; the seven planetary jurisdictions and twelve Mazzaroth signs are the cosmic-architectural framework drawn from Job 38:32, Psalm 19, and the Sefer Yetzirah 3+7+12 = 22 Letters of Creation; the six-element Psychological Ring (Cognitive Resilience, Emotional Regulation, Identity Security, Trauma Integration, Mental Sovereignty, Spiritual Warfare Awareness) is the clinical-pastoral integration of trauma psychology, biblical anthropology, and the historic Reformed doctrine of sanctification; the seven spokes (Human-Cultural, Economic-Financial, Physical-Infrastructural, Environmental-Health, Social-Political, Agriculture-Food Security, Science-Technology) are the field-grounded resilience framework that two decades of humanitarian work produced and that scales from individual household through community to nation to global Body of Christ.

The Body of Work itself is the architectural deployment of the Resilience Wheel across fifteen volumes at the depth the present hour requires. Each volume walks a distinct piece of the architectural-pastoral-eschatological terrain the captured age has obscured. The volumes operate together as one integrated witness rather than as fifteen separate books; the reader who walks the full Body of Work walks one architectural arc from creation through fall through redemption through the captured age through the King’s return through the New Heaven and the New Earth, with the Resilience Wheel as the pastoral floor under every chapter.

The vocational identity that walks this work is Resilienciero — the Spanish-language witness-voice that the Lord prepared in the international humanitarian field formation to deploy the Body of Work first to Substack subscribers, then to the broader Body of Christ through the KDP-published volumes, the r3ready.com commercial surface, and the cosmic-library and mazzaroth.world deployment infrastructures. The pen name is not pseudonymous; it is the proper Spanish-language honorific the vocation requires — the one who carries resilience to the road of Revelation. My given name (Stephen J. Latham, PhD) is named openly across every public-facing surface; the Resilienciero identity is the pastoral-vocational frame under which the work is offered.

The Pitman Grove Disclosure — Where the Sojourner Returns Home

The vocational formation also carries a specific providential disclosure that runs underneath the credentialing chain. Upon returning from my international field deployment, my family lived in Pitman, New Jersey — the small community-tabernacle town built around the 1871 Methodist camp-meeting grove that became the architectural-spiritual center of Pitman Grove. The town’s founding logic is the radial-tent-pattern of the 1871 camp-meeting layout, with twelve radial avenues converging on the central Tabernacle where the 1871 revival meetings were held. The Methodist-revivalist heritage of the community is woven into its street geometry, its civic identity, and the broader covenant-community texture of the town’s history.

The Pitman Grove historic district in Pitman, New Jersey is uniquely designed with 12 streets radiating from a central Tabernacle like spokes on a wheel. These avenues represent the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ , and from a specific spot inside the Tabernacle, visitors can look down all 12 pathways simultaneously.

That my family was led to Pitman across the years since the international humanitarian field work — across approximately three dozen countries and eight countries of adult lived-residence — to settle within walking distance of a nineteenth-century Methodist camp-meeting tabernacle stands as the providential keystone the Body of Work names at the Sojourner Returns Home register. The sojourner pattern of Hebrews 11:13 (these all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth) has been my pattern across the three decades of field work; the returns home moment is the Lord’s signature on the formation, returning the sojourner to a community whose civic-architectural identity is itself a Tabernacle witness. The architectural-witness register the Body of Work walks across fifteen volumes is anchored in the providential domestic-civic reality of where my family lives — the sojourner returned home to a Tabernacle town, after three dozen countries, to write the Body of Work the Lord has prepared the vessel to render.

The Calling Under the Lock

In summary — all of my combined life experiences stand under the Lineage-and-Gospel Lock that Part One of this Preface established. This represents the formation God has used to prepare a particular vessel for a particular work in a particular hour. I write because the Lord has placed this work in my hands, and the architectural-pastoral discipline I have been formed under cannot decline the offering. Paul wrote “For necessity is laid upon me; yea, woe is unto me, if I preach not the gospel!” (1 Cor 9:16 KJV). The Body of Work is offered under that same architectural necessity.

The reader is owed two specific commitments that flow from this vocational disclosure into the architectural commitment of the broader Witness at the Crossroads body of work.

First, accountability to credentialed scholarship. The Body of Work engages primary sources at the depth the academic credentialing requires. Where the work references theological sources, primary-record citations are anchored. Where the work references international-humanitarian field realities, the field formation is the ground. Where the work references the Resilience Wheel architecture, the integrative synthesis of the five degrees is the substrate. The reader who fact-checks the Body of Work against the primary sources cited will find the credentialing operative in the rigor of the engagement.

Second, refusal of credentialed self-elevation. The credentialing does not place the witness above the reader. The witness office serves the reader — the witness’s pastoral commitment is the same Pauline commitment of “we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord; and ourselves your servants for Jesus’ sake” (2 Cor 4:5 KJV). The reader who finds the witness drifting toward credentialed self-elevation rather than pastoral service has standing to call that drift out. The lock established in Part One protects against the bloodline-triumphalism error; the same lock, applied to vocational credentialing, protects against credentialed self-elevation. The witness is a servant. The credentialing is the formation by which the service is offered.

The Architectural Commitment

The work proceeds from this Part Two under the same architectural commitment Part One established. Every chapter of Witness at the Crossroads, every volume of the broader Body of Work, every Substack deployment of either, operates under the Lineage-and-Gospel Lock and under the vocational-service architecture the present Part Two has now disclosed. The reader who walks the rest of the work with both Parts of this Preface in view will see why each piece carries the specific architectural disciplines it carries — and why the witness can be trusted neither to inflate his standing through his credentialing nor to deflate it through false humility, but to render the work the Lord has placed in his hands at the architectural register the credentialing makes possible, under the Lord who stands above the credentialing.

To every reader: the witness who walks beside you in this Body of Work is a particular son of a particular line under a particular Lord. The lineage is real; the credentialing is real; the formation is real; the Lord who used all of it to prepare the vessel is the only one whose name stands above the work. “For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord.”

The Preface closes here. The work proceeds.

“Even so, come, Lord Jesus.” — Revelation 22:20 (KJV)

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

Sources & Framework Notes

Canonical pillars for vocational disclosure:

Philippians 3:5-9 — The Pauline credentialing pattern: lineage and credentials named, then relativized as loss for Christ; the architectural model for any honest witness disclosure

Ephesians 2:10 — His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them; the vocational architecture under which formation is honored

2 Corinthians 4:5 — We preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord; and ourselves your servants for Jesus’ sake; the witness office defined

1 Corinthians 9:16 — Necessity is laid upon me; the vocational necessity that walks the credentialed witness into the offering of the work

Hebrews 11:13 — Strangers and pilgrims on the earth; the sojourner pattern

Romans 12:1 — Architectural foundation followed by vocational embodiment; the Pauline pattern this two-part Preface mirrors

Vocational identity: Stephen J. Latham, PhD (pen name Resilienciero); Academic Dean and Professor at Missional University’s School of Ecological Mission; founder of R3 Publishing LLC; building the fifteen-volume Body of Work across R3, RET, and Mazzaroth series plus Witness at the Crossroads capstone and Cosmic Architecture Founding Tier exclusive

Academic credentialing: PhD in Systematic Theology, Trinity College (4.0 GPA); Master of Public Policy (MPP) and Master of Business Administration (MBA), University of Maryland (dual-degree); undergraduate formation in industrial design and humanities; additional musical formation (self-taught pianist and classical guitarist, perfect pitch identified in childhood)

International humanitarian field formation: World Vision, World Health Organization / Pan American Health Organization (WHO/PAHO), Samaritan’s Purse, and adjacent organizations across approximately three dozen countries; eight countries of lived-and-worked-in adult residence; approximately three decades of professional engagement in disaster response, public-health-system strengthening, community resilience, and global-health work

Languages: English and Spanish at native/bilingual fluency; Portuguese at professional working fluency; Arabic and Russian at elementary working level

Family: Wife Irina; sons Evan Joseph Latham (b. 2008, the providential Indio Blanco eighteenth-generation keystone) and Jacob A. Latham (eighteenth generation)

Lineage architectural disclosure: Seventeen documented generations from James Chilton’s Mayflower Compact signature in Provincetown Harbor on 11 November 1620 to the present author; Mayflower descent verified through Mayflower Society’s Silver Book Volume 15: James Chilton, Bradford’s Of Plymouth Plantation, the 1627 Plymouth Division of Cattle, John Winslow’s 1674 probated will naming “granddaughter Susanna Latham,” and the engraved Mayflower passenger roll on the side panels of the National Monument to the Forefathers in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The medieval-Lathom architectural-witness extension (Victoria County History of Lancashire p. 199, LATHOM OF LATHOM pedigree under HUNDRED OF LEYLAND—ECCLESTON PARISH) is walked at primary-source depth in Capstone Conclusion Part 1 §4 of this Series, Tier A, B and C Evidence of Latham Connection to the Mayflower.

Domestic-civic providential disclosure: Pitman, New Jersey — 1871 Methodist camp-meeting Pitman Grove community-tabernacle town; the sojourner-returns-home architectural keystone walked at fuller depth in the Sojourner Returns Home Substack post in the broader Body of Work

The Lineage-and-Gospel Lock: Established in Part One of this Preface (Two Paths, One Lord — A Preface on Lineage and the Gospel); operative across the entire Witness at the Crossroads body of work and the broader fifteen-volume Body of Work; the architectural commitment under which the present Part Two operates

Companion preface: Part One — Two Paths, One Lord: A Preface on Lineage and the Gospel — establishes the theological-architectural foundation under which the vocational disclosure of the present Part Two operates. The two prefaces together open WAC’s architectural foundation.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

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