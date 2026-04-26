Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Ender E. Law's avatar
Ender E. Law
2d

Thank you for this post. I was intrigued by the note on the Mazzaroth. Dante wrote the Gospel was in the stars? About when was this written?

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Elle's avatar
Elle
2d

🙏

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