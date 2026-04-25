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Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 4: The Commodification of the Imago Dei

Image Credits: Midjourney.com

“And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication.” — Revelation 17:1-2 (KJV)

One of my first blog posts on Substack was a reaction to Michael Yon documenting the UN’s agenda for a hostile globalist takeover of national sovereignty—specifically the US border invasion via a mass migrant crisis by rogue state and non-state actors. I lived in a former military base in Panama that was a stone’s throw from the Panama Canal named Diablo. The house I lived in was one of two homes built in 1938 for the engineers who were designing the expansion of the canal locks prior to World War II.

Not metaphorically. Not informally. The base was officially named Diablo — the devil, in Spanish — presumably to discourage the local population from entering. It sat five minutes from Ciudad del Saber, the City of Knowledge, a former US military installation repurposed into an international civilian hub for humanitarian and development cooperation. For four years, this was the neighborhood. This was the operational environment.

When the military base where I lived closed and the jurisdiction transferred, it was renamed Altos de Jesús — Jesus Heights.

A military installation named for the devil. Renamed for Christ when the power structure that maintained it withdrew.

That is not incidental symbolism. That is jurisdictional testimony.

In December 2024, this publication asked a pointed question about Ciudad del Saber: what happens when a “swords to plowshares” vision gets captured by the very globalist architecture — UN agencies, WEF-aligned NGOs, international governance frameworks — that Isaiah’s prophecy was never meant to serve? The answer proposed then was Augustine’s City of God: a city built not on the love of self and the will to power, but on the love of God and love of neighbor.

That was the prophetic instinct. This post is the jurisdictional architecture behind it.

Because the problem with Ciudad del Saber — and with every institution that hosts a UN agency, a Crown-chartered bank, a Vatican-registered NGO, or a D.C.-incorporated federal contractor — is not merely ideological. It is jurisdictional. There is a legal structure underneath the ideology. A treaty-backed, sovereign, documented structure. And it operates through four specific addresses.

John was not writing mythology.

He was writing jurisdictional architecture.

The great whore who sits upon many waters — who fornicates with the kings of the earth, who has made the inhabitants drunk — is not a metaphor for general wickedness. She is a system. A structured, legally documented, treaty-backed, sovereign system. And she operates through four specific addresses.

Four foreign city-states. Four independent sovereign entities, each operating outside the domestic law of the nations that host them. Four jurisdictions — AIR, SEA, LAND, and the hybrid that bridges them all — each administering a different domain of human life. Each claiming ownership of what Christ already purchased at Calvary.

This is not conspiracy theory. It is corporate law. It is treaty documentation. It is the testimony of E.C. Knuth, writing in 1944 with the precision of a scholar who had studied the mechanisms of international finance for decades. It is the Book of Revelation, written in the first century, describing the same system in the language of prophetic vision.

They are saying the same thing. And the exit command — “Come out of her, my people” (Rev 18:4) — is addressed to people living under all four simultaneously.

What Makes a City-State “Foreign” and “Sovereign”

Before we name the four, we must understand what we mean by “foreign city-state.” This is not rhetorical language. It is a precise legal category.

A sovereign city-state is a geographically defined territory that operates under its own law, maintains its own governance structure, and is not subject to the domestic law of the nation in which it is physically located. It is, in the language of international law, imperium in imperio — a government within a government.

This status is established and maintained through treaty. It is not informal. It is not merely customary. It is documented, ratified, and legally binding under the same international framework that governs the relations between nations.

The Vatican City’s sovereignty was formally established by the Lateran Treaty of 1929. The City of London’s sovereignty is rooted in a charter predating the Norman Conquest — William the Conqueror’s charter of 1067 confirmed its pre-existing privileges, and its independence from the Crown of England has been legally maintained through every subsequent century. Washington D.C. was established as a federal district — not a state, not subject to state law — by the Residence Act of 1790 and the D.C. Organic Act of 1871. The United Nations complex in Manhattan operates under the Headquarters Agreement of 1947, which grants the UN territory immunity from United States federal, state, and local jurisdiction.

Four addresses. Four sovereign entities. Four jurisdictions. None of them subject to the law of the nation that surrounds them.

Now let us name them — and map them to the planetary architecture the Book of Revelation has been describing all along.

Vatican City — The AIR Jurisdiction

Canon Law. Soul Claims. The Ecclesiastical Trust.

Vatican City is the smallest sovereign state on earth — 110 acres within the city of Rome. Its sovereignty is not derived from size. It is derived from claim.

The Vatican’s jurisdictional claim is the most ancient and most comprehensive of the four. It operates in the AIR domain — canon law, ecclesiastical governance, soul claims. It does not primarily govern land or commerce. It governs persons, defined as souls enrolled in its ecclesiastical trust.

That enrollment began long before any living person consented to it.

Three papal bulls form the documentary foundation of the Vatican’s jurisdictional claim over every person registered in the Western legal system:

Unam Sanctam (1302) — Pope Boniface VIII declared that “it is absolutely necessary for the salvation of every human creature to be subject to the Roman Pontiff.” This is not merely a religious declaration. It is a jurisdictional claim: every human soul, by virtue of existence, falls under papal authority.

Aeterni Regis (1481) — “Eternal Crown.” Pope Sixtus IV extended the claim of the Holy See over newly discovered territories and their populations. The souls of the inhabitants of lands claimed in the name of Christian monarchs became the property of the Vatican’s ecclesiastical estate.

Convocation (1537) — confirmed the framework by which indigenous peoples of the Americas were enrolled as wards of the church — their persons, and by extension their estates, brought under canon law governance.

These are not obscure historical documents. They are the foundational instruments of a jurisdictional architecture that has never been formally dissolved. The Vatican’s AIR jurisdiction — its claim over the soul of every registered person — runs forward from these papal bulls to the birth registration system operating in every Western nation today.

Every child registered at birth in a hospital is enrolled, through the chain of treaty and statute that runs back to these documents, in an ecclesiastical trust. The name on the birth certificate — rendered in ALL CAPITALS, a legal convention indicating a trust entity rather than a living man or woman — is the Vatican’s jurisdictional marker in the AIR domain.

The angel of this domain, in the Vol 5 planetary framework, is Remiel, whose assigned domain is Venus. Bowl 1 (Revelation 16:2) is poured upon those who bear the mark — the first reclamation strike against the AIR jurisdiction. The grievous sore that falls upon the worshippers of the beast is the beginning of the unraveling of the soul-claim that the Vatican has maintained for seven centuries.

As MACFARM DEXTERS correctly asserted in a recent blog post commentary, Revelation 17-18 names her directly: “BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH” (Rev 17:5). The woman who sits on seven hills (Rev 17:9). John saw the address.

The City of London — The SEA Jurisdiction

Admiralty Law. Financial Governance. The Crown.

Here the popular misconception must be corrected with precision. The City of London is not London. It is not the United Kingdom. It is not subject to the British Crown — or more accurately, the British Crown is subject to it.

E.C. Knuth, writing in Empire of the City (1944), documented with meticulous care what international finance scholars had largely refused to name: the City of London is a sovereign state within a state, administered by an international financial oligarchy that operates independently of — and with effective authority over — the governments of nations.

The City of London is a one-square-mile district in the heart of greater London. It has its own Lord Mayor — distinct from the Mayor of London. It has its own police force. Its own governance structure. Its own courts. It is not subject to Acts of Parliament in the same way that the rest of the United Kingdom is. When the reigning monarch enters the City of London, protocol requires that the Crown surrender its sword to the Lord Mayor at Temple Bar — the boundary marker of City jurisdiction — and receive it back as a grant of permission to enter. The symbolism is not ceremonial. It is jurisdictional.

Knuth’s central thesis — documented through decades of financial history — is that the City of London functions as the financial headquarters of a global empire that operates through debt, currency control, and the mechanisms of international commerce. Nations do not govern this empire. This empire governs nations, through the instrument of sovereign debt.

The Crown, in this context, does not mean the British monarchy. It means the corporation that administers the City of London — a legal entity distinct from the person of the King or Queen, with its own perpetual existence, its own officers, and its own claim on the assets of every entity enrolled in its SEA jurisdiction.

The SEA jurisdiction governs through admiralty and maritime law — the law of commerce, contracts, and the movement of goods and persons across international waters. Every corporation, every bank account, every commercial transaction conducted in the Western financial system is, jurisdictionally, a maritime vessel operating in the SEA domain of the City of London.

Your bank account is not yours. It is a maritime account — a deposit in an admiralty vessel — held in trust by an institution that is itself a franchise of the City of London’s financial system. When you signed the signature card, you became a surety for the debt of the trust entity bearing your name. The Bank of England, the Federal Reserve, the Bank for International Settlements in Basel — these are the enforcement arms of the SEA jurisdiction.

The angel of this domain, in the Vol 5 framework, is Gabriel, whose assigned domains are Uranus and Neptune — the outer planets of maritime expanse. Bowls 2 and 3 (Revelation 16:3-4) turn the sea and rivers to blood: the SEA jurisdiction begins to collapse under the weight of divine reclamation.

Washington D.C. — The LAND Jurisdiction

Municipal Law. Military Enforcement. The Corporation.

Washington D.C. is not a state. It was never intended to be. The Residence Act of 1790 established it as a federal district — a ten-mile-square parcel ceded by Maryland and Virginia, governed directly by Congress, not subject to the laws of any state.

This is the foundational fact. What was built upon that foundation — particularly after 1871 — is the jurisdictional architecture that governs every “U.S. Citizen.”

The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 incorporated the District of Columbia as a municipal corporation. A corporation. With officers. With shareholders. With a charter. This is documented in the Congressional record. The Act created a new entity — the UNITED STATES (note the corporate all-capitals convention) — distinct from the united States of America established by the original 1789 Constitution.

Washington D.C. administers the LAND jurisdiction — the enforcement arm of the global system. If the Vatican holds the soul and the City of London holds the finances, Washington D.C. holds the gun. It is the military enforcement mechanism of the counterfeit order. The world’s largest military budget, the world’s most expansive network of overseas military installations, the projection of force that keeps the SEA and AIR jurisdictions operational — this is Washington D.C.’s function in the four-city-state architecture.

The Lieber Code (General Order 100, April 24, 1863) is the legal foundation of this military jurisdiction. Issued by President Lincoln during the Civil War, it placed the United States under the law of military occupation — applicable not only to Confederate territory but to the entire nation. The Civil War was never formally ended by peace treaty. It was ended by executive proclamation — a legally distinct and lesser instrument. The military jurisdiction established in 1863 has never been formally dissolved.

Every subsequent expansion of federal emergency powers — the Federal Reserve Act (1913), the Emergency Banking Act (1933), the Trading with the Enemy Act amendments (1933 — which explicitly included American citizens as potential enemies of the state) — builds upon the continuous martial law framework established in 1863.

The angel of this domain, in the Vol 5 framework, is Raguel, whose assigned domain is Jupiter. Bowl 5 (Revelation 16:10-11) is poured upon the throne of the beast — the LAND jurisdiction enforcement center — and its kingdom is filled with darkness. The military machinery of Babylon begins to fail.

The United Nations — The LAND/AIR Hybrid

Political Governance. Legal Framework. The Globalist Legislature.

The United Nations complex occupies 18 acres in midtown Manhattan, on the east side of New York City. By the terms of the Headquarters Agreement signed with the United States in 1947, this territory operates under UN jurisdiction — not U.S. federal law, not New York State law, not New York City law. It is, legally, international territory.

The UN is the youngest of the four city-states and the most explicitly globalist in its mandate. Where the Vatican claims souls, the City of London claims commerce, and Washington D.C. claims military enforcement, the United Nations claims political and legal governance — the framework of international law, treaty obligations, and the architecture of a coming world government.

This is not abstract. Ciudad del Saber in Panama — the former US military installation repurposed as an “international civilian hub” — is a working example of how UN jurisdictional expansion operates in practice: through agencies, NGOs, and international governance frameworks that carry the UN’s LAND/AIR hybrid authority into host nations without a single treaty being publicly debated. The base named Ciudad del Saber (City of Knowledge) hosted the devil’s machinery under a humanitarian banner. The renaming to Altos de Jesús in another nearby sister military base named Diablo was prophetically accurate yet nobody working in the international development community has attributed this connection as painfully evident as I have. Then again, it was both the location of my workplace and my home, respectively.

The UN’s LAND/AIR hybrid jurisdiction reflects its dual function: it operates in the LAND domain through international law, treaty enforcement, and political governance — but its ultimate ambition is the AIR domain, the comprehensive governance of human thought, speech, belief, and identity through international legal frameworks. The UN’s sustainable development goals, its digital identity initiatives, its pandemic treaty architecture, its climate governance framework — these are AIR-domain instruments operating through LAND-domain legal mechanisms.

The UN does not yet hold the AIR domain fully. That claim is still contested. But its trajectory is clear: the consolidation of all four jurisdictions under a single globalist governance structure. The beast of Revelation 13, to whom the dragon gives his power and his seat and great authority (Rev 13:2), requires exactly this consolidation.

Bowl 6 (Revelation 16:12) dries up the Euphrates — the political waterway of empire — preparing the way for the final confrontation. The political-legal architecture of the UN begins to lose its grip as the Bowl sequence advances.

The Four Fallen Stewards Behind the Four City-States

The planetary architecture of R3 Vol 5 supplies the deeper layer that no secular analysis can reach.

Behind each of these four city-states stands a fallen planetary steward — an archangel-class being who was assigned a domain at creation, who chose rebellion, and who has administered a counterfeit jurisdiction ever since. These are not metaphors. They are the kosmokratoras — the world rulers of this darkness — named in Ephesians 6:12.

The Vatican’s AIR claim is the counterfeit of the genuine AIR domain, whose proper steward — Remiel — was displaced at the fall. The City of London’s SEA jurisdiction is the counterfeit of the genuine SEA domain, whose proper steward — Gabriel — administers in righteousness from the heavenly side. Washington D.C.’s LAND enforcement is the counterfeit of the genuine LAND jurisdiction, whose proper steward — Raguel — was given dominion over the governance of nations.

The fallen stewards are not imprisoned. They are not waiting for release. They are displaced — domain by domain, jurisdiction by jurisdiction — through the Bowl reclamation sequence of Revelation 16. Each Bowl that an archangel pours is a strike against the counterfeit jurisdiction that occupies their domain. The process is underway. It is not metaphorical. It is geopolitical, financial, legal, and spiritual simultaneously.

The city-states will fall. Revelation 17:16 documents the mechanism — the ten kings who once served the system will turn on it. Revelation 18:10 documents the speed: “in one hour is thy judgment come.” One cannot destroy a nation in one hour. But one can destroy a city-state.

The Exit Command

We arrive at the verse that is not a metaphor.

“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV)

“Come out of her” is a four-layer jurisdictional exit command.

Out of the Vatican’s AIR claim on your soul — which was answered, decisively and permanently, at Calvary. “Ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). The counterfeit ownership claim on the Imago Dei Body was overwritten at the cross. The name written in the Lamb’s Book of Life supersedes the name written in any trust instrument.

Out of the City of London’s SEA jurisdiction — the financial bondage, the admiralty commerce, the debt instruments that have made every Western citizen a surety for a sovereign corporation’s obligations. “Owe no man any thing, but to love one another” (Romans 13:8).

Out of Washington D.C.’s LAND enforcement jurisdiction — the military machinery, the emergency powers, the continuous martial law that has governed through fear and force since 1863. “The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?” (Psalm 27:1).

Out of the United Nations’ political-legal framework — the treaty obligations, the international governance architecture, the slow consolidation of all four jurisdictions into the beast system of Revelation 13. “We ought to obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29).

The command is not issued to angels. It is not issued to governments. It is issued to “my people” — the covenant community, living inside the system, benefiting from its infrastructure, and being called to the discernment and the courage to recognize that their citizenship is elsewhere.

“For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ” (Philippians 3:20).

Four city-states. Four jurisdictions. Four fallen stewards behind four counterfeit claims. One answer: the blood of the Lamb, the word of their testimony, and the courage to come out.

The Bowl sequence is underway. The system is failing. The exit command is not early. It is right on time.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.