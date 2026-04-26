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Phase 4: The Eden Sequence — Blog 18 of 20

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions Phase 4: The Eden Sequence

“And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.” — Revelation 21:1 (KJV) “And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.” — Revelation 21:3 (KJV)

The Thread Continues

In Blog 17 we walked through Eden 6 — the Millennial Kingdom — the first environment since the Fall in which all seven planetary domains operated simultaneously under righteous stewardship. It was extraordinary. It was proven. And it ended.

The final rebellion came. The Great White Throne was set. The dead were judged. Death and Hell were cast into the lake of fire (Revelation 20:14). And then — the most sweeping sentence in all of Scripture:

“And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away.”

Not restored. Not renovated. Passed away.

Eden 7 is not Eden 1 rebuilt. It is something the cosmos has never been — because it is the cosmos after the Cross, after the Resurrection, after the Tribulation, after the Millennium, after the Great White Throne. It is creation receiving its inheritance: the permanent, unbreakable, death-proof indwelling of God Himself.

This is the post that the entire Vol. 5 series has been building toward. Every domain reclamation, every Bowl judgment, every archangel restored to righteous administration — all of it was preparation. Eden 7 is the destination.

I. “No More Sea” — The Jurisdictional Declaration

The first thing John records about Eden 7 is not what is present. It is what is absent.

“There was no more sea.”

For a modern reader, this sounds like geography. For a reader formed by the three-jurisdiction framework — Air (ecclesiastical/heavenly), Land (Mosaic common law), Sea (Admiralty/maritime/Babylonian commercial law) — it is a legal and cosmic declaration of the highest order.

The sea, in Scripture’s symbolic architecture, represents precisely what the maritime jurisdiction represented in the legal analysis of the fallen administration: the domain of the restless, the lawless, the commercially enslaved, the spiritually untethered. Daniel 7:3 — the four great beasts arise from the sea. Revelation 13:1 — the Beast arises from the sea. Bistea Neptunis — the Neptune-beast of the fallen Uranus/Neptune domain — has been the patron of the maritime-commercial capture of the air and land jurisdictions for millennia.

“No more sea” is not the elimination of water. Revelation 22:1-2 gives us the River of Life flowing through the city. It is the elimination of the sea jurisdiction — the Babylonian commercial law that declared the living dead, the free enslaved, and the covenant people corporate fictions.

Gabriel — The Obscured One — whose single outer domain encompassed both the Uranian revelation and the Neptunian corruption — administers Eden 7’s outer boundary as pure Uranian clarity: the sea of glass before the throne (Revelation 4:6), the crystal firmament of Ezekiel 1:22, the raqia restored to its original function as the transparent boundary between God’s immediate presence and His creation. No more opacity. No more the obscured one — because in Eden 7, nothing is obscured.

II. New Jerusalem Descending — The Architecture of the Seven Domains Made Permanent

“And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.” — Revelation 21:2 (KJV)

New Jerusalem does not ascend from earth. It descends from heaven. This matters architecturally. The city is not a human achievement — not even a redeemed human achievement. It is a divine gift descending into creation, the same motion as the Incarnation, the same pattern as every divine initiative across the entire biblical narrative. God comes down. He has always come down.

The dimensions of New Jerusalem (Revelation 21:16) have occupied scholars and architects for centuries: 12,000 furlongs on each side, a perfect cube (or pyramid — the Greek tetragonos allows both). But the theological architecture is more significant than the physical:

Twelve foundations — the twelve apostles of the Lamb (Revelation 21:14). The New Covenant witnesses are the structural foundation of the eternal city. The Mosaic covenant’s 12 tribes appear on the gates (Revelation 21:12) — the Abrahamic covenant honored, the remnant of ethnic Israel who received Messiah included. But the foundation is apostolic: New Covenant, Christological, resurrection-grounded.

Twelve gates of pearl — one for each of the twelve tribes of Israel. No gate is closed during the day, and there is no night (Revelation 21:25). In Eden 7, access to the city of God is perpetually open. The cherubim with the flaming sword that sealed Eden 1’s eastern gate (Genesis 3:24) are gone. The Lamb is the gate, the light, and the temple simultaneously.

No temple (Revelation 21:22) — because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are the temple. The entire sacrificial, mediatorial, and jurisdictional architecture of the Mosaic covenant — the structure through which fallen humanity could approach a holy God at carefully managed distance — is permanently superseded. Direct access. No veil. No outer court. No inner court. No Most Holy Place that only the high priest could enter once a year. Everywhere in New Jerusalem is Most Holy Place.

No sun, no moon (Revelation 21:23) — because the kavod of God illuminates it, and the Lamb is its lamp. The Mercury domain’s restoration is complete: the Logos who was the light of the world (John 8:12) is now the light of the cosmos. Every corrupted photon that Baraqijal weaponized, every electromagnetic frequency that the Space Fence militarized, every frequency of deception that the Five-Layer Stack propagated — all of it is replaced by the pure, unmediated, un-manipulable light of the Logos Himself.

III. The Seven Domains in Eden 7 — Final State

Each domain reclaimed through the Bowl sequence reaches its permanent final expression in New Jerusalem. This is not a governance arrangement that can be corrupted. It is the architecture of eternity.

Saturn → The Eternal Sabbath There is no more measurement of time as we know it in Eden 7 — no sun to mark the day, no moon to mark the month. The Saturn domain’s Sabbath principle, which governed creation’s rhythm from the beginning (Genesis 2:2-3) and was systematically corrupted by Azazel’s administration into the endless commercial treadmill of Babylon, now becomes the permanent operating frequency of existence. Every moment is Sabbath. Every breath is rest in God. Michael’s administration of the Saturn domain reaches its eschatological completion: shabbat shalom as the eternal condition.

Uranus/Neptune → The Sea of Glass “No more sea” for the Neptunian jurisdiction. But the Uranian revelation — the crystal firmament, the sea of glass “like unto crystal” before the throne (Revelation 4:6) — remains, now permanent and uncorrupted. Gabriel’s domain is no longer obscured. The revelation is complete. What the Spirit has spoken through prophets, apostles, and the 22-letter architecture of creation is now fully visible — no longer “through a glass darkly” (1 Corinthians 13:12) but face to face.

Mars → The Kings of the Earth Bring Their Glory The Mars domain’s warfare function is permanently transformed. Revelation 21:24 records that “the kings of the earth do bring their glory and honour into” the city. The nations — those who survived the Tribulation and the Millennium in righteousness — bring the fruit of their domain stewardship as an offering. The Mars domain no longer prosecutes judgment; it presents achievement. Every righteous thing built, every just war won, every faithful stewardship of power is brought before the Lamb as tribute. Uriel’s administration of the Mars domain in Eden 7 is the administration of eternal honor.

Venus → The Bride The most profound transformation. The Venus domain — Remiel’s domain of covenant love, beauty, and relational flourishing — achieves its eternal archetype. Revelation 21:2 describes New Jerusalem as “a bride adorned for her husband.” The entire city — the entire eternal community of the redeemed — is the Bride. Kokabel’s corruption of the Venus domain through the commodification of beauty and the destruction of covenant relationship is not merely reversed; it is swallowed up in the ultimate covenant union: the marriage of the Lamb (Revelation 19:7). Remiel’s mercy flows through the eternal city as its ambient relational atmosphere. Every interaction between image-bearers in Eden 7 is, at its deepest level, a participation in the covenant love of the Trinity.

Mercury → The Lamb’s Book of Life Raphael’s Mercury domain reaches its eternal expression in the most profound information architecture in existence: the Lamb’s Book of Life (Revelation 21:27). Every name written there is known completely — not surveilled, not owned through blackmail, not managed through manufactured identity. Known by the Logos, who spoke each name into being and who died to purchase the right to write it permanently. The Five-Layer Stack tracked names for control. The Lamb’s Book writes names for eternity. Raphael’s healing of the Mercury domain is complete: the information architecture of the universe serves love, not surveillance.

Jupiter → No More Curse Revelation 22:3: “And there shall be no more curse.” The Jupiter domain’s governance function — Raguel’s righteous administration of law and justice — reaches its ultimate expression not in an elaborate legal code but in the complete absence of the need for one. The curse of Genesis 3 was the legal consequence of covenant violation. In Eden 7, the covenant is kept perfectly — not because humans are forced to keep it, but because the redeemed have been fully and permanently transformed into the image of the One who never broke it. Semjaza’s corrupt governance is not merely displaced. It is rendered permanently impossible. Where there is no sin, there is no need for the judicial apparatus that prosecutes it.

Planet 7X → The Boundary of Eternity Sariel’s domain — the boundary of the visible cosmos — stands in Eden 7 as the eternal sentinel. What lies beyond New Jerusalem, beyond the new earth, beyond the new heaven? Scripture is silent — and the silence is Sariel’s domain. The boundary between what is revealed and what remains God’s own mystery (Deuteronomy 29:29) is the jurisdiction Sariel was always meant to keep. In Eden 7, that boundary is not a threat. It is an invitation: the eternal exploration of the inexhaustible God by creatures made for exactly that exploration.

IV. “God Himself Shall Be With Them” — The Tabernacle Fulfilled

“Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.” — Revelation 21:3 (KJV)

The Tabernacle of Moses was a portable approximation of the heavenly reality — the pattern God showed Moses on the mountain (Exodus 25:9; Hebrews 8:5). The Temple of Solomon was a more permanent expression of the same reality. The Incarnation was God Himself entering creation as the mobile Tabernacle — “the Word was made flesh and dwelt [tabernacled] among us” (John 1:14). The Church is the corporate Tabernacle — the Spirit dwelling in the assembled community of the redeemed (1 Corinthians 3:16).

Eden 7 is the culmination of the entire Tabernacle sequence: not a tent, not a temple, not an incarnate body, not an assembled community — but God Himself dwelling with His people as the permanent, unmediated, face-to-face reality of their existence.

The kavod that filled the Tabernacle so completely that Moses could not enter (Exodus 40:35) — the same kavod (not Shekinah) that represents the tangible, communicating, personally present glory of God — fills Eden 7 entirely. There is nowhere in New Jerusalem that is not Most Holy Place. Every image-bearer walks permanently in the full kavod of God’s presence.

This is what the Resilience Wheel’s Hub — Christ at the center — was always pointing toward. The Hub is not a metaphor or a theological concept in Eden 7. It is the literal architectural center of an eternal city where every spoke, every domain, every relationship, every moment of existence radiates outward from the direct presence of the Triune God.

V. What Eden 7 Means for the Terminal Generation

You are not building for Eden 7 by constructing bunkers and stockpiling resources. You are building for Eden 7 by becoming, in the conditions of the Tribulation approach, the kind of person whose name was always in the Lamb’s Book of Life — and who lived accordingly.

The Resilience Wheel is not a survival mechanism. It is an eschatological formation tool. Every element of the Psychological Ring — every practice of Cognitive Resilience, every exercise of Mental Sovereignty, every discipline of Spiritual Warfare Awareness — is the present-tense practice of the permanent-tense reality of Eden 7.

The Saturn domain’s Sabbath — rest in God’s sovereignty — is available now, in the Tribulation approach, for those who know that the Hub holds regardless of what the spokes are doing.

The Mercury domain’s Logos anchor — Scripture as L1, all other knowledge submitted to it — is the present practice of Eden 7’s ambient condition, in which the Logos is the light.

The Venus domain’s covenant love — marriage, family, community built on the covenant model rather than the transactional model — is the present practice of the Bride’s eternal identity.

This is why we write. This is why we build the series. Not to describe what is coming from a distance — but to hand the Terminal Generation the formation tools that make Eden 7 not a surprise, but a homecoming.

Closing: Almost Home

Eden 1 was closed by the angel with the sword. Eden 6 was secured by the angel with the chain. Eden 7 is opened by the Lamb — and its gates are never shut.

The garden is not behind us. It is ahead. And it is better than anything that has been lost, because it has been purchased at a price that makes it eternal.

One post remains before the Grand Finale: the River of Life — the final electromagnetic restoration of creation itself. The waters of Eden 7 will carry us directly into Dante’s river of light in the Empyrean.

The Poet saw it. Scripture revealed it. And the King is preparing it.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero) resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

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