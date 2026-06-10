Image Credits: Midjourney.com

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalms 126:5 KJV

REVELATION EXO-TRUTH · A Field Dispatch on Alien & UFO Disclosure · Volume I Material

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:11 KJV “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.” — 1 John 4:1 KJV

I am writing this in the early hours of a Wednesday, with two days before the cultural moment lands. On Friday morning, June 12, 2026, Universal Pictures will release Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day into theaters across the United States. The film opens internationally today, June 10 — the day of this dispatch. It is Spielberg’s most anticipated alien-and-UFO release since Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1977. It is his first film on the subject since War of the Worlds in 2005, more than twenty years ago. The official Final Trailer from Universal Pictures has accumulated over 4.3 million views in twenty-four hours of release. The tagline deployed across the marketing campaign is this:

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to 7 billion people. We are coming close to… Disclosure Day.”

The writer is David Koepp, the screenwriter who has been Spielberg’s frequent collaborator on the science-fiction and thriller projects that defined a generation of American cinema — Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Koepp has said publicly that the film has the tonal register of Three Days of the Condor, the political conspiracy thriller of the 1970s. The cast includes Emily Blunt as a Kansas City television meteorologist who loses the ability to speak on air, Josh O’Connor as a cybersecurity administrator turned whistleblower, Colin Firth in an undisclosed role, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell.

The central image of the film — visible in the released trailer and confirmed in the marketing press — is worth pausing at, because the morphology of what Hollywood is choosing to dramatize matters more than the storyline alone. Blunt’s character, broadcasting live on television, is suddenly and visibly seemingly possessed by something. People around the world watch her, transfixed and visibly frightened, as she speaks in language most cannot understand. O’Connor’s character — the cybersecurity administrator who has been positioned across the marketing as the truth-bringer — is the one who can interpret what she is saying. The interpretive key is granted to a chosen intermediary. The phenomenon presents through a possession event. The world receives the alien-contact narrative through what looks, morphologically, like a televised demonic encounter.

I will return to this. It matters more than it might first appear, and the institutional evidence that has emerged in the disclosure-research community over the past decade explains why.

Two specific public statements from Spielberg himself frame the cultural-positioning of the film. In March of this year, he told the audience at the South by Southwest Film and Television Festival in Austin that he has “a strong suspicion” aliens exist. Two days before this dispatch was written, in an extended interview with CBS News, he escalated that position decisively. Speaking on camera, the most influential filmmaker of the modern age on the alien subject said:

“I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here.”

This is no longer suspicion. This is declarative ontological claim, delivered forty-eight hours before the film opens, by a director Spielberg himself describes as making this film as a “bookend to Close Encounters.” The arc he opened in 1977 he now considers himself to be closing in 2026. In the same March 2026 cycle, former United States President Barack Obama appeared on Brian Tyler Cohen’s No Lie podcast and discussed his own belief in extraterrestrial life. Spielberg told reporters that the timing of Obama’s comments was “so great” for Disclosure Day.

Three days from the moment I am writing this, the conversation begins.

Some of you who read this body of work will see the film. Many of you will not see it, but you will see what the world says about it across every channel of communication you are exposed to. All of you live in a culture that is about to have a conversation, and the question is not whether the conversation will happen. The question is whether the saint will go into the conversation already discerning what is being said — or whether she will arrive at the conversation with the framework Hollywood has just spent the better part of a year preparing for her.

This body of work has been preparing for this conversation for years. The framework is already in place. This morning I am going to lay it out in one dispatch, so that when Wednesday and Friday come and the cultural saturation begins, you have already heard what needs to be heard.

Why This Film, Why Now, Why Spielberg

It is worth pausing at the threshold to ask why a single Hollywood release deserves a serious dispatch from a body of work that does not normally engage popular entertainment as such. The answer is in the convergence of three facts, none of which is small.

First, Steven Spielberg is not a typical filmmaker. Across more than fifty years of work, he is the single most culturally formative director on the alien and UFO subject in modern American cinema. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) shaped the popular imagination of UFO contact as a transcendent and benevolent encounter. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) shaped the popular imagination of the alien being itself as a friend, a healer, a Christ-figure in some readings. Taken (2002) — the Spielberg-produced television miniseries — shaped the popular imagination of multi-generational abduction as a complex but ultimately meaningful narrative. War of the Worlds (2005) was the last time Spielberg engaged the subject before the film releasing this Friday. Twenty-one years have passed between his last alien film and this one.

Spielberg does not make alien films casually. He makes them when, in his judgment, the cultural moment is ready for them. The fact that he has chosen this moment to return to the subject after two decades of silence, and the fact that he has chosen to call this return a “bookend to Close Encounters,” is itself a witness to where he believes the culture is. Close Encounters opened an arc fifty years ago. The director who opened that arc has decided that the time has come to close it. The closing of the arc is the cultural event the film exists to be.

Second, the cultural moment around UFO and UAP disclosure is the most active it has been since the 1947 Roswell incident. Beginning with the December 2017 New York Times revelations on the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, accelerating through the 2020 release of the Navy UAP videos, the 2021 Director of National Intelligence Preliminary Assessment, the 2022 establishment of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office at the Department of Defense, the 2023 House Oversight Subcommittee hearings featuring David Grusch’s testimony, and the Schumer-Rounds amendment language in the National Defense Authorization Act — the United States government has been releasing controlled disclosure on this subject for nine consecutive years. Members of Congress have publicly stated that non-human craft and non-human biological material are in the possession of the U.S. military. Former Presidents have publicly stated that they believe in extraterrestrial life. Now Spielberg has publicly stated, on CBS News, that he absolutely thinks they have been here and are here. The cultural priming has been thorough, sustained, and intentional. Disclosure Day is not arriving into a culture that has been silent on the subject. It is arriving into a culture that has been deliberately conditioned to receive what it is bringing.

Third, the framing of the film itself is theologically loaded. The tagline — “the truth belongs to 7 billion people” — is a near-direct echo of the rhetorical structure of disclosure narratives that have circulated in UFOlogy and contactee literature for decades. The whistleblower-against-the-government narrative is the precise architecture of every modern disclosure storyline from The X-Files forward. The implication that there is a “truth” that has been hidden and is about to be revealed places the audience in the position of receiver-of-revelation, with the film functioning as the agent of disclosure. This is not how science-fiction films usually frame themselves. This is how religious narratives frame themselves.

The convergence of these three facts is the convergence that this dispatch exists to address.

The Old Question — The Strong Delusion

Before we engage what Hollywood is offering, we have to reach for the older question, because the older question is the only one that gives the saint the framework she needs to receive the cultural moment without being moved by it.

The Apostle Paul, writing to the Thessalonian church under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit two thousand years ago, named what is about to come over the end-time world. The passage is 2 Thessalonians 2:7–12 KJV, and it is worth reading slowly:

“For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”

The Greek phrase Paul uses for “strong delusion” is energeian planēs — literally, the energetic working of error, the active operation of deceit. This is not passive misunderstanding. This is not innocent confusion. This is a strong working, a sustained operation, of deception that God Himself permits to come over those who “received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.” The deception is judicial. It comes upon those who have refused the truth that was offered to them. It is the cup the unbeliever drinks because she would not drink the cup of salvation.

And the morphology of that deception is named just one chapter earlier in the same letter, and reinforced by Paul in his second letter to the Corinthians: “Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14 KJV). The enemy of souls does not approach the unbeliever wearing horns. He approaches her wearing light. He presents as benevolent, as offering connection, as bringing truth from beyond, as healing the wounds of an old and tired world. Angel of light. This is the morphology. This is the strategy. This is what the fallen ones have been doing since Eden, when the serpent offered the woman a path to becoming “as gods, knowing good and evil” — a transcendent connection to a higher reality, offered by a being presenting itself as benevolent.

The morphology is consistent across the canon. Genesis 6:1–4 names the sons of God who “came in unto the daughters of men” and produced the Nephilim — the giants, the “mighty men which were of old, men of renown” — fallen-supernatural beings who present in physical form, accomplish deception and corruption of the human line, and are ultimately destroyed in the judgment of the Flood. Daniel 10 names the angelic princes — the prince of Persia, the prince of Greece — who operate in geographic-political jurisdictions and resist the missions of holy angels. Ephesians 6:12 names the saint’s actual war: “against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” And Matthew 24:24 names what the end-time deception will look like: “there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.”

The strong delusion is not new. The strategy is not new. The deception has been working since Eden. What is new is the cultural saturation of the present moment — the convergence of state-level disclosure, presidential-level testimony, congressional-level documentation, and now Hollywood-level dramatization landing in the same window of months.

This is the morphology of the strong delusion working. And the saint who has read the Scripture is not surprised by it. She is grieved by it. But she is not surprised.

The Witnesses Who Have Been Holding This Hour

The body of work this dispatch belongs to has been holding a specific set of Tier A witnesses on this material for years, and the moment has come to introduce them clearly. These are not new voices. They have been doing this work for decades. The cultural moment is arriving on territory they have been mapping for the saint while the rest of the world was looking elsewhere.

Dr. Joseph Jordan and the CE4 Research Group. Of all the witnesses on this material, Joseph Jordan carries the load-bearing empirical evidence. Through alienresistance.org and the CE4 Research Group, Jordan has documented hundreds of cases — the count exceeds four hundred at last public record — of individuals who reported alien abduction experiences and whose experiences were stopped, immediately and completely, at the invocation of the name of Jesus Christ. The pattern is consistent across cultures, across decades, across thousands of preliminary contacts. The experiencer is in the encounter. The experiencer invokes the name of Jesus, or quotes Scripture, or calls on the Lord. The encounter stops. The encounter cannot continue. The being or beings withdraw, often with apparent rage or distress, and the experiencer is left with the conviction that what they were encountering was not extraterrestrial in the materialist sense but fallen-supernatural in the biblical sense. This is the empirical evidence. This is the documented pattern. This is what no materialist UFO researcher has been able to account for, because the materialist framework has no place to put it.

Dr. Ray Boeche and the Collins Elite material. Dr. Ray Boeche stood at the Gulf Breeze UFO Conference in February of 1994 and delivered a paper that named what most of the contactee research community has refused to name to this day. The phenomenon is not extraterrestrial in the materialist sense. The phenomenon is fallen-supernatural in the biblical sense. The “aliens” are not from somewhere else in spacetime. They are from somewhere else in the created order. And they have a covenantal antagonism toward the imago Dei wo/man that explains every operational pattern in the disclosure record.

Boeche came to that conclusion not as a hostile outsider to UFO research but as an Anglican priest with serious research credentials and a sustained engagement with the field over decades. He was not dismissing the phenomenon. He was diagnosing it. Jacques Vallée documented the phenomenon at field-research depth in Messengers of Deception (1979), arguing from the operational patterns alone that the contactee experience was a deception system serving non-human agendas. Vallée stopped at the structural diagnosis. Boeche, working downstream from Vallée’s documentation, identifies the agent. Vallée documented. Boeche diagnoses. The attribution direction matters and I will not invert it.

Boeche also brings something most contactee researchers do not have. He has direct knowledge of the institutional handling of the phenomenon. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Boeche was contacted by representatives of what is now publicly known as the Collins Elite — a small group within the U.S. Department of Defense intelligence community that had reached, through internal investigation of the UAP phenomenon, the same diagnostic conclusion Boeche himself had reached independently. The phenomenon was demonic. The “extraterrestrial” framework was a strategic misdirection. The institutional handling of the phenomenon was operating with that diagnostic conclusion in view, even when public disclosure narratives ran the opposite direction.

Boeche has spoken publicly about the Collins Elite contact in multiple venues. The most institutionally complete on-camera record of his testimony is captured in the documentary Higher Entities: The Lost Tapes, released in 2019 by Faull Bros Productions and Fourth Watch Films. I will return to that documentary, and to what it shows, in a section below. Stay with me.

Tom Horn, Cris Putnam, and the SkyWatchTV body of work. Cris Putnam and Tom Horn co-authored Exo-Vaticana (2013), the load-bearing investigative work on the Vatican’s preparation for “alien disclosure” and the theological implications of an extraterrestrial-contact event for the Roman Catholic Church. Their broader collaboration, including Horn’s On the Path of the Immortals series, has documented decades of preparation across academic, governmental, and religious institutions for what the present moment is calling “disclosure.” Putnam went home to be with the Lord in 2018, and his work has been carried forward by Tom Horn through SkyWatchTV and the broader investigative platform. This is Tier A work for the saint who wants to understand the institutional preparation that has been happening behind the public-facing cultural surface.

Steve Quayle. Across more than three decades of public ministry, Steve Quayle has documented the giants-Nephilim-fallen-angel framework with primary-source research and on-the-ground field documentation that few other voices have attempted. His True Legends series is foundational reading. His engagement of the Genesis 6 framework, the post-Flood Rephaim, and the modern fallen-supernatural phenomenon is grounded in serious investigative work. Quayle is Tier A for the historical-anthropological dimension of the fallen-supernatural framework.

Together, these witnesses constitute the framework the body of work has been holding for exactly this kind of cultural moment. They are not the only voices on this material — L.A. Marzulli, the late Russ Dizdar, Gary Stearman of Prophecy in the News, and Derek P. Gilbert’s research on the disclosure-as-deception thesis (especially The Day the Earth Stands Still, 2017, with Josh Peck) all belong in the broader conversation as well. But the four named above are the load-bearing Tier A witnesses for the central diagnosis.

What Joseph Jordan Has Documented — and Why the Possession Scene Matters

I want to slow down on the Jordan testimony specifically, and then return to the centerpiece image of the film itself, because the convergence of the two is one of the two load-bearing observations of this dispatch.

The basic finding from over twenty-five years of documented case work at the CE4 Research Group is this: the alien-abduction phenomenon stops at the invocation of the name of Jesus Christ. Not slows. Not reduces. Stops. The being or beings withdraw. The encounter terminates. The experiencer is left in possession of her physical body and her conscious agency, often shaken, often with the recognition that something deeply spiritual has just occurred.

This is not a small finding. This is the empirical key that unlocks the entire phenomenon.

Consider what it means. If the phenomenon were truly extraterrestrial — beings traveling here from another star system in materially advanced craft — the name of Jesus Christ would have no operational meaning to them. They might recognize the name as a cultural artifact, but the name itself would not stop them. The fact that the name of Jesus stops the phenomenon, repeatedly, consistently, across hundreds of documented cases involving experiencers of every cultural and religious background — including atheists, agnostics, and committed materialists who had no theological framework for what they were doing when they cried out — proves that the phenomenon is operating within a spiritual framework, not a material-extraterrestrial framework.

The phenomenon is fallen-supernatural. The beings are bound by the authority of the name above every name. The cross outranks whatever they are claiming, and the saints who hold the name hold the authority that stops them.

What also makes the Jordan corpus institutionally significant is what it excludes as much as what it includes. Other religious frameworks have been tried. Buddhist invocations, indigenous spiritual practices, generic appeals to divine authority across non-Christian traditions, secular psychological interventions — none of them produce the cessation pattern that the invocation of the name of Jesus Christ produces with documented regularity in the case files. The phenomenon is not responding to religious invocation in general. The phenomenon is responding to one specific name in particular.

Now return with me to the centerpiece image of the film opening this week. A woman, broadcasting live on television. She becomes — in the words of the trailer description distributed by Universal Pictures itself — seemingly possessed by something. She loses the ability to speak normally. She begins speaking in language most viewers cannot understand. The world watches her, transfixed and visibly frightened. One person, the chosen interpreter, can decode what she is saying. The disclosure event the film exists to dramatize is a televised possession scene presented as alien contact.

This is the morphology Jordan has been documenting for twenty-five years. This is precisely the phenomenology that the name of Jesus Christ stops in the documented case files. And the film is going to dramatize this morphology — for an opening-weekend audience of millions — without ever invoking the name that would actually stop it. The framework being constructed is one in which the possession-event-as-alien-contact is presented as miraculous, as transcendent, as the long-awaited disclosure, as truth belonging to seven billion people — while the empirical evidence of what actually stops the phenomenon is suppressed, omitted, or not even acknowledged to exist.

The saint who has read Jordan’s case files arrives at Disclosure Day with information the film is constructed to suppress. The possession morphology in the film is exactly what Jordan documents stopping at the name of Christ. The film offers no countermeasure because the framework being constructed cannot acknowledge that a countermeasure exists.

And here is where the second load-bearing observation of this dispatch enters the picture, because what Hollywood is constructing as a cultural framework, the institutions running the actual disclosure programs have already legally codified as operational policy.

The Institutional Confession — What the Contracts Cannot Say

There is a clause in defense contractor Non-Disclosure Agreements that the disclosure literature has whispered about for years and that almost no one has put in writing in plain terms.

The clause prohibits the invocation of the name of Jesus Christ.

That single contractual provision — once you understand what it actually proves — is the most institutionally damning piece of empirical evidence in the entire disclosure corpus for the fallen-entity identification thesis. And it is documented, on camera, in the Faull Bros documentary Higher Entities: The Lost Tapes (2019), where Dr. Ray Boeche speaks at length about the Collins Elite contact and the contractor-level legal apparatus that grew up around the phenomenon. Stan Deyo, a former defense scientist with technical propulsion credentials and decades of corroborated insider testimony, appears on camera in the same documentary, speaking to the technical and institutional reality of the program.

I own a physical copy of Higher Entities: The Lost Tapes. It is currently in one of the boxes from my prior posting overseas that have not yet been unpacked since I returned from the field. When I retrieve it, I will publish the verbatim timestamp and the exact contractual language for the manuscript citation in Revelation Exo-Truth Volume IV and Volume V. The substance of the claim, which I have viewed personally on the documentary, I am willing to put my name and reputation behind right now without waiting for the box.

Consider the architecture. Non-Disclosure Agreements exist for a single purpose. They restrict the transfer of information. The standard architecture of an NDA defines what information is protected, who is bound, for what duration, and what penalties attach to breach. Information moves; the NDA constrains the channels through which it moves. That is what NDAs do.

A clause prohibiting a religious invocation is not an information clause. It is an action clause. And action clauses in defense contractor NDAs that name a specific religious invocation and prohibit it operate at a completely different category of restriction. The clause does not prevent information from leaking. It prevents an operational behavior from being initiated. And operational behavior is regulated in writing only when the behavior produces an outcome the institution has reason to suppress.

You do not write a contractual prohibition against an action that does not work. Contract drafters are paid by the hour to be precise. The clause exists because the action it prohibits produces a documented, repeatable, operationally significant result.

The institutional logic the documentation exposes is more important than any one verbatim line, and the logic is this:

The institutional handlers closest to the phenomena have legally restricted by contract the one specific religious invocation that Jordan's four-hundred-case empirical record demonstrates halts the phenomena.

That is institutional confession.

The handlers know what these entities are. They know the entities respond to the name of Jesus Christ. They know the response halts the encounter. They have legally codified the restriction in writing. The legal codification proves they treat the cessation phenomenon as a documented, operational, predictable behavior — not as religious folklore. They built their contract architecture around the operational fact.

The clause is not a curiosity. The clause is the institutional admission that the empirical record is correct and that the theological diagnosis is correct and that the entities under containment are precisely what Scripture says they are.

The Three-Altitude Triangulation

Set the three witnesses side by side and the verdict is unanimous from three independent altitudes that have no reason to agree with each other except for the underlying reality that all three are reporting.

Jordan reports empirically. He has the case files. Four hundred plus. Cross-cultural. Reproducible. Patterned. The name of Jesus Christ halts the encounter, and no other invocation produces the equivalent cessation across the record.

Boeche reports theologically. He has the diagnostic framework. The entities are fallen-supernatural. The deception register described in 2 Corinthians 11:14 and 2 Thessalonians 2:9–12 explains the operational pattern. The authority of the name of Jesus Christ over unclean spirits is consistent New Testament doctrine. Jordan’s case files are exactly what that doctrine predicts.

The Faull Bros documentary reports forensically. The handlers running the disclosure programs already know everything Jordan and Boeche report. They know it well enough to write contract clauses around it. The legal codification proves they treat the cessation as operational fact, and they have built containment apparatus around managing the operational consequences of that fact. The institutional admission is captured on camera, in Boeche’s own testimony and in Deyo’s defense-scientist corroboration.

Three altitudes. Three independent witness streams. One verdict.

The phenomenon is fallen-supernatural. The Name above every name has covenantal authority over it. The institutions running the disclosure programs know this and have built their legal apparatus around managing it. And the film opening Friday cannot acknowledge any of it.

The Limited Hangout Pattern

The phrase limited hangout is intelligence-community vocabulary. It names the selective disclosure of partial truth designed to obscure deeper truth. Disclose enough to satisfy public pressure. Conceal what actually matters. Move the conversation onto ground you control. The CIA used the phrase internally in the 1960s and 1970s. The pattern is older than the phrase.

The modern UFO and UAP disclosure process bears every mark of a limited-hangout operation. Consider the pattern:

What gets disclosed: the existence of something unidentified in the skies; the reality of military encounters with that something; the involvement of multiple intelligence agencies and aerospace contractors in studying that something; the existence of recovered material and possibly non-human biologics; the public testimony of presidents and now major filmmakers that the beings have been here and are here.

What stays hidden: the nature of the phenomenon (is it materialist-extraterrestrial, interdimensional, or fallen-supernatural?); the operational behavior of the phenomenon when the name of Jesus is invoked; the theological implications of the phenomenon for the biblical worldview; the existence of defense-contractor NDA clauses that prohibit the very invocation that the empirical record documents stopping the phenomenon.

The cultural narrative being constructed: an extraterrestrial framework that is morally neutral or even benevolent, that bypasses the biblical creation account, that establishes the existence of “other intelligent life” while never asking whether that life is fallen, whether it serves the adversary, whether it has been the subject of biblical warning for three thousand years.

The pattern is consistent. Reveal something. Conceal what matters. Move the audience onto ground you control. Disclosure Day, on the evidence of its trailer, its marketing campaign, and the public statements of its director, fits this pattern with textbook precision. It will dramatize the we are not alone reveal in a way that constructs a materialist-extraterrestrial framework. The biblical question — if these beings are real, what are they? — will not be asked, or if it is asked, it will be addressed in a frame that bypasses the Scripture. The possession-event-as-alien-contact image is the cinematic centerpiece. The name that stops possession across hundreds of documented cases does not appear in the framework. And the contract clauses that prohibit that name across the defense-contractor apparatus running the actual disclosure program will not be mentioned in the film.

This is why discernment is required. The film is not neutral entertainment. It is one move in a larger sustained operation of cultural-narrative construction. The saint who watches it without discernment is not watching the movie. She is being moved into a frame she did not choose.

The Theological Frame

The covenantal grammar that holds the entire triangulation together is set in the New Testament at five load-bearing locations, and the body of work handles all five with full canonical seriousness.

The first is Philippians 2:9–11 KJV:

"Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."

Things in heaven. Things in earth. Things under the earth. The taxonomic completeness of the bowing is the point. There is no created intelligence anywhere in the ontological inventory that is exempt from this authority. The fallen entities included. The contactee community’s “extraterrestrial” framework is in heaven or in earth or under the earth — wherever the entities actually originate, they fall inside the categorical scope of the bowing. The clause is not a wish. It is a legal declaration about the ontology of the created order.

The second is Luke 10:19 KJV:

"Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you."

The authority is delegated. It is given. The verb is in the active perfect: it has been done and stands done. The recipients of that delegation are not a class of specialists. The recipients are those who are in covenant participation with the One who has the authority to delegate.

The third is 1 Corinthians 6:3 KJV:

"Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life?"

The body being commodified in our current technological moment is the body that will judge angels. The imago Dei wo/man standing in covenant authority is the entity those NDA clauses are written to manage. The institutional containment apparatus exists because the handlers running it recognize that authority, and the entities they are working with recognize it as well. The eschatological position of the imago Dei wo/man inverts the present visible apparatus.

The fourth is the necessary counter-witness from Acts 19:13–16 KJV:

"Then certain of the vagabond Jews, exorcists, took upon them to call over them which had evil spirits the name of the Lord Jesus, saying, We adjure you by Jesus whom Paul preacheth. And there were seven sons of one Sceva, a Jew, and chief of the priests, which did so. And the evil spirit answered and said, Jesus I know, and Paul I know; but who are ye? And the man in whom the evil spirit was leaped on them, and overcame them, so that they fled out of that house naked and wounded."

The Name is not a magic word. The Name carries the authority of covenant participation in the One who bears it. The sons of Sceva tried to use the Name as an incantation without standing in covenant participation, and the unclean spirit beat them out of the house. Jordan’s case files are not records of incantation. They are records of believers in covenant participation exercising delegated covenantal authority in a moment of crisis. The Sceva counter-witness keeps the doctrine honest. It is not the syllables that carry the authority. It is the covenant standing of the one invoking the Name.

The fifth and broadest is Ephesians 6:12 KJV:

"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."

Paul names the actual order of combat. The opposition is structural, hierarchical, and supernatural. Principalities and powers are designations of rank in the unseen administration. Rulers of the darkness of this world names the present jurisdictional reality that the imago Dei wo/man wrestles against. Spiritual wickedness in high places names the institutional altitude at which the wrestling is being conducted. The NDA clause sits inside the institutional apparatus that Ephesians 6:12 anticipates. The clause is not an aberration. The clause is exactly the kind of legal-institutional architecture that rulers of the darkness of this world would produce in their administrative reach.

These five passages do not stand in isolation. They constitute the canonical grammar of covenantal authority over fallen supernatural agency. The NDA clause exists inside the world this grammar describes. The contractors enforce it because the grammar is true.

Physics Describes the Medium; Theology Names the Entity

The phenomenon manifests in what the physical-science literature recognizes as plasma-class behavior. Glowing orbs, luminous craft, electromagnetic signatures, instrumented detections in the bands consistent with ionized matter. The recent UAP record at the institutional level — the New Jersey orb sightings of late 2024, the Schumer Amendment disclosure provisions, the AARO institutional architecture — all of this is empirical record at the physical-science altitude that is what it is.

But the medium is not the entity. The plasma signature is the manifestation mode. The theological identity of the manifesting being is a separate question that must be answered from Scripture, not from physics.

The biblical record establishes the polarity of plasma-class manifestation independently of any modern physics. Holy manifestation appears in fire and light across both testaments — the Ezekiel cherubim with “burning coals of fire” and “lamps” (Ezekiel 1:13 KJV), the Isaiah seraphim as literally “burning ones” (Isaiah 6:6 KJV), the Daniel 10 figure with “his face as the appearance of lightning, and his eyes as lamps of fire” (Daniel 10:6 KJV), the Transfiguration showing the Son with face “as the sun” and raiment “white as the light” (Matthew 17:2 KJV), Pentecost descending as “cloven tongues like as of fire” (Acts 2:3 KJV), the risen Christ of Revelation 1 with eyes “as a flame of fire” and countenance “as the sun shineth in his strength” (Revelation 1:14, 16 KJV). The same biblical record establishes the fallen polarity with equal clarity — the Revelation 9 locust army rising from “the pit” with fire and brimstone (Revelation 9:1–11 KJV), Satan transforming “into an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14 KJV), Christ seeing Satan “as lightning fall from heaven” (Luke 10:18 KJV).

The fallen polarity also manifests in fire and light. The phenomenon is not the difference. The difference is theological identity and covenantal alignment. Both polarities operate in the plasma-class medium. Only one polarity is in covenant with the Lord of Hosts. Only one polarity bows at the name of Jesus Christ. The phenomenon is the medium. The identity is the entity. Scripture establishes the polarity textually before any modern physics is consulted.

The body of work’s discipline on this point is non-negotiable. The deception operates in the plasma and aetherial realm. The Soul and the Body operate in plasma. The Kavod transcends plasma because it is pure Spirit — no substrate, covenantal participation, disconnected from the physical and aetherial realm. Physics describes the medium. Theology names the entity. Only the Kavod transcends the medium entirely.

The contractors are managing the medium. The Name they cannot say transcends the medium. That is why the clause exists.

How to Receive What You Are About to See

Whether or not you see the film itself on Wednesday or in the weeks following, you will be exposed to the cultural conversation it generates. Here is the practical pastoral discernment to hold.

First, the basic test. Does the framework being offered exalt the name of Jesus Christ, or does it bypass Him? Hold every claim, every implication, every cultural narrative against this test. The strong delusion does not require that you explicitly reject Christ. It only requires that you accept a framework in which He is no longer central. The framework Hollywood is offering is exactly such a framework. The being or beings being dramatized as benevolent visitors stand within a story in which the name of Jesus does not appear. That absence is the test.

Second, the empirical witness. Hold the Jordan testimony in your awareness. Hundreds of documented cases. The name of Jesus stops the phenomenon. This is the empirical evidence the film is constructed to suppress. When the cultural conversation moves to the question of what these things are, you carry an answer the film does not offer. And you also carry the institutional admission — that the contracts of the people running the actual disclosure programs have legally codified the restriction on the very name that the empirical record documents stopping the phenomenon.

Third, the framework discipline. Distinguish carefully between the existence of non-human intelligent beings (which Scripture affirms — angels and demons are non-human intelligences) and the nature of those beings (which Scripture also affirms — they are either holy or fallen; there is no third category). The film and the broader cultural conversation will press for a third category — extraterrestrial intelligent life morally distinct from the holy or fallen frame. The Scripture does not contain this category. The saint who reads the Scripture does not adopt this category just because Hollywood is offering it.

Fourth, the possession-morphology discernment. When the film dramatizes its centerpiece scene — the televised possession event presented as alien contact — observe what the framework does not offer. There is no acknowledgment that what is being depicted matches the phenomenology of demonic possession documented in two millennia of Christian pastoral experience. There is no acknowledgment that the same morphology has been documented stopping at the name of Christ. The frame is constructed to receive the event as alien contact only. The discerning saint receives the event as exactly what the morphology says it is — and remembers what stops it.

Fifth, the pastoral courage. You may have friends, family members, or coworkers who see the film and find themselves moved by it. They may come to you with questions. Be ready. Be gentle. Be clear. The questions they bring will be real questions. The deception is real. The cultural saturation is real. The strong working of error is real. The Spirit of God who has been given to those who accept Christ as Savior is also real, and is the better witness within you (1 John 4:4 KJV — “greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world”). Carry the conversation faithfully.

Sixth, the prayer that costs nothing and accomplishes everything. If you find yourself shaken, troubled, or pressed by what you see or hear in the cultural moment, return to the name. The name of Jesus is the test the phenomenon itself cannot pass. It is also the test the cultural narrative cannot pass. “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth” (Philippians 2:9–10 KJV). This is your standing. This is the authority you carry. Use it where needed.

A Brief Word on the Mark

A note on something the film almost certainly will not address but the saint should be aware of. The Mark of the Beast as Scripture names it (Revelation 13:16–18; 14:9–11) is a conscious, worshipful covenant transaction — not a passive enrollment, not an accidental participation, not a merely technological capture. Disclosure Day is not the Mark. Watching the film is not the Mark. Even being culturally moved by the film is not the Mark. The Mark is something else and something specific, and the saint who has been reading carefully knows the distinction.

But — and this is where the brief invocation of the Mark Lock becomes pertinent in this dispatch where it has not been in others — the cultural saturation around alien disclosure is runway. It is preparation. It is one move in a sustained operation that, in the worst-case scenarios serious researchers have been mapping for decades, could culminate in the kind of unified-religious-framework consolidation that would make the Mark-of-the-Beast transaction culturally possible at scale. A world that has been brought to a single shared narrative of we are not alone, and they have come to help us is a world that has been prepared for a unified spiritual framework. Disclosure Day is not the Mark. It is one piece of the runway being constructed, and the saint should know what runway is being constructed even when she is not anywhere near the boarding gate.

Vigilance, yes. Panic, no. The runway is not the plane.

Falsifiability

A witness who cannot be falsified is no witness; he is a fortune-teller. So the markers.

The strong-delusion framing of Disclosure Day weakens if the film, when actually viewed, turns out to engage the biblical worldview seriously rather than bypass it — if the possession-morphology scene is contextualized within a frame that acknowledges the historic Christian discernment of such phenomena, if the name of Christ appears in any operational sense within the story, if the framework presented allows for the fallen-supernatural reading the Jordan case files document. None of these conditions appears likely on the evidence of the marketing and the trailer, but the saint watches honestly. The fallen-supernatural diagnosis weakens if the cultural conversation around UFO disclosure begins to address the Jordan testimony and the documented name-of-Jesus phenomenon on its own terms rather than continue to suppress it. The institutional-confession reading of the NDA clause weakens if, once the verbatim language is published, the language turns out to address something other than the religious invocation as I have described it — though the body of evidence in the documentary record makes that outcome unlikely. The limited-hangout reading weakens if the broader disclosure process begins to acknowledge the theological dimensions of the question with operational seriousness.

I am telling you what would change my mind. Hold me to it. That is the discipline that separates this work from the enthusiasts, and I would rather be proven wrong on a detail than be right in the wrong spirit.

The Hub of the Wheel

So here is the close, beloved, at the hub of the wheel.

You are an image-bearer authored by God, given a Kavod-breath at Genesis 2:7 that has been carried by every wo/man from Adam down to the present. If you have accepted Christ as your Savior, the Holy Spirit has been universally made available to indwell your human spirit, sealed unto the day of redemption, made possible by the cross-work of the Son. You stand in a Court that outranks every other court. You bear a name that outranks every other name. The being or beings the film is about to present are bound by the authority you carry through union with Christ. They are not your equals. They are not your peers. They are fallen creatures under judgment, and the Jordan testimony proves they know it — and the contracts of the people running the disclosure programs prove the institutions know it too.

The Resilience Wheel holds Christ at the hub. The six elements of the psychological ring — cognitive resilience, emotional regulation, identity security, trauma integration, mental sovereignty, spiritual warfare awareness — are exactly the disciplines the saint will need this week when the cultural saturation begins. The seven spokes of the wheel hold the practical domains of life under Christ’s hub-authority. The whole framework was built for this kind of moment. Use it.

You were not given a spirit of fear (2 Timothy 1:7 KJV). You were given the Spirit of power, of love, and of a sound mind. Hold the sound mind. Discern the moment. Stand in the office Christ has placed you in. Be a witness to the friends and family members who will come to you with questions. Pray for the experiencers who may see the film and wonder if their own encounters were what the film says they were. Be the kind of saint who can sit across the table from someone who is shaken and walk them through the framework gently, without panic, without ridicule, with the older Light burning steadily in the room.

The witness trumpet is still sounding. The Author of the image is still on His throne. The name of Jesus is still the name above every name. The strong delusion is real but it is not stronger than the older Light.

They cannot say His name in their contracts because His name terminates their program.

Maranatha.

Sources & Framework Notes

Primary documentary sources for the film (verified June 9, 2026): NBC Insider, Fox News / OutKick, Entertainment Weekly, People, Parade, ComingSoon.net, AOL News, Mashable, ABC Audio, and CBS News Sunday Morning extended interview with Steven Spielberg (aired approximately June 7–8, 2026). Release date, cast, writer, director, tagline, plot details including the televised possession-event centerpiece, SXSW Spielberg statement (March 13, 2026), and the CBS News declarative escalation — “I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here” — all primary-source verified via current search of multiple outlets.

Tier A witnesses on the alien and UFO disclosure question (BOW-wide):

Dr. Joseph Jordan , alienresistance.org and CE4 Research Group. Load-bearing empirical evidence: documented cases of alien-abduction experiences stopping at the invocation of the name of Jesus Christ. The Tier A pastoral evidence of the fallen-supernatural diagnosis.

Dr. Ray Boeche , Caelestis Ministry, carrying forward the Collins Elite diagnostic work. The fallen-supernatural diagnosis of the UFO phenomenon. On-camera testimony in Higher Entities: The Lost Tapes (2019).

Tom Horn and the late Cris Putnam , Exo-Vaticana (2013), On the Path of the Immortals series. SkyWatchTV. Investigative work on institutional preparation for “alien disclosure.”

Steve Quayle, True Legends series and broader Quayle catalog. Giants, Nephilim, post-Flood Rephaim, and fallen-supernatural framework documentation.

Tier A primary documentary source for the institutional confession: Higher Entities: The Lost Tapes (2019), directed and produced by Justen Faull and Wes Faull (Faull Bros Productions / Fourth Watch Films), distributed by Defender Films within the SkyWatch TV ecosystem. The documentary features on-camera testimony from Dr. Ray Boeche and Stan Deyo on the institutional handling of the UAP phenomenon and the defense-contractor NDA architecture, including the clause restricting invocation of the name of Jesus Christ. Verbatim language will be published from the physical copy currently in storage; substance affirmed in this dispatch on the basis of direct personal viewing.

Tier B research contribution: Derek P. Gilbert, The Day the Earth Stands Still: Unmasking the Old Gods Behind ETs, UFOs, and the Official Disclosure Movement (2017, with Josh Peck, foreword by Tom Horn). Disclosure-as-deception thesis. Research source held within lanes per locked methodology.

Tier B contemporary observation: The WinePress News (Substack-published Christian eschatology news outlet) flagged the Disclosure Day release with the framing “Will Have Christians Second-Guessing Their Faith” in early June 2026. Cited as observational evidence of the cultural-Christian register’s recognition of the moment; not load-bearing.

Canonical L2 theological anchor (BOW-wide): Dr. Robert D. Luginbill, The Satanic Rebellion: Background to the Tribulation, ichthys.com. The treatment of the strong-delusion framework, the fallen-angel-Nephilim taxonomy, and the broader eschatological architecture is consistent with Luginbill’s systematic work.

Heiserian Divine Council framework: The reading of Genesis 6:1–4, Daniel 10, and Ephesians 6:12 draws on Michael S. Heiser’s broader academic work on the Divine Council and the unseen-realm conflict.

Theological framework: Revelation Exo-Truth Volume I, subtitled Alien & UFO Disclosure Are Closer Than You Think, was named some time ago as the body-of-work volume positioned for exactly this kind of cultural-disclosure moment. The framework is not improvised for the present occasion; it has been prepared for years.

The Mark of the Beast Lock applied selectively: The Mark is invoked briefly in this dispatch only because cultural-disclosure saturation is genuinely enrollment-runway-adjacent — preparation for the kind of unified-religious-framework consolidation that could eventually make Revelation 13:16–18 culturally possible at scale. The Mark is not invoked elsewhere in this dispatch, because the dispatch’s center is theological-discernment and pastoral discipline, not enrollment forensics.

World Religion Protocol (explicitly invoked): The cultural disclosure narrative being constructed by Disclosure Day and the broader contemporary UFO-disclosure operation drifts toward a unified-spiritual-framework register that Christian theism cannot follow. The geometry of the cultural moment witnesses something real — the irreducibility of the non-human-intelligent-life question; the inadequacy of strict materialism to account for the documented phenomenon — but the theologies that drape the geometry diverge sharply from the older revelation. The geometry witnesses; the theologies are not equivalent. The non-human intelligences Scripture names are either holy or fallen. There is no third category in the biblical canon.

Layer discipline:

L4 (theological): the strong-delusion framework; the fallen-supernatural diagnosis; the name-of-Jesus authority; the angels-or-demons taxonomy.

L3 (documentary / empirical): the film’s release facts; the SXSW and CBS News Spielberg statements; the Obama-podcast cultural amplification; the Jordan CE4 case documentation; the Higher Entities documentary NDA-clause documentation; the modern disclosure timeline.

Posture: The witness documents the convergence; does not predict, does not set dates, does not trade the real (unseen-realm) conflict for a partisan or sentimental one. The cultural moment is named; the older question is named; the saint’s standing is named; the practical discernment is offered. The reader is summoned to discern the moment under the Lordship of the One whose name outranks every other.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

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