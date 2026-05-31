A solitary silhouetted figure stands at the threshold of a vast cosmic twilight landscape. Above: a brilliant fixed polestar burns, surrounded by slowly rotating constellations rendered as faint geometric light trails; ancient Hebrew letters subtly integrated into the constellation architecture. Below: in a shadowed valley, the colossal broken remains of a great metallic statue iron, brass, silver, and gold mixed with shattered clay. A single uncut stone glows softly with inner amber light at the center of the wreckage. The figure stands in chiaroscuro between heaven and ruin. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

On Sasha Latypova’s Restack, and What the Forensic Record Names That the Resilient Practices and Theology Then Bear

REVELATION EXO-TRUTH A Field Dispatch in Honor of Adjacent Labor · Volume V Material

“Where no counsel is, the people fall: but in the multitude of counsellors there is safety.” — Proverbs 11:14 (KJV) “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: by whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.” — Romans 5:1–2 (KJV)

I want to tell you about a restack that arrived on a Saturday evening, and about the labor underneath it, and about a structural agreement between two very different kinds of work that the late hour is producing more of than most readers notice.

The restack

A passage from one of my recent dispatches was lifted yesterday by Sasha Latypova — the retired pharmaceutical R&D executive whose Substack, Due Diligence and Art, carries the load-bearing forensic-regulatory documentation of the COVID-19 operation to an audience of more than sixty thousand readers. The passage she chose to amplify was the one about the two pits — the despair pit and the zeal pit — and the refusal in Daniel 2 to let the corruptible kingdom be rebuilt with human hands and then sanctified and called a stone cut without hands. That a forensic documentarian at her scale, in her register, would judge that passage worth amplifying to her readership is worth my naming directly and without false modesty: the Lord ordered the meeting of those two registers, and I am grateful.

But the response that matters is not a mere thank-you. The response that matters is the recognition — the naming of what she has built, the honoring of it at the altitude she actually works at, and the careful articulation of why a passage on the two pits and a forensic dossier on bio-chemical weaponization turn out to be doing two halves of the same refusal.

This dispatch is that response.

What Sasha Latypova has actually built

Her work is not commentary. It is not framework-driven theory. It is not a worldview applied to the COVID period. It is primary-source forensic documentation — leaked Pfizer Chemistry-Manufacturing-Control files read line by line, U.S. and EU regulatory law read against its operational effect, Other Transactions Authority contracts read for what they actually purchased, the JASON Group’s 1997 dual-use designation read as the precedent it actually is. She is a former insider — a pharmaceutical and medical device R&D executive — who left the industry, opened the books, and refused to interpret what the documents say differently than what they say.

Her conclusion, drawn from that record and submitted as written expert testimony to a Dutch court on September 15, 2025, is sober and specific: the COVID-19 mRNA injections were deployed under military medical countermeasure rules that bypassed standard pharmaceutical safeguards, rendering them legally and functionally indistinguishable from bio-chemical weapons. The PREP Act and corresponding EU emergency provisions removed the consumer-safeguard regime that ordinarily makes a medicine a medicine. The Mutual Recognition Agreements let the U.S. and EU regulators rubber-stamp each other’s non-review. The DoD-led Operation Warp Speed structure made the products demonstration prototypes under contracts that explicitly named the deliverables as such. The EMA leak of November 2020 — roughly a thousand pages of internal documentation — showed regulators waiving mRNA-integrity specifications quietly downward, from greater-than-seventy-percent intact to greater-than-fifty-percent intact, in the last days before launch.

She does not call this an opinion. She calls it the record. And anyone who wants to argue with her conclusion has to argue with the documents, not with her framing.

That is the altitude at which she works. That is what her readership is receiving. And whatever any of us thinks of any particular interpretive question downstream of the documentary base, the base itself is the kind of labor the late hour requires and rarely receives.

The structure of refusal

Her work and mine operate in different registers. Hers is forensic and legal; mine is resilient practices and eschatology. We are not doing the same thing. A reader who arrives at her work for the mRNA documentation and then arrives at mine for the Daniel 2 framing and the Resilience Wheel has crossed a real register-line, and pretending otherwise would do honor to neither of us.

But the structure underneath both registers is the same, and naming it is what makes the convergence honest rather than rhetorical.

Sasha refuses to call a non-medicinal countermeasure a medicine. The law says, in plain language, that a product re-categorized as a countermeasure under emergency declaration shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded — meaning the legal apparatus has been built specifically to dress up something that is not a medicine as a medicine, while the manufacturers carry no liability for the consequences. Her refusal is the documentary refusal: I see what the dressing-up does, and I will not call the dressed-up thing the thing it is dressed up as.

The Two Pits passage she amplified does the same refusal at a different layer. It refuses to call a corruptible human kingdom an incorruptible one. It refuses to let the iron-and-clay feet of the present moment be sanctified and rebuilt and then called a stone cut without hands. The Babel project under a Christian banner is still Babel. The work of human hands, however zealous, cannot make the corruptible incorruptible, and the urge to seize the wheel and force the fourth form to become the Fifth is one of the two pits a diagnosed citizen falls into when the diagnosis arrives without the bearing.

Both refusals share a single architecture: do not accept the rebuilt thing as the original. Do not let the cosmetic dressing be mistaken for the substance. Do not call the counterfeit by the name of the real.

Sasha herself, writing in her Dutch-court-testimony post, names this architecture in her own register. She distinguishes cosmos — structure and clarity — from chaos, the deliberate ambiguity-generation that opposition forces use to confuse the investigation and shift the gaze away from what is pertinent. Her diagnosis of the trolling operation that has been smearing her work uses precisely this distinction: chaos agents oppose cosmos by generating noise. The way you defeat them is to keep the structure clear.

That is a theological move whether she names it as such or not. The contrast of cosmos against chaos is older than the New Testament and runs through both Hebrew creation theology and Greek philosophical tradition. The light shining in the darkness, and the darkness not overcoming it. The Word ordering the formless and void. The kosmos that God so loved. Wherever clarity-against-confusion shows up as a structural diagnostic, the architecture is theological at root even when the practitioner does not name it so.

The dual-use diagnostic — where her record and the Imago Dei Body framework converge

The convergence point that matters most architecturally is the dual-use diagnostic, and this is where her forensic record and the theological framing meet at the load-bearing place.

Her work documents that the mRNA / lipid-nanoparticle platform was statutorily designated as dual-use technology by the JASON Group in 1997 — meaning the same molecular cargo-delivery system that can serve medical purposes can be weaponized by altering its payload, and the U.S. defense apparatus has known this for nearly thirty years. The 2018 textbook Biodefense in the Age of Synthetic Biology — not a fringe document, the standard textbook in the field — explicitly names the vaccine-development platforms as potential weaponization vectors, naming short hairpin RNAs and micro RNAs as capable of dysregulating host gene expression without coding for any specific protein. The dual-use capability has not been hidden. What has been hidden is the operational deployment of that capability under the legal cover of public health response.

The Imago Dei Body framework that Revelation Exo-Truth develops across Volumes III and IV names the same pattern at the deeper architectural level. The body God designed in His own image — the kavod-bearing temple of First Corinthians 6:19, the integrated electromagnetic and biochemical architecture engineered for His own dwelling — is the same architecture the present apparatus seeks to measure, route, capture, and commodify. The wireless body area network standards, the documented military and medical biofield programs, the network-centric warfare doctrines that name the body as a sensor node — these are real, primary-document-supported deployments of a re-categorization that mirrors what Sasha documents at the pharmaceutical-regulatory layer. Different mechanisms, same architecture: take what was designed for one purpose, dress it up in continuity with its original purpose, and route it operationally toward a different end.

Sasha’s record carries this diagnostic at the layer of pharmaceutical-regulatory law and DoD contracting. The Imago Dei Body framework names what is finally at stake when the same architecture-of-inversion is applied to the embodied person: this is not merely a legal-regulatory crime, although it is that. It is a sovereignty crime against the design of the temple of God itself.

Her record carries the documents. The theological framing names the design.

The two registers need each other. A theological and practices-oriented dispatch without the forensic record is ungrounded — it floats. A forensic record without the theological framing is exhausting — it accumulates documentation of a horror it cannot finally name. The structure of refusal in both registers is the same; the registers serve different functions in service of the same refusal.

The bearing the diagnosis cannot supply

This is a R3 Publishing dispatch, so I will say plainly what the Biblical anchor underneath this convergence is. I will offer it the way a brother or sister offers something at the edge of a different lane — as a gift, not as a correction, not as an instruction, not as an imposition on a register that is doing its own faithful work.

The architecture of do not call the rebuilt thing the real thing is older than the Daniel 2 vision. It runs through the prophetic literature wherever the people of God are warned not to mistake the cosmetic restoration of religious form for the actual covenant restoration that only God can perform. Jeremiah names it. Isaiah names it. The Lord Himself names it in His confrontation with the Pharisees, who outwardly appear righteous unto men, but within are full of hypocrisy and iniquity — Matthew 23:28 (KJV). The architecture of the dressed-up substitute is constant across the canon; only the specific dressing changes from age to age.

What the Biblical anchor adds to the forensic register is what the forensic register cannot supply from its own resources: a foundation that holds when the documented corruption is total. If every regulatory body has been suborned, if every legal protection has been waived, if every chain of custody has been deliberately broken, if the rule of law is a fiction maintained for ceremonial purposes — the forensic register has done its work in naming all of this, but the forensic register cannot tell you what to do with your own life in the aftermath of that naming. It can only document.

The two pits of the original passage are what people do with their lives in the aftermath of that documentation. Despair: if my nation is Babylon, then all is lost. Zeal: if my nation is Babylon, I will seize the wheel and rebuild the Kingdom with my own hands. Both pits are produced by the diagnosis without the bearing. The diagnosis is sound. Sasha’s diagnosis is sound. Mine is sound. The diagnoses converge. But the bearing — the place to stand while the diagnosis is true — has to come from somewhere the diagnosis itself cannot supply.

The bearing comes from Philippians 3:20. Our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ. The citizenship was filed in heaven from the day of believing. The home was never this nation, and so cannot fall with it. The fall of a country one was only ever sojourning in is not the fall of one’s hope. That is the bearing. It is offered here as a gift, not as a doctrinal demand on any reader who is not yet in a place to receive it that way.

To Sasha’s audience — many of whom are post-Christian, non-religious, or actively skeptical of Christian framing for reasons I do not need to litigate here — the offer is not you must believe this for your documentation to be valid. The offer is: your documentation is already valid on its own foundation. If you are looking for a bearing strong enough to hold your life upright while the documented evidence continues to accumulate, there is one available, and it has held people upright through every previous fall of every previous nation that mistook itself for Babylon or for the Kingdom.

That is a gift offered at the edge of a register that does not require it. It is offered because the Lord Himself offered it first.

Close — and the multiple counsellors

The labor in front of us — the labor of the late hour — is not the labor of one writer or one register. It is the labor of the multitude of counsellors the Proverb names, each working what the Lord has placed in front of them, in the register the Lord has fitted to their training and their formation.

Sasha Latypova works the forensic-regulatory documentation register at the highest level I have seen in that lane. Her former-insider expertise, her insistence on primary sources, her refusal to let chaos agents drag the investigation off the legal and contractual record and into endless gold-standard-science debate, her willingness to submit written expert testimony to a court that may or may not survive long enough to render a verdict — this is the labor of a witness who has counted the cost and is doing the work anyway. Whether or not she names her work in the terms I would use, the form of her labor is the form of faithful witness, and the Lord sees it.

The resilient-practices-and-eschatology register I work is what it is. It is not a substitute for the documentary work; it is not subordinated to it; it serves what the documentary work cannot serve from its own resources. The Resilience Wheel, the Ten Resilient Practices, the Seven Spokes mapped onto every life domain, the Daniel 2 framework, the Imago Dei Body architecture, the Mazzaroth recovery of God’s Gospel written in the stars — all of it is offered to readers who are being asked to bear an accumulating weight of recognition without losing their footing. The bearing has to be built, not just believed. That is the practices work.

To Sasha: thank you, sister, for the work and for the amplification. The Lord who orders all timing brought your restack at His hour. May He keep your witness, and may He keep your bearing, and may His face shine upon you and yours. Numbers 6:24–26.

To Sasha’s readers who have arrived here for the first time: you are welcome. The work of Revelation Exo-Truth, of Resilience on the Road to Revelation, and of The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars is here whenever you want to investigate it. The blog stays free. The bearing is offered without coercion. The Cosmic Library 3D Orrery — https://cosmic-library-orrery.replit.app/ — is the visual navigation map of the whole architecture. Take what serves you. Set aside what does not. The Lord who brought you to her documentation can bring you to whatever else He has prepared for your bearing.

To my own readers: continue. The hour does not require haste; it requires faithfulness. They that sow in tears shall reap in joy — Psalm 126:5 (KJV). The harvest is sure. The bearing is sure. The witness goes on.

Sources & Framework Notes

Sasha Latypova, primary source: “Covid Shots Are Indistinguishable From Bio-Chemical Weapons” — written testimony for the case in the Netherlands, Due Diligence and Art, December 26, 2025. URL: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/my-testimony-for-the-case-in-the. All conclusions attributed to her as her expert opinion.

Theological framework: Daniel 2 (the great image and the stone cut without hands) per Resilience on the Road to Revelation; Imago Dei Body sovereignty per Revelation Exo-Truth Volumes III–IV; Philippians 3:20 citizenship per the Two Pits passage in the recent R3 dispatch Sasha amplified; Romans 5:1–2 as the foundation of the bearing offered; the Resilience Wheel and Ten Resilient Practices as the operational architecture for bearing-construction.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus. Maranatha. SDG — Soli Deo Gloria.

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