Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
1hEdited

Thank you so much for you very kind words, and also very accurate assessment of my motivation for my work. It is the refusal to budge from what is true for the sake of winning in politics (which is always corrupted, no matter who Is in charge or what form of government is in place). It is the fidelity to the natural law, and yes, it precedes major religious doctrines or known philosophical writings. I plan to write some more on this topic in the future. There are numerous chaos agents out there pretending to be truthful, but all they do is amplify propaganda, induce fear, and divert from the true faithful path. I also do not put trust in the corrupted court systems, but the truth must be heard there for the natural law of compensation to play out. It will. I am just doing my job:)

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Elle's avatar
Elle
1h

🙏

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