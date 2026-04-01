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Resilienciero | R3 Publishing LLC | April 2026

“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV) “A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.” — Proverbs 27:12 (KJV)

The Series That Led Here

Over the past two weeks this series has documented six converging crises built on seven financial dominoes — Posts 1 and 5 together revealing that the six original collapse mechanisms rest on a seventh and most catastrophic floor: sovereign insolvency at $136 trillion in total obligations, the hollow foundation beneath every domino. The military escalation, the geopolitical realignment, the agricultural famine already beginning — each post ended with the same prophetic anchor: “Come out of her, my people.”

Most prophecy commentary stops there. It identifies the problem with precision and then offers nothing but exhortation. This post is different. This post is about what Coming Out of Babylon actually looks like in practical, structural, legal, financial, agricultural, and technological terms — because the command of Revelation 18:4 is not merely a spiritual posture. It is a call to build a parallel system of life that does not depend on the Babylonian infrastructure that is under judgment.

Two men I want you to know about have been doing exactly this work for years. One you have already heard about in this series. The other is a personal connection whose work I consider one of the most important practical tools available for the community of faith right now.

Their names are Mike Adams and Todd Pitner imtoddp. Their show is Decentralize.TV.

What Is Decentralize.TV?

Decentralize.TV is a weekly show hosted by Mike Adams — founder of NaturalNews.com and the Brighteon independent media ecosystem — and co-hosted by Todd Pitner, financial strategist and architect of a legal structure I will explain in detail shortly. The show streams live every Wednesday on Brighteon.TV and has produced well over 100 episodes covering the full spectrum of what it means to practically disentangle your life from the centralized systems that are failing.

The show’s tagline captures its mission precisely: decentralization is not a trend. It is survival.

I have met Todd Pitner personally and consider him a friend and colleague. His thinking on legal entity architecture and financial sovereignty is among the most practically useful I have encountered in the preparedness space.

What follows is a synthesis of the most important content from across the Decentralize.TV catalog — organized by domain, filtered through the R3 Resilience Framework, and anchored in the prophetic command of Revelation 18:4.

The Seven Domains of Decentralization

1. FINANCIAL SOVEREIGNTY — Your Money, Your Control

The financial domain is where Decentralize.TV begins and where the urgency is highest given everything documented in Posts 1 and 5 of this series.

The core principle Adams and Pitner repeat across dozens of episodes is this: self-custody. You do not own what you cannot hold. A bank account is not money in your possession — it is a claim on a bank that is itself a claim on a system that Post 5 demonstrated is insolvent by $136 trillion. A brokerage account holding crypto is not crypto — it is a claim slip. A pension is a promise from an institution whose balaimtoddppsheet the GAO cannot audit.

Self-custody means taking direct, personal possession of your assets in forms the system cannot reach:

Physical precious metals: Gold and silver held in your physical possession — not in a bank vault, not in an ETF, not in a certificate — are wealth outside the dollar system. When the petrodollar fractures, when the bond market reprices sovereign insolvency, when the BRICS alternative architecture displaces the dollar’s reserve currency status, physical gold and silver retain value in any currency regime that follows. Andy Schectman and David Morgan, both featured guests on Decentralize.TV, have provided some of the most rigorous analysis available of precious metals as the foundation of a post-dollar financial architecture.

Self-custodied cryptocurrency: Adams is unequivocal on this point — crypto held in a cold wallet you control is fundamentally different from crypto held by a broker or exchange. The exchange failures of recent years demonstrated exactly what Adams warned: the broker holds the asset, you hold a claim. Cold wallet self-custody removes the counterparty risk. Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies add an additional layer of protection against the surveillance and control architecture being built into CBDCs.

The CBDC threat: Central Bank Digital Currencies are the Mark of the Beast’s economic control system in its preparatory infrastructure form. Every episode of Decentralize.TV that touches on CBDCs makes the same point: a government-issued digital currency programmable to expire, restrict purchases, or be confiscated based on behavioral compliance is not money. It is a control mechanism. The community of faith that understands Revelation 13:17 — that no man might buy or sell without the Mark — understands exactly what CBDCs are and why building economic life outside that system is urgent and non-negotiable.

2. THE UNA — THE MOST IMPORTANT LEGAL TOOL YOU HAVE NEVER HEARD OF

This is where Todd Pitner’s specific expertise becomes directly relevant to the community of faith — and where I want to speak from personal acquaintance with his work.

The Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (UNA) is a legal entity structure that operates under existing law — specifically modeled on the structures used by the Rockefeller Foundation, major endowments, and institutional wealth management vehicles. In other words, the legal architecture the elites have used for decades to protect their assets is available to ordinary households right now.

Here is how it works in plain terms. A UNA allows individuals to legally donate property, income, or business assets to their own entity — an entity that operates as a nonprofit association under state law without being incorporated, without an EIN registered with the IRS, and without the vulnerability to lawsuits, government seizure, or tax liability that comes with standard corporate or personal ownership structures.

Over 400 American households have already adopted the UNA model. Todd Pitner has documented cases where the UNA structure allowed individuals to pay off mortgages through tax savings, shield assets from medical debt and lawsuit exposure, and operate businesses with dramatically reduced liability — all within existing legal frameworks.

The connection to Revelation 18:4 is direct. “Come out of her” includes coming out of the financial and legal systems that expose you to the judgment falling on Babylon’s economic order. The UNA is a structural mechanism for doing exactly that — legally, systematically, and now.

Todd’s resource for this is my575e.com — where you can access a free 60-minute training on UNA structures and determine whether this is the right vehicle for your household.

Important disclaimer: This is not legal advice. I am not a lawyer and neither is this post. What I am saying is that the UNA is a legally recognized structure worth serious investigation by any member of the community of faith who takes the Economic-Financial spoke of the R3 Resilience Framework seriously. Consult a qualified attorney before establishing any legal entity.

3. FOOD SOVEREIGNTY — The Forest That Feeds You

Food sovereignty is the Agricultural-Food Security spoke of the R3 Resilience Wheel applied at its deepest and most sustainable level. Decentralize.TV has devoted multiple episodes to the food forest model — and it deserves extended treatment here given what Post 4 documented about the Ras Laffan LNG attack and the Haber-Bosch fertilizer supply chain collapse.

The food forest is a multi-layer perennial agricultural system modeled on natural forest ecosystems — canopy trees, understory trees, shrubs, herbaceous plants, ground cover, root crops, and vines integrated into a self-sustaining food production system. Unlike annual vegetable gardens that require annual inputs of fertilizer, seed, and labor, a mature food forest produces an increasing yield over time with decreasing inputs. It is precisely the opposite of industrial monoculture agriculture — decentralized, local, perennial, and independent of the synthetic nitrogen supply chain that Post 4 demonstrated is now under severe pressure.

Todd Pitner has given personal tours of his food forest on Decentralize.TV, describing it as a lifesaver that supplies organic produce immune to supply chain disruptions. Rob and Jim Gale of Food Forest Abundance — featured guests on the show — have documented how a well-designed food forest can produce a significant portion of a household’s caloric needs within three to five years of establishment.

The prophetic urgency is immediate: spring planting decisions made in April 2026 will produce or fail to produce the harvest that families eat this winter. The 2026 growing season is the most important growing season in recent memory. A food forest planted this spring will not be mature this winter — but the perennial infrastructure planted now compounds in value every year for the rest of your life and your children’s lives. Start this month.

4. ENERGY INDEPENDENCE — The Microgrid That Cannot Be Switched Off

The energy spoke of decentralization is Environmental-Health and Physical-Structural combined. Adams has documented his own off-grid solar-powered microgrid with battery backups as a model for what energy independence looks like in practice.

The strategic logic is straightforward: the Hormuz closure demonstrated in real time that energy supply chains are weaponizable. A centralized electrical grid is a single point of failure — dependent on fuel supply chains, corporate maintenance, and government control. A household or community microgrid powered by solar with battery storage is independent of all three.

In a scenario where the centralized grid is disrupted — whether by infrastructure attack, fuel shortage, or government emergency powers restricting access — the community with a functioning microgrid has light, heat, refrigeration, water pumping, communication, and medical capability. The community without it has none of these things.

The investment calculation has changed dramatically. The combination of declining solar panel costs, improving battery technology, and rapidly deteriorating grid reliability has made off-grid or grid-independent microgrids economically rational for the first time in the history of the technology. This is not a luxury investment. For the community of faith building toward the R3 preparedness vision, it is foundational infrastructure.

5. COMMUNICATION SOVEREIGNTY — The Sky Cannot Be Hacked

Todd Pitner’s line on this is memorable: “If a war erupts, centralized cell towers vanish. A satellite phone requires only a clear sky — the government cannot hack the sky.”

Communication independence is the Scientific-Technological spoke of the R3 framework applied to its most urgent function — the ability of covenant communities to remain in contact with each other when the centralized communication infrastructure fails or is restricted.

Decentralize.TV has covered communication sovereignty across multiple dimensions: satellite phones and satellite internet as cell-tower-independent communication; encrypted messaging applications that do not route through surveillable centralized servers; mesh networking technologies that allow community members to communicate locally without any internet connection; and radio communication as the ultimate backup when all digital infrastructure fails.

The community of faith that has established secure, decentralized communication protocols before a crisis has the ability to coordinate, warn, encourage, and mobilize during exactly the conditions when that coordination is most needed. The community that has not established these protocols will discover their absence at the worst possible moment.

6. HEALTH SOVEREIGNTY — Decentralizing Your Body

Adams’ background as a nutritional scientist and his Health Ranger Store represent the health sovereignty dimension of the Decentralize.TV mission — the Environmental-Health spoke of the R3 framework applied to what you put into your body.

Pete Evans’ episode on ancestral diets and fasting, Daniel Vitalis’ episode on foraging wild foods, and multiple episodes covering clean supplementation, heavy metal avoidance, and pharmaceutical-free health maintenance collectively make the same point: the centralized healthcare system is a dependency trap, not a health system. Real health sovereignty means building physical resilience through food quality, ancestral dietary practices, and knowledge of traditional medicine rather than pharmaceutical dependence on a supply chain that is itself fragile.

The connection to the Mark of the Beast’s pharmaceutical dimension — the pharmakeia of Revelation 9:21 — is not a conspiracy theory. It is a biblical category. The community of faith that is genuinely healthy — physically resilient, metabolically sound, and not dependent on pharmaceutical maintenance — is the community with the functional capacity to serve others when the centralized health system becomes either unavailable or weaponized as a compliance mechanism.

7. OPEN SOURCE INFRASTRUCTURE — Building What Cannot Be Monopolized

One of the most remarkable episodes in the Decentralize.TV catalog features Marcin Jakubowski — a Princeton-educated fusion physicist who left academia to found Open Source Ecology and build the Global Village Construction Set (GVCS): a collection of 50 open-source blueprints for every critical machine a sovereign community needs, from tractors and 3D printers to brick presses and circuit makers.

The GVCS vision is extraordinary in its scope: if every critical machine a community needs to sustain itself can be built locally from open-source designs using locally available materials, then no corporation, no supply chain, and no government can hold that community hostage through technological monopoly. The eco-home Jakubowski’s team builds in two weeks from open-source designs at a fraction of conventional construction cost is a demonstration of what genuine technological sovereignty looks like.

The Decentralize Directory — launched by Todd Pitner at DecentralizeDirectory.com — is a curated resource connecting people with vetted services, tools, and providers across every domain of decentralized living. It is, in effect, a practical directory for the community of faith seeking to implement the Revelation 18:4 mandate.

Revelation 18:4 as Structural Architecture — Coming Out of Babylon in Practice

Extractable for: Vol. 3 Cross-Series Bridge | Vol. 3 Ch. 7 (Seventh Bowl/Babylon)

The Command and Its Seven Dimensions

“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV)

The command of Revelation 18:4 is addressed to “my people” — the community of faith — while Babylon is still standing. It is not a post-collapse evacuation command; it is a pre-collapse disentanglement command. The timing is critical: come out before the plagues, not during them.

The nature of Babylon in Revelation 17-18 is systemic rather than geographic. Babylon is the integrated political, economic, military, and spiritual architecture through which human civilization has organized itself in opposition to the kingdom of God. Its commercial dimension is elaborated in extraordinary detail in Revelation 18:11-13 — the merchants of the earth weeping over the loss of every commodity from gold and silver to “souls of men.” The souls of men are the final item in Babylon’s commodity list: the monetization of human identity itself.

Coming out of Babylon is therefore not primarily a geographic relocation — it is a systematic disentanglement from every dimension of the system under judgment. The R3 Resilience Framework’s seven spokes are, in their deepest theological dimension, seven vectors of Babylon departure: seven domains in which the community of faith builds life outside the Babylonian system’s reach before that system’s judgment arrives in its fullness.

The financial disentanglement the R3 Economic-Financial spoke calls for — debt elimination, self-custody of assets, precious metals, alternative exchange — is the direct implementation of Revelation 18:4 in the economic domain. The agricultural independence the R3 Agriculture-Food Security spoke calls for is the implementation of Revelation 18:4 in the food domain. The energy independence, the communication sovereignty, the health sovereignty, the open-source infrastructure — each is a dimension of the same prophetic command applied to a specific domain of Babylonian dependency.

The Exodus Typology

The Revelation 18:4 command echoes the Exodus pattern that runs throughout Scripture. Israel was called out of Egypt — not because Egypt was destroyed yet, but because they needed to be separate from it when its judgment came. The ten plagues fell on Egypt, not on Goshen. The critical variable was whether God’s people were embedded in the system or separated from it before the plagues began.

The community of faith that receives the plagues of Babylon alongside Babylon’s inhabitants is the community that did not take the command seriously enough to act before the crisis. The community that is sheltered in Goshen — economically independent, agriculturally self-sufficient, communication-sovereign, health-resilient — is the community positioned to serve the harvest of the great multitude when Babylon’s systems fail the billions who trusted them.

This is not a counsel of despair or withdrawal. It is a counsel of strategic positioning. The light does not hide from the darkness; it positions itself where it can most effectively illuminate when the darkness is deepest. The community that has built genuine decentralized resilience is not hiding from the world. It is preparing to be the world’s most valuable resource when the centralized systems collapse.

The Practical Commandment

The community of faith receives Revelation 18:4 as a commandment — not a suggestion, not a pious aspiration, but a direct instruction from heaven. It is delivered with urgency (“Come out” — aorist imperative, decisive action now) and with motivation (“that ye receive not of her plagues” — the plagues are coming, and proximity determines exposure).

The practical implementation of this commandment in 2026 looks like this: eliminate debt, establish self-custody of assets, build food production capacity, develop energy independence, establish communication protocols outside the centralized system, build health resilience through food and traditional knowledge, and join or form a covenant community with the structural capacity to function as a parallel society when Babylon’s systems fail.

This is the R3 Resilience Framework implemented as obedience to a specific biblical command. It is not preparedness as an end in itself — it is preparation as the embodiment of the prophetic wisdom of Proverbs 27:12: “A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself.”

What Mike Adams Built After They Silenced Him

One more dimension of the Decentralize.TV story deserves specific attention — because it is itself a model of what the Revelation 18:4 mandate looks like in media and information infrastructure.

When Google delisted 140,000 NaturalNews.com pages and YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms removed millions of subscribers from Adams’ channels, he did not fold. He built an alternative. The Brighteon ecosystem — Brighteon.com (uncensored video), BrightAnswers.ai (uncensored AI research engine built on 48 GPU workstations), BrightU (educational platform), BrighteonBooks, and Decentralize.TV itself — is a complete, censorship-resistant, independent media and information infrastructure built from the ground up precisely because the centralized platforms could not be trusted.

The BrightAnswers.ai engine alone — trained on millions of curated books, science papers, and articles — represents an alternative to AI systems trained on globalist-curated data and designed to suppress institutional challenge. It is the information sovereignty equivalent of what the food forest is to agricultural sovereignty.

The community of faith that wants information and media infrastructure it can trust — that is not dependent on the platforms that can and do deplatform anyone who challenges the official narrative — has a home in the Brighteon ecosystem.

Connecting the Series — The Complete Arc

This sixth post completes the arc that began with Post 1’s financial collapse architecture:

Post 1 identified what is falling — the first six dominoes of Babylon’s economic system.

Post 2 documented the military escalation — the Second Seal’s warfare preceding the Third Seal’s famine.

Post 3 mapped the geopolitical realignment — the kings of the east assembling.

Post 4 warned of the agricultural famine — the Haber-Bosch supply chain breaking.

Post 5 revealed the seventh domino — the Treasury’s own balance sheet proving sovereign insolvency at $136 trillion, the floor beneath all six others.

Post 6 points to the alternative — the decentralized infrastructure of Revelation 18:4 obedience.

The series is not six posts about collapse. It is six posts about the complete picture — collapse and alternative, judgment and response, warning and preparation, Babylon falling and the community of faith building what comes next.

The R3 Resilience Response — Decentralize.TV Through the Seven Spokes

Socio-Political: The UNA structure and covenant community governance are political sovereignty applied at the household and community level. Build your governance outside the system that is under judgment.

Economic-Financial: Self-custody of precious metals and crypto. UNA for asset protection. Debt elimination. Local exchange networks. Decentralize.TV and my575e.com are your starting points.

Environmental-Health: Ancestral diets, clean supplementation, traditional medicine knowledge, pharmaceutical independence. Pete Evans and Daniel Vitalis on Decentralize.TV.

Agriculture-Food Security: Food forest establishment. Spring 2026 is your window. Food Forest Abundance (Rob and Jim Gale). Todd Pitner’s permaculture tour on Decentralize.TV.

Human-Cultural: The community of faith that builds life together outside Babylon’s cultural architecture maintains the human dignity, worship, storytelling, and covenantal relationships that Babylon’s system cannot produce.

Scientific-Technological: BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored research. Above Phone for de-Googled privacy phones. Satellite communication for grid-independent contact. Open Source Ecology GVCS for local manufacturing capability.

Physical-Structural: Solar microgrid with battery backup. Water independence. Rural location. Community fortification. The off-grid homestead model Adams has documented on Decentralize.TV is the Physical-Structural spoke fully implemented.

Five Action Steps for This Week

Visit decentralize.tv and watch at minimum the “100 Episodes” synthesis episode where Adams and Pitner distill the most important lessons from the entire catalog. Two hours that could change your family’s trajectory. Attend the free UNA training at my575e.com. If you have any assets — a house, a business, a savings account, property — spend sixty minutes understanding whether a UNA structure is appropriate for your situation. This is the single highest-leverage legal tool most households have never encountered. Plant something this week. A single fruit tree. A packet of seeds. A flat of strawberries. The food forest begins with one plant. The second-best time to plant a tree is today. Audit your communication independence. If the cell network went down tomorrow, how would you contact your covenant community? If you do not have an answer, this week is the week to find one. Read Revelation 18 in full — all 24 verses — and let it function as a checklist. For each domain the chapter describes — commerce, luxury goods, entertainment, political power — ask: how dependent am I on this system? What would it cost me if this system failed tomorrow? The gap between your answer and the independence the chapter commands is your preparation agenda.

A Personal Word About Todd

I met Todd Pitner through his work on Decentralize.TV. He is the real thing — a man who has built what he teaches, who has lived the UNA structure personally (using it to pay off his own mortgage through tax savings), and who has made it his mission to democratize the legal and financial sovereignty tools that the institutional elite have used for generations to protect their own wealth.

The fact that I aspire to establish a UNA when finances allow is not a product endorsement. It is a personal conviction.

Complete Series Index

Post 1: 2026 — Everything Comes Apart: Revisited — The Six Financial Dominoes

Post 2: When the Sixth Trumpet Sounds — The Military Buildup

Post 3: The Kings of the East Are Rising — Geopolitical Realignment

Post 4: The Famine Already Beginning — Ras Laffan and the Fertilizer Crisis

Post 5: The Treasury Admitted It: America Is Insolvent — $136 Trillion

Post 6: Coming Out of Babylon: The Decentralized Alternative ← You Are Here

Resources

Decentralize.TV: decentralize.tv — watch every episode free

Todd Pitner / UNA: my575e.com — free 60-minute UNA training

Decentralize Directory: decentralizedirectory.com — vetted decentralization resources

Brighteon ecosystem: brighteon.com | brightanswers.ai | brightu.com

Food Forest Abundance: foodforestabundance.com — Rob and Jim Gale

Open Source Ecology / GVCS: opensourceecology.org

Above Phone (de-Googled privacy phones): abovephone.com

R3 Resilience Framework: resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com

Main Book Series: Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volumes 1 & 2 on Amazon

Chronological Framework: Dr. Robert Luginbill, ichthys.com

The Mazzaroth Series: mazzaroth.world

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC — resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world | r3ready.com “A Labor of Love in the Vineyard of our Lord” Maranatha. Even so, come Lord Jesus.