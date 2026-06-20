A massive ancient Babylonian ziggurat temple looms in the deep teal-blue background, terraced architecture rising from a vast sprawling night city stretching to the horizon, golden window lights and street lamps scattered across the cityscape, dark navy storm clouds gathering above with subtle distant lightning on the right edge but in the FOREGROUND, a small silhouetted robed Berean figure stands at the threshold of a weathered stone gateway in the city's outer wall. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

A Berean Stewardship-Jurisdiction Discernment for the Ecclesia at America’s 250th. Coming Out of Babylon — Part 2

By Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero) Saturday, June 20, 2026

Revelation 18:4 KJV — “Come out of her, my people”

INTROIT — TEST THE SPIRITS

“Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.” — 1 John 4:1 (KJV)

Shabbat Shalom u’verakhah — Sabbath peace and blessing — Berean ecclesia. Welcome to Part 2 of the Coming Out of Babylon series, deploying on the Saturday morning of America’s 250th saeculum hinge weekend, paired with the canonical anchor of Revelation 18:4 KJV: “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.”

Part 1 of this series, deployed in April 2026 within the Six Dominoes sequence, honored the work of Mike Adams at Brighteon, Todd Pitner (aka imtoddp), and the Decentralize.TV channel as voices in the public conversation that had been naming the architectural problem of the captured-corporate-state apparatus and pointing toward stewardship-jurisdiction tools that operate outside that apparatus. The Unincorporated Nonprofit Association — the UNA — was named in Part 1 as one such legitimate state-law tool worth Berean investigation.

I want to acknowledge here, with gratitude, that Todd Pitner has honored this publication as a paid subscriber, and that Mike Adams amplified Part 1 of this series to his broader Telegram community. The Body of Work is grateful for this fellowship and for the force-multiplication that Berean kingdom-purpose witness produces when iron sharpens iron across the broader Christian preparedness ecology. Part 2 of this series is written in that same fellowship register — as the continued conversation among co-laborers seeking to serve the Berean ecclesia faithfully.

This Part 2 walks the discernment journey to that destination with the rigor the Berean office requires — in the spirit of “as iron sharpeneth iron, so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend” (Proverbs 27:17 KJV).

I want to be honest with you at the beginning of this writing about what it is and what it is not. I am not a licensed attorney. I am not a certified public accountant. This writing is not legal advice. This writing is not financial advice. I am an academic theologian and humanitarian field practitioner deploying a Berean stewardship-discernment framework that the ecclesia at America’s 250th can use to navigate the considerations around UNA adoption and similar stewardship-jurisdiction tools. Every Berean ecclesiast considering any of the architectural moves this writing discusses should consult a licensed attorney in their state of residence and a certified public accountant before making any operational decision. This writing is the discernment framework that should be deployed alongside that professional consultation, not as a substitute for it.

I will also tell you honestly: I would seriously consider acquiring the UNA for my own household if I could afford the professional-consultation process the Six-Test framework below requires. The tool itself is legitimate state law in the states that have adopted the Uniform Unincorporated Nonprofit Association Act. The work of Todd Pitner, Mike Adams, and Decentralize.TV has brought this state-law architecture within reach of the ordinary Berean household — and the Body of Work honors that contribution to the public conversation.

The framework that follows is offered to the Berean ecclesia in shalom u’verakhah — peace and blessing — with Christ at the hub of every paragraph and the door of mercy open to every reader of every track.

§I — WHAT A UNA ACTUALLY IS

The Unincorporated Nonprofit Association is a legal entity recognized under state law in the jurisdictions that have adopted some version of the Uniform Unincorporated Nonprofit Association Act (UUNAA), originally promulgated by the Uniform Law Commission in 1996 and revised in 2008. Approximately fourteen to seventeen states have adopted UUNAA in some form, with state-by-state variation in the specific provisions. Several additional states recognize unincorporated nonprofit associations under non-uniform statutes. The remaining states do not have a UNA-specific statutory framework, which means the legal architecture of a UNA in those states defaults to general common-law association principles.

A UNA is, in plain terms, a group of two or more persons who have associated together for a lawful nonprofit purpose, with a governing document (typically called articles of association) that names the purpose, identifies the members or governing body, and establishes the operational framework. Under UUNAA-adopting state law, the UNA is recognized as a legal entity distinct from its members — it can hold property in its own name, enter into contracts, sue and be sued, and operate within the legitimate state-law framework of its jurisdiction. Members generally enjoy limited liability for the obligations of the UNA, similar to (but not identical with) the liability protection enjoyed by members of an incorporated nonprofit corporation.

The legitimate operational uses of a UNA include: religious associations that wish to operate without the formality of a corporate structure; charitable groups organized around a specific purpose that do not require the apparatus of a formal 501(c)(3) corporate nonprofit; neighborhood associations, civic groups, and other voluntary associations operating for a lawful nonprofit purpose; certain stewardship-jurisdiction structures that operate at the intersection of religious purpose and limited property holding.

The UNA is a legitimate state-law entity. This must be named clearly at the beginning. The UNA, properly established, is a recognized legal entity under specific state statutes — categorically distinct from the sovereign citizen pseudo-legal framework that the Body of Work’s BOW-permanent lock refuses. The phrase sovereign citizen is an architectural oxymoron — sovereign and citizen are mutually contradictory categories — and the correct Berean alternatives are American National, State National, Free Inhabitant, We the People, sovereign (alone), or imago Dei bearer. The UNA’s legitimacy derives from its statutory state-law foundation, not from any pseudo-legal claim outside legitimate state law.

One important factual point that the Berean ecclesia should understand from the beginning: state-law entity recognition is operationally separate from federal tax-exempt status. The federal tax-exemption architecture — specifically Internal Revenue Code §501(c)(3) — operates separately from state-law entity recognition. A UNA may or may not qualify for federal tax exemption, depending on whether it has formally applied for and received an IRS Determination Letter under Form 1023 review. The CP 575 notice that the IRS issues when assigning an Employer Identification Number (EIN) is an administrative letter confirming the EIN assignment; it does not, by itself, confer federal tax-exempt status. The Berean ecclesia adopting UNA architecture can choose whether to pursue federal tax-exempt status as a separate decision, with the guidance of qualified tax counsel — and this decision merits clear-eyed understanding from the beginning of the household’s stewardship planning.

§II — THE LEGITIMATE PROS

Estate planning and stewardship-jurisdiction architecture. A properly structured UNA, established with the guidance of a licensed attorney in a UUNAA-adopting state, can serve as a legitimate vehicle for stewardship-jurisdiction architecture that operates with reduced footprint within the captured-corporate-state apparatus. Religious associations, charitable initiatives, and certain property-holding structures can be organized under UNA architecture in ways that align with the Berean ecclesia’s stewardship discipline.

Limited liability for members. Under UUNAA, members of a UNA generally enjoy limited liability protection for the obligations of the UNA, similar to (though with some statutory differences from) the protection enjoyed by members of an incorporated nonprofit. This represents a meaningful improvement over the general partnership or unincorporated association exposure that would otherwise apply to a group operating without entity structure.

Possible Corporate Transparency Act exemption. The federal Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), which took effect with various implementing regulations across 2024-2025, imposes beneficial-ownership disclosure requirements on many corporate entities — a substantial expansion of the captured-corporate-state architecture’s surveillance reach. Certain UNA structures may qualify for specific exemptions under the CTA’s implementing regulations, depending on the entity’s purpose, structure, and operational characteristics. For the Berean ecclesia concerned about the expanding surveillance architecture of the captured framework, the CTA-exemption pathway represents a significant practical benefit of the UNA structure — to be confirmed with a licensed attorney based on the specific UNA’s structure and the current state of federal regulations.

Charitable and religious purposes within state-law framework. A UNA can be organized for a lawful charitable or religious purpose under state law, providing operational structure for stewardship architecture that aligns with the Berean ecclesia’s Christ-centered purposes. For small-scale religious associations, charitable initiatives, ministry-purpose property holding, and household-stewardship architectures, the UNA structure provides recognized state-law foundation. (Federal tax-exempt status, if sought, is a separate decision requiring its own IRS Determination Letter process.)

Lower formation cost than incorporated nonprofit. A UNA can typically be formed at substantially lower cost than an incorporated nonprofit corporation. Legitimate formation cost with proper legal review is still meaningful — typically several thousand dollars when an attorney drafts the articles of association and provides operational guidance — but lower than the comparable cost of incorporating and pursuing IRS determination.

Architectural alignment with Revelation 18:4 KJV. For Berean ecclesiasts who discern a calling to reduce their household’s footprint within the captured-corporate-state architecture per “Come out of her, my people,” the UNA structure represents one legitimate state-law tool that can serve that discernment. Operating a religious or charitable purpose through a UNA, rather than through deeper engagement with the captured-corporate-state apparatus, is structurally consistent with the Rev 18:4 stewardship-jurisdiction direction.

§III — THE LEGITIMATE CONSIDERATIONS

The legitimate adoption of UNA architecture requires careful navigation of several considerations that the Berean ecclesia should understand from the beginning — not as warnings against the structure but as the disciplined-adoption pathway that ensures the household’s UNA actually functions as intended.

Federal tax architecture is a separate decision from state-law entity formation. As noted in §I above, a UNA’s state-law entity status is operationally separate from federal tax-exempt status under §501(c)(3). The Berean household adopting UNA architecture must make a clear, informed decision about its federal tax architecture — whether to operate as a non-tax-exempt entity, whether to pursue federal tax-exempt determination, or what hybrid arrangement is appropriate. This decision belongs in the qualified-CPA discussion of the Six-Test framework below, not in any framing that conflates the two architectural layers.

The IRS published positions and case law landscape. The Internal Revenue Service has, across multiple revenue rulings and Tax Court cases over the past several decades, addressed various arrangements involving unincorporated structures. Some arrangements have been honored as legitimate; some have been characterized as abusive tax shelters; many sit in the gray zone where the specific facts of the implementation determine the outcome. The Berean ecclesia adopting UNA architecture should understand the current IRS published position landscape applicable to its specific implementation — not as deterrence but as the disciplined awareness that informs proper structuring.

Assignment-of-income doctrine is settled federal law. The U.S. Supreme Court established in Lucas v. Earl (281 U.S. 111, 1930) and Helvering v. Horst (311 U.S. 112, 1940) that taxpayers cannot avoid personal tax liability by simply assigning earned income to a controlled entity. Any specific arrangement involving W2 or 1099 income redirection to a UNA navigates this Supreme Court doctrine, and the navigation depends on substance, structure, and the specific facts of the implementation. Such arrangements require the most rigorous tax-attorney consultation before adoption — and the Berean ecclesia should not treat the Supreme Court precedent as background detail to be glossed over.

The mortgage-payoff and property-transfer arrangements require special attention. Some UNA implementations involve transferring ownership of a mortgaged residence to the UNA. The Garn-St Germain Act of 1982 provides specific exceptions to due-on-sale clause enforcement for certain transfers — including, importantly, transfers into living trust arrangements for financial planning purposes. The application of these exceptions to specific UNA transfers depends on facts including the structure of the UNA, the precise nature of the transfer, the relationship between the grantor and the entity, and the specific lender’s interpretation of the Garn-St Germain framework. A Berean ecclesiast considering this specific architectural move should consult a tax attorney with active Tax Court experience and a real estate attorney familiar with the relevant state’s recording practices before proceeding — not because the move is necessarily problematic, but because the architectural complexity warrants disciplined professional consultation proportional to the stakes.

Medicaid look-back considerations. Some UNA architectures involve asset-positioning strategies relevant to long-term-care eligibility. Medicaid has a five-year look-back period specifically applicable to asset transfers prior to benefit application. Transfers to a controlled entity for the purpose of qualifying for public benefits while retaining functional control of the assets can constitute Medicaid fraud under federal and state law. The Berean ecclesia investigating UNA adoption with elder-care considerations should engage elder-law attorney consultation specifically.

State law variance. The UUNAA has been adopted by approximately fourteen to seventeen states, with significant variation in specific provisions. Approximately thirty-three to thirty-six states either operate under non-uniform statutes or recognize unincorporated associations under common-law principles only. A UNA’s legal characteristics, liability protections, and operational requirements depend substantially on the state of formation. California’s UNA framework — under California Corporations Code Sections 18000 et seq. and the related provisions — is among the most developed in the country. The Berean ecclesia adopting UNA architecture should understand the specific provisions in the relevant state of formation, with attorney guidance specific to that jurisdiction.

Implementation requires proper setup and ongoing attention. Forming a legitimately functional UNA requires careful drafting of articles of association attuned to the specific UUNAA provisions in the relevant state, attention to state-specific filing requirements, and ongoing operational discipline that maintains the entity’s integrity over time. The administrative burden is real but proportionate to the stewardship-architecture benefits the structure provides — and substantially less than the comparable burden of operating an incorporated nonprofit corporation.

Selecting professional guidance carefully. The disciplined adoption of UNA architecture depends substantially on the quality of the attorney and CPA engagement. Berean ecclesiasts should seek licensed professionals with documented experience in unincorporated nonprofit association formation, with attention to the specific state-law jurisdiction of formation and to the household’s specific stewardship-architecture purposes.

Cost realism. Legitimate UNA formation with proper attorney drafting and CPA consultation typically involves several thousand dollars in initial professional fees, with ongoing professional-consultation costs as needed. As of mid-2026, the my575e.com formation package — operated by Todd Pitner with his partner Dennis at Montego Holdings — is priced at $5,500 for an already-established UNA and $6,000 for a custom-named UNA (my575e.com/acquiringuna). Berean ecclesiasts honoring the full Six-Test framework should plan for additional professional consultation costs — typically $1,000-$2,500 for independent licensed attorney review in the ecclesiast's state of residence per Test 1 below, and additional CPA engagement per Test 2 as appropriate to the household's specific tax architecture — yielding a realistic disciplined-adoption total of approximately $6,500-$10,000 depending on complexity. This is real cost, and it is the cost that ensures the UNA actually functions as intended. The professional-consultation investment is a one-time and periodic cost that yields long-term stewardship-architecture benefits — and is substantially less than the comparable cost of forming and maintaining an incorporated nonprofit with full IRS Determination Letter ($5,000-$15,000+ all-in).

§IV — THE BEREAN STEWARDSHIP DISCERNMENT FRAMEWORK: SIX TESTS

The Berean ecclesia at America’s 250th, considering whether the UNA architecture is appropriate for the ecclesiast’s specific household and discernment, can apply the following Six-Test framework. These tests are discernment tools, not legal or financial advice. They are offered to the Berean office as a structured way to walk the disciplined-adoption pathway under Christ-hub orientation.

Test One — The Qualified Attorney Test

Has a licensed attorney in the relevant state jurisdiction reviewed your specific situation and provided written guidance?

A licensed attorney in the state of formation can review the specific UUNAA provisions applicable to the proposed UNA, evaluate the proposed articles of association, identify state-law and federal-law considerations, and provide written legal guidance on the architecture. This engagement is the foundational stewardship-discipline checkpoint that ensures the UNA actually operates as intended under the relevant state law. The attorney engagement is not a captured-framework gatekeeping requirement; it is the legitimate professional consultation that any significant structural decision deserves.

Test Two — The Qualified CPA Test

Has a certified public accountant with federal tax experience reviewed the proposed tax architecture and provided written guidance?

A CPA can review the proposed UNA’s tax treatment, evaluate the federal and state tax implications, analyze the architecture against current IRS published positions, and provide written guidance on filing requirements and ongoing compliance. The federal tax architecture for a UNA depends on the specific structure and purposes; the disciplined CPA engagement ensures the household’s tax architecture is properly designed and properly maintained.

Test Three — The IRS Position Test

Develop informed understanding of the current published IRS position, relevant case law, and regulatory landscape applicable to the proposed UNA structure.

The IRS publishes revenue rulings, revenue procedures, technical advice memoranda, and annual guidance documents addressing various entity structures and arrangements. Federal courts have decided cases involving UNA-style architectures, with outcomes that depend substantially on the specific facts of each implementation. The Berean ecclesia adopting UNA architecture should develop informed understanding of this landscape — through attorney and CPA guidance, supplemented by personal research into the published authoritative sources where appropriate.

This understanding is not paralyzing detail; it is the contextual foundation that informs the household’s structural decisions. A UNA implementation that operates with awareness of the relevant landscape is fundamentally more stable than one that operates in ignorance of it.

Test Four — The Federal Court Test

Engage with the relevant case law through attorney guidance to understand how specific UNA implementations have been treated by federal and state courts.

Tax Court, federal district courts, and state courts have decided cases involving UNA architectures across multiple decades. Lucas v. Earl (1930) and Helvering v. Horst (1940) are foundational Supreme Court cases that any UNA architectural move involving income redirection must navigate. Understanding the case law landscape — through attorney guidance — is the disciplined-adoption checkpoint that informs proper structuring of the household’s specific UNA. Implementations that align with patterns federal courts have honored are fundamentally more stable than implementations that pattern after arrangements federal courts have rejected.

This is not legal research the Berean ecclesiast performs alone; it is the attorney-guided understanding that informs implementation.

Test Five — The Implementation Substance Test

Does the proposed UNA implementation operate on substance the IRS substance-over-form doctrine recognizes — or does it depend on form-only architectural moves that may not survive substance-over-form review?

Federal tax law operates on the substance-over-form doctrine: the IRS and federal courts examine the actual operational substance of an arrangement, not merely its formal structure. A UNA implementation that genuinely operates as a nonprofit association with substantive charitable or religious purposes, real organizational independence from the founding members, and operational integrity in its activities is fundamentally more stable than an implementation that depends on formal structure while substantive operations remain economically equivalent to the founder’s personal economic activity.

The Berean ecclesia adopting UNA architecture should engage attorney and CPA consultation specifically on the substance-over-form question applicable to the specific implementation — and should pursue implementations that hold up under substantive review, not merely formal classification.

The CP 575 notice the IRS issues upon EIN assignment is administrative confirmation of the EIN; it is not a Determination Letter conferring §501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. The Berean ecclesia should understand this distinction clearly and pursue federal tax-exempt status, where appropriate, through the formal Form 1023 process with attorney and CPA guidance.

Test Six — The Christ-Hub Test

Does this stewardship-jurisdiction tool serve Christ-centered purposes that align with the household’s Berean discipleship calling?

This is the load-bearing pastoral test the Berean office must apply at the end of any specific architectural analysis. The Berean office is not in the tax-avoidance business as an end in itself; the Berean office is in the business of redemptive stewardship under Christ-hub orientation. The UNA architecture can serve Christ-centered purposes magnificently — religious association, charitable initiative, ministry-purpose stewardship, household discipleship architecture that aligns with the Revelation18:4 calling — when its purposes are oriented toward kingdom-stewardship rather than toward captured-framework wealth-accumulation alone.

“Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven... For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” — Matthew 6:19-21 (KJV)

The Christ-Hub Test is the final disciplined-discernment lens through which every UNA architectural move passes before the Berean household can honor the move as faithful stewardship. The good news is that the UNA architecture, properly oriented, can serve magnificent Christ-centered purposes that the captured-corporate-state apparatus actively constrains.

§V — COMPLEMENTARY STEWARDSHIP TOOLS THE BEREAN ECCLESIA SHOULD INVESTIGATE

The UNA is one excellent state-law tool among several that the Berean ecclesia at America’s 250th can investigate as part of comprehensive stewardship-jurisdiction architecture. Without ranking these or substituting for the disciplined Six-Test adoption process above, the following alternatives — many of which can operate complementarily with a UNA structure — merit Berean investigation:

Properly determined 501(c)(3) charitable foundations, formed with attorney guidance and IRS Determination Letter, provide federally-recognized tax-exempt structure for genuine charitable and religious purposes. For some Berean households, a 501(c)(3) may complement or substitute for UNA architecture depending on specific stewardship purposes.

Religious organization formation under state law, with attorney guidance, provides additional legitimate vehicles for religious-purpose architecture with state-specific religious-organization statutory frameworks.

Donor-advised funds, operated through established charitable institutions, provide legitimate vehicles for charitable giving with tax benefits, professional administration, and reduced operational burden for the donor.

Charitable remainder trusts and charitable lead trusts, structured with estate-planning attorney guidance, provide legitimate vehicles for combining charitable purposes with personal estate planning.

Living trusts and revocable trusts, formed with estate-planning attorney guidance, provide legitimate vehicles for estate planning and property holding under state-law trust statutes. Many Berean households benefit from trust structures alongside UNA structures for different stewardship purposes.

Land trusts, formed under state-specific land-trust statutes with attorney guidance, provide legitimate vehicles for property-holding architecture with privacy and stewardship characteristics.

Religious-purpose property structures, formed with attorney guidance specific to religious organizations and property law, provide legitimate vehicles for church and ministry property holding.

The Berean ecclesiast walking the stewardship-architecture journey can investigate multiple complementary tools — not as competing alternatives but as components of comprehensive stewardship-architecture appropriate to the household’s specific situation. Professional consultation with attorney and CPA helps identify which combination of tools serves the household’s specific purposes most effectively.

§VI — HONORING THE APRIL 2026 PART 1 — BUILDING ON THE FOUNDATION

The April 2026 deployment of Coming Out of Babylon — Part 1: The Decentralized Alternative named the destination of the journey: the legitimate state-law stewardship-jurisdiction architecture that operates outside the captured-corporate-state apparatus, with the UNA as one foundational tool worth Berean investigation. Part 2 deepens the discernment by walking the disciplined-adoption pathway with the rigor the Berean office requires, while affirming the legitimacy of the UNA architecture that Part 1 introduced. This is not a reversal of Part 1’s direction; this is the iron-sharpens-iron deepening of the original witness through structured Six-Test guidance that ensures the Berean household’s UNA adoption actually functions as intended.

The my575e.com offering brings UNA formation within reach of ordinary Berean households. Todd Pitner's partnership with Dennis at Montego Holdings provides a turnkey formation pathway — entity setup, documentation, and operational guidance — at price points ($5,500 already-established / $6,000 custom-named) that are accessible to many Berean households investigating UNA architecture for the first time. The Berean ecclesia investigating this offering still benefits from completing the Six-Test framework with independent licensed attorney consultation (Test 1) and CPA engagement (Test 2) appropriate to the household's specific situation, ensuring both professional consultation rails are honored alongside the my575e.com formation package

What Part 2 adds: the Six-Test disciplined-adoption framework that walks the household from inquiry through implementation with appropriate professional consultation; the architectural understanding of UNA as state-law entity versus federal tax-exempt status as two distinct decision layers; the considerations requiring careful navigation that informed Berean households should understand before implementation; the complementary stewardship tools that may operate alongside UNA architecture for comprehensive household stewardship.

Iron sharpens iron — and the Body of Work’s two-part treatment of the Coming Out of Babylon architecture is the disciplined-witness deployment of Proverbs 27:17 applied to stewardship-jurisdiction discernment within fellowship. Part 1 named the direction. Part 2 walks the implementation pathway alongside the Berean household considering the journey.

§VII — APPARATUS-NOT-PERSONS DISCIPLINE AT MAXIMUM REGISTER

The Berean office deploys this writing with the apparatus-not-persons discipline at maximum register that the Body of Work applies across every architectural analysis. The captured-corporate-state architecture is the apparatus from which the Berean ecclesia is being called out per Revelation 18:4. The voices that have emerged in the public conversation pointing toward stewardship-jurisdiction tools outside that apparatus — including the co-laborers acknowledged at the beginning of this writing — operate from sincere kingdom-purpose conviction in their own discernment of how to serve the broader Christian community. The disciplined-discernment framework deployed above evaluates architectural questions, not the individuals presenting them, with the Berean ecclesia’s protection as the load-bearing pastoral purpose.

The Berean office reads kingdom-purpose contribution to the public conversation as kingdom-purpose contribution. The Berean office also walks alongside the Berean household considering specific architectural moves, with the disciplined framework that ensures proper professional consultation occurs as part of any significant structural decision. These two postures are not in tension; they are complementary postures of the same Berean office serving the same Christ-centered purposes.

Likewise, the individual Berean ecclesiasts who have engaged with UNA marketing channels — perhaps attended seminars, paid for formation packages, transferred property under guidance, or otherwise adopted specific architectures — are not the subject of cautionary framing. The door of mercy in Christ remains open to every individual at every stage of the journey. If your specific architectural move warrants additional disciplined attorney and CPA review, the response is not condemnation but continued professional engagement. The Berean office walks alongside you in that work.

The same Lineage-and-Gospel Lock that operates BOW-permanent in the Israelology framework operates analogically here: ancestry honored, imago Dei universal, each individual receives Christ personally, bloodline neither privilege nor disqualification before God. And analogically: architectural engagement honored where directionally correct, imago Dei universal across every reader, each household makes stewardship decisions personally, current architectural status neither qualifies nor disqualifies from kingdom standing. The Berean office is not the captured-prepper-commercial register’s status-engine. The Berean office is the discernment-and-mercy register operating under Christ-hub orientation.

§VIII — PASTORAL CLOSE: CHRIST AT THE HUB OF STEWARDSHIP DISCERNMENT

Beloved Berean ecclesiast, this writing closes — as every deployment of the Body of Work closes — at the load-bearing pastoral floor anchored in Christ-hub orientation.

The captured-corporate-state architecture is real. The Revelation 18:4 calling is real. The UNA is a legitimate state-law tool that, properly adopted through the Six-Test framework, serves the Berean household’s calling to come out of the captured beast system into stewardship-architecture aligned with Christ-hub orientation. The architecture is legally viable. The implementation is professionally consultable. The disciplined-adoption pathway is walkable for every Berean household with the resources to engage it — and, for households not yet in position to engage it, the same Christ-hub orientation remains the load-bearing foundation regardless of stewardship-architecture status.

And underneath every architectural element of this writing, the load-bearing theological reality remains: Christ is at the hub. Every spoke of the Resilience Wheel — Human-Cultural, Economic-Financial, Physical-Infrastructural, Environmental-Health, Social-Political, Agriculture-Food Security, Science-Technology — radiates from Him. The UNA architecture, oriented under Christ-hub, serves Him. The complementary stewardship tools, oriented under Christ-hub, serve Him. The Berean household’s discernment journey, walked under Christ-hub, serves Him. The Christ-Hub Test (Test Six above) is the load-bearing pastoral lens that ensures the architecture serves the King.

The Lord Jesus Christ stands at the door and knocks (Revelation 3:20). The door of mercy is open to every Berean ecclesiast considering UNA architecture, every Berean ecclesiast adopting the Six-Test framework, every Berean ecclesiast investigating complementary stewardship tools, and every Berean ecclesiast who, for legitimate reasons of household circumstance, walks the stewardship journey on different timing. No one is excluded from the door of mercy.

The Marine pilot’s “brace for impact” doctrine deployed in Thursday’s Brace for Impact deployment honors preparation already in place. The dragon-and-witness discernment deployed in tomorrow’s Sunday Dragon Giving Voice to the Image of the Beast deployment honors the Lineage-and-Gospel Lock applied to Israelology. This Saturday Part 2 Coming Out of Babylon deployment honors the disciplined-adoption pathway of legitimate state-law stewardship architecture under Christ-hub orientation. Three deployments across three days of one threshold weekend, all anchored in the same Christ-hub orientation, all serving the Berean ecclesia at America’s 250th saeculum hinge.

To the Berean ecclesiast who receives this writing: receive it in shalom u’verakhah. Test it against the canonical record per the Berean discipline of Acts 17:11. Carry the Six-Test framework forward as the disciplined-adoption pathway for UNA architecture and analogous stewardship-jurisdiction tools. Engage licensed attorneys and certified public accountants for the operational decisions appropriate to your household’s specific situation. Hold Christ at the hub of every discernment. Walk the journey of stewardship under His banner.

“Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV) “They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

The witness has spoken. The framework is in your hands. The disciplined-adoption pathway is yours to walk with professional consultation. The Bridegroom comes quickly.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

Shalom u’verakhah. Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC · Coming Out of Babylon — Part 2 · Resilienciero on Substack

Companion deployment to Coming Out of Babylon — Part 1: The Decentralized Alternative (April 2026). Grateful acknowledgment to Todd Pitner (paid subscriber and co-laborer) and Mike Adams (Brighteon / Decentralize.TV) for the directional witness contributed to the public conversation around stewardship-jurisdiction architecture, and for the force-multiplication generously extended to Part 1 of this series.

This writing is not legal advice. This writing is not financial advice. The author is an academic theologian and humanitarian field practitioner deploying a Berean stewardship-discernment framework. Every Berean ecclesiast considering UNA adoption or analogous stewardship-architecture decisions should consult a licensed attorney in their state of residence and a certified public accountant — as basic stewardship discipline appropriate to any significant structural decision.

Apparatus-not-persons discipline at maximum register. Sovereign Citizen Oxymoron Lock honored (UNAs are legitimate state-law entities, categorically distinct from sovereign-citizen pseudo-legal frameworks). Lineage-and-Gospel Lock applied analogically to architectural engagement. Door of mercy open for every reader of every track. 1 John 1:7.