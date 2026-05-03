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Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 4: The Commodification of the Imago Dei | R3: Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 1 Foundation

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

“Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee.” — Jeremiah 1:5 (KJV)

Most people know the day they were born.

Almost no one knows what was filed that day — and by whom, and in whose name, and for whose benefit.

The living child arrived. The registration followed. And in the space between the breath and the paperwork, three trust instruments were created — one for the soul, one for the commerce, one for the citizenship — that enrolled the Imago Dei Body in a legal architecture built across seven centuries by four sovereign entities that answer to no national government on earth.

This is not metaphor. This is trust law. And trust law is the most powerful legal instrument in the Western legal tradition — more durable than statutes, more comprehensive than contracts, more invisible than either.

God knew the man before the trust was filed. That sequence matters more than anything else in this post. But before we arrive at the prior claim, we must understand what was filed against it — and why the filing was possible at all.

What Is a Trust — and Why It Is the Weapon of Choice

Before the three trusts can be named, the instrument must be understood.

A trust is a three-party legal structure built on a simple architecture. The settlor creates the trust and contributes the asset. The trustee administers the trust and holds legal title to the asset. The beneficiary is the party for whose ostensible benefit the trust exists — but who does not hold legal title and may never know the trust was created.

That last point is the weapon.

The beneficiary has an equitable interest — a claim on the benefits of the trust — but the trustee controls the asset. And if the beneficiary never comes forward to claim their equitable interest, the trustee administers the asset for their own benefit indefinitely. Silence equals consent. Absence equals abandonment. Unawareness is indistinguishable, in trust law, from voluntary non-participation.

The Cestui Que Vie Act of 1666 — passed in the aftermath of the Great Fire of London, when thousands of displaced persons were presumed dead — codified a legal presumption that has never been formally dissolved: a person who cannot be located is legally presumed dead. Their estate — their assets, their rights, their legal standing — passes into trust, administered by the Crown, until the living person comes forward to claim it.

The living child registered at birth triggers this presumption in its modern form. The registration creates the legal fiction — the trust entity, the ALL-CAPITALS name — and the living man or woman is presumed to be the cestui que vie (the one whose life the trust depends upon) rather than the living claimant of their own estate. The trustee administers. The living person, unaware of their standing, never claims.

Three centuries of unclaimed estates. Four city-states administering the proceeds.

Source note: The Cestui Que Vie Act (1666) is a verifiable primary legal document. The trust mechanics applied to modern birth registration draw from the analytical framework of Anna Von Reitz (paulstramer.net) and related common law researchers — cited here as Tier C interpretive sources. The historical legal instruments named in each section are independently verifiable primary documents. AVR legal remedies are not endorsed.

The First Trust: The Ecclesiastical Trust

Vatican City — AIR Jurisdiction

The soul was claimed first. Because whoever holds the soul holds the foundation of everything else.

The settlor is the state, acting as agent of the ecclesiastical system established through the papal bulls. The asset is the soul — the eternal, immortal, God-breathed neshamah of the living Imago Dei Body. The trustee is the Roman Pontiff, operating through the chain of ecclesiastical authority extending across every canon law jurisdiction in the Western world. The beneficiary in name is the registered person — the legal fiction bearing the ALL-CAPITALS name. In practice, the trustee administers the estate.

The documentary foundation of this trust is three papal bulls that most Western citizens have never read and whose implications have never been publicly debated:

Unam Sanctam (1302) — Pope Boniface VIII declared that every human soul, by virtue of existence, is subject to the Roman Pontiff. This is not merely a religious declaration. It is a jurisdictional claim filed in the AIR domain. Aeterni Regis (1481) — Pope Sixtus IV extended the claim of the Holy See over newly discovered territories and their populations. The souls of every people in lands claimed by Christian monarchs were enrolled in the Vatican’s ecclesiastical estate. Convocation (1537) — formally brought indigenous peoples of the Americas under canon law governance as wards of the church — their persons, and by extension their estates, subject to ecclesiastical jurisdiction.

These are not obscure historical relics. They are the foundational instruments of a jurisdictional architecture that has never been formally dissolved. The chain of treaty and statute that runs from these three documents forward to the birth registration system operating in every Western nation today has never been broken — because it has never been legally challenged at the level of the original claim.

The hospital functions, in this framework, as an ecclesiastical agent — a chartered institution operating under the legal umbrella the papal bulls established. The birth certificate is the enrollment instrument. The ALL-CAPITALS name is the trust entity designation — the persona, the legal mask that the Justinian tradition placed in front of the living man, the fictional character whose civil status is granted by the state and whose soul is enrolled in Rome’s estate.

The AIR jurisdiction claim is not merely legal. It is soteriological. Rome’s declaration that the path to salvation runs through the Roman Pontiff is a competing ownership claim over the soul of the Imago Dei — filed seven centuries before any living reader of this post was born, maintained through every birth registration since, and operating continuously in the unseen realm of jurisdictional claim whether acknowledged or not.

“There is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus.” — 1 Timothy 2:5 (KJV)

No papal bull, no ecclesiastical trust instrument, no canon law jurisdiction interposes itself between the living Imago Dei and the One who formed them in the belly and purchased them at Calvary. The first trust was filed against a soul that already had an Owner — and that Owner’s claim predates every instrument Rome ever issued.

The Second Trust: The Commercial Trust

City of London — SEA Jurisdiction

Once the soul was claimed in the AIR, the labor was claimed in the SEA.

A clarification that cannot be overstated: the City of London is not London. It is not the United Kingdom. It is a one-square-mile sovereign city-state within the heart of greater London — with its own Lord Mayor, its own police force, its own courts, its own governance structure, and its own claim that has operated independently of the British Crown for centuries. When the reigning monarch enters the City of London, protocol requires the surrender of the royal sword to the Lord Mayor at Temple Bar and its return as a grant of permission to enter. The symbolism is not ceremonial. It is jurisdictional.

E.C. Knuth, writing in Empire of the City (1944), documented with meticulous scholarly precision what international finance had refused to name openly: the City of London functions as the financial headquarters of a global commercial empire that operates through sovereign debt, currency control, and the mechanisms of international commerce. Nations do not govern this empire. This empire governs nations — through the instrument of debt.

The settlor is the state, acting as agent of the Crown corporation. The asset is the future labor — the entire productive capacity of the living Imago Dei Body across its lifetime. The trustee is the Crown corporation, operating through the international banking system — the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve, the Bank for International Settlements. The beneficiary in name is the registered person. In practice, the labor is pledged as collateral for the sovereign corporation’s debt obligations.

The birth certificate is the financial instrument of this trust. It is not merely a record of birth. It is a bond — registered with a CUSIP number, issued into international secondary markets, with the child’s future labor as the underlying asset. The hospital functions, in admiralty terms, as a vessel berthed at a dock — the delivery ward — issuing a berth certificate for the cargo. The moment of registration transfers the living child from soil jurisdiction, where they stand as a living man or woman under common law, into maritime jurisdiction, where they become a commercial vessel — a surety for the debt of the trust entity bearing their name.

The linguistic preparation for this transfer was executed before the registration system was even fully operational. The Declaration of Independence, as originally drafted by Thomas Jefferson, used the word unalienable — parsed precisely: un-a-LIEN-able, not capable of having a lien placed upon it. When the document was typeset and published, it appeared as inalienable — a word that carries no lien-prohibition. The lien-prohibition was quietly removed from the foundational language of American liberty. Once it was gone, the birth certificate bond could be issued without the founding documents technically contradicting it.

Un-a-LIEN-able. The Imago Dei Body — bought with a price at Calvary — carries rights so prior to every earthly institution that no lien can attach to them. The counterfeit system knew this. And so it changed one letter.

“Ye are bought with a price; be not ye the servants of men.” — 1 Corinthians 7:23 (KJV)

The labor of the Imago Dei Body is not the City of London’s collateral. It belongs to the One who formed the body, sustains the breath, and purchased the whole person — soul, labor, future, and name — at a hill called Golgotha.

The Third Trust: The Citizenship Trust

Washington D.C. — LAND / ADMIRALTY Jurisdiction

Once the soul was claimed and the labor was pledged, the person was incorporated.

Washington D.C. is not a state. It was established by the Residence Act of 1790 as a federal district — a ten-mile-square parcel not subject to the laws of any state, governed directly by Congress. That is the foundational fact. What was built upon that foundation — particularly after 1871 — is the jurisdictional architecture that governs every enrolled United States citizen.

The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 incorporated the District of Columbia as a municipal corporation. This is documented in the Congressional record. The Act created a new entity — the UNITED STATES (the corporate all-capitals convention is not accidental) — distinct from the united States of America established by the original 1789 Constitution. A corporation. With officers. With a charter. With subjects rather than citizens in the constitutional sense.

The settlor is the Municipal Government of Washington D.C. The asset is the legal standing — the civil rights, political participation, and jurisdictional identity — of the registered person. The trustee is the United States Municipal Corporation. The beneficiary in name is the 14th Amendment citizen. In practice, the corporation administers the franchise.

The 14th Amendment (1868) is the enrollment mechanism. It created a new legal category — the United States citizen, lowercase c — distinct from the Citizen (uppercase) of one of the several states who holds constitutional standing under common law. This is not grammatical pedantry. It is the jurisdictional line between two entirely different legal relationships with the state.

The preposition is the tell. Three constitutions govern three entirely different relationships:

The Constitution for the United States of America (1787) is the Federal Republic document — written for the people, by the people, as a grant of limited authority to a servant government. The Citizen who stands under this document holds rights endowed by the Creator that the government did not grant and cannot revoke.

The Constitution of the United States of America (1789) is the British Territorial Government document — a corporate instrument, the preposition shifting from for to of, governing subjects rather than serving principals.

The Constitution of the United States (1790) is the Municipal Corporation of Washington D.C. — the Vatican-affiliated municipal entity whose citizen (lowercase) holds not unalienable rights but corporate franchise privileges, revocable at the corporation’s discretion.

Most Americans know one constitution. The other two govern them anyway — because the enrollment in the third trust placed them under the third constitution’s jurisdiction without disclosure.

The Lieber Code — General Order 100, issued April 24, 1863 — is the enforcement foundation beneath all of it. President Lincoln applied the law of military occupation to civilians through this instrument, dragging admiralty jurisdiction inland and onto the soil. The Civil War was never formally ended by peace treaty. It was ended by executive proclamation — a legally distinct and lesser instrument. The military jurisdiction established in 1863 has never been formally dissolved. Every expansion of federal emergency power since — the Federal Reserve Act (1913), the Emergency Banking Act (1933), the Trading with the Enemy Act amendments that explicitly designated American citizens as potential enemies of the state — builds upon that continuous admiralty foundation.

The Social Security enrollment is the modern mechanism by which the Citizenship Trust is renewed and maintained. The number is not merely administrative. It is the identifier that links the living man or woman to the trust entity, the corporate franchise, and the admiralty jurisdiction that has governed from the moment of enrollment.

Sovereign citizen ≠ State national. The framework documented here describes the legal distinction between a state national — one who has not enrolled in the 14th Amendment Municipal franchise — and a federal citizen enrolled in the corporate governance of Washington D.C. This is not an endorsement of “sovereign citizen” legal theories, which courts have consistently and correctly rejected. AVR legal remedies of any kind are not endorsed here.

“But our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ.” — Philippians 3:20 (KJV)

The covenant community’s primary citizenship was never the Municipal Corporation’s franchise. It was — and remains — the kingdom whose constitution was written not in ink on parchment but in blood on a cross, and whose Sovereign does not govern through emergency powers but through resurrection authority.

The Fourth City-State: The United Nations and the Consolidation

Manhattan — LAND / AIR Hybrid Jurisdiction

Three trusts filed. Three city-states holding. One more entity positioned to consolidate all three.

The United Nations is the youngest of the four sovereign city-states — established by Headquarters Agreement (1947) on 18 acres of international territory in midtown Manhattan. By the terms of that Agreement, the UN complex operates under UN jurisdiction, not United States federal law, not New York State law, not New York City law. It is, legally, international territory within a host nation — a fourth imperium in imperio, a government within a government.

The UN did not create the three trusts. It was built to inherit and consolidate them.

The Vatican’s AIR claim over souls is absorbed into the UN’s international human rights framework — which defines the human person as a rights-bearing entity whose standing is granted by international law rather than endowed by a Creator. The Creator is removed from the definition. The UN becomes the grantor of what God originally declared inalienable — and what the UN grants, the UN can redefine, restrict, or revoke.

The City of London’s SEA claim over commerce is administered through the UN’s financial architecture — the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the Bank for International Settlements operating under its institutional umbrella. Sovereign debt at the national level mirrors the birth certificate bond at the individual level. Nations are enrolled in the UN financial system the same way individuals are enrolled in the Commercial Trust: through incremental obligation, compounding debt, and the progressive surrender of sovereignty in exchange for access to the system’s infrastructure.

Washington D.C.’s LAND enforcement is projected through the UN’s peacekeeping apparatus and the emerging framework of international criminal jurisdiction — the capacity to enforce, globally, the legal architecture the first three city-states established.

Three trusts, three city-states, one consolidation vehicle. The individual-level instruments and the national-level instruments are the same architecture at different scales.

The UN does not yet hold full consolidation. Its pandemic treaty architecture, digital identity frameworks, and sustainable development enrollment mechanisms represent the three-trust model being scaled to planetary jurisdiction — in process, not yet complete.

Bowl 6 (Revelation 16:12) dries up the Euphrates — the political waterway of empire. The consolidation project fails. The kings of the east are being prepared for an arrival the UN’s architects did not anticipate and cannot prevent.

One Prior Claim That Cannot Be Overwritten

Three trusts. Four city-states. Centuries of construction. And one title deed that was recorded before any of them drew their first instrument.

“Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot: Who verily was foreordained before the foundation of the world.” — 1 Peter 1:18-20 (KJV)

Foreordained before the foundation of the world. The purchase price was set before Justinian compiled his legal code. Before Rome issued Unam Sanctam. Before the City of London was chartered. Before the D.C. Organic Act incorporated the municipal corporation. Before the first birth certificate was printed. Before the first trust was filed.

The Ecclesiastical Trust says the soul is enrolled in Rome’s estate. Calvary says the soul was purchased by the blood of the Son of God — prior claim, superior title, irrevocable deed. No ecclesiastical instrument created in 1302 supersedes a purchase completed outside Jerusalem in 33 AD.

The Commercial Trust says the labor is pledged as collateral for the Crown’s sovereign debt. Calvary says the body is the temple of the Holy Ghost — “ye are not your own, for ye are bought with a price” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20, KJV) — not bondable, not collateralizable, not capable of having a lien placed upon it by any maritime registry or bond market on earth.

The Citizenship Trust says the legal standing is granted by the Municipal Corporation’s franchise. Calvary says the name is written in the Lamb’s Book of Life — “whose names are written in heaven” (Luke 10:20, KJV) — a registry that no Organic Act can amend, no 14th Amendment can supersede, and no corporate charter can replace.

Three trusts filed against one Imago Dei Body. One prior claim that preceded, supersedes, and will outlast all three.

The King of Kings does not issue UCC financing statements. He returns on a white horse.

Before the Paperwork, the Person

Return to the verse that opened this post: “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee.” — Jeremiah 1:5 (KJV)

God’s knowledge of the person preceded the formation. The formation preceded the birth. The birth preceded the registration. The registration preceded the three trusts.

In the sequence that matters — the divine sequence — the Imago Dei was known, formed, born, and then enrolled without consent in a legal architecture that had been waiting for their arrival. The system was built before they came. The trusts were filed before the first breath. The four city-states had their instruments ready before the delivery ward door opened.

But so was the counter-claim.

Foreordained before the foundation of the world. Executed at Calvary. Sealed by the resurrection on the third day. Maintained by the One who ever liveth to make intercession for every blood-bought bearer of the image who receives it.

The three trusts are real. The four city-states are real. The enrollment is real. The architecture is documented, treaty-backed, legally operative, and running continuously in the 0.0035% visible spectrum where the birth certificates are printed and the bond markets trade. But the seen realm is not where the true battle is being fought. The claims operating against the Imago Dei Body are visible instruments of an invisible war — waged in the 99.9965% unseen realm where the only question that has ever mattered is this: to whom does this soul belong?

We either belong to Christ — purchased by the atoning sacrifice and redemption of man on the cross at Calvary, enrolled in the Lamb’s Book of Life before the foundation of the world — or we belong to the enemy, who operates through the sons of disobedience and administers his counterfeit claims through every trust instrument, every corporate charter, and every papal bull that has ever been filed against an Imago Dei Body.

The three trusts are the enemy’s paperwork. The cross is the prior deed. We must choose wisely — because the consequences of choosing life over death are not temporal. They are eternal.

And the One who knew you before you were formed in the belly filed His claim first.

No trust instrument overrides that. No papal bull supersedes it. No corporate charter amends it. No admiralty court has jurisdiction over it.

“And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV)

The exit command was issued before the Bowl sequence began. It is not issued to governments or to angels. It is issued to “my people” — the covenant community, living inside the system, enrolled in its trusts, benefiting from its infrastructure, and being called to the discernment and the courage to recognize that their primary citizenship, their prior title deed, and their irrevocable identity were established not at birth registration but before the foundation of the world.

Come out. The Bowls are already being poured.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.