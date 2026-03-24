Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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MACFARM DEXTERS's avatar
MACFARM DEXTERS
Mar 24

Consider that the verse says "THE SEA" in both occasions, the trumpets and the Bowls. It could be the Mediterranean Sea as one possibility, NOT all the oceans of the world.

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