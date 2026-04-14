Famine in Southern Africa. Source: Africa News.

Volume 3: The Seven Bowls — Part III: Birth pangs of Bowls in Real Time

Dr. Stephen J. Latham | R3 Publishing LLC

“And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood.” — Revelation 16:4 (KJV)

“And when he had opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say, Come and see. And I beheld, and lo a black horse; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand. And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny.” — Revelation 6:5–6 (KJV)

THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO

“If you had sat us down before and said, ‘What’s the nightmare scenario?’ it would be this exact event during this exact time of year.”

Those are the words of Josh Linville, global fertilizer supervisor at StoneX financial services — not a prophecy teacher, not a conspiracy researcher, but a commodity market professional watching the spring 2026 planting season collide with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The nightmare scenario is not coming. It has arrived.

THE FERTILIZER CASCADE — PRIMARY SOURCE DOCUMENTATION

The Strait of Hormuz handles approximately one-third of all globally traded fertilizer. When the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader and triggering Iran’s closure of the Strait, that one-third vanished from the market effectively overnight.

The data from primary sources is unambiguous:

Urea — the world’s most widely traded nitrogen fertilizer, essential for corn, wheat, and virtually every row crop — surged from approximately $482 per metric ton before the war to $720 per metric ton by mid-March 2026, an increase of approximately 50% in three weeks. The Gulf region supplies approximately 46% of global urea trade. Iran alone was one of the largest urea exporters globally before the conflict. Australia, which sources over 60% of its urea from the Middle East, expects current stocks to run out by mid-April 2026.

Ammonia — the precursor to urea and the foundation of all nitrogen fertilizer chemistry — surged approximately 24% in the same period. Countries like India, the world’s second-largest urea producer, saw production rates fall as gas supplies tightened. Pakistan and China faced the same constraint. All three began reducing fertilizer production to conserve gas for other industries.

Phosphate fertilizers — DAP (diammonium phosphate) and MAP (monoammonium phosphate) both rose above $700 per metric ton. The Gulf states produce approximately 20% of global phosphate fertilizers. Saudi Arabia’s phosphate export halt removed a significant alternative supply source simultaneously with the urea disruption.

Sulfur — approximately half of the world’s sulfur exports transit the Strait of Hormuz. Without sulfur, sulfuric acid production falls. Without sulfuric acid, phosphate rock cannot be converted into the liquid form that plants absorb. The fertilizer cascade is also a sulfur cascade.

The compounding factor: Unlike oil, the fertilizer sector has no internationally coordinated strategic reserves. When oil supply is disrupted, governments can draw down strategic petroleum reserves. When fertilizer supply is disrupted, there is no equivalent buffer. The United States imports approximately 18% of its nitrogen fertilizer to meet seasonal demand — and faces a projected shortfall of around two million tons of urea for the 2026 spring planting season.

THE PLANTING SEASON PROBLEM

Fertilizer is not like oil. You cannot simply delay its application and catch up later.

Nitrogen fertilizers like urea are applied just before planting, leaving farmers with little room to delay or adapt. The 2026 disruption arrived at the worst possible moment — precisely when American farmers were entering the critical spring planting window for corn, soybeans, wheat, and other staple crops.

Fifty-four agricultural groups wrote to President Trump calling for “much-needed market relief for America’s farmers” amid surging fuel and fertilizer prices. The American Farm Bureau warned that unless delivery of critical farm inputs is strategically prioritized, the United States risks a shortfall in crops that would threaten food security and contribute to inflationary pressures across the economy.

The consequences are already materializing:

Reduced planted acres. Farmers facing fertilizer costs that have risen 40–50% in a single month are making hard decisions. Some are shifting away from fertilizer-intensive crops. Others are scaling back planting altogether. The acres not planted in spring 2026 will not produce grain in autumn 2026.

Harvest reduction. The price shock and shortage of fertilizer during the spring planting season could reduce planting and yields of corn — the main feedstock for US beef, poultry, and dairy — and potentially increase global food prices into 2027.

Food price inflation delayed but inevitable. Food price inflation arrives several months after the initial fertilizer shock, as reduced planting and yields work through the supply chain. The impact on livestock feed costs, processed food prices, and grocery bills will be felt most severely in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

The global feedback loop. Brazil — the world’s largest exporter of soybeans and corn — depends on imported potash and phosphates. Reduced Brazilian production reduces global grain supply. Reduced global grain supply raises prices everywhere. The feedback loop runs: Gulf fertilizer shortage → reduced Brazilian planting → reduced global grain exports → higher food prices worldwide.

THE CODEX ALIMENTARIUS LAYER

The fertilizer cascade does not occur in a policy vacuum. It occurs within a regulatory architecture — the Codex Alimentarius Commission — that has been quietly standardizing the governance of the global food supply since 1963.

The Codex Alimentarius (Latin: “Food Code”) was established jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization. It sets international standards for food safety, food additives, pesticide residues, contaminants, labeling, and — critically — the inputs that farmers are permitted to use on crops sold into international markets.

The practical effect of Codex standards in a fertilizer crisis is this: when alternative fertilizer inputs become available — whether locally produced, biologically sourced, or chemically distinct from the disrupted supply — Codex standards determine which alternatives are permitted in internationally traded food products. A farmer who adopts an alternative fertilizer approach that falls outside Codex approval may find that their harvest, however abundant, cannot be sold into international markets without compliance costs that eliminate the economic advantage of the alternative.

This is the control architecture operating beneath the supply chain crisis. The crisis creates the pressure. The regulatory architecture channels the response. And the channeling serves the interests of the institutional actors who designed the architecture — not the farmers who need to plant their fields.

The covenant community’s response to this layer of the food security problem is food sovereignty: the capacity to produce food for direct community consumption that does not depend on international market compliance. The garden that feeds the household does not require Codex approval. The seed saved from last year’s harvest is not subject to patent enforcement. The local food network that exchanges produce within the covenant community operates below the threshold of international regulatory capture.

This is not merely a practical strategy. It is a theological act — the stewardship of what God designed the earth to provide, practiced in defiance of the systems that have weaponized food against human populations.

THE RESILIENCE WHEEL APPLICATION — AGRICULTURE-FOOD SECURITY SPOKE

The Agriculture-Food Security spoke of the Resilience Wheel is not a nice addition to the Christian life. In a Bowl 3 and Bowl 4 world — where the freshwater-financial cascade and the Scientific-Technological supply chain seizure are converging on the food system simultaneously — it is a matter of covenant faithfulness.

Immediate actions for the household and community level:

Seed sovereignty. Save seed from open-pollinated, non-hybrid varieties of staple crops. The seed that you have saved cannot be disrupted by a supply chain failure. The seed you buy from a corporation that sources from a Gulf-adjacent supply chain can be.

Soil building. The household and community that has built healthy soil over years of composting, cover cropping, and biological fertilization has reduced its dependence on the industrial nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium inputs that the Strait of Hormuz crisis has made scarce and expensive.

Local food networks. The covenant community that has established relationships with local farmers, local food processors, and local distributors before the crisis arrived can access food outside the disrupted global supply chain. These relationships take time to build and cannot be improvised in a crisis.

Food preservation. The household that has invested in food preservation capacity — canning, dehydrating, fermenting, cold storage — has extended its food security runway beyond what the grocery supply chain can provide.

Community-scale production. Church gardens, community plots, cooperative farming arrangements — the covenant community that has built agricultural capacity at the community scale is not dependent on the industrial food system for its basic caloric needs.

None of this requires extraordinary resources. All of it requires the decision to prioritize food security before the crisis makes it urgent.

Joseph stored grain for seven years before the famine arrived. “And Joseph gathered corn as the sand of the sea, very much, until he left numbering; for it was without number.” (Genesis 41:49, KJV)

The preparation was made possible by the years before the crisis. The covenant community that begins that preparation now — however late it feels — has more runway than the community that does not begin at all.

THE WORD THAT FEEDS

The Black Horse of Revelation 6:5–6 carries a pair of balances — the ancient symbol of commodity pricing. A measure of wheat for a penny. Three measures of barley for a penny. The Third Seal’s famine is an economic famine as much as an agricultural one: food becomes a pricing mechanism, and the pricing mechanism becomes a control mechanism.

The Bowl sequence that Volume 3 documents is the judicial response to exactly this architecture of control. Bowl 3 targets the freshwater-financial systems that made food a debt instrument. The bowl judgments on the food system’s corrupt governance are not arbitrary — they are precise responses to a specific corruption of a specific domain that God designed to sustain His people freely.

The earth was designed to provide abundantly. The famine is not God’s design for His creation. It is the judicial consequence of the systems that corrupted the creation’s abundance into a mechanism of control — and the clearing that makes the restoration possible.

“And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.” (Genesis 1:29, KJV)

The famine is already beginning. The restoration is also already coming.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

Volume 3: The Seven Bowls — Part III: The Bowls in Real Time © 2026 R3 Publishing LLC. All rights reserved. resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com

Primary sources: CNBC, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, farmdoc daily (University of Illinois), NPR, Strait of Hormuz crisis — Wikipedia, Fresh Fruit Portal. Mike Adams (Natural News) used as structural intelligence aggregator; data independently corroborated from primary sources listed above.

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May