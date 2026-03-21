RESILIENCE ON THE ROAD TO REVELATION

Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory

Supplemental Post — Reader Correspondence Edition

Sometimes the most important theological insight in a week arrives not from the author’s desk but from a reader’s letter. This week it arrived from Ed.

“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us.” — Ecclesiastes 1:9-10, KJV

A WORD OF ACKNOWLEDGMENT — FOR ED

Before we build the theological architecture this post requires, I want to pause and say something directly to a reader who has been one of this series’ most valuable dialogue partners.

Edward May — you are the scholar who first directed me to Dr. Robert Luginbill—both his Tribulation and Satanic Rebellion work and most recently his theological position on the timing of Satan’s fall—a correction that has shaped the chronological precision of this entire series from that point forward. That contribution alone would have earned my permanent gratitude. But this week you have done it again.

When Part 3 of the 3-Legged Stool Weekend Special series published — The Image Corrupted: How the Body Problem Ends — you wrote to point out the connection between the post’s title and a 1974 Stanford Research Institute study called Changing Images of Man. You noted the Joseph Campbell connection, the Willis Harman directorship, the SRI-to-social-transformation pipeline.

Ed, what you handed me was not a footnote. It was a key that unlocks the institutional infrastructure of the very operation this series has been documenting theologically.

The enemy has a document. It was produced in 1974. It has been hiding in plain sight for fifty years. And its title is a direct theological declaration of war against everything Douglas Hamp’s Corrupting the Image series, this Volume 5 framework, and the entire Resilience on the Road to Revelation series has been built to defend.

Let us open it together.

THE DOCUMENT THAT NAMES ITS OWN AGENDA

Changing Images of Man. SRI Center for the Study of Social Policy, Contract Number URH (489)-2150, Policy Research Report No. 4/4/74. Project Supervisor: Willis W. Harman. Project Director: O.W. Markley. Contributors including Joseph Campbell, Margaret Mead, B.F. Skinner, and Sir Geoffrey Vickers of British intelligence.

319 pages. Produced in 1974. Published commercially in 1982. Described by one reviewer as “perhaps the most important book almost no one has read.”

The title is not a neutral academic descriptor. It is a theological declaration of intent.

The imago Dei — the image of God in which humanity was created (Genesis 1:26-27) — is the precise target of the Mark of the Beast as Douglas Hamp documents it in Corrupting the Image Volumes I-III. The Mark is the terminal biological corruption of the divine image, the final deployment of a six-thousand-year hybridization program aimed at replacing the God-breathed humanity of Genesis 2:7 with a genetically and spiritually altered species that can no longer bear the image of its Creator.

But before the Mark corrupts the image biologically, the image must be corrupted ideologically. Before populations will accept a genetic alteration that overwrites the imago Dei in their bodies, they must first be persuaded that the imago Dei in their minds is a limiting, outdated, reductionistic self-concept that needs to be replaced with something more expansive, more holistic, more spiritually evolved.

Changing Images of Man is the institutional blueprint for that ideological preparation. Its stated aim — documented from the primary source — was to change the image of mankind from that of industrial progress to one of spiritualism. Not to atheism. Not to materialism. To spiritualism — a carefully chosen destination that opens the door to exactly the kind of occult-spiritual framework that makes populations receptive to the Watcher return deception that Blog 9 of this series identified as the terminal phase of the enemy’s counterfeit cosmic narrative.

THE SRI-TAVISTOCK INSTITUTIONAL ARCHITECTURE

The SRI - TAVISTOCK connection is not theoretical. It is institutional and documented.

The Stanford Research Institute and the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations are sister organizations — the American and British arms of the same social engineering infrastructure. Tavistock’s roots trace to World War I psychological warfare operations at Wellington House, where early experiments with large-scale psychological influence evolved over decades into the most sophisticated apparatus of mass behavior modification in the modern world. SRI was its American counterpart — academic in appearance, military in funding, and social engineering in function.

The network connecting these two institutions extends outward to encompass RAND Corporation, MIT Sloan, Harvard Business School, the London School of Economics, and a web of US and European think tanks funded by billions of dollars from governmental and philanthropic sources — including the same Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations that Springmeier documents as operating within the 13 bloodline family institutional structure.

Willis Harman — SRI’s director for the Changing Images study — was simultaneously president of the Institute of Noetic Sciences, founded by Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell after his lunar experience produced a mystical awakening. The Institute of Noetic Sciences is one of the primary institutional bridges between the intelligence community’s interest in human consciousness research and the New Age spiritualist movement that the Changing Images study was designed to accelerate.

The advisory panel that supervised the 319-page study included:

Margaret Mead — cultural anthropologist whose work systematically dismantled traditional family and gender structures

B.F. Skinner — Harvard behavioral psychologist whose operant conditioning framework provided the theoretical basis for mass behavior modification

Ervin Laszlo — Club of Rome and United Nations affiliated systems theorist

Sir Geoffrey Vickers — explicitly identified as British intelligence

Joseph Campbell’s specific function in the project was to provide the mythological delivery vehicle — the cultural and narrative framework through which the new image of man would be transmitted to populations that would not accept a policy document but would absorb a mythology. Campbell’s The Hero With a Thousand Faces and his subsequent The Power of Myth television series with Bill Moyers — broadcast nationally on PBS — were the popular cultural expression of precisely the mythological re-imaging that the 1974 SRI study had architected as policy.

THE FOUR FUNCTIONS OF IMAGE REPLACEMENT The SRI study identified four institutional channels through which the new image of man would be deployed across society: 1. Cosmological — Controlled through the scientific community and expert culture. The replacement of biblical cosmology with evolutionary naturalism, then with the spiritualist neo-perennial philosophy of the New Age, as the authoritative account of human origin and purpose. 2. Sociological — Controlled through social sciences, NGOs, special interest groups, Hollywood, and entertainment. The replacement of biblical anthropology — human beings as image-bearers of a personal Creator God — with the fluid, identity-constructing self of postmodern sociological theory. 3. Pedagogical — Controlled through public education and higher academia. The systematic formation of successive generations in the new image of man through curricula, textbooks, and institutional credentialing that rewards the new image and marginalizes the old. 4. Communication — Controlled through mass media. The amplification of the new image across every available channel, creating the cultural saturation that makes the old image feel not merely incorrect but embarrassing, unsophisticated, and socially costly. These four functions are not a conspiracy theory. They are the explicit architectural framework of a documented 1974 policy study. The enemy named his own operation.

T HE MERCURY-DOMAIN CONNECTION — BLOG 6 MADE INSTITUTIONAL

Readers of the Volume 5 Cosmic Backstory series will immediately recognize the four-function framework above. It is the Mercury-domain corruption operation — the fallen steward Baraqijal’s usurpation of Gabriel’s faithful jurisdiction over divine communication, knowledge, and revelation — deployed as an institutional action plan with specific channels, specific funding sources, and specific timeline targets.

Blog 6 of this series documented the Mercury-domain corruption at the cosmic level: Baraqijal teaching forbidden astrological knowledge as a counterfeit of genuine celestial wisdom, corrupting divine communication into occult gatekeeping, and establishing the Mercury-domain infrastructure of media and information control that the bloodline families Springmeier documents have administered across centuries.

Changing Images of Man is Blog 6 with a budget, a timeline, and an implementation plan.

The cosmological function — replacing the biblical Creator-God cosmology with a spiritualist perennial philosophy — is Baraqijal’s constellation corruption operation applied to the modern scientific establishment. The sociological function — Hollywood, entertainment, NGOs, and social movements — is the Mercury media domain deployed at mass scale. The pedagogical function — public education and academia — is the institutionalization of the corrupted image in the minds of every rising generation. The communication function — mass media saturation — is the amplification mechanism that makes the corrupted image feel like consensus reality rather than manufactured consensus.

And Joseph Campbell — the mythologist of The Hero With a Thousand Faces — provided the one thing a pure policy document cannot provide: the narrative soul of the operation. Myth is how populations absorb cosmological change without recognizing it as change. When the new image of man is delivered as a hero’s journey, as an evolution of consciousness, as humanity’s next great mythological adventure, it bypasses the critical faculties that would reject it as a policy imposition and instead installs it as a felt truth, a cultural intuition, a spiritual aspiration.

This is why Campbell is on the advisory panel. Not because the study needed a mythologist academically. Because the study needed a myth-maker operationally.

THE AQUARIAN CONSPIRACY — THE POPULAR DEPLOYMENT

The direct institutional link between Changing Images of Man and the mass cultural movement that followed it is documented: Marilyn Ferguson’s The Aquarian Conspiracy, published in 1980 and immediately celebrated as the manifesto of the New Age movement, was written under Willis Harman’s direction as the popular mass-market version of the 1974 SRI policy document.

The Aquarian Conspiracy. The title alone names the operation’s eschatological target — the Age of Aquarius, the dawning of a new cosmic era, the transformation of human consciousness to match the new planetary age.

Blog 8 of this Volume 5 series documented the counterfeit Age of Aquarius — the enemy’s attempt to arrive at the Sabbath Millennium without Christ, to engineer the eschatological transition through occult bloodline management, transhumanist technology, and manufactured crisis rather than through the Lamb opening the title deed to creation. The Changing Images of Man study and its popular deployment through Ferguson’s Aquarian Conspiracy is the institutional infrastructure that spent the decades from 1974 to the present preparing the cultural ground for exactly that counterfeit transition.

Fifty years of preparation. Four institutional channels. A mythological delivery vehicle. A popular manifesto. And a technology infrastructure that arrived, as if on schedule, within a decade of the document’s publication.

THE SILICON VALLEY CONNECTION — THE DELIVERY INFRASTRUCTURE BUILT TO SCALE

The timing is not coincidental. SRI was one of three original hubs of the Pentagon’s ARPANET program — the direct predecessor of the internet — as early as 1969, five years before Changing Images of Man was completed. Within a decade of the study’s 1982 commercial publication, Silicon Valley and the World Wide Web emerged from the same geographic and institutional cluster centered on Stanford University.

The four-function image replacement framework required, at scale, a communication infrastructure capable of delivering the new image of man to every person on earth simultaneously, continuously, and in formats customized to individual psychological profiles. No such infrastructure existed in 1974. By 2024, it did.

The cosmological function: science communication platforms, Wikipedia, streaming documentaries, the algorithmic amplification of naturalist and New Age spiritualist content.

The sociological function: Hollywood streaming services, social media, influencer culture, NGO-aligned content moderation.

The pedagogical function: online education, university credentialing systems, the algorithmic curation of acceptable academic consensus.

The communication function: search engine optimization, social media algorithms, and the platform architecture that determines what a billion people see when they reach for their phones in the morning.

The Changing Images of Man study did not build the internet. But the institutional infrastructure that produced the study was the same infrastructure that built the internet — and the internet became the delivery mechanism for the image replacement operation the study had architected fifty years before the mechanism existed to deploy it at full scale.

THE IMAGO DEI — THE ONLY IMAGE THAT HOLDS

Here is the theological bottom line that all of this institutional documentation serves to illuminate.

The enemy has a fifty-year institutional plan to replace the image of man with an image of his own choosing. He has four deployment channels. He has a mythological delivery vehicle. He has a popular manifesto. He has a technology infrastructure. He has fifty years of implementation behind him.

And he is still losing.

Because the image he is trying to replace is not a cultural construct. It is not a paradigm. It is not a myth. It is the breath of God in the dust of the earth — “and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7, KJV). It is the declaration of the Creator God over His creation: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them” (Genesis 1:27, KJV).

No policy document, no SRI study, no Tavistock operation, no mythological delivery vehicle, no Aquarian Conspiracy, no silicon Valley algorithm, and no Mark of the Beast has the power to unmake what the breath of the living God made.

The Mark can corrupt the biological substrate. The social engineering can corrupt the cultural self-image. The mythology can corrupt the cosmological framework. But the imago Dei itself — the ontological reality of humanity as image-bearers of the Creator — is not a cultural artifact that can be replaced by a better narrative. It is a metaphysical fact that the enemy can deface but cannot destroy.

This is why the Bowl judgments fall specifically on those who received the Mark. Not because God is punishing people for making the wrong ideological choice. Because the Mark has completed the work that the SRI study began — the replacement of the divine image with the serpent’s counterfeit — and the Bowl sequence is the judicial sentence that falls on every body and every system that participated in that replacement program from its institutional inception to its biological terminus.

The image that SRI tried to change is the image the Bowls defend.

TO ED — AND TO EVERY READER WHO BRINGS THEIR RESEARCH TO THIS CONVERSATION Ed, thank you. Your observation about Changing Images of Man has produced what you are reading right now — a post that connects the institutional infrastructure of the Seed War’s Mercury operation to the theological framework this series has been building from the beginning. This is what the Resilience community does at its best: scholars, practitioners, pastors, and watchmen reading together, each bringing the piece that the others need, none of us seeing the whole picture alone. Ed’s prior contribution — directing this series to Dr. Luginbill’s eschatological scholarship and most recently his theological position on the timing of Satan’s fall — shaped the chronological precision of the entire Volume 5 framework. His contribution this week shapes the institutional precision of the Mercury-domain corruption arc. If you have seen something in your reading, your research, or your professional field that connects to what this series is building — write in. The enemy’s operation is documented in more places than any one researcher can find alone. The community that reads together finds what no individual reader can find alone. Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend. — Proverbs 27:17, KJV

Even so, come Lord Jesus.

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Resilience on the Road to Revelation: The Cosmic Backstory — Volume 5 and book series.

Volume 5: The Cosmic Backstory bridges to The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars (4 volumes, Christmas 2026). resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

If this post connected institutional dots you have been trying to connect — share it with someone who is watching the same operation unfold and needs the theological framework to name what they are seeing.