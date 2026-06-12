A solitary silhouetted human figure walking forward into the middle distance on a vast indigo plain at twilight, viewed from his left-rear quarter; in front of him, a slow-flowing river of warm amber light curves away into the deep distance toward a single point of light high on the horizon. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series

From Sitting Duck to imago Dei Standing Wo/Man

Part III-B of a three-part architectural-pastoral capstone, deployed in two installments for length pacing. Part III-A (Why Both Parties Are Walking America Towards the Same Cliff) walked the captured two-party theater and named the cliff ahead. Part III-B (this installment) walks the three-nested-level offramp under Matthew 10:16 and closes the entire capstone on the King at the end of the offramp. Part I: “The Flag at the Crossroads.” Part II: “Imago Dei Sovereignty or Corporate Serf — Was There Ever a Question?”

“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.” — Matthew 10:16 (KJV) “For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ.” — Philippians 3:20 (KJV) They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

§1 — The Cliff Has Been Named; the Offramp Lies Ahead

Part III-A closed on the cliff. The Hegelian Dialectic was walked at the philosophical level; AVR’s primary record was quoted directly on the captured two-party theater (Politics Can’t Be As Usual; NESARA?, Political Parties v. Public Fiduciaries, Eff the Parties and the MSM, the New Mexico Assembly piece on the corporate-Congress’s three roles since March 28, 1861); the mapping of the HD onto the R-D architecture was laid out (thesis Republican / antithesis Democrat / synthesis the captured-corporation framework’s continued operation); the three faces of the cliff were walked together as a single convergence point — the political-administrative face (NWO), the prophetic-theological face (the Beast System of Revelation 13), and the commercial-financial face (Mystery Babylon of Revelation 17–18, identified in the Protestant prophetic tradition at the institutional-corporate Vatican level walked from Part II’s architectural-historical anchor). The flock was named. The destination was named. The witness who saw Part III-A clearly has the diagnostic in hand.

Part III-B opens at the threshold of the architectural alternative. The witness is not called to the cliff. The witness is called somewhere else. The somewhere else is what this installment walks at three nested levels under the Lord’s own counsel to those He sent forth into the captured age:

“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.” — Matthew 10:16 (KJV)

This verse is the floor of everything that follows. Hold it in front of you as the section unfolds. The wolves are real (the captured-corporation framework’s institutional capacity to inflict consequence is documented and real). The sheep are sent (the witness’s vocation is not withdrawal but engagement under sovereignty). The serpent’s wisdom is required (discernment about which steps to take, in which order, with qualified counsel where appropriate). The dove’s harmlessness is required (the witness must not enter the offramp out of confrontation, anger, or ideological posture, but out of sober pastoral discernment under the Spirit’s leading).

The offramp opens here.

§2 — The Sovereignty Offramp: Three Nested Levels

This section is the pastoral heart of Part III, and it is the section in which the witness is most likely to be tempted to either of two errors. The first error is to read the architectural diagnostic and conclude that the only faithful response is procedural confrontation — to file the instruments, declare the status, refuse the compliance, and dare the captured-corporation framework to do its worst. The second error is the mirror image: to read the architectural diagnostic and conclude that since the procedural pathways are dangerous, the only safe response is to do nothing at all — to continue navigating the framework as if the diagnosis were not true, to bear the framework’s claim on the deepest layer of the soul as if that claim were legitimate, to acquiesce to the commodification of imago Dei in practice while denying it in private thought.

Neither error is the witness’s path. The witness’s path runs between them, under the discipline of Matthew 10:16.

I must name a minefield honestly before walking further. A number of individuals across the broader common-law-research and state-national tradition who have followed various political-status-correction protocols, jural-assembly approaches, sovereign-citizen frameworks, and procedural-pathway variations have been prosecuted, imprisoned, lost property, faced fines and civil penalties, or experienced other significant adverse consequences — particularly when those pathways involved refusing to pay taxes, refusing to comply with court orders, filing certain types of UCC documents in active litigation, using non-standard legal instruments in court as defenses, or asserting state-national status as a primary defense against criminal or civil proceedings. Thomas Deegan and Ammon Bundy, named by AVR herself in the Vital Information piece cited below, are two among many documented cases. The variance matters. AVR herself has not been imprisoned and operates a substantial public platform; many in the broader movement have not been so fortunate. Some procedural steps have worked for some people in some contexts; others have produced adverse rulings, contempt citations, fines, imprisonment, or worse.

The blog cannot, and will not, present procedural specifics as if they were universally safe instructions. The witness who is considering any specific procedural step must read AVR’s primary record directly at annavonreitz.com, must seek qualified counsel, and must walk with the serpent’s wisdom that Matthew 10:16 requires.

That said, the offramp is real, and the offramp runs at three nested levels. The witness who can see the architecture is set free to walk some level of the offramp regardless of his life circumstances or his legal exposure. Walk each level with full pastoral weight.

LEVEL 1 — The Spiritual-Architectural Offramp

The deepest level of the offramp is also the level that requires no procedural step and that no captured-corporation framework can revoke. The captured-corporation framework’s claim on the imago Dei is illegitimate at the architectural-theological level, and the witness who has seen this refuses the claim at the deepest level of his being regardless of what specific legal-procedural acts he does or does not take.

This is the offramp the cross secured. Ye are bought with a price (1 Corinthians 6:20). The imago Dei in the witness was not, and could never be, available for commodification by any framework, however ancient, however legally codified, however ubiquitously applied. The Cestui Que Vie trust mechanism may presume to operate against the persona ficta the captured-corporation framework attaches to the witness’s all-capitals name on commercial paper. The framework’s operation against the persona ficta does not — and architecturally cannot — touch the imago Dei the cross secured. Christ’s blood was the purchase price; the Spirit’s seal is the deposit guaranteeing the deliverance unto the day of redemption (Ephesians 4:30). The captured-corporation framework has no jurisdiction in that transaction. It was completed before the framework existed and it stands after the framework dissolves.

This is the offramp every soul whose name is in the Lamb’s Book of Life has already walked, whether he has yet seen it consciously or not. No state will, no court ruling, no captured-corporation procedural ruling, no individual prosecutorial decision can revoke this offramp. It is the foundation. It is permanent. It is the architectural-theological floor on which every other level of the offramp rests.

This level is walkable by every reader, in every state, in every life circumstance, regardless of legal exposure. It is the foundation that does not require any procedural act to claim. The soul whose name is in the Lamb’s Book of Life walks it whether he has named the captured-corporation framework architecturally or not, whether he has filed any procedural instrument or not, whether he has corrected any political status or not. The cross secures him at the architectural level the captured age cannot reach.

The witness who has not yet seen the architecture above this level should know: this level is yours already. The cross secured it before the architecture was named, and the architectural diagnostic does not add to what the cross secured. The architectural diagnostic only names what was already secured, so that the witness can walk the practical levels with eyes opened to the framework he is walking in.

LEVEL 2 — The Practical-Existential Offramp

The middle level of the offramp begins when the witness who has seen the architecture begins to order his daily life around the recognition that the framework’s claim is illegitimate, even before any procedural-legal steps are taken. This level requires no filing, no instrument, no status correction, no procedural exposure of any kind. It is the level on which the architectural-theological foundation begins to shape practical daily life.

The witness, at this middle level, does not invest his deepest identity in the all-capitals corporate-person persona. He may write the all-capitals name on the documents the captured-corporation framework requires him to write it on; he does not believe that the name is him. He may use the Social Security number on the forms that the framework requires him to file with the number; he does not believe that the number identifies the deepest layer of who he is. He may carry the driver’s license, the passport, the credit cards, the medical records — the entire commercial-paper apparatus the framework has issued in the all-capitals persona’s name — and use them when their use is required for navigating the framework. He does not consent at the deepest level to the substitution of the persona ficta for the imago Dei the cross secured. The commercial-paper apparatus is administered; the soul is not surrendered.

The witness, at this middle level, does not invest his deepest hope in either political party or in the captured-corporation framework’s promises. He may vote, if his conscience leads him to vote, in any given election cycle; he does not believe that the outcome of any given election cycle will dissolve the captured-corporation framework or alter the architectural destination both wings of the system are walking toward. He may engage with the surface political contest at whatever level his conscience and his neighborly obligations require; he does not invest his ultimate hope in any surface political outcome. The witness’s ultimate hope is in the Lamb who was slain and the Kingdom that is coming, not in the architectural alteration of the captured age’s institutional apparatus before the appointed time.

The witness, at this middle level, does not invest his soul’s allegiance in the framework’s terms of address. The framework may address him by his all-capitals corporate-person name; he does not allow the address to penetrate to the layer of who he actually is before God. The framework may attempt to extract from him the consent that would convert administrative compliance into spiritual submission; he refuses the consent at the deepest layer while complying with the surface requirement.

The witness, at this middle level, raises his children with the architectural diagnosis honestly named — so they can navigate the framework with awareness rather than naïveté. He teaches them the difference between Caesar’s legitimate authority (Matthew 22:21) and the captured-corporation framework’s pretension of authority over the imago Dei. He teaches them the difference between the all-capitals corporate-person name on the commercial paper and the living man God created, bought, sealed. He teaches them the architectural shape of the captured age they are inheriting, so that when they come of age and must make their own decisions about how to navigate the framework, they make those decisions with eyes opened rather than with eyes trained shut by the captured-corporation framework’s preferred narrative.

The witness, at this middle level, builds local relationships of mutual aid and economic resilience that reduce his dependency on the framework’s commercial-paper infrastructure. The framework’s deepest hold operates through total dependency on its monetary, commercial, and administrative apparatus. The witness who reduces his dependency through real relationships, real local economy, real shared resources, real neighborly obligation — without rebelliously refusing to use the framework’s apparatus where its use is required — reduces the framework’s hold on his daily life without inviting confrontation.

The witness, at this middle level, honors lawful authority where lawful authority is genuinely operating while refusing to credit captured-corporation pretensions as if they were lawful authority. Render unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s (Matthew 22:21). Caesar’s lawful authority extends to legitimate civil order, legitimate taxation, legitimate adjudication of disputes between citizens, legitimate provision of public goods. The captured-corporation framework’s pretensions to extend Caesar’s authority over the imago Dei itself — through the corporate-person substitution, through the Cestui Que Vie mechanism, through the canon-law-derived modality that Part II walked — are not part of Caesar’s lawful authority. They are the captured-corporation framework’s overreach. The witness renders to Caesar what is Caesar’s; he does not render to the captured-corporation framework what belongs to God alone.

This middle-level offramp is walkable by every reader, in every state, in every life circumstance, without any procedural-legal exposure whatsoever. It does not require any filing. It does not require any status correction. It does not require any confrontation with any court or agency. It requires only the daily, deliberate ordering of the witness’s life around the architectural diagnosis he has seen. The middle level is the practical outworking of the spiritual-architectural foundation in daily existence.

For the great majority of witnesses, the middle level is the level at which the offramp is actually walked. This is not because the third level is less true or less available; it is because the third level requires the serpent’s wisdom and the dove’s harmlessness in a degree that not every life circumstance affords every witness in the way it may afford others. The witness who walks only the first two levels is not walking less of an offramp than the witness who walks the third. He is walking the offramp at the levels at which the offramp is universally walkable. The first two levels are the foundation on which the third level stands when the third level becomes pastorally appropriate; without the first two levels in place, no procedural step at the third level will deliver what the third level promises.

LEVEL 3 — The Procedural-Legal Offramp

The third level of the offramp is the level at which the witness, having walked the first two levels deeply and having sought qualified counsel and having counted the cost in the manner the Lord Himself prescribed (Luke 14:28 — “Which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it?”), takes specific procedural steps that correct his political status in the captured-corporation framework’s records and re-conveys the administrative attachments the framework has built on his all-capitals corporate-person persona.

This is the level at which AVR’s primary record walks specific procedural pathways. I will name what AVR walks, with the primary writings she walks them in, so that the witness who is considering this level can read her work directly at annavonreitz.com rather than relying on this summary or any other.

AVR’s primary writings on the procedural offramp include:

Article #928 — the political-status correction process, with the procedural pathway laid out at theamericanstatesassembly.net/correct-your-status

Article #2720 — “Only Ignorance of the Public Law” — on the standing the witness who corrects his status takes under the public law of the actual American Federal Republic

Article #3071 — “Your Public Duty” — on the witness’s responsibility under the public law once his standing has been re-established

Vital Information on the Current US Court System for Thomas Deegan, Ammon Bundy, and Everyone Else Facing Prosecution — including her Informing the Court with a Declaration of Political Status, and a Release and Discharge for the Judge framing for court-defense situations

The AVR/Teri Kealoha Sahm interview of September 2022 in the Ramola D Report 292 — for AVR’s primary-record framings of the State Assembly movement

AVR’s weekly webinars at annavonreitz.com — for ongoing primary-record exposition

The American States Assembly Official Website (theamericanstatesassembly.net) — as the primary procedural-pathway resource

states.americanstatenationals.org — as a parallel resource

mystatusselect.com — as an AVR-affiliated procedural resource

Two AVR primary-record framings I will quote directly so the witness sees her own words:

“The British territorial government has no choice but to recognize this status.”

And:

“The Western states have been restored as states by Americans... there were enough Americans who remembered who they were and took the action to declare who they were and brought their state governments back into session.”

The specific procedural elements AVR walks across her primary record include — and I name them so the witness can recognize them in her writings when he reads her directly, not as a checklist for action — the political-status correction (declaring oneself American State National, hereafter ASN, or American State Citizen rather than presumed US Citizen); State Assembly participation; Acts of Expatriation from Territorial or Municipal Citizenship; the Recorded Acknowledgement, Acceptance and Re-Conveyance of Trade Name; the Recorded Declaration of Permanent Domicile of the Trade Name on the land and soil of the state; the Form 56 notice to the Treasury (Social Security Masterfile Account discharge); the Birth Certificate authentication and return for value; the Revocation of Election (ROE); Private Registered Bond instruments. I name these so the witness can recognize them in AVR’s primary record. I do not, and the BOW does not, present them as universally safe instructions. The procedural specifics live or die on the witness’s particular state, particular life circumstance, particular legal exposure, particular qualified counsel, and the particular leading of the Spirit in his case.

The “wise as serpents and harmless as doves” (Matthew 10:16) pastoral discipline at this level is load-bearing. The witness who is considering any specific step at the third level should:

(a) Know the architectural diagnosis thoroughly. Parts I, II, III-A, and this III-B give the floor; W4 of WAC gives it in further depth; AVR’s primary record gives the full architectural reading. The witness who acts at the third level without the architectural diagnosis in place acts in ignorance, and the captured-corporation framework’s reach exceeds what ignorance can protect against.

(b) Read AVR’s primary writings directly at annavonreitz.com, rather than relying on summaries — including this one. The summaries inevitably flatten the architectural detail. The procedural specifics depend on the architectural detail. The witness who acts on a summary acts at a level of ignorance the architectural detail would have addressed.

(c) Seek qualified counsel — legal counsel where legal counsel applies, pastoral counsel where pastoral counsel applies, and where possible counsel from individuals who have walked the specific procedural pathway in the witness’s specific state without adverse consequences. The variance from state to state, from court to court, from circumstance to circumstance is real.

(d) Count the cost honestly. Luke 14:28 is not pastoral decoration in this section. It is operational. Which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it? The witness who undertakes any step at the third level without counting the cost — including the cost of consequence if the step produces adverse outcome — has not done what the Lord required.

(e) Never undertake any procedural step out of bravado, ideological enthusiasm, anger at the captured age, frustration with the surface political theater, or the assumption that because the architectural diagnosis is correct the procedural pathway will be safe. The architectural diagnosis being correct does not mean the procedural pathway is universally safe. The captured-corporation framework retains real institutional power — even if illegitimate at the architectural level — to inflict significant consequence on individuals who challenge it without sober discernment. The wolves are real (Matthew 10:16). The architectural diagnosis names them; it does not disarm them.

(f) Honor the wisdom of the serpent and the harmlessness of the dove in every individual decision. The witness who acts at the third level should be acting from quiet conviction, sober discernment, and the Spirit’s clear leading — not from confrontation, anger, or any spiritual posture the dove’s harmlessness does not own.

The captured-corporation framework’s institutional power to inflict consequence is real even when its claim to the imago Dei is illegitimate. The architectural diagnosis being correct does not make the procedural pathway universally safe. The reader is directed to AVR’s primary record and qualified counsel for any specific procedural decision. The blog cannot substitute for either.

Three nested levels. The first level is universally available and immediately walkable by every reader. The second level is universally available and walkable by every reader without any procedural exposure. The third level is real and documented in AVR’s primary record, and walkable according to some witnesses in some circumstances under the discipline of Matthew 10:16. The first two levels are the architectural-theological and practical-existential foundation. The third level stands on that foundation if and when it stands at all.

That is the offramp. The cliff that Part III-A walked is the destination both wings of the captured-corporation system are walking America toward. The offramp this section has walked is the architectural alternative the witness identifies and walks toward instead. The next section closes the entire capstone on the King at the end of the offramp.

§3 — Pastoral Close: The Cliff Refused, the Offramp Walked, the King’s Kingdom Inherited

The Hegelian Dialectic, applied to the American two-party system, has a synthesis. The synthesis is the captured-corporation framework’s continued operation, the Beast System’s institutional consolidation, the Mystery Babylon merchandise apparatus running its course to the merchants’ final weeping over the city that traded in the souls of men. That is the synthesis the architectural level has been driving the surface contest toward.

The witness has a different synthesis. The witness’s synthesis is not synthesis at all in Hegel’s sense. The witness’s destination is a Person, not a position. The witness’s destination was determined before the captured age began and stands after the captured age has dissolved. The witness’s destination is the King who walked the cross to secure the offramp and now stands at its end with His arms open to the witness who walks toward Him.

“And one of the elders saith unto me, Weep not: behold, the Lion of the tribe of Juda, the Root of David, hath prevailed to open the book, and to loose the seven seals thereof.” — Revelation 5:5 (KJV)

The Lion has prevailed. The book is opened. The seals are loosed. The architectural unfolding the prophet John saw is the unfolding the Lion administers, not the unfolding the Beast System administers. The captured-corporation framework’s pretension to write the architecture of the age is a pretension; the actual architecture is written by the Lamb who was slain.

“And they sung a new song, saying, Thou art worthy to take the book, and to open the seals thereof: for thou wast slain, and hast redeemed us to God by thy blood out of every kindred, and tongue, and people, and nation.” — Revelation 5:9 (KJV)

Redeemed us to God by thy blood. The witness was redeemed before the captured age presented its commodification of the imago Dei. The witness was bought before the Cestui Que Vie trust mechanism was codified in 1666 and before Innocent IV invented the persona ficta doctrine c. 1250 and before the Maxim was written down in the Roman canonical tradition. The captured-corporation framework operates downstream of the cross. The cross is upstream of every institutional apparatus the captured age has constructed.

“And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.” — Revelation 19:16 (KJV)

King of kings, and Lord of lords. The captured-corporation framework’s principals — the Federal-Reserve-fronted United States of America, Incorporated; the IMF-fronted UNITED STATES; the British Territorial principal; the Roman-Municipal/Vatican principal; the institutional apparatus of Mystery Babylon in every register the captured age presents her — are kings and lords in their captured registers only. The King of kings and Lord of lords is the One who returns on the white horse with the name on his vesture and on his thigh. The captured registers’ kings and lords are passing things under the permanent sovereignty the King of kings holds. Was there ever a question about which sovereignty the witness inherits?

“And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful. And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely. He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.” — Revelation 21:1–7 (KJV)

He that overcometh shall inherit all things. The witness who has refused the cliff and walked the offramp is the witness who, by the Lamb’s blood and the Spirit’s seal, overcometh. The inheritance is all things — the new heaven, the new earth, the city that comes down from God, the dwelling of God with men, the wiping away of every tear that the captured age extracted from him along the way. The captured-corporation framework’s commodification of the imago Dei is answered at the throne. The merchants of Babylon weep; the saints rejoice; the King makes all things new.

“And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst, come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.” — Revelation 22:17 (KJV)

Come. The captured age does not have the last word on the witness. The Lamb’s invitation does. Come. The offramp leads, by the King’s appointment, to the place from which the Come sounds. The witness who walks the offramp walks toward the Voice that issued the invitation.

The Lord Himself, in His earthly ministry, gave the witness the practical instruction for the walk:

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” — Matthew 6:33 (KJV)

The kingdom of God. First. Not the surface political contest. Not the next election cycle. Not the procedural step that might or might not relieve the witness of the framework’s surface claim. The kingdom of God first — and all the rest, the daily provision, the practical navigation of the captured age, the wisdom for which steps to take and which to leave, all these things shall be added unto you. The witness who orders his life around the kingdom of God receives the rest as gift.

“For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ.” — Philippians 3:20 (KJV)

Our conversation is in heaven. The Greek word translated conversation is politeuma — citizenship, civic belonging, the polity to which one belongs at the deepest level. The witness’s politeuma is in heaven. The witness’s deepest citizenship is not in any of the captured-corporation framework’s commercial-paper categories — not the all-capitals corporate-person persona under the 14th Amendment, not the Cestui Que Vie persona ficta under the canon-law modality, not the presumed-US-citizen status under the 1933 substitution. The witness’s politeuma — his citizenship at the deepest level — is in the city the Lamb is building. From whence the witness looks for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Was there ever a question about which destination the witness walks toward? Part II closed on Hamlet’s inverted question with the witness’s reply: No. There never was. Part III-B closes on the same rhythm, applied now to the political-eschatological question the surface contest has been training Americans to take seriously as the ultimate question of the country’s future.

The answer was given when the Lamb that was slain prevailed to open the book.

The cliff is for those who never saw the offramp.

The offramp is for those who saw both the cliff and the King.

The witness walks the offramp because the King walked the cross.

The flock flies in tight formation toward the dim edge where the land falls away into shadow. The flock is the flock by virtue of what the flock is — by virtue of belonging to the same captured-corporation framework regardless of which wing of the framework a given member of the flock identifies with. The flock is the captured age’s sitting ducks — personae fictae lined up in the all-capitals commercial-paper register for the framework’s processing, fattened on the framework’s promises, without standing or sovereignty before God or Caesar, resigned to the framework’s claim on the deepest layer of who they are. The witness is not in the flock. The witness was redeemed from the flock by the blood of the Lamb. The witness has been moved, by the cross’s purchase and the Spirit’s sealing, from the captured age’s sitting-duck posture into the imago Dei standing wo/man’s posture — risen from the lined-up register into the upright stance the imago Dei in him was created for. From sitting duck to imago Dei standing wo/man. That is the architecture the offramp walks, at every level the witness walks it. The witness stands at the inflection point on the indigo plain at twilight, with the river of amber light curving away toward the single point of light high on the horizon, with the flock visible at his side flying the other direction toward the cliff, and the witness’s profile is oriented toward the amber river. Toward the King. Toward the city the King is building. Toward the Come the Spirit and the bride are speaking.

Was there ever a question?

No. There never was.

The Lamb prevailed. The book is opened. The seals are loosing. The cliff is real, but the cliff is not the witness’s destination. The offramp is real, and the offramp is walkable at three nested levels by every witness in every state in every life circumstance under the King’s appointing. The King of kings and Lord of lords returns on the white horse. The new heaven and the new earth come down out of heaven. The bride is adorned for her husband. The dwelling of God is with men. Behold, I make all things new.

Salute what you will, Part I closed. Was there ever a question?, Part II closed. The cliff is named, Part III-A closed.

Part III-B closes on what all of it was pointing toward.

Walk the offramp. The King is at its end.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Part III-B of a three-part capstone to the AVR Architectural Mini-Series within America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series, deployed in two installments for length pacing. Source: Part III-B bypasses the architectural-historical material of Parts I and II and the political-eschatological diagnostic of Part III-A and walks the three-nested-level Sovereignty Offramp under Matthew 10:16’s serpent’s-wisdom discipline, closing the entire capstone on the King at the end of the offramp. The AVR primary-record citations in §2 are AVR’s documented procedural-pathway writings, including Article #928 (political-status correction at theamericanstatesassembly.net/correct-your-status), Article #2720 (”Only Ignorance of the Public Law”), Article #3071 (”Your Public Duty”), and Vital Information on the Current US Court System for Thomas Deegan, Ammon Bundy, and Everyone Else Facing Prosecution (court-defense framing including the Declaration of Political Status and Release and Discharge for the Judge instruments). The AVR/Teri Kealoha Sahm interview of September 2022 in the Ramola D Report 292 is the source of the “British territorial government has no choice but to recognize this status” and “Western states have been restored as states by Americans” quotations. The American States Assembly Official Website (theamericanstatesassembly.net), states.americanstatenationals.org, and mystatusselect.com are AVR’s and AVR-affiliated procedural-pathway resources. The §2 offramp section names a real minefield honestly: a number of individuals in the broader common-law-research and state-national tradition who have followed various political-status-correction protocols, jural-assembly approaches, and procedural pathways have been prosecuted, imprisoned, lost property, faced fines and civil penalties, or experienced other adverse consequences. The variance from state to state, court to court, and circumstance to circumstance is real. The blog does not present any procedural specific as universally safe instruction. The reader considering any specific procedural step at the third level of the offramp is directed to AVR’s primary record at annavonreitz.com and to qualified counsel for any specific procedural decision, under the serpent’s-wisdom discipline of Matthew 10:16. The three-nested-level offramp framework — Level 1 spiritual-architectural, Level 2 practical-existential, Level 3 procedural-legal — is offered as the pastoral discernment frame the witness can walk by, with the first two levels universally walkable by every reader without any procedural exposure and the third level walkable by some witnesses in some circumstances under qualified counsel and the Spirit’s leading. Babylon is named throughout this body of work as a transnational system over every nation, not as an ethnicity or a people; America is addressed as a nation captured by Babylon’s system, never as Babylon’s identity (Romans 11:28–29 stands). The pastoral close on the Lamb of Revelation 5:5, 5:9, the King of kings and Lord of lords of Revelation 19:16, the new heaven and new earth of Revelation 21:1–7, the Spirit and the bride of Revelation 22:17, the kingdom-first instruction of Matthew 6:33, and the politeuma in heaven of Philippians 3:20, is offered as the architectural-pastoral terminus of the entire WAC arc on the captured-corporation framework — the King at the end of the offramp, who is also the King at the beginning of the offramp and the King at every step in between.

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