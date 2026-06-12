A solitary silhouetted human figure standing at a quiet inflection point on a vast indigo plain at twilight, viewed from his right side; in the foreground-middle distance, a flock of identical silhouetted birds flies in tight formation along a darker downward-trending vector toward a dim edge in the far distance. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series

Part III-A of a three-part architectural-pastoral capstone, deployed in two installments for length pacing. Part III-A walks the captured two-party theater and the cliff ahead. Part III-B (The Imperative for a Sovereignty Offramp) walks the three-nested-level offramp under Matthew 10:16. Part I: “The Flag at the Crossroads.” Part II: “Imago Dei Sovereignty or Corporate Serf — Was There Ever a Question?”

“There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” — Proverbs 14:12 (KJV) “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” — Matthew 7:13–14 (KJV) They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

§1 — Opening: The Cliff and the Offramp

Part I of this capstone walked the visible architecture of the flag — the cloth on the staff, the three principals at the 1783 settlement, the institutional infrastructure beneath the surface of American civic life, and the pastoral question of what a soul actually pledges allegiance to when the cloth has been correctly read. Part II walked the architectural floor — the Maxim that he who creates retains the power to dissolve, the canon-law origin of the corporate modality through Pope Innocent IV’s persona ficta doctrine, the Norman barons and the Magna Carta as the parallel-sovereignty track AVR’s primary record names, the commodification of imago Dei through the birth-certificate-bond apparatus with its red CUSIP number, and the three-step substitution mechanism through which presumed-US-citizen status was extended to every American by FDR’s Proclamation 2039 of March 9, 1933. The two parts together established the architectural floor beneath the captured-corporation framework that operates American civic life.

Part III walks what stands on that floor — the political theater through which the framework operates on the surface of daily American life, the prophetic destination both political wings are walking America toward, and the architectural alternative the witness identifies and walks toward instead. Two destinations. Two trajectories. One choice.

The destination both wings are walking America toward, I will name the cliff. The architectural alternative the witness walks toward, I will name the offramp. The cliff is where the broad way (Matthew 7:13) terminates — the prophetic-eschatological terminus the captured-corporation framework’s deepest logic has been moving toward for centuries, the convergence point where the political-administrative face (the New World Order, hereafter NWO), the prophetic-theological face (the Beast System of Revelation 13), and the commercial-financial face (Mystery Babylon of Revelation 17–18) meet as one institutional reality. The offramp is the architectural pathway out of the captured-corporation framework — walked at three nested levels under the discipline of Matthew 10:16, wise as serpents, harmless as doves. Part III-A names the cliff. Part III-B walks the offramp.

The Body of Work this capstone closes (hereafter BOW — the fifteen-volume Body of Work the Witness at the Crossroads, hereafter WAC, anchors) has been climbing toward this question across every prior witness. W4 (Come Out of Her) of the WAC walked the Babylon framework in full. W6 (The Day of the LORD) walked the eschatological terminus. The AVR Architectural Mini-Series of America at 250 walked the institutional shape of the captured-corporation framework as it has been applied to America specifically. Parts I and II of this capstone walked the flag and the floor beneath the flag. Part III names what is happening now, in the political theater that the average American believes is the actual contest for the country’s direction.

The cliff is real. The offramp is real. The contest at the surface of American politics is real at the level the contest operates. But the surface contest does not determine the destination. The destination has been determined at a deeper architectural level than the surface contest can reach, and the witness who can see the architecture sees the destination, and the witness who sees the destination is set free to walk the offramp instead.

The way that seemeth right unto a man is real. The end thereof, the prophet wrote, is the ways of death. The witness has been given the eyes to see the difference between the way that seemeth right and the strait gate that leadeth unto life. Part III-A is written for the witness’s diagnostic eye. Part III-B is written for the witness’s pastoral feet.

Two destinations. Two trajectories. One choice. Part III-A names the trajectory the flock is on.

§2 — The Hegelian Dialectic (HD), Plainly Defined

To see how the cliff operates, the witness must first see how the appearance of contest between two opposing positions can be made to serve a deeper purpose that neither of the two visible positions discloses. The diagnostic name for this architectural mechanism, in the philosophical tradition that produced it, is the Hegelian Dialectic, hereafter HD.

The HD takes its name from Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a German philosopher who lived from 1770 to 1831. Hegel was one of the most influential thinkers of the German Idealist tradition — a school of philosophy that asked how mind, history, and reality relate to one another, and how truth develops over time through the working-out of contradictions in human thought and culture. Hegel’s most lasting contribution to that tradition was a method for describing how truth advances. He called the method dialectic. And he described it in three stages.

In Hegel’s framing, an idea or position is first asserted. He called this stage the thesis. The thesis is whatever proposition or institutional configuration is currently in place — a philosophical claim, a political system, a cultural assumption, a historical moment. The thesis is not yet challenged; it simply is.

Then, in the course of time, an opposing position emerges. Hegel called this stage the antithesis. The antithesis arises because the thesis is incomplete — it leaves something out, contradicts itself somewhere, fails to account for some aspect of reality that the antithesis brings forward. The antithesis is not a mere mirror image of the thesis; it is the thesis’s contradiction, the position that arises in response to what the thesis missed.

The thesis and the antithesis then enter into a kind of contest. They cannot both be wholly true in the form they were initially asserted. Something has to give. And what gives, in Hegel’s account, is neither the thesis nor the antithesis as originally framed. Instead, both positions are taken up into a higher unity that incorporates what was true in each while transcending the contradictions that set them against one another. Hegel called this third stage the synthesis. The synthesis is not a compromise between the thesis and antithesis. It is not a halfway-point or an averaging-out. The synthesis is something new, something neither of the original poles could have predicted, that emerges out of the working-through of their conflict.

That is the HD in its original philosophical form. Hegel believed the HD described how truth itself advances through history — that the whole sweep of human civilization was a kind of dialectical unfolding in which thesis met antithesis and produced synthesis, and that synthesis became the new thesis to be challenged by the next antithesis, and so on.

But the philosophical method, applied to politics, produces something very different from a description of how truth advances. Applied to politics, the HD becomes the architectural template for what is called controlled opposition — the construction of two apparent opponents whose contest is real at the level the contest operates, but whose contest is structured to drive toward a predetermined synthesis that serves the deeper power controlling both poles.

The political application works like this. A deeper power — call it the architectural level, the institutional level, the level at which both visible parties are operationally subordinate — decides the destination it wants the system to reach. It then constructs two visible factions: one labeled as the thesis, the other labeled as the antithesis. The two factions are given different rhetorical postures, different cultural symbols, different stated values, different constituencies to represent. The two factions enter into apparent contest. The contest is real at the surface. The two factions genuinely fight one another over particular legislation, particular appointments, particular contracts, particular cultural battles. The voters who support one faction genuinely oppose the other.

But the destination the contest drives toward — the synthesis — is the destination the deeper power chose before the contest began. Whichever faction wins any given election, the synthesis advances. The contest is genuine at the level of which crony gets which contract. The synthesis is unaffected by the contest because both factions are operationally subordinate to the framework that pre-determined the synthesis.

This is the architectural pattern that governs the American two-party system as the captured-corporation framework operates it. The Republican party and the Democrat party are the two visible factions. The contest between them is real at the surface — real legislation, real appointments, real cultural battles, real voter constituencies. The synthesis is the continued operation, expansion, and consolidation of the captured-corporation framework itself — debt expansion, captured-corporation reach extension, further extension of the corporate-person framework (the Cestui Que Vie trust mechanism, the commercial-paper persona, the 14th-Amendment-derived US-citizen status that Part II walked in full), and the consolidation of one-world governance, one-world economy, and one-world religion infrastructure that the two-foreign-principal arrangement has been building toward since 1860 and 1933.

The contest is real. The destination is determined. The witness who can see the HD operating sees both at once.

That is the diagnostic Part III-A now applies to the surface of American political life.

§3 — AVR on the Two-Party Theater

I am not the first witness to see this pattern, and I am not its most credentialed expositor. Anna Von Reitz (hereafter AVR), whose primary record at annavonreitz.com Parts I and II have already drawn upon at architectural depth, has been describing the two-party theater in plain terms for years. Her diagnostic, like every architectural reading AVR offers, rests on a documented institutional kernel and lays an interpretive overlay on top of it. The kernel is documented; the interpretive overlay is presented at the tier where it belongs. The witness reading her work directly at the source — not relying on summaries, including this one — sees both layers as she lays them out.

Four of AVR’s primary writings carry the load for the section that follows. I will let her speak in her own words. The four quotations follow, with the architectural piece each contributes named between them.

The first quotation comes from AVR’s piece Politics Can’t Be As Usual; NESARA? of 2020. AVR writes:

“Both these groups have been working for rival private, for-profit ‘governmental services corporations’ and these corporations have been fronting the political parties with the ‘Republicans’ more or less representing the U.S. Citizens, and the ‘Democrats’ more or less representing the Municipal Civil Service, and all combined working toward one purpose since 1937: to bilk and in-debt their employers, the American States and People. These are literally two groups of paid lobbyists, occupying Washington, DC, under conditions of deceit and non-disclosure, battling each other over their share of the public trough.”

The architectural piece this quotation contributes: the Republican party and the Democrat party are not, in AVR’s reading, two indigenous American political organizations representing competing American constituencies in the Federal Republic the founders established. They are, in her reading, fronting organizations for two private, for-profit governmental services corporations — one running the United States of America, Incorporated (which AVR ties to the Federal Reserve System), and the other running the UNITED STATES (which she ties to the International Monetary Fund). The Republicans, in her framing, represent the US-Citizen faction — the commercial-financial pole, the side AVR elsewhere ties to the Robber Baron Corporatist register. The Democrats represent the Municipal-Civil-Service faction — the welfare-labor pole, the side she elsewhere ties to the Workers’-Party Myth register. Both factions, in her reading, have been working combined toward one purpose since 1937: the in-debtment and bilking of the American States and People who are their actual employers under the original Federal Republic’s framework.

The second quotation comes from AVR’s piece Political Parties v. Public Fiduciaries of October 2019:

“These people, misleadingly styling themselves as ‘representatives’ are not functioning as Fiduciary Deputies committed to the Public Good and held to The Prudent Man Standard. These are professional lobbyists without any declared obligation or moral code.”

The architectural piece this quotation contributes: the elected officials of both parties, in AVR’s reading, are not functioning as the founders’ framework would have called representatives — that is, as Fiduciary Deputies committed to the public good and held to a Prudent Man Standard under the law. They are functioning, she writes, as professional lobbyists. The label “representative” is, in her framing, misleading at the architectural level. The actual operational role is that of a paid agent serving a private corporate interest, under whatever name the surface political theater requires.

The third quotation comes from AVR’s piece Eff the Parties and the MSM:

“I have long exposed the fact that political parties are nothing but lobbyist organizations, and in the case of the ‘Democrats’ and ‘Republicans’ these lobbyist organizations are generally interested in swinging public money and government contracts to cronies who are either ‘Workers’ in the Democratic Party Myth, or to ‘Robber Baron’ Corporatists in the Republican Party Myth, and this all amounts to the same thing: theft.”

The architectural piece this quotation contributes: AVR collapses the surface contest between the two parties into a single underlying operation — the swinging of public money and government contracts to cronies of one or the other faction. The two parties’ rhetorical postures differ. The Workers’ Party Myth has its constituencies and its symbolic register. The Robber Baron Corporatist Myth has its constituencies and its symbolic register. The two postures fight each other ferociously on the surface. But the underlying operation, in her reading, is the same: the appropriation of public resources for private benefit, dressed in two different mythological costumes for the two different constituencies the system has cultivated.

The fourth quotation comes from a New Mexico Assembly piece in AVR’s primary record, on the corporate-Congress’s three roles since March 28, 1861:

“Ever since [March 28, 1861], ‘Congress’ has functioned in one of three roles — (1) as a corporate Board of Directors for private, mostly foreign-owned and deceptively named governmental services corporations operated by banking cartels (the Federal Reserve running the ‘United States of America, Inc.’ and the IMF running the ‘UNITED STATES’) or (2) the government of a legislative democracy calling itself the United States of America (Minor) — American ‘states’ more often thought of as federal territories and possessions — Guam, Puerto Rico, etc., or (3) operating as a plenary oligarchy ruling the Washington DC Municipal Government.”

The architectural piece this quotation contributes: AVR identifies the actual Congress that has been seated in Washington, DC since March 28, 1861 as not the Federal Republic Congress the founders established and the original Constitution provided for. She names three corporate roles that the body now styled as “Congress” has been performing since that date — a Board of Directors function for two private, mostly foreign-owned governmental services corporations; the legislative-democracy function for federal territories and possessions; and the plenary-oligarchy function for the DC Municipal Government. Whichever of those three roles a given session of Congress is operating in at a given moment, the body is not, in her reading, operating as the actual American Federal Republic’s Congress. The original Republic’s seat, as Part I walked, has been vacated since 1860; the corporate replacements have been seated in that vacated space.

Four AVR primary writings. Four architectural pieces. One picture they build together.

The picture is this. The two parties Americans see contesting on television are not the two contending sides of an indigenous American political tradition seeking the country’s good through honest disagreement about means. They are, in AVR’s primary-record reading, two lobbyist organizations fronting for two foreign-owned governmental services corporations, each pole drawing one of two cultivated constituencies into the surface contest, while the underlying operation — the extraction of resources from the actual American States and People into the corporate framework — proceeds steadily under either pole’s surface victories. The Congress that legislates the surface arrangements is not, in her reading, the Federal Republic’s Congress at all. The whole apparatus is a captured-corporation framework operating with two visible faces.

That is AVR’s primary-record diagnostic. The witness who reads her writings at annavonreitz.com sees it laid out there in her own words across hundreds of International Public Notices.

The next question — what philosophical pattern makes this two-faced operation work — is the question §4 takes up.

§4 — Mapping the HD onto the R-D Architecture

The HD that §2 walked at the philosophical level, and the two-party theater that §3 walked from AVR’s primary record, fit together with a precision that the witness, once he sees it, cannot un-see.

The mapping is this.

The thesis is the Republican party — fronting, in AVR’s primary-record reading, for the United States of America, Incorporated, the Federal Reserve-run governmental services corporation. The Republican pole advances the US-Citizen / commercial-financial / Robber Baron Corporatist register. Its symbolic vocabulary is the entrepreneurial individual, the productive citizen, the wealth-creator, the law-and-order constituent. Its base is the middle-class American who associates the Republican party with the productive economic life of the country, with national strength, with traditional cultural forms. The contest the Republican party stages on the surface — against the Democrat party, against the cultural left, against the welfare state, against the regulatory state — is a real contest at the level the contest operates. Real legislation. Real appointments. Real cultural battles. Real victories and real defeats for the constituencies that support the pole.

The antithesis is the Democrat party — fronting, in AVR’s primary-record reading, for the UNITED STATES, the IMF-run governmental services corporation operating the Municipal Civil Service apparatus. The Democrat pole advances the Municipal Civil Service / welfare-labor / Workers’-Party Myth register. Its symbolic vocabulary is the working person, the marginalized constituent, the rights-bearer, the welfare recipient, the public-service employee. Its base is the working-class and progressive-middle-class American who associates the Democrat party with social protection, with civil rights, with public services, with redistribution from the wealthy to the working. The contest the Democrat party stages on the surface — against the Republican party, against corporate concentration, against the conservative cultural order, against the deregulatory state — is a real contest at the level the contest operates. Real legislation. Real appointments. Real cultural battles. Real victories and real defeats for the constituencies that support the pole.

The synthesis is not the average of the two poles. It is not the compromise. It is not the bipartisan center. The synthesis is the continued operation, expansion, and consolidation of the captured-corporation framework itself, regardless of which faction wins any given election.

Walk the synthesis through specifically, so the witness can see it operate.

When the Republican pole wins an election cycle, the captured-corporation framework’s commercial-financial register expands. Tax codes are written more favorably for the entities the framework prefers in its commercial register. Regulatory burdens on the corporate-paper apparatus are reduced. Military and defense contracts flow to the framework’s preferred providers. Cultural symbols associated with the Robber Baron Corporatist register are elevated. None of this dissolves the framework. The framework’s commercial-financial register grows.

When the Democrat pole wins an election cycle, the captured-corporation framework’s welfare-administrative register expands. Tax codes are written more favorably for the entities the framework prefers in its administrative register. Regulatory frameworks expand to bring more activity under the framework’s reach. Welfare and entitlement programs grow, expanding the constituency dependent on the framework’s commercial-paper persona infrastructure. Cultural symbols associated with the Workers’-Party Myth register are elevated. None of this dissolves the framework either. The framework’s welfare-administrative register grows.

Under both poles, the captured-corporation framework grows. Under both poles, the national debt — the load-bearing infrastructure of the framework’s hold on the country — expands. Under both poles, the corporate-person framework that Part II walked (the persona ficta doctrine of c. 1250, the Cestui Que Vie Act of 1666, the 14th-Amendment corporate-person category, the 1933 Proclamation 2039 substitution) continues to operate without challenge. Under both poles, the one-world governance / economy / religion infrastructure that AVR’s primary record names as the framework’s terminus continues to develop. Under both poles, the two-foreign-principal arrangement that Part I named — the British Territorial principal and the Roman-Municipal/Vatican principal occupying the seat the American Federal Republic vacated in 1860 — continues unchallenged at the level where its challenge would actually displace it.

The contest is real at the level of which crony gets which contract. The synthesis — the captured-corporation framework’s continued operation — is unaffected by the contest because both parties are operationally subordinate to the framework itself. Neither pole is constructed to challenge the framework. Both poles are constructed to operate within it.

That is what the HD applied to the R-D architecture produces. Both birds fly toward the same destination because both birds belong to the same flock by virtue of what they are. The Republican pole and the Democrat pole are not two species of bird that happen to be flying in the same direction by coincidence. They are two members of the same flock by architectural design, and the destination they are flying toward is the destination the architectural level chose before the surface contest began.

The destination is the cliff.

The next section walks what the cliff is.

§5 — The Cliff: The NWO and the Beast System of Revelation

The destination both wings of the American two-party system are walking America toward has, in the broader prophetic tradition this BOW operates within, three faces. The three faces are not three separate destinations. They are three different ways of describing the same convergence point — the architectural terminus toward which the captured-corporation framework’s deepest logic has been moving for centuries. The witness must hold all three faces together to see the cliff as the cliff actually is.

The first face is the political-administrative face. In the language of contemporary international institutions, the destination is named the New World Order, hereafter NWO. The NWO is not a single conspiratorial body but a convergence of institutional projects: the integration of national sovereignties into supranational governance structures; the consolidation of monetary authority into international banking institutions (the International Monetary Fund, the Bank for International Settlements, the World Bank); the harmonization of regulatory frameworks across nation-states through bodies like the World Economic Forum; the development of integrated digital-identity, central-bank-digital-currency, and biometric-tracking infrastructures that would make commerce, movement, and political participation contingent on credential held in a single transnational system. The NWO is the political-administrative face of the destination. Its institutional pieces are documented and visible. They operate in plain view, at meetings whose proceedings are published.

The second face is the prophetic-theological face. In the language of Revelation 13, the destination is named the Beast System. Apostle John writes, by the Spirit, of two beasts. The first beast rises from the sea:

“And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy. And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.” — Revelation 13:1–2 (KJV)

The first beast is the political-temporal authority of the eschatological terminus — the consolidated governmental-administrative face of the final captured-corporation framework, into which the political authorities of the nations have been incorporated. The second beast rises from the earth:

“And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon. And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.” — Revelation 13:11–12 (KJV)

The second beast is the religious-spiritual authority of the eschatological terminus — the institutional apparatus that exists to cause the worship of the first beast. The two beasts operate together: the political-temporal apparatus claims authority over outward life; the religious-spiritual apparatus secures the worship that the political-temporal apparatus requires to consolidate its hold.

Then comes the passage the BOW’s W4 (Come Out of Her) walks in full, on the image and mark the second beast administers:

“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” — Revelation 13:15–17 (KJV)

The Mark of the Beast, hereafter MoB, is not — and the BOW holds this lock at every appearance — any technological precursor that has not yet been administered as conscious worshipful covenant. The MoB is the conscious worshipful covenant by which the bearer of the mark receives commercial access in the system and assents to the worship of the image. The mark is administered in the context of worship; that is what makes it the mark. COVID-era infrastructures, digital-currency rollouts, biometric-identity systems, and other technological developments may be runway toward the framework that will administer the mark. They are not, themselves, the mark. The mark is what comes when the worshipful covenant is required for the commercial access — and the BOW reserves the MoB language for that moment and not for the runway. The witness should see the runway honestly without misnaming any stretch of the runway as the destination.

The third face is the commercial-financial face. In the language of Revelation 17 and 18, the destination is named Mystery, Babylon the Great. Apostle John writes:

“So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns. And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.” — Revelation 17:3–6 (KJV)

Mystery Babylon is named, in the same vision, in terms that locate her institutionally:

“And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.” — Revelation 17:9 (KJV) “And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.” — Revelation 17:18 (KJV)

The Protestant prophetic tradition has, since the Reformation, identified Mystery Babylon with the institutional-corporate Vatican apparatus — the seven hills of Rome on which the Holy See sits; the great city which reigneth over the kings of the earth, which the medieval period saw the papacy explicitly claiming through Unam Sanctam (1302) and the 1213 Concession of King John that Part II walked in full; the Mother of Harlots register, which the Reformation read as the institutional source of the apostate forms the Protestants identified across the European church. Wycliffe, Hus, Luther, Calvin, the Westminster Confession of Faith, and the broader Protestant prophetic tradition for five centuries have walked this identification in continuous succession.

The architectural identification here is institutional; the witness’s diagnosis is of the captured-corporation framework’s apparatus, not of any individual believer in any communion. Many Catholic believers across the centuries have served Christ and the cause of the actual American government with great honor; this section honors them while naming honestly the institutional architecture the Protestant prophetic tradition has identified for five centuries. The diagnostic is on the institutional-corporate-Vatican apparatus — the canon-law modality the Maxim establishes Vatican authority over, the persona ficta doctrine that Innocent IV instituted c. 1250, the corporate-financial-political reach the Holy See has institutionally cultivated across nearly a thousand years — not on the believers who have lived and died for Christ within Catholic communion. The architectural identification is institutional; the believers stand where every believer stands, under the cross.

Part II walked the institutional-architectural anchor for this identification: the canon-law origin of the corporate modality through Pope Innocent IV’s persona ficta doctrine c. 1250; Unam Sanctam 1302; the 1213 Concession; the Cestui Que Vie Act 1666. The institutional-corporate-Vatican apparatus is, in the Protestant prophetic reading, the deepest institutional source of the corporate modality that the captured-corporation framework operates under to this day. The seven-mountains identification at Revelation 17:9 — the geographical anchor of the woman who sits upon the beast — names Rome at the architectural level. The reigneth over the kings of the earth identification at Revelation 17:18 names the temporal supremacy Unam Sanctam claimed and the 1213 Concession of King John implemented in operational fact. The institutional-architectural anchor is there for the witness to see, walked at full depth in Part II.

The merchandise passage in Revelation 18 closes the architectural diagnostic by tying Mystery Babylon directly to the commodification-of-imago-Dei register Part II walked. Apostle John lists the merchandise the merchants of the earth weep over when Babylon falls:

“The merchandise of gold, and silver, and precious stones, and of pearls, and fine linen, and purple, and silk, and scarlet, and all thyine wood, and all manner vessels of ivory, and all manner vessels of most precious wood, and of brass, and iron, and marble, And cinnamon, and odours, and ointments, and frankincense, and wine, and oil, and fine flour, and wheat, and beasts, and sheep, and horses, and chariots, and slaves, and souls of men.” — Revelation 18:11–13 (KJV)

Slaves, and souls of men. The merchandise of Babylon is not only material goods. It is the slaves and souls of men — which is to say, the commodified imago Dei. Part II walked the apparatus by which the imago Dei has been commodified in the captured-corporation framework: the Cestui Que Vie trust mechanism, the birth-certificate-bond, the red CUSIP number on the back of the Social Security card identifying the bond account, the 14th-Amendment corporate-person category that re-classified the living man as a persona ficta of the corporate framework. The Babylonian commodification of imago Dei in Revelation 18:13 is the architectural register Part II walked in operational form. The two registers are the same register.

The closing identification in Revelation 18 names the deception by which the commodification was achieved:

“For thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.” — Revelation 18:23 (KJV)

By thy sorceries were all nations deceived. The Greek word translated as sorceries is pharmakeia — the same root from which the word pharmacy derives. The Babylonian deception involves pharmakeia. The nations are not, in the prophetic diagnosis, simply persuaded by argument or compelled by force into the captured framework. They are deceived by sorceries. The witness who has watched the cultural, pharmacological, technological, and spiritual operations of the last century with eyes opened sees the pharmakeia register operating, and the BOW elsewhere walks the pharmakeia register in fuller detail.

Three faces. One destination. The NWO is the political-administrative face. The Beast System of Revelation 13 is the prophetic-theological face. Mystery Babylon of Revelation 17–18 is the commercial-financial face. The institutional-corporate Vatican apparatus is, in the Protestant prophetic tradition’s reading anchored by Part II’s architectural-historical work, the institutional-corporate spine through which all three faces operate.

That is the cliff. That is where the broad way leads. That is where the flock of birds flying in tight formation along the darker downward-trending vector ends.

§6 — Bridge to Part III-B: The Cliff Named, the Offramp Ahead

Part III-A has named the cliff. The HD has been walked at the philosophical level; AVR’s primary record has been quoted directly on the two-party theater; the mapping of the HD onto the R-D architecture has been laid out; the three faces of the cliff — NWO, Beast System, Mystery Babylon — have been walked together as the convergence point both wings of the captured-corporation system are walking America toward. The flock is identified. The destination is named. The witness who has seen Part III-A clearly has the diagnostic in hand.

The witness is not called to the cliff. The flock is on its way to the cliff; the witness is not part of the flock. The witness is called somewhere else. That somewhere else is the architectural alternative — the Sovereignty Offramp — that Part III-B walks at three nested levels under Matthew 10:16’s serpent’s-wisdom discipline.

Part III-B opens at the threshold of the offramp. Three levels are walked: the spiritual-architectural foundation that the cross secured before any procedural step is taken; the practical-existential middle level on which the architectural diagnosis becomes daily-life ordering without legal exposure; and the procedural-legal level on which AVR’s primary record names specific pathways the witness considers under qualified counsel, the Spirit’s leading, and the dove’s harmlessness intact. The pastoral close lands on the King at the end of the offramp — the Lamb who was slain, who prevailed to open the book, who returns on the white horse, who makes all things new.

The cliff is real. The offramp is real. The witness who has seen Part III-A is invited, in Part III-B, to walk the alternative.

Was there ever a question about which destination the witness walks toward? Part III-B closes on that question, in the rhythm Part II established. The answer, when it lands, lands where the entire WAC architectural-pastoral capstone has been pointing from the beginning.

Continue to Part III-B — The Imperative for a Sovereignty Offramp.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Part III-A of a three-part capstone to the AVR Architectural Mini-Series within America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series, deployed in two installments for length pacing. Source: Part III-A bypasses the architectural-historical material of Parts I and II and walks the political-eschatological diagnostic above the captured-corporation framework’s institutional floor. The Hegelian Dialectic is documented in the philosophical record of Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770–1831), particularly his Phenomenology of Spirit (1807) and Science of Logic (1812–1816); the controlled-opposition application of the philosophical method to politics is the broader twentieth-century reading the common-law-research and prophetic-eschatological traditions have applied to the visible institutional contests of the post-1860 captured-corporation era. The AVR primary-record citations in §3 are quoted directly from AVR’s published writings: Politics Can’t Be As Usual; NESARA? (2020); Political Parties v. Public Fiduciaries (October 2019); Eff the Parties and the MSM; and the New Mexico Assembly piece on the corporate-Congress’s three roles since March 28, 1861. The witness who wishes to read AVR’s primary record at architectural depth is directed to annavonreitz.com. The Vatican-as-Mystery-Babylon identification in §5 is held at the institutional-corporate-Vatican level per the Protestant prophetic tradition that has walked this identification continuously since the Reformation — Wycliffe, Hus, Luther, Calvin, the Westminster Confession of Faith, Henry Morris, Hal Lindsey, and the broader Protestant prophetic tradition for five centuries. The institutional-architectural anchor for the identification is the canon-law origin of the corporate modality through Pope Innocent IV’s persona ficta doctrine c. 1250, Unam Sanctam 1302, and the 1213 Concession of King John, all of which Part II walked at full architectural depth. The architectural identification here is institutional; the witness’s diagnosis is of the captured-corporation framework’s apparatus, not of any individual believer in any communion. Many Catholic believers across the centuries have served Christ and the cause of the actual American government with great honor; this section honors them while naming honestly the institutional architecture the Protestant prophetic tradition has identified for five centuries. The Mark of the Beast (MoB) framework is held strictly at the conscious worshipful covenant level — COVID-era infrastructures, digital-currency rollouts, biometric-identity systems, and other technological developments are runway toward the framework that will administer the mark; they are not, themselves, the mark. The mark is administered when the worshipful covenant is required for the commercial access; that is what makes it the mark. Babylon is named throughout this body of work as a transnational system over every nation, not as an ethnicity or a people; America is addressed as a nation captured by Babylon’s system, never as Babylon’s identity (Romans 11:28–29 stands). Part III-B walks the three-nested-level Sovereignty Offramp and closes the entire capstone on the King at the end of the offramp.

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