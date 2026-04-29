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Series: RET Vol. 3 — Revelation Exo-Truth Primary Framework: Biological Vector — Assault Wheel / Resilience Wheel response. April 29, 2026 Substack: resilienciero.substack.com

DISCLAIMER: The information presented in this post does not constitute professional medical or health advice. This is research that seeks to present the best available published evidence for remedial and supportive measures relevant to the biological concerns documented in the Assault Wheel framework. Every individual has unique health challenges and circumstances. Please consult a qualified health practitioner before beginning any new supplement or fasting protocol. Nothing in this post should be construed as diagnosis, treatment, or prescription for any specific medical condition.

“I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.” — Romans 12:1 (KJV)

The previous posts in this series have documented real and serious concerns about novel biological technologies currently operating against the Imago Dei Body. Understanding the assault is necessary. It is not sufficient.

The Assault Wheel was named deliberately — to document the coordinated vectors of assault against the resilient community across multiple domains. The Resilience Wheel addresses the sovereign response. This post sits at the intersection of both: it takes the biological vectors documented in the Assault Wheel and asks what the Resilience Wheel’s response looks like in practice.

Documentation of threat without provision of response is not resilience. It is paralysis with footnotes.

This post addresses the response side. Specifically: what does informed, evidence-based stewardship of the Imago Dei Body look like in the current biological environment?

The interventions documented here are drawn from published research. They address specific, documented biological concerns — spike protein accumulation, oxidative stress, inflammatory cascade, heavy metal burden, and cellular debris clearance. They are presented as stewardship practices for the resilient community, not as medical prescriptions.

With those parameters clearly placed — here is what the evidence supports.

The Stewardship Framework

Romans 12:1 frames this entire discussion. The body presented to God as a living sacrifice is holy and acceptable — not despite its biological vulnerabilities, but within them. Stewardship of the Imago Dei Body is an act of worship. It flows from identity, not anxiety.

The person who approaches biological sovereignty from a foundation of fear will make reactive, poorly calibrated decisions. The person who approaches it from a foundation of identity in Christ — knowing their body belongs to its Creator, purchased at Calvary, destined for resurrection — makes informed, measured, faith-grounded decisions.

Stewardship, not panic. Evidence, not speculation. Worship, not obsession.

With that framework established, the following interventions address five documented biological concerns relevant to the current environment.

1. Spike Protein and Fibrin Degradation

Nattokinase

Nattokinase is an enzyme derived from natto — fermented soybeans — with a well-documented history in cardiovascular research. Published peer-reviewed studies demonstrate its fibrinolytic activity: the ability to degrade fibrin, the protein involved in abnormal clotting. Research published in Molecules (2022) examined nattokinase’s ability to degrade spike proteins directly, finding that it degraded the S1 spike protein unit effectively in laboratory conditions.

This is not a cure. It is a documented enzymatic intervention for a specific documented concern — spike protein accumulation and associated fibrin activity. It is among the most evidence-supported interventions currently available for this concern.

Bromelain

Bromelain, derived from pineapple stem, is a proteolytic enzyme — it breaks down proteins. Published research has examined its anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to degrade certain protein structures. A 2021 paper examined bromelain in combination with NAC for spike protein degradation, finding synergistic effects.

Nattokinase and bromelain together represent a documented enzymatic approach to the spike protein concern grounded in published research.

2. Oxidative Stress and Cellular Defense

N-Acetylcysteine (NAC)

NAC is among the most thoroughly researched supplements in the published literature. It is a precursor to glutathione — the body’s primary endogenous antioxidant. Its applications in oxidative stress, respiratory health, liver protection, and inflammatory conditions are extensively documented across decades of peer-reviewed research.

In the context of mRNA platform concerns, NAC addresses the oxidative stress component of the inflammatory cascade associated with spike protein activity. It is broadly documented for oxidative burden with direct application to the current biological environment.

Vitamin C

Ascorbic acid’s role in immune function, antioxidant activity, and collagen synthesis is among the most thoroughly documented in nutritional science. High-dose Vitamin C protocols have published research in the context of viral illness and inflammatory conditions. Vitamin C supports the body’s endogenous defense systems against oxidative assault.

NAC and Vitamin C together address the oxidative stress component of the biological assault with strong published evidence.

3. Heavy Metal Burden and Chelation

EDTA

Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) is a chelating agent with legitimate medical applications for heavy metal toxicity — specifically lead, mercury, and cadmium. Intravenous EDTA chelation has FDA approval for lead poisoning. Oral EDTA supplementation has a more limited evidence base but is used in integrative medicine contexts for ongoing heavy metal burden reduction.

EDTA should be used with care — it is a powerful chelating agent that can also bind beneficial minerals. Magnesium and zinc supplementation alongside EDTA is standard practice in integrative medicine protocols to prevent depletion of essential minerals. Consult a qualified practitioner before use.

4. Cellular Cleanup — Autophagy Protocols

Autophagy is the body’s endogenous cellular cleanup mechanism — a process by which damaged proteins, cellular debris, and dysfunctional organelles are broken down and recycled. Nobel Prize-winning research by Yoshinori Ohsumi (2016) extensively documented autophagy’s role in cellular health, disease prevention, and longevity.

Practical autophagy activation:

Time-restricted eating (16:8 intermittent fasting — eating within an 8-hour window, fasting for 16 hours) is among the most accessible and well-documented methods of autophagy induction. Extended fasting protocols (24-72 hours, practiced periodically under appropriate supervision) produce more significant autophagy activation.

During fasting periods, the body shifts from growth and storage mode into cleanup and repair mode. Damaged proteins are among the cellular debris targeted by autophagic processes.

This is documented cellular biology accessible to anyone willing to adjust their eating window. It requires no supplementation and costs nothing.

5. Immune Support and Inflammation Modulation

Quercetin and Zinc

Quercetin is a flavonoid with documented anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Critically, quercetin functions as a zinc ionophore — it facilitates zinc’s entry into cells, where zinc inhibits viral replication. The quercetin-zinc combination has published research in the context of viral illness and inflammatory modulation.

Zinc itself is among the most documented minerals for immune function. Deficiency is associated with impaired immune response across multiple peer-reviewed studies.

Magnesium

Magnesium is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the human body. Deficiency — widespread in Western populations due to soil depletion — is associated with elevated inflammatory markers and impaired immune function. Magnesium supplementation alongside EDTA chelation is particularly important given EDTA’s mineral-binding activity.

The Integrated Protocol

The interventions above address five distinct biological concerns with graduated levels of published evidence.

Daily foundation:

NAC — oxidative stress, glutathione precursor

Vitamin C — immune support, antioxidant

Zinc + Quercetin — immune function, anti-inflammatory

Magnesium — enzymatic function, inflammation modulation

Targeted spike protein support:

Nattokinase — fibrinolytic, spike protein degradation

Bromelain — proteolytic, synergistic with NAC

Heavy metal burden:

EDTA — chelation, used with care and mineral replenishment

Consult a qualified practitioner before use

Cellular cleanup:

Time-restricted eating / intermittent fasting — autophagy activation

Periodic extended fasting under appropriate supervision

What This Is and Is Not

This protocol addresses documented biological concerns with published evidence. It is stewardship of the Imago Dei Body grounded in what the research actually supports.

It is not a cure for any specific condition. It is not a guarantee of any specific outcome. It is not a substitute for qualified medical care. Please consult your health practitioner — each person has individual health challenges that require individualized guidance.

And it is not cause for anxiety. The person who implements these practices from a foundation of faith — presenting their body to God as Romans 12:1 describes — is doing the reasonable, measured, worshipful thing. Not because they are afraid of what is in their body. Because they are stewards of what belongs to God.

The body is the temple of the Holy Ghost. Steward it accordingly.

“Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.” — 3 John 1:2 (KJV)

Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world | SDG