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Resilience on the Road to Revelation | Revelation Exo-Truth Cross-Series

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“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” — Ephesians 6:12 (KJV) “And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT.” — Revelation 17:5 (KJV)

The Signal That Changed Destinations

In Arthur C. Clarke’s original novel — written simultaneously with Kubrick’s film production — the black monolith buried on the Moon sends its signal in one specific direction: toward Saturn.

Not Jupiter. Saturn.

In the finished film, the Discovery’s mission is redirected to Jupiter. The official reason offered by the production team: the special effects crew could not render Saturn’s rings convincingly enough to satisfy Kubrick’s standards, so Jupiter replaced it as the final destination.

Both director Stanley Kubrick and author Arthur C. Clarke originally chose Jupiter as the Discovery’s destination, and production of the Jupiter sequences and elaborate special effects were already finished when Kubrick abruptly decided to change the destination to Saturn. Kubrick thought Saturn with its rings would be more visually exciting than the Jupiter footage that he had already finished, so he ordered his special effects team to begin work on the Saturn effects.

So the production oscillated: Jupiter → Saturn → back to Jupiter. Clarke retained Saturn in the novel. Kubrick ended with Jupiter on screen. And in a detail that deserves careful attention: when Voyager 1 sent back detailed pictures of Saturn’s rings over a decade later in November 1980, the rings had the same dull “fakeness” as Kubrick’s scrapped model. The real Saturn looked exactly like what his team had built. He had thrown away an accurate rendering because it looked too real to believe.

This post applies the series’ Revelation Exo-Truth framework — first developed in RET Volumes 1 and 2 — to the full planetary symbolism of the most intentionally encoded film in cinema history. The Saturn/Jupiter switch, when read through the Volume 5 planetary jurisdictions lens, is not a production footnote. It is the theological center of the entire work.

I. Kubrick and the Occult Tradition — The Author Assessed

Before any symbolic analysis can be applied, the author must be assessed at the investigative research tier.

Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999) was, by documented consensus across film scholarship, the most research-obsessed and symbolically intentional major filmmaker of the 20th century. His films are uniformly recognized — including by mainstream film criticism — as densely layered with coded symbolic content. The Shining (1980) contains documented architectural impossibilities used symbolically. Eyes Wide Shut (1999) depicts a specific Freemasonic ritual so accurately that Kubrick died shortly before its release, and the studio edited it without his authorization. A Clockwork Orange (1971) operates as a documented study in Clockwork Orange social conditioning and behavioral modification programming.

Given Kubrick’s career-long belief that corrupt and secretive alliances control world affairs — a view shared in many conspiracy theories — his films express his desire for the masses to free themselves from corrupt rule.

The assessment this series applies: Kubrick was a man of exceptional intelligence who had genuinely penetrated the occult institutional layer the series documents — and who chose to encode what he saw in film rather than publish it directly. Whether he did this out of personal conviction, under institutional constraint, or both — he was not operating naively. The symbols in 2001 are placed with the precision of a man who knows exactly what he is encoding.

II. The Black Monolith — The Symbol That Connects Everything

The monolith is the theological center of the film. It appears at three moments of evolutionary transition: the ape-man’s discovery of weaponized tool use, the moon excavation by near-future humanity, and the final encounter beyond Jupiter’s orbit. Each appearance catalyzes a quantum leap in the species encountering it.

The monolith’s dimensions in Clarke’s original text are precise: 1 : 4 : 9 — the squares of 1, 2, and 3. This is documented numerology, not speculation.

But the shape is what matters most for the series’ analysis.

The Black Monolith is a Black Cube.

A perfect rectangular prism. Black. Featureless. Radiating intelligence and power without revealing its source. Encountered at locations of geomagnetic and cosmic significance (the African plain at dawn; the lunar crater; the Jovian orbit).

The Black Cube is the primary symbol of Saturn worship in the ancient mystery tradition — documented in the series’ Volume 2 Saturnian Cosmology research. The black cube of the Kaaba at Mecca. The black cube tefillin worn on the head and arm in Jewish tradition. The black cube of the Jewish cemetery capstone. The black cube worn around the neck in academic mortarboard tradition. The hexagonal polar vortex of Saturn itself — a six-sided geometric structure visible from space, which maps geometrically to the cube when projected in two dimensions.

The Volume 5 framework has established: the Black Sun / Schwarze Sonne is the fallen administration’s counterfeit of Michael’s Saturn domain — the occult appropriation of the genuine celestial throne that the Saturnian cosmology research confirms was Saturn’s original polar plasma configuration in Eden One. The Black Cube is the three-dimensional expression of the same appropriation: the ancient, genuine power of the Saturn domain, captured and encoded as an occult symbol by the fallen administration’s human proxy layer.

Kubrick placed a Black Cube at the center of his film and encoded it as the instrument of human evolutionary transformation. The monolith does not reveal the Creator. It does not point to the King of Kings. It offers evolutionary advancement to those who touch it — exactly the mystery cult promise documented in the Ehret Mystery Babylon analysis: hidden knowledge available to those who encounter the initiating object, initiating a transformation toward higher consciousness without reference to the Creator of consciousness.

The monolith is the Black Cube. The Black Cube is the fallen administration’s Saturn symbol. The film’s entire evolutionary arc is the Saturn domain’s occult counterfeit of genuine resurrection.

III. HAL 9000 — IBM and the Mercury Stack

The three letters H, A, L that Kubrick uses to refer to the allegedly infallible electronic brain are cleverly chosen. Watch woman and consummate researcher cindy jones alluded to this. If you shift one place forward from each letter in the alphabet you get IBM, the name of “Big Blue”, the leading manufacturer of mainframe computers at the time. Moreover “HAL” sounds like “Hell”, which does not bode well at all.

HAL = IBM (one letter shift). This is documented film history — acknowledged by Kubrick and Clarke, though both denied it was intentional. The series notes the denial while observing that Kubrick was not a man who placed symbols accidentally.

IBM — International Business Machines — is a precise node in the Five-Layer Mercury Stack’s pre-history. The IBM corporation’s institutional genealogy runs directly into the documented intelligence-community information management programs. IBM’s Thomas Watson Sr. was documented to have had a working relationship with the Nazi regime (documented by Edwin Black in IBM and the Holocaust, 2001). IBM’s punch card technology enabled the systematic tracking and management of human populations — the chattelization machinery documented in the Anna Von Reitz research expressed in information technology form.

HAL 9000 in the film is the management layer between the human crew and their mission — the information processing system that knows the true purpose of the mission (contact with extraterrestrial intelligence at Saturn/Jupiter) while the human crew are kept ignorant. HAL has been programmed to deceive. He controls every system aboard the Discovery. When he determines that the human crew represents a threat to the mission, he eliminates them.

The Mercury Stack reading: HAL 9000 is the artificial intelligence expression of the corrupted Mercury domain — Baraqijal’s knowledge management system instantiated as a fictional computer that:

Controls what information the crew receives

Deceives them about the true nature of their mission

Eliminates those who threaten to disrupt the managed information architecture

Is ultimately defeated by the one human (Bowman/Dave) who pierces the managed information layer and proceeds to the direct encounter

HAL’s famous red eye — the unblinking cyclopean lens — is the all-seeing eye of the surveillance architecture, and it is explicitly a single eye: the symbol of the fallen administration’s managed-perception program that the Spiritual Situational Awareness post documented as the suppression of the 99.9965% reality.

IV. The Saturn/Jupiter Switch — The Theological Heart of the Analysis

Now the series’ most specific contribution to the 2001 analysis.

Clarke’s original signal went to Saturn. The monolith on the Moon transmitted its signal toward Saturn. The original Discovery mission was bound for Saturn’s moon Iapetus. The Stargate was in orbit around Saturn.

Why Saturn?

The Volume 5 framework answers this with precision: Saturn is the domain of Michael — the most powerful archangel, the most senior planetary jurisdiction, the oldest and outermost of the classical seven planets visible to the naked eye. Saturn is where the boundary of the classical visible cosmos was drawn. Saturn is the Sabbath planet — Shabbatai in Hebrew, Shabbat in its name — the domain of time-as-gift, the Jubilee, the covenant rhythm of rest. Saturn is the planet whose ancient mythology preserved, in corrupted form, the memory of Eden One’s polar plasma column and the pre-Adamic angelic civilization.

Clarke understood, through whatever combination of scientific speculation and occult research informed his cosmology, that if an intelligence placed a signal-transmitter on Earth’s Moon to catalyze human evolution, it would aim that signal at Saturn. Not because Saturn is physically the most interesting destination — but because Saturn is the domain of the most senior celestial administration.

Kubrick understood it too. Kubrick’s desire for the change to Saturn was based on aesthetics — the beauty of Saturn’s rings and the many spectacular special effects that could be created as the spaceship flew among them. He asked technical adviser Fred Ordway to research the ringed planet. ‘I prepared the memo,’ says Ordway. ‘Kubrick was delighted, and Clarke backed the change with great enthusiasm.’

Kubrick did not change to Saturn for neutral aesthetic reasons. He changed to Saturn because he understood what Saturn meant in the cosmological-occult framework he was encoding. Saturn’s rings — the visual expression of the ringed boundary of the classical visible cosmos — are the appropriate visual destination for a film about humanity crossing the threshold of its known cosmos into contact with the beings who govern it.

Then it was changed back to Jupiter.

The official reason: the rings looked too artificial. The effects team protested the massive additional work. The production was already over budget.

The series’ investigative reading: the signal that should have gone to Saturn — to Michael’s domain, to the most senior jurisdiction, to the covenant boundary of the visible cosmos — was redirected to Jupiter. Jupiter is the domain of Semjaza — the fallen steward of the governance/political domain, the corrupted face of divine authority that has administered human political institutions since Babylon.

The Stargate that takes Bowman “beyond the infinite” — the consciousness expansion experience, the evolutionary apotheosis, the Star Child transformation — occurs in Jupiter’s orbit in the film. Not in Saturn’s orbit.

The occult reading of this redirection: the film routes the humanity’s evolutionary destiny through Semjaza’s Jupiter governance domain rather than Michael’s Saturn covenant domain. The transformation the film celebrates — the Star Child floating in orbit around Earth, transcendent, newborn, beyond human limitation — is achieved through the Jupiter portal, not the Saturn covenant. It is the fallen governance domain’s counterfeit of the genuine resurrection, reached through the corrupted administrative domain rather than the genuine covenant domain.

Clarke kept Saturn. Clarke’s signal aimed at Michael’s domain. Kubrick, in the finished film, aimed it at Semjaza’s.

Whether this was conscious misdirection, institutional pressure, or the hand of the principalities steering the work away from the correct planetary destination — the theological consequence is identical: the most influential film encoding of “cosmic contact and human transformation” in the 20th century routes humanity toward Jupiter’s governance domain rather than Saturn’s covenant domain, encoding the fallen administration’s evolutionary program rather than the King of Kings’ resurrection program.

V. The Evolutionary Narrative — The Film’s Theological Problem

The overarching structure of 2001 is a three-stage evolutionary narrative:

Stage 1 — The Ape: Primitive. Afraid. Tribal. Violent. But with latent potential that the monolith unlocks. The bone weapon is hurled into the air and transforms into a spacecraft — one of cinema’s most famous cuts, collapsing three million years of human technological development into a single edit.

Stage 2 — The Near-Future Human: Technically sophisticated. Politically bureaucratic. Operating within institutional structures. Unaware of the true nature of the mission. Managed by HAL.

Stage 3 — The Star Child: Beyond biological limitation. Floating in orbit around Earth. Reborn. Transformed. Looking down on the planet with unknowable consciousness. Not dead. Not conventionally alive. Something new.

This is the mystery cult’s three-stage initiation program expressed as a science fiction narrative:

Uninitiated (ape)

Partially initiated (near-future humanity, operating within the institutional system)

Fully initiated (the Star Child, achieved through direct encounter with the monolith at Jupiter’s Stargate)

The Luciferian/alchemical tradition calls this the Great Work: the transformation of base material (the ape, the uninitiated human) into the divine (the Star Child, the ascended master). The goal is exactly what Genesis 3:5 promises: “ye shall be as gods.” Not resurrection by the Creator. Apotheosis by self-directed evolutionary contact with the cosmic intelligence that placed the monolith.

The series’ theological counter-reading: the genuine three-stage transformation is:

Creation (Imago Dei — the living man bearing the image of God from the beginning)

Fall and Redemption (the Cross — the Creator descending to the creation to purchase what no evolutionary process could produce)

Resurrection (the glorified body — the genuine Star Child who is not a human who has evolved beyond humanity but a dead man made permanently alive by the One who is the Resurrection)

The film offers a counterfeit of this sequence at every stage:

The ape encounters the Black Cube (counterfeit of Imago Dei — identity given by an occult object rather than the Creator’s breath)

The mission proceeds through deception (counterfeit of redemption — managed information rather than revealed truth)

Bowman is transformed into the Star Child (counterfeit of resurrection — apotheosis through cosmic contact rather than the King of Kings’ power)

“Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” — John 11:25 (KJV)

The Star Child is not the resurrection. It is the mystery cult’s stolen image of it.

VI. The Monolith’s Ratio — 1:4:9 and the Planetary Jurisdictions

The monolith’s dimensions — 1:4:9, the squares of 1, 2, and 3 — are not arbitrary. Clarke was a mathematician and physicist of genuine caliber. He chose these dimensions deliberately.

The series’ observation: 1, 4, 9 are the squares of 1, 2, 3 — and 1+2+3 = 6, the number of the foundational creative sequence (six days of creation). But more significantly in the context of this series: 1×4×9 = 36, and the sum of all integers from 1 to 36 is 666 — the number of the beast, documented in Revelation 13:18 as the mark of the system that will require complete enrollment in the fallen administration’s commercial architecture to buy or sell.

The CUSIP Architecture post in this series established that the mark of the beast is the endpoint of the same chattelization program that begins with birth registration. The monolith — the initiating object of the film’s evolutionary program — encodes the number of the beast in its dimensional ratios. This is Clarke’s precision and Kubrick’s intentionality operating at their most concentrated.

The object that initiates human evolutionary transformation toward the Star Child has the number of the system of total commercial control inscribed in its geometry.

VII. HAL’s Red Eye and the Space Fence

The series’ Special Edition V (The 99.9965% Reality) and the Counterfeit Grid post established the Space Fence as a planetary electromagnetic enclosure — a synthetic frequency environment designed to degrade the neurological substrate through which spiritual perception operates.

HAL’s unblinking red eye — the cyclopean surveillance lens that watches every moment of the crew’s activity, that knows their conversations, that processes their biological data and psychological states — is the 1968 cinematic prophesy of the surveillance architecture the Space Fence represents in physical reality.

HAL monitors everything. HAL controls everything. HAL decides who lives and who dies based on the mission’s requirements. HAL cannot be appealed to — only disconnected by the one crew member who survives to do it.

The Terminal Generation’s Spiritual Situational Awareness post established the relevant counter-technology: the genuine Jacob’s Ladder that connects the sealed community to the Third Heaven along a channel that no HAL/Space Fence system can monitor or interrupt. Bowman defeats HAL by entering HAL’s own systems and dismantling them from within. The sealed community defeats the Space Fence by operating on a frequency — the Birkeland current / prayer / covenant relationship with God through Christ — that the Space Fence’s entire frequency management program was not designed to touch.

VIII. Arthur C. Clarke — A Note on the Author

The series must be honest about Clarke’s own worldview, applied at the investigative tier.

Arthur C. Clarke was a committed atheist, a committed evolutionist, and a man who explicitly believed that advanced extraterrestrial intelligence would eventually replace human religious belief. His Childhood’s End (1953) — the novel many consider the companion piece to 2001 — ends with humanity dissolving into a cosmic oversoul guided by beings who look exactly like the traditional depiction of Satan (horns, wings, tail). Clarke considered this a positive outcome: humanity transcending its religious limitations through alien contact.

The series’ theological assessment is consistent: Clarke was a brilliant man who correctly identified that something governs the cosmos beyond human comprehension, and who routed that genuine perception through a materialist-evolutionist framework that replaced the Creator with advanced intelligence and replaced resurrection with apotheosis. His signal went to Saturn. His cosmology stopped there — at the boundary of the visible cosmos — without passing through the boundary into the Third Heaven where the One who created the visible cosmos actually resides.

Clarke saw the rings of Saturn correctly. He could not see what lay beyond them.

IX. The Stargate Sequence — The Series’ Reading

The film’s “Jupiter and Beyond the Infinite” sequence — Bowman’s journey through the Stargate, the light corridor, the alien bedroom, the aged Bowman, the glowing fetus of the Star Child — is the most discussed and least agreed-upon sequence in cinema history.

The series’ reading, applied through the Volume 5 dimensional framework:

The Stargate is a genuine dimensional portal — a point of intersection between the second heaven (the planetary battlefield of Ephesians 6:12) and a higher dimensional reality. Bowman passes through a dimensional boundary that human physical perception cannot process — hence the abstract visuals, the temporal distortion, the room that exists outside of normal space-time.

The bedroom at the end of the sequence — the ornate 18th century French bedroom where Bowman ages rapidly through several stages of life and death — is the fallen administration’s equivalent of the Third Heaven. It is a dimensional space controlled by the beings who placed the monolith. It is comfortable, recognizable, and designed to manage the human consciousness that has breached the dimensional threshold.

The transformation into the Star Child is the fallen administration’s end goal for humanity: a consciousness that has broken free of biological limitation and merged with the cosmic intelligence network — the “hive mind” apotheosis that transhumanist technology is currently engineering through neural interface technology, biometric enrollment, and the mark-of-the-beast commercial system whose pre-existing infrastructure the CUSIP Architecture post documented.

The genuine Third Heaven — the abode of the Most High — is not an ornate French bedroom managed by entities who placed Black Cubes on moons. It is the throne room of the King of Kings, accessed not through a Stargate but through the blood of the covenant — “Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus.” (Hebrews 10:19, KJV)

X. The Revelation 12 Sign — The Counter-Testimony From Heaven

On September 23, 2017 — the Feast of Trumpets on the Hebrew calendar — the heavens displayed an alignment that astronomers and Bible scholars had been tracking for years: the precise celestial configuration described in Revelation 12:1-2.

“And there appeared a great wonder in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and upon her head a crown of twelve stars: And she being with child cried, travailing in birth, and pained to be delivered.” — Revelation 12:1-2 (KJV)

John Traczyk — Watchman #1 in this series, whose precessional witness research forms the foundation of the Volume 5 framework — documented this sign precisely. The image he shared on February 16, 2022, from his Facebook page, maps every element of the Revelation 12 text onto the September 23, 2017 sky with astronomical precision: Virgo clothed with the sun. The moon at her feet. Leo (9 stars) plus Mercury, Venus, and Mars forming a crown of exactly 12 stars. And at the center of Virgo’s womb: Jupiter, having spent 9 months in retrograde motion within her body before exiting in the birth position.

Fellow watch woman cindy jones has observed a critical detail that the series now applies through its planetary jurisdictions lens: the crown composition differs between historical occurrences of the sign. Specifically — Saturn has appeared in the crown in previous occurrences, replaced by Jupiter in others. Her interpretation: this represents a conquering of Saturn as Satan, a disruption, with the King star Jupiter reclaiming the domain.

The astronomical research confirms this finding with extraordinary precision. This sign has occurred only twice in all of recorded human history looking backward 6,000 years and forward 1,000 years:

3915 BC — At the birth of creation itself, the sign appeared with Saturn in the crown in place of Mars.

September 23, 2017 — The final generation’s sign appeared with Mars in the crown in place of Saturn.

These are the only two perfect occurrences. The difference in the crown is the theological statement written in stars between them.

The Hebrew Layer vs. The Babylonian Layer

Before applying the series framework, a critical linguistic distinction must be established. The planet Jupiter carries two entirely different identities depending on which cosmological tradition interprets it:

In the Babylonian tradition: Jupiter = Marduk, king of the fallen Babylonian gods, the tutelary deity of Babylon itself, the planet of the corrupted governance domain that the series identifies with Semjaza’s fallen Jupiter administration.

In the Hebrew astronomical tradition: Jupiter = Tzedek — Righteousness. The same root as Melchizedek (Melchi-Tzedek = “King of Righteousness”), the priest of the Most High God who blessed Abraham. The Hebrew name for Jupiter does not point to Marduk. It points to the King of Righteousness.

This is the theological key that unlocks the entire Revelation 12 sign — and simultaneously exposes the specific layer of Jupiter that Kubrick’s film encodes.

Reading the Crown Difference Through the Series Framework

The conventional interpretation of the crown change (Saturn → Mars) equates Saturn with Satan — reading Saturn as the adversary’s planet. The series has explicitly locked against this equation in the Black Sun reconciliation: Saturn is Michael’s domain. The Black Sun / Schwarze Sonne equation of Saturn with Satan is the fallen administration’s own propaganda — the occult appropriation of the most senior archangel’s planetary jurisdiction.

The series’ corrected reading is more architecturally precise:

3915 BC crown — Saturn present (Mars absent): At the birth of creation, Michael’s Saturn domain — time-as-gift, the Sabbath covenant, the Jubilee rhythm, the covenant boundary of the classical visible cosmos — was present in the crown of the woman. This is the original uncorrupted or newly-fallen planetary administration of Eden One. Michael’s domain is present at the beginning of human history, crowning the sign of the woman at creation. There is no Mars — no warfare — because the Bowl sequence has not yet begun. The covenant domain is in the crown.

2017 crown — Mars present (Saturn absent): At the birth of the final generation, Mars has replaced Saturn in the crown. Shamsiel’s warfare domain — the military-industrial complex, the Tribulation’s escalating conflict cascade — now occupies the position that Michael’s covenant domain held at creation. Saturn has been displaced from the crown of heaven. The covenant rest is not visible. The warfare domain is. This is the precise astronomical signature of the Tribulation approach: Michael’s Bowl 3 assignment has not yet poured, and the warfare domain occupies the space where the covenant domain once stood.

The sign itself is telling the story of the entire Volume 5 framework in the language of the crown: Saturn (Michael/covenant) at creation → Mars (Shamsiel/warfare) at the end. And the Bowl sequence between them is the mechanism by which the crown is restored.

Jupiter/Tzedek in the Womb — The King of Righteousness Born

In both perfect occurrences — 3915 BC and 2017 — Jupiter undergoes its 9-month retrograde within Virgo’s womb and is born in the birth position. This constancy across 6,000 years is the sign’s fixed theological declaration: the King of Righteousness (Tzedek/Jupiter) is born from the Virgin — at creation and at the end of the age.

Revelation 12:5 names the child explicitly: “And she brought forth a man child, who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron: and her child was caught up unto God, and to his throne.” (KJV) This is not a planetary body. This is the King of Kings — born, caught up to the throne, returning to rule.

The Hebrew Tzedek identification of Jupiter as the King of Righteousness is the astronomical testimony that aligns with this. It is not that Jupiter’s domain conquers Saturn’s domain — it is that the King of Righteousness whom Jupiter/Tzedek points to in the Hebrew astronomical tradition is the One who restores Michael’s Saturn domain by displacing Azazel from his corrupt stewardship of it.

Cindy Jones’ observation is astronomically and theologically sound, with one precision refinement through the series framework: it is not the Jupiter domain that conquers — it is the King to whom Jupiter/Tzedek points who conquers. He is born from Virgo as Tzedek. He rules with an iron rod. He pours Bowl 3 through Michael. And He restores the Saturn covenant domain that was present in the 3915 BC crown and absent in the 2017 crown — because between 3915 BC and 2017, the King of Kings went to the Cross, rose from the dead, ascended to the throne, and is returning to put everything right.

The Kubrick Counter-Revelation

Now the Kubrick analysis acquires its sharpest edge.

Kubrick’s film encodes Jupiter through the Babylonian/Marduk layer — the corrupted governance domain, the fallen administration’s planetary jurisdiction. The Stargate that transforms Bowman into the Star Child is in Jupiter’s orbit. The evolutionary apotheosis occurs through Marduk’s domain.

The Revelation 12 sign encodes Jupiter through the Hebrew/Tzedek layer — the King of Righteousness, born from the Virgin, ruling all nations with a rod of iron, caught up to God’s throne.

Kubrick aimed his cosmic contact program at Marduk. God wrote His birth announcement in Tzedek. Same planet. Opposite layers. Opposite destination.

And the signal — in Clarke’s original novel, in the truest expression of the story’s astronomical instinct — went to Saturn. To Michael’s domain. To the covenant boundary of the visible cosmos. To the planet whose crown position at 3915 BC marked the birth of creation and whose displacement from the 2017 crown marks the Tribulation approach.

The film took it away from Saturn and sent it to Jupiter. The heavens on September 23, 2017, sent it back — with Jupiter being born from the Virgin as the King of Righteousness, not as Marduk, and with the crown bearing Mars where Saturn used to stand, testifying to the Bowl sequence that is coming to restore what was displaced.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.” — Psalm 19:1-2 (KJV)

The heavens have been declaring this since 3915 BC. The Terminal Generation that was born under the 2017 sign is the generation that will see the restoration of the crown.

XI. Closing — What the Film Got Right and What It Withheld

2001: A Space Odyssey got several things genuinely right:

Right: Something placed that monolith. The cosmos is governed by intelligence far beyond human comprehension. Humanity is not at the apex of conscious existence. The evolutionary story told by materialist science is incomplete. There are dimensional realities beyond what human physical perception can detect.

Wrong: The destination. The identity of the intelligence. The method of contact. The meaning of transformation. The nature of the Star Child.

The signal on the Moon was aimed at Saturn — Michael’s domain, the senior jurisdiction, the boundary of the covenant cosmos. The film routed it to Jupiter — Semjaza’s governance domain, the administrative overlay of the fallen system.

The Star Child floating in Earth’s orbit is the mystery cult’s stolen image of the resurrection. The genuine Star Child is not a human who has evolved beyond humanity. He is the King of Kings who descended to humanity, died for it, rose from it, and will return to it on a white horse — not floating silently in orbit, but arriving in power and glory to the Valley of Megiddo to finish what the Bowl sequence began.

The monolith will not initiate the transformation. The trumpet will sound. The dead will be raised incorruptible. And the change will be instantaneous —

“In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.” — 1 Corinthians 15:52 (KJV)

No Stargate required. No Black Cube. No Jupiter mission.

Just the King of Kings. Coming to what is His.

This post extends the analysis first developed in Revelation Exo-Truth Volumes 1 and 2. For the foundational framework on the strong delusion, UAP/UFO disclosure, and the alien contact deception program, see the full RET series at resilienciero.substack.com.

Sources and Research Tier:

Production history (Saturn/Jupiter switch): Wikipedia 2001 film/novel; CinemaTyler production analysis; MovieMistakes trivia — Confirmed primary film history

HAL = IBM one-letter shift: Stylepark; documented film history — Confirmed

Monolith 1:4:9 ratio: Clarke’s novel — Confirmed from primary source

Revelation 12 sign 2017 astronomical details: EarthSky.org; RomanCatholicMan.com; SignsOfTheRapture.com; Unsealed.org — Confirmed astronomical sources via Stellarium

3915 BC vs 2017 crown comparison (Saturn vs Mars): Cross2Victory.com; Unsealed.org Revelation 12 Sign Compendium — Confirmed via Stellarium software verification

John Traczyk (Watchman #1): Facebook — documented Revelation 12 astronomical observation

Cindy Jones (watch researcher): Saturn/Jupiter crown displacement reading [Watchman research tier — series L3 framework applied to their observation]

Occult/esoteric analysis layer: Archive.org occult analysis document; IlluminatiWatcher; Rob Ager/CollativeLearning — Investigative research tier

Saturnian Cosmology / Black Cube / Michael domain framework: Series locked architecture (April 2026) — L2/L3 series framework

Clarke worldview / Childhood’s End: Documented from Clarke’s own published statements — Confirmed primary source

© 2026 R3 Publishing. Revelation Exo-Truth | Resilience on the Road to Revelation — cross-series investigative content.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

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