A solitary silhouetted watchman figure standing on a rooftop or hilltop at night holding a planisphere star wheel raised toward the Southern sky, the constellation of Sagittarius visible and glowing with particular intensity in the deep indigo night sky. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

Planet 7X Special Edition — Post 5 of 7

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Volume 5: The Seven Planetary Jurisdictions Cross-series: R3 Vol. 5 (Sariel Domain) | Resilience Wheel — Science-Technology Spoke

“Son of man, I have made thee a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore hear the word at my mouth, and give them warning from me.” — Ezekiel 3:17 (KJV) “Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh.” — Mark 13:35 (KJV) “Don’t count on the internet being up. Be your own watchman.” — Gil Broussard, Planet 7X Research (August 2025)

The Witness’ Assignment

Every one of the fourteen documented Planet 7X passages confirmed in Post 2 had observers. Some were prophets who declared what was coming. Some were astronomers who recorded what they saw. Some were ordinary people who survived because someone warned them in time.

The fifteenth passage — the final one — will also have observers. The question is whether the Terminal Generation will be among them: watching, prepared, anchored in the One who has administered every previous passage, rather than being caught entirely by surprise in a world whose information infrastructure may not be functioning when the warning becomes visible.

Broussard’s August 2025 research provides the most specific and actionable guidance available for the first sighting window. This post lays out what to look for, where to look, when to look, and what the sighting will confirm beyond the astronomical event itself.

I. What Planet 7X Will Look Like When Sighted

Planet 7X is a planet-sized comet. When it becomes visible to amateur astronomers, it will not look like a star, a planet, or a UFO. It will look like a comet — with one critical difference: its scale will be far larger than any comet in living memory.

Broussard’s description is precise: “You are looking for a planet-size comet. It will have a tail like a comet. Nothing else.”

The Hale-Bopp comet of 1997 — visible to the naked eye for 18 months — provides a reference point for what a bright comet looks like in the night sky. Planet 7X will be significantly larger and brighter at comparable distances. It will be unmistakable when it becomes visible. The challenge is not identification once sighted — it is knowing where to look before it becomes obvious.

Equipment: A planisphere (star wheel) for your latitude is the foundational tool Broussard recommends. The Night Sky planisphere (30°–40° North Latitude, large format) provides the constellation map needed to identify the search zone. Binoculars or a small telescope will aid early detection. The internet may not be available when sighting occurs — physical equipment and printed charts are the witness’ tools.

II. The Search Window — Where to Look

The first sighting of Planet 7X will occur in the Southern Sky as viewed from the Northern Hemisphere — in the constellation region tracking from Sagittarius through Scorpio, Libra, and toward Virgo.

Based on Broussard’s August 2025 orbital projection (potential arrival near April 14, 2028), the most likely first-sighting months and constellation positions are:

Month Constellation Region Sky Position October 2027 Sagittarius / Scorpio Southern sky, evening November 2027 Sagittarius Southern sky, evening December 2027 Sagittarius Southern sky, evening January 2028 Capricornus Southern sky, evening February 2028 Aquarius Southern sky, evening March 2028 Pisces / Aquarius Southern sky, evening April 2028 Pisces toward Aries Southern sky — arrival

The most likely first-sighting area is in the Sagittarius–Scorpio–Libra region (October through December), moving progressively toward Virgo as the approach continues through spring.

The 1054 AD Precedent: Asian astronomers in 1054 AD — operating without light pollution — sighted Planet 7X 13 months before its arrival. In the modern light-polluted environment, Broussard estimates the practical first-sighting window at 6–7 months before arrival. If the April 14, 2028 potential arrival date is correct, the first sighting window opens approximately October 2027.

III. The Potential Arrival Date — April 14, 2028

Broussard’s research, dated August 5, 2025, identifies a potential arrival date of April 14, 2028 — 3.5 days after Passover in that year.

This date carries significant weight on three independent levels:

Level 1 — Orbital methodology: The orbital path of Planet 7X is derived from two scientific papers by Asian astronomers from Japan, Korea, and China, combining observations from 1054 and 1056 AD of what they identified as a planet-sized comet. Broussard’s astronomical software modeling of the orbital path converges on the 2028 window. The software places P-7X at 59.46 AU in November 1982 — confirmed independently by Dr. John Anderson of JPL who calculated 59.16 AU that same year (see Post 7 of this series).

Level 2 — Passover alignment: Every documented P-7X arrival in the historical record occurs in proximity to the Passover calendar. The Exodus. The Crucifixion. The 687 BC event. The Passover pattern is not coincidental — it is the Creator’s signature on His own judgment instrument. The Lamb was slain at Passover. The final judgment arrives at Passover.

Level 3 — The 40-day government warning: Broussard’s framework identifies that world governments will likely issue a formal 40-day warning when Planet 7X becomes undeniably visible. If governments issue the warning on approximately March 5, 2028 (perihelion warning), the April 14 arrival follows precisely. This 40-day window is confirmed across multiple historical passages — Jonah’s Nineveh, the Nineveh Sky Disk (687 BC).

EPISTEMIC HUMILITY NOTE: Broussard’s own materials carry the stamp “Estimated Time and Dates — See Comments” and explicitly state: “Only time will tell if ‘2028’ is the year. We need a sighting to occur, and then we can project and confirm the arrival date.” The series applies the two-layer evidentiary standard: this is a well-reasoned projection, not a prophetic declaration. The witness watches. The sighting confirms. The date is not set in stone until the object is in the sky.

IV. The Confirmation That Changes Everything

When Planet 7X is confirmed in the sky — whether in 2027, 2028, or another year — it will simultaneously confirm something beyond the astronomical event:

“This will also confirm the arrival date of Messiah — mid of that night.” — Broussard, August 2025

The same 40-day warning that governments issue for a planetary body approaching Earth is, in Broussard’s framework, the confirmation of the Messiah’s arrival timing. The final passage of Planet 7X is synchronized — as the Crucifixion passage was synchronized — to the Passover calendar. The Messiah who was sacrificed at Passover returns at Passover.

This is the Mazzaroth connection made concrete: the Cosmic Clock (Mazzaroth Book 2) has been marking this orbital cycle since creation. The Gospel written in the stars includes not just the story of the Messiah’s first coming — it includes the timing of His return.

The witness who is watching the Southern sky for a planet-sized comet in the Sagittarius region is, simultaneously, watching for the confirmation of the most anticipated event in human history.

V. The Safe Zone — Sariel’s Administration in Operation

Broussard’s research identifies a “Safe Zone” — the region least affected by Planet 7X’s plasma tail turbulence at maximum approach. This corresponds directly to the Revelation 7:3 sealing protection:

“Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.”

The four angels hold the four winds — the full rotational stop — until the sealing is complete. The safe zone is not a geographic accident. It is administered by Sariel’s boundary jurisdiction — the archangel who governs the Planet 7X domain — providing the protected electromagnetic environment within which the 144,000 are sealed before the full plasma cutoff executes.

This is the pattern that runs through every divine judgment in Scripture: protection precedes destruction. Noah sealed in the ark before the Flood. Lot removed from Sodom before the fire. Israel marked by the Passover blood before the death of the firstborn. The 144,000 sealed before the four winds are released.

The Imago Dei Body of the sealed servant is protected — the same bioelectric integrity that Baraqijal’s domain corrupted through WBAN and Space Fence architecture is the integrity that Raphael’s Mercury reclamation and Sariel’s boundary jurisdiction maintain within the safe zone.

VI. The Resilience Wheel — Practical Witness Preparation

The Science-Technology spoke of the Resilience Wheel governs the practical preparation dimension of this post. For the Terminal Generation, watching for Planet 7X is not fringe activity. It is the responsible application of scientific literacy to the most significant approaching event in human history.

Practical preparation for the Planet 7X sighting window:

Get a planisphere for your latitude (30°–40° North is standard for most of the continental US). Physical, printed, no internet required. Available on Amazon: The Night Sky planisphere, large format.

Learn the Southern sky constellations — Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo. These are the search zone. A few hours with a planisphere on clear nights establishes the baseline.

Do not depend on the internet. Broussard’s explicit warning: “Don’t count on the internet being up. Be your own watchman.” All witness preparation should include offline, physical resources.

Do not wait for official confirmation. The 1054 AD Asian astronomers saw it 13 months before arrival. Modern governments will issue a formal 40-day warning much later. The individual witness with a planisphere has a significant lead-time advantage over those waiting for institutional permission to look.

The spiritual anchor is primary. Resilience Wheel Hub = Christ. Every spoke of practical preparation — planisphere, food security, community — radiates from the Hub that does not move. Physical preparation without the Hub is survivalism. Physical preparation anchored in the Hub is the Terminal Generation’s covenant faithfulness.

VII. Broussard’s Place in the Series Framework

Broussard occupies a distinct position in the series’ evidentiary architecture. He is not one of the Five Witnesses (Traczyk, Dodwell/Dolphin, Flynn, Setterfield, Edward May) — but his research operates at the same two-layer evidentiary standard: historical correlation plus rigorous methodology.

What Broussard provides is the physical mechanism layer — the how of the judgment events that Scripture describes as the what. His research does not replace the theological framework. It illuminates it — the same way Setterfield’s plasma physics illuminates the pre-Flood electromagnetic environment, or Dodwell’s geodetic research illuminates the axial tilt history.

The witness uses every legitimate tool available. The planisphere. The orbital charts. The artifact timeline. The plasma physics. The Sefer Yetzirah. The Mazzaroth. All of them — held in the L1→L2→L3 hierarchy, submitted to Scripture, confirming what the Word already declares.

Closing: The Witness Watches

Ezekiel’s watchman assignment was not theoretical. He stood on the wall. He looked at the horizon. He blew the trumpet when he saw what was coming — whether or not the people listened.

The Terminal Generation’s witness assignment is the same. The horizon is the Southern sky. The search zone is Sagittarius through Virgo. The trumpet is this series — and the Substack platforms through which it reaches those with ears to hear.

The Asian astronomers of 1054 AD saw it 13 months before it arrived. They had no light pollution and no confirmation bias — just clear skies and the faithful discipline of watching.

Get a planisphere. Learn the Southern sky. Watch.

And when you see it — when the planet-sized comet appears in the Sagittarius region — you will know that the Fourteen-Passage Pattern has begun its fifteenth and final iteration. And you will know what the Mazzaroth has been saying since creation, what the Bowl sequence has been executing domain by domain, and what the Empyrean of Dante’s Paradiso has been waiting for since the beginning of time:

The King is coming.

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha. Soli Deo Gloria — SDG — Dr. Stephen J. Latham (Resilienciero) resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | R3 Publishing LLC

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