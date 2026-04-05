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A Resurrection Sunday Edition — April 5, 2026

Book 1: The Cosmic Gospel — Spiritual Resilience Hub

By Stephen J. Latham, PhD Resurrection Sunday, April 5, 2026

This post is published on Resurrection Sunday — the day the Church celebrates the risen Christ, the Lamb who was slain and is alive forevermore. There is no sign in the Mazzaroth more fitting for this day than Aries — the Ram, the Substitute, the Lamb whose blood is the price of everything the stars have been declaring since Virgo first held the Seed. He is risen. He is risen indeed.

“And I beheld, and, lo, in the midst of the throne and of the four beasts, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain, having seven horns and seven eyes, which are the seven Spirits of God sent forth into all the earth.” — Revelation 5:6 (KJV)

The Lamb Steps Forward

Last week in Pisces, two fish swam in opposite directions — Israel and the Church, horizontal and vertical, bound by a cord that neither could break. And we discovered that the cord was held by the foreleg of a Lamb.

This week we meet the Lamb Himself.

Aries — the Ram. The twelfth sign in the Mazzaroth’s Gospel sequence. The sign under which two thousand years of substitutionary sacrifice were enacted — from Abraham’s ram caught in the thicket on Mount Moriah to the Passover Lamb whose blood marked the doorposts in Egypt to the Lamb of God who stood at the Jordan while John declared: “Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29).

Every altar from Abel to Calvary pointed to this sign. Every lamb that bled on every stone in every temple in every generation was a rehearsal for what Aries has always been announcing: the Substitute has come. The price has been paid. The Ram is caught in the thicket so the son goes free.

And on this Resurrection Sunday, we remember not only that the Lamb was slain — but that the Lamb lives. The Ram who was bound was loosed. The Substitute who died rose again. And the foreleg that holds the cord of Pisces is not the foreleg of a dead animal. It is the living, outstretched arm of the risen Christ.

The Sign: Aries (The Ram)

Aries is one of the oldest and most universally recognized constellations in the ancient world. It sits between Pisces (the Fish — the redeemed multitudes) and Taurus (the Bull — the coming Judge). Its position in the Mazzaroth narrative is precise: the Lamb stands between the people He has redeemed and the judgment He will execute. He is both sacrifice and sovereign. Both slain and standing.

The constellation figure is a ram — not a lamb, but a full-grown, horned ram in a posture that the ancients consistently described as lying down with its head turned back, as though looking at the band of Pisces behind it. The Ram is watching over the fish. The Lamb is watching over His people. Even after the sacrifice, He does not look away.

The ancient names confirm the identity:

Hebrew: Taleh — “the lamb.” The simplest, most direct name. No ambiguity. No mythology to strip away. The lamb.

Arabic: Al Hamal — “the sheep, the gentle, the merciful.” The same root gives us the concept of mercy — the lamb who is gentle and whose sacrifice is merciful.

Akkadian/Babylonian: Ku or Lu-Lim — “the prince” or “the ruler.” Even in Mesopotamian star lore, Aries carried a royal identity — not merely a sacrifice but a sovereign sacrifice. A prince who chose the altar.

Egyptian: Amon — connected to the ram-headed deity, a corruption of the original testimony that the Ram was divine. Egypt distorted the message but preserved the echo: the Ram is God.

The brightest star in Aries is El Nath (also called Hamal) — meaning “the wounded” or “the slain.” The brightest point in the Ram is the point of death. The most luminous thing about the Lamb is His sacrifice.

The second star is Al Sheratan — meaning “the bruised” or “the wounded.” Genesis 3:15 in starlight: the Seed of the woman shall bruise the serpent’s head, and the serpent shall bruise His heel. The Ram carries the bruise.

The third star is Mesarthim — meaning “the bound” or “the robbed.” Isaiah 53:7: “He is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth.” The Ram is bound. The Ram is robbed — robbed of His life, robbed of His glory, robbed of His rights — voluntarily, silently, for the sake of the sheep.

El Nath. Al Sheratan. Mesarthim. Wounded. Bruised. Bound. Three stars. Three words. The entire theology of substitutionary atonement written in three points of light.

The Ram on Moriah: Genesis 22

The Aries narrative begins on a mountain.

“And Abraham lifted up his eyes, and looked, and behold behind him a ram caught in a thicket by his horns: and Abraham went and took the ram, and offered him up for a burnt offering in the stead of his son.” (Genesis 22:13, KJV)

Isaac was bound on the altar. The knife was raised. And God provided a substitute — a ram, caught by its horns in the thorns, offered in the place of the son.

Every element of Genesis 22 is written in Aries: the son bound on the altar (Isaac as type of Christ), the ram caught in the thicket (the substitute entangled in thorns — Christ crowned with thorns, Matthew 27:29), the father willing to give his son (Abraham’s faith, prefiguring the Father who “so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son,” John 3:16), and the mountain itself — Moriah, the same mountain range where Solomon’s Temple would stand, the same ridge where Calvary stands.

Abraham named the place Jehovah-Jireh — “The LORD will provide.” The provision was the Ram. The provision has always been the Ram. And the Ram has always been willing.

The Passover Lamb: Exodus 12

“Your lamb shall be without blemish, a male of the first year: ye shall take it out from the sheep, or from the goats: and ye shall keep it up until the fourteenth day of the same month: and the whole assembly of the congregation of Israel shall kill it in the evening. And they shall take of the blood, and strike it on the two side posts and on the upper door post of the houses.” (Exodus 12:5-7, KJV)

The Passover lamb was a precisely enacted prophecy in blood — every element pointing to Aries, every element pointing to Christ: without blemish (1 Peter 1:19), male of the first year (in the prime of life), kept until the fourteenth day (Christ examined for four days before crucifixion on Nisan 14), the whole assembly shall kill it (”He was wounded for our transgressions,” Isaiah 53:5), and the blood on the doorposts — the sign of protection that death could not pass.

Two thousand years of Passover lambs enacted under the precessional sign of Aries. The Age of Aries (approximately 2010 B.C. to 150 B.C. in Cornwell’s framework) was the age of the Ram, the age of sacrifice, the age when the entire Mosaic system rehearsed the death of Christ every year at Passover until the Lamb Himself arrived and declared: “It is finished” (John 19:30).

The rehearsal ended. The reality had come.

The Three Decans: The Sacrifice Accomplished

Decan 1: CASSIOPEIA — The Enthroned Woman Set Free

The first decan of Aries is Cassiopeia — the beautiful woman seated on a throne, hands upraised in worship or liberation. She appears in Pisces as Andromeda — the woman in chains. Now, in Aries, she appears free. The chains are broken. The throne is hers. The Ram’s sacrifice freed the woman. The Lamb’s death liberated the Bride.

Schedir (Alpha Cassiopeiae) — meaning “the freed.” Caph (Beta Cassiopeiae) — meaning “the branch” — connecting back to Virgo’s Tsemach.

Decan 2: CETUS — The Sea Monster Bound

The second decan is Cetus — the great Sea Monster, the Leviathan, the beast from the deep. In Aries, Cetus is bound. The Ram’s sacrifice did not merely free the woman — it chained the dragon. Revelation 20:1-2: the angel with the key and chain lays hold on the serpent and binds him a thousand years.

Menkar (Alpha Ceti) — meaning “the bound enemy” or “the chained.” The brightest star in the sea monster declares its defeat.

Decan 3: PERSEUS — The Breaker

The third decan is Perseus — the Hero, the Breaker, striding through the sky with a sword in one hand and the severed head of Medusa (the Gorgon, the serpent-haired monster) in the other. This is the risen Lamb — no longer passive, no longer silent. The Substitute who died is now the Conqueror who has destroyed the destroyer.

Mirfak (Alpha Persei) — meaning “he who helps.” Algol (Beta Persei) — meaning “the evil spirit” or “the rolling head” — the severed head of the enemy, the Conqueror’s trophy. Algol is one of the most famous variable stars in the sky, appearing to “wink” as its companion eclipses it. Even the enemy’s light is unstable. It flickers. The Ram’s light never does. Al Genib (Gamma Persei) — meaning “the one who carries away” — the Conqueror who carries the enemy to judgment.

Together: Cassiopeia (the woman freed), Cetus (the beast bound), Perseus (the Conqueror risen). Slain. Risen. Reigning.

Cornwell’s Framework: The Ninth Day — The Age of Sacrifice

Jim A. Cornwell’s research in The Alpha and the Omega (available at mazzaroth.world) places Aries as the Ninth Day — the age spanning approximately 2010 B.C. to 150 B.C. This is the age of the patriarchs, the Mosaic Law, and the sacrificial system. Abraham, Moses, David, Solomon, the prophets — all lived under the sign of the Ram.

The precessional clock was designed to place the sign of the Lamb over the age of sacrifice. And when the Ram’s age ended — when the equinox shifted from Aries into Pisces — the Lamb Himself arrived. Christ was born at the Aries-to-Pisces transition. The shadow yielded to the substance.

The Mazzaroth testimony spans five epochs. Aries belongs to Epoch 3, the era of the moving clock. The full Five-Epoch Framework is developed in the Prologue to this series.

Göbekli Tepe: The Ram in the Ancient Stone

Among the animal carvings at Göbekli Tepe (radiocarbon-dated to ~9600 B.C.; true construction date within generations of the Flood per Dodwell) — 560 kilometers from Ararat — ram and sheep imagery appears alongside the astronomical figures mapped in previous weeks. The Ram’s sacrifice was known to Noah’s descendants. They had received it from the patriarchs. The patriarchs had received it from God. And God had written it in the stars before He wrote it in the Law.

The Resilience Connection: The Substitute Who Bears the Weight

In twenty years of international humanitarian response — from the Gulf War environmental devastation in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to hurricane-ravaged communities in the Caribbean — I have witnessed a pattern that cuts across every culture: the people who survive are the ones who have someone willing to bear the weight for them.

Aries speaks to the Spiritual Hub of the Resilience Wheel — the center from which all seven spokes radiate. The Hub holds because the Lamb holds. The resilience of the believer is not built on personal strength. It is built on the strength of the One who was wounded, bruised, and bound — and who rose from all three.

🌟 Your Mazzaroth Stargazing Companion

Aries is a small but historically significant constellation visible in the autumn and winter sky.

📱 SkyView Lite (Free — iOS and Android): Point your phone toward the east on an autumn evening. Aries sits between the great square of Pegasus (to the west) and the Pleiades cluster in Taurus (to the east). It’s a compact triangle of three main stars — Hamal, Sheratan, and Mesarthim. Notice how small the constellation is — the Lamb does not dominate the sky by size. He dominates it by significance.

🔭 Stellarium Mobile (Free — iOS and Android): Search “Aries” to see the Ram’s posture — lying down, head turned back toward Pisces. He watches over the fish. Then look east to Taurus. The Lamb lies between the redeemed and the Judge.

Aries is best observed October through February. The “First Point of Aries” — where the sun crosses the celestial equator at the spring equinox — was historically in Aries but has now moved into Pisces due to precession, approaching Aquarius.

Practice of This Week

Step of Action

This Resurrection Sunday, read Isaiah 53 — the entire chapter. Then read John 1:29-36. Then go outside tonight and find Aries — the small triangle between Pegasus and the Pleiades. Pray: “Lord, You are the Lamb who was slain before the foundation of the world. You are risen. You are alive. And because You live, I live.”

Reflection Question

The Ram is depicted lying down with his head turned back toward Pisces — watching over the fish. Who is Christ watching over through you? How can you be the foreleg of the Lamb for someone this week?

Family Discussion

“Why did God provide a ram for Abraham instead of letting him sacrifice Isaac? What does it mean that God provides a substitute? And what does it mean that the Lamb was slain but is alive — that on Easter Sunday, the sacrifice walks out of the tomb?”

Star Names to Remember

Next Week Preview

The Lamb has been slain. The woman is free. The beast is bound. The Conqueror rises.

Next week we enter TAURUS — The Coming Judge. The Bull. The irresistible force. The one who bears the Pleiades on his shoulder — the evidence of God’s most ancient cosmic judgment. Taurus is where three breakthroughs converge: the Polarity Principle, the Angelic Pre-History, and the Testimony/Clock Distinction.

Join us for Week 13: Taurus — The Coming Judge.

He Is Risen

Wounded. Bruised. Bound. Three stars. Three nails. Three days.

And on the third day — on this day — the stone rolled away and the Lamb who was slain stood up from the altar and walked out of death into a life that will never end.

El Nath still shines — but the wound is healed. Al Sheratan still burns — but the bruise is glory. Mesarthim still glows — but the bonds are broken.

The Ram is no longer caught in the thicket. The Ram is standing in the midst of the throne. Seven horns. Seven eyes. Seven Spirits. And every creature in heaven and on earth and under the earth and in the sea falls before Him and sings:

“Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honour, and glory, and blessing.” (Revelation 5:12, KJV)

He is risen. He is risen indeed. Maranatha.

“And every creature which is in heaven, and on the earth, and under the earth, and such as are in the sea, and all that are in them, heard I saying, Blessing, and honour, and glory, and power, be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb for ever and ever.” — Revelation 5:13 (KJV)

#Mazzaroth #GospelInTheStars #ResurrectionSunday #TheLambSlain #ResilienceOnTheRoadToRevelation #AlphaAndOmega #HeIsRisen

This Resurrection Sunday edition of “The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars” is dedicated to the Lamb who was slain from the foundation of the world — and who lives forevermore.

Subscribe to receive the Mazzaroth weekly. Next week: Taurus — The Coming Judge. For Jim A. Cornwell’s complete astronomical research, visit mazzaroth.world

Even so, come Lord Jesus. Maranatha.