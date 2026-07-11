Something happened this week that I want to sit with before I tell you what it is.

Last year, at this same July window, I was working on the farm seventy hours a week, seven days a week — including July 4. That was the sowing register. Head down, hands dirty, no margin, no downtown parade, no pre-dawn book-writing hours. The tent-making was the whole shape of the week, and the Body of Work was being carried on whatever fragments of coffee-and-Skiddy (my cat) time remained before the farming began.

This year is different. This year I stood at the July 4 parade downtown for the first time in longer than I can quickly count. I sowed the farm work into a sustainable weekend rhythm. And in the same window that the margin returned, a book landed in my hands.

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5

The Sabbath came back, and the book came with it. Not by my scheduling. Not by my strategic planning. By the ordinary mercy of the Lord Who “restores the years that the locust hath eaten” (Joel 2:25). I want to name that plainly before I name anything else.

The Book

It is six hundred pages walking canonical Scripture against the architecture the captured framework has built around the 250th year of the republic. Written for the Berean reader who has felt the shelves fill with celebration and satire and coloring books and word searches while the eschatological-discernment register — the canonical voice that names Revelation 13 against what the apparatus has openly built — remained silent.

At the front stands the Reader’s Map (see below) — the whole diagnostic at a single glance. Seven Misfits animated position-by-position by the Seven Deadly Sins. The Three Root-Sins of 1 John 2:16 beneath. The Empowerment of Error frame above. Christ at the Hub. The Seven Christian Graces mirroring the deadly sins across the Resilience Wheel. The Three-City Witness Arc — Minneapolis to Ciudad del Saber to New Jerusalem — closing the diagnostic.

The chapters unpack each layer with the disciplines the Body of Work holds throughout: Apparatus-not-Persons. No date-setting. No sensationalism. Three-Category Israel Distinction. Five Jurisdictions canonical. KJV throughout. Pastoral floor.

The Reader’s Map appears on the back cover in full color — the single most important editorial decision this book carries. Any reader who lifts the book from a shelf sees the whole architecture before opening to page one. The book pre-teaches its own thesis on the cover.

What Is Inside — The Table of Contents

FRONT MATTER Dedication · Epigraphs · Cover Image Acknowledgment · Note to the Reader on Method, Sources, and the Berean Discipline · Reader’s Map (graphic) · Reader’s Map — A Walk-through

PROLOGUE Sojourner Prelude · Preface Part 1: The Master and the Two Quests for One Truth · Preface Part 2: Formation and Calling

PART I — THE COMPASS Prologue: A Compass for Sojourners in the Fourth Turning Chapter 1 — The Wheel and the Needle Chapter 2 — Reading the Times Chapter 3 — The Two Tracks and the One Wheel Chapter 4 — The Seal on the Letter

PART II — THE APPARATUS NAMED Chapter 5 — The Apex and the Threshold Chapter 6 — The Devolution: From Imago Dei to DEI Chapter 7 — The Four Foreign City-States Chapter 8 — The Five Jurisdictions Chapter 9 — The Christian Common Law Foundation Chapter 10 — Supernatural Law Chapter 11 — The Three Trusts Chapter 12 — The CUSIP Architecture Chapter 13 — Tax Day Tribute Chapter 14 — The Empowerment of Error Chapter 15 — Counterfeit Jubilee Chapter 16 — Counterfeit King: Cyrus, or the King of Kings Chapter 17 — Blue and the Beast Beneath the Sea Chapter 18 — The Counterfeit Age of Aquarius

PART III — THE RESILIENCE WHEEL APPLICATION Chapter 19 — From Imago Dei to DEI: Changing Images of Man Chapter 20 — Education, the Academy, and the Resilience Wheel

PART IV — THE ECLIPSE Chapter 21 — The Aleph-Tav over America

PART V — SUM OF ALL FEARS Chapter 22 — Sum of All Fears

PART VI — THE VENEZUELAN COERCION ARCHITECTURE Chapter 23 — The Venezuelan Coercion Architecture Chapter 24 — Postscript: The 48-Hour Confirmation Cascade

CONCLUSION — CC-3 KEYSTONE The Witness Who Walked the Territory

INDIO BLANCO — EPILOGUE Part 1 — The Floor: Indio Blanco and the Color-Blind Imago Dei Part 2 — The Three Eras of Imago Dei Violation Part 3 — The Canary in the Crossroads: Palestine 1946–2026 Part 4 — The Healing: From Trauma to Ambassador to Christocracy

BACK MATTER Bibliography & Works Cited · Acknowledgments · About the Author

Three Doors of Access

The book is available on Amazon at three registers so the reader can choose the door that fits:

Kindle eBook — $9.99. Reflowable text, mobile-friendly, immediate delivery. Best for the reader who wants to walk the diagnostic at whatever pace and device fits their week.

Audio Book — $9.99. The entire book for the reader who wants to listen while on-the-go.

Paperback (illustrated edition) — $24.95. The full illustrated volume with interior atmospheric imagery threaded throughout the chapters. For the reader who wants the fullest form.

All three carry the same theological content. The choice is register, not substance.

Finally, if you want the PDF version, you can order it online for $19.99, where my entire collection of books can be found: https://r3ready.com/shop

What Comes Next

America at 250: The Standalone Edition is the first volume of a projected three-volume series. Volume I — Low on Faith and Gasoline — and Volume II — Witness at the Crossroads of America and the World — are drafted in outline and will be brought to print based on demand for the Standalone. The Berean reader determines the next release, not a marketing calendar. If the field wants more, the field will get more. If the Standalone carries the season, then the Standalone was what the season needed.

That is the Field of Dreams register I have been walking on this Substack since Freedom Month launched. The field gets built. The one who came, came. If more come, we build more. If not, the field still stood, and the one who came was enough.

Bradford’s Candle

The dedication page carries William Bradford’s closing reflection on the year 1630 at Plymouth, alongside my own. It is the Berean anchor for the whole enterprise:

“Thus out of small beginnings greater things have been produced by His hand that made all things of nothing, and gives being to all things that are; and as one small candle may light a thousand, so the light here kindled hath shone unto many, yea in some sort to our whole nation; let the glorious name of Jehovah have all the praise.” — William Bradford, Of Plymouth Plantation, closing reflection on Anno Domini 1630

The small candle. The thousand lit. The whole nation touched in some sort. The glorious name of Jehovah receiving all the praise.

That is the prayer for what this book, and this Substack, and this Body of Work might yet become.

An Invitation

If the book is for you, receive it. If it is for someone you know who has been quietly asking these questions, share it with them. If it lands with you in a way worth naming, tell me — I read every reply, and each reader who has already reached back has become part of the field.

If this dispatch resonates:

Like it so the algorithm knows Berean readers exist

Share it with one person who has been carrying the same discernment

Restack it if it belongs in your Substack neighbor’s feed

Subscribe if you have not yet — the Standalone is the first shelf of a much longer Body of Work

The candle is lit. The field is now also print. The Sabbath came back. The King reigns.

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. He that goeth forth and weepeth, bearing precious seed, shall doubtless come again with rejoicing, bringing his sheaves with him.” — Psalm 126:5-6 KJV

“And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.” — Revelation 11:15 KJV

SDG · Maranatha.

America at 250: A Witness at the Crossroads — Low on Faith and Gasoline — The Standalone Edition is available at Amazon in Kindle, Paperback, and Illustrated Paperback editions. The Body of Work deploys at resilienciero.substack.com. The Cosmic Library companion is at r3library.app.