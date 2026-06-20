Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
27m

Hey Resilienciero, how are you capable of this volume of work?

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Resilienciero's avatar
Resilienciero
11m

Brother @Tritorch,

The secret sauce is about to be disclosed — only because you asked honestly and deserve an honest answer.

A calling that has been forming for thirty years, and an operational architecture built to carry it.

The longer answer: PhD in Systematic Theology, two decades of humanitarian field work across about three dozen countries, family life with my wife and two sons that keeps the table primary, and R3 Publishing LLC structured to carry a fifteen-volume Body of Work to print across the next eighteen months. The Body of Work was already written in my head and on yellow legal pads for years before Substack existed; the platform just gave it an exit ramp.

The day-to-day operational discipline: I work pre-dawn and evening hours around a tent-making role and the family rhythm. I use AI-assisted research and drafting tools under my own editorial and theological control — I do not let them write my theology; I make them serve it. Every piece you read came through my hands and my judgment before it was published. The Lord gave me the formation to know what good source-tier discipline looks like, what dispensational architecture requires, and what iron sharpens iron sounds like. The tools help me hold the cadence; they do not replace the witness.

And underneath all of it — "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them" (Eph 2:10 KJV). The volume is what He ordained for this season; the grace to sustain it is His to give. I am stewarding what He prepared.

Walk well, brother. Grateful for the witness from Out Here On the Perimeter.

Shalom and SDG.

Stephen

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