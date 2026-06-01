The Four City-States, the Three Trusts, the Fallen Displaced Stewards, and the Exit Command That Was Issued Before You Could Speak

”And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.” — Revelation 18:4 (KJV) They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

PART ONE — THE ARCHITECTURE

For four chapters now I have been teaching you to see. The compass and the needle, so you would know which way is true. The five layers of Babylon, so you would know the country you actually live in. The two tracks and the one wheel, so you would stop pushing a spoke and take your hands off a thing that was never carrying you anywhere but down. All of it was sight. All of it was diagnosis. And a diagnosis, however accurate, is not yet a command.

This chapter is the command.

There is a voice in Revelation, and it does not come from the earth. It comes from heaven, over the top of the whole spinning system, and it says four words the entire book has been driving toward: Come out of her. Not understand her. Not vote against her. Not reform her from the inside. Come out. And the reason follows immediately, in the plainest terms Scripture ever uses about Babylon: that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues (Revelation 18:4). Stay, and you share her guilt. Share her guilt, and you share her judgment. The exit is not optional counsel for the unusually devout. It is the survival instruction for the covenant people, issued from the throne.

But you cannot leave a house whose rooms you have never been shown. And here is the hard mercy I owe you before I issue the command: most people who would gladly come out of Babylon have no idea how many of its rooms they are standing in, because they were enrolled in every one of them before they could speak. So I am going to show you the architecture — all of it, at full weight, with the receipts, and then beneath the receipts the powers that hold the deeds — and only then will the command make sense. Because come out means nothing until you know what you are standing inside of.

I will also tell you, at the outset, what kind of seeing this is and is not. I am not handing you a secret decoder ring for the news. I warned you two chapters ago that the believer who trades his Bible for the cabal-hunt has already wandered into the weeds, and I am not about to lead you there now. Every document I name is public. Every treaty is filed. Every act of incorporation sits in a congressional record. This is duller than a conspiracy and far more useful, because it does not depend on a single villain in a single room. It is architecture. It operates in the open. And once you see it — and see Who is being judged behind it — the command from heaven stops sounding extreme and starts sounding like the only sane thing left to do.

1. The exit command is jurisdictional, and it has four layers

When that voice says her, it is not gesturing vaguely at “the world” or “sin in general.” Revelation 17 and 18 describe something specific and structured: a great whore who sitteth upon many waters, with whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication and by whose wine the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk (Revelation 17:1–2); a city of merchandise whose fall is mourned by the merchants of the earth because no man buyeth their merchandise any more (Revelation 18:11); and that cargo manifest, read to the bottom, ends in a phrase that should stop your breath: and slaves, and souls of men (Revelation 18:13). Babylon is a system. A commercial, political, spiritual system whose ledger, at the very bottom, traffics in human beings.

A system that precise has an address. In fact it has four.

Across roughly seven centuries, four sovereign entities were established — each a genuine imperium in imperio, a government within a government, none subject to the domestic law of the nation that physically surrounds it, each created and maintained by documented, ratified treaty. This is not the language of conspiracy. It is the language of corporate and treaty law, and the instruments are public record.

The Vatican City’s sovereignty was formalized by the Lateran Treaty of 1929. The City of London’s independence traces to a charter confirmed by William the Conqueror in 1067, maintained through every century since. Washington, D.C., was established as a federal district — outside the jurisdiction of any state — by the Residence Act of 1790 and reorganized by the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871. The United Nations complex in Manhattan was granted territorial immunity from United States federal, state, and local law by the Headquarters Agreement of 1947.

Four addresses. Four sovereign entities. None subject to the law of the land that surrounds it. And the exit command of Revelation 18:4 is spoken to people living — simultaneously, without their consent — under all four. John was not writing mythology. He was writing jurisdictional architecture.

2. Three domains, five jurisdictions

The Apostle Paul wrote three words in a single verse of doxology, with no apparent awareness that he was naming the entire structure of the legal system that would one day govern every living human being: that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth (Philippians 2:10).

Heaven. Earth. Sea. Paul meant the universal lordship of Christ — the authority that reaches into every domain without exception. But two thousand years of legal history built a counterfeit in exactly those three domains, and in the language of law the three expand into five jurisdictions. The word itself tells you what is at stake: jurisdiction, from juris (law) and dictio (declaration) — the declaration of which law applies. It is the threshold question of every proceeding, and the answer determines whether you stand as a living man or woman under common law in covenant identity, or are managed as a commercial asset under admiralty. The counterfeit does not need your agreement. It needs only your ignorance of jurisdiction.

Heaven → AIR. The most expansive domain — canon law, ecclesiastical law, the law of souls, and, by the same logic of the immaterial, the law of ideas, patents, and copyrights. The AIR jurisdiction is the domain of persons — not living men and women but legal persons, the trust entities created by registration. The name on your birth certificate, rendered in ALL CAPITALS — a precise legal convention marking a fiction rather than a living soul — is an AIR-jurisdiction instrument. In God’s order, Heaven belongs to the Creator alone; no human institution holds legitimate authority over the souls of men.

Earth → LAND and SOIL. Scripture’s single word conceals a distinction of enormous consequence. Soil is the top six inches of the earth’s surface — the national jurisdiction, the common law of the living, where men and women actually stand, build, plant, and bury their dead; in English land law the soil is precisely those six inches, shallow and local, belonging in the genuine order to the people who live on it. Land is everything beneath — the subsoil to the center of the earth — the constitutional and treaty jurisdiction, the deep foundation; the constitutions are literally the law of the land. The earth is the LORD’s, and the fulness thereof (Psalm 24:1) speaks of land. The great fraud, in the American context, was to separate living people from their soil jurisdiction by registration and citizenship enrollment, while hollowing out the land jurisdiction by incorporating the government itself — for a corporation cannot hold sovereign land. Only living men and women can.

Sea → MARITIME and ADMIRALTY. Maritime governs the surface of the waters — commercial law, contracts, the movement of goods and persons; in the genuine order, the servant of the peoples of the soil. Admiralty governs the high seas — military authority beyond any single nation’s sovereignty, legitimate in its proper domain and tyranny when dragged inland onto civilians. The Lieber Code (General Order 100, April 24, 1863) did exactly that: it applied the law of military occupation to civilians on American soil. The Civil War was never formally ended by peace treaty — only by executive proclamation, a lesser instrument — and the admiralty jurisdiction established in 1863 was never dissolved. So the sea came inland, and most people who believe they stand on their own soil are, jurisdictionally, standing in water.

Three domains. Five jurisdictions. One image-bearer standing at the intersection of all five — enrolled in each without knowledge or consent.

3. The four city-states — and the fallen displaced stewards behind them

Now the addresses and the domains line up, and the architecture stands assembled.

Vatican City holds the AIR jurisdiction — the soul. Its claim is the oldest, resting on three papal bulls most Western citizens have never read. Unam Sanctam (1302): Pope Boniface VIII declared it “absolutely necessary for the salvation of every human creature to be subject to the Roman Pontiff” — a jurisdictional claim over every soul by virtue of existence. Aeterni Regis (1481), the “Eternal Crown”: the claim extended over newly discovered territories and their populations. The framework of 1537: indigenous peoples of the Americas brought under canon-law governance as wards of the church. These are foundational instruments never formally dissolved, and the chain runs forward to the birth-registration system of every Western nation. The hospital functions as an ecclesiastical agent; the certificate is the enrollment instrument; the ALL-CAPITALS name is the persona — the legal mask the Justinian tradition placed before the living man. And I hold the hard line here that a careless witness blurs: I describe an institutional, documented claim in the AIR domain; I do not accuse Catholic believers, many of whom are blood-bought members of the covenant community themselves called out of every captured structure. There is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus (1 Timothy 2:5). The system is one thing; the souls inside it are another, and the second are loved.

The City of London holds the SEA jurisdiction — the commerce. Not London, not the United Kingdom: a one-square-mile sovereign district with its own Lord Mayor, police, and courts. When the reigning monarch enters the City, protocol requires the surrender of the royal sword to the Lord Mayor at Temple Bar — the boundary marker — and its return as a grant of permission to enter. The symbolism is not ceremonial; it is jurisdictional. E. C. Knuth, in Empire of the City (1944), documented the City’s function as the financial headquarters of an empire that governs nations through sovereign debt, currency control, and the mechanisms of commerce. The Crown, in this context, is not the monarch but the corporation that administers the City. Every bank account, every commercial contract, is jurisdictionally a maritime instrument: when you signed the signature card, you became surety for the debt of the entity bearing your name. The Bank of England, the Federal Reserve, and the Bank for International Settlements are the enforcement arms of this domain.

Washington, D.C., holds the LAND/ADMIRALTY jurisdiction — the enforcement. Not a state, never intended to be: a ten-mile-square federal district under the Residence Act of 1790, governed directly by Congress. The District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 incorporated the District as a municipal corporation, creating the entity the UNITED STATES — the corporate all-capitals convention is not accidental — distinct from the united States of America of the 1789 Constitution. If the Vatican holds the soul and the City holds the purse, Washington holds the sword: the world’s largest military, the enforcement that keeps the other jurisdictions operational, resting on the continuous martial-law foundation of the Lieber Code.

The United Nations is the consolidation vehicle. Eighteen acres of international territory in Manhattan under the 1947 Headquarters Agreement, immune from U.S. law — built not to create the other three claims but to inherit and consolidate them. The soul-claim absorbed into an international “human rights” framework in which the state, not the Creator, becomes the grantor of what God called inalienable — and what the state grants, the state may revoke. The commerce-claim run through the IMF, the World Bank, and the BIS. The enforcement-claim projected through peacekeeping and an emerging global juridical apparatus. The consolidation is in process, not complete — its digital-identity, pandemic-governance, and sustainable-development frameworks are the three-trust model scaled to planetary jurisdiction, still assembling. And note the tell of Babylon’s end: in one hour is thy judgment come (Revelation 18:10). You cannot destroy a nation in one hour. You can destroy a city-state.

And now beneath the institutions — the powers that hold the deeds. No secular analysis can reach this layer, but the witness must, because we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places (Ephesians 6:12). Behind each counterfeit jurisdiction stands a fallen power — an archangel-class being that rebelled and was displaced from its holy standing at the fall, yet was left to grip, corruptly, a domain whose rightful steward is a holy archangel. In the Volume 5 planetary framework these usurpers are the kosmokratoras, the world-rulers of this darkness. The Vatican’s AIR-claim is the counterfeit of the genuine AIR domain whose proper steward is Remiel, set over the Venus domain. The City of London’s SEA-claim counterfeits the genuine domain whose steward is Gabriel, set over the outer maritime expanse. Washington’s LAND-claim counterfeits the genuine domain whose steward is Raguel, given the governance of nations under Jupiter. The fallen counterparts are not imprisoned and not waiting for release; they are displaced — domain by domain, jurisdiction by jurisdiction — and the instrument of their displacement is the Bowl sequence of Revelation 16. Which is why the documented city-states are only the visible 0.0035% of the matter. The treaties and the trusts are the seen instruments of an unseen war, and the only question that has ever finally mattered in it is the one the exit command forces: to whom does this soul belong? Again — the warfare is against the powers, never against the people in the institutions. We name the deed-holder so we can stop fearing the clerk.

4. The three trusts filed against your life at birth

Here the architecture stops being abstract and reaches your own name — because the four city-states did not merely build a system in the air. They filed paperwork, against you, before you drew your second breath.

A trust is a three-party instrument: a settlor who creates it and contributes the asset, a trustee who holds legal title and administers it, and a beneficiary for whose ostensible benefit it exists but who holds no title and may never know it was created. That last point is the weapon. If the beneficiary never comes forward to claim their equitable interest, the trustee administers the asset for their own benefit indefinitely. Silence is consent. Absence is abandonment. The Cestui Que Vie Act of 1666 — passed after the Great Fire of London, when thousands of the displaced were presumed dead — codified a presumption never formally dissolved: a person who cannot be located is legally presumed dead, the estate passing into trust, administered by the Crown, until the living person comes forward to claim it. Birth registration triggers that presumption in its modern form: the living man or woman is presumed to be the cestui que vie — the one upon whose life the trust depends — rather than the living claimant of the estate.

Three trusts were created over the living image-bearer at registration:

The Ecclesiastical Trust (Vatican, AIR). The asset is the soul; the trustee, the ecclesiastical estate descending from the papal bulls; the ALL-CAPITALS name, the trust-entity designation. The claim is not merely legal but soteriological, and it was answered, permanently, at Calvary: ye are not your own? for ye are bought with a price (1 Corinthians 6:19–20). The name in the Lamb’s Book of Life supersedes the name in any trust.

The Commercial Trust (City of London, SEA). The asset is your future labor — your entire productive lifetime — pledged as collateral. The birth certificate functions, in this framework, as a bond: registered, issued into secondary markets, with your future labor as the underlying asset. The hospital, in admiralty terms, is a vessel berthed at a dock (the delivery ward), issuing a berth certificate for the cargo; at registration the living child is moved from soil jurisdiction, where they stand under common law, into maritime jurisdiction, where they become surety for the debt of the entity bearing their name.

And here belongs a reading the state national tradition has long made, which I affirm — because it is a clean case of form following function. Jefferson’s draft of the Declaration used unalienable — un-a-LIEN-able, that upon which no lien can be placed. When the document was typeset and published, it appeared as inalienable. The reading holds that the lien-prohibition was quietly drained from the foundational language of American liberty; and whatever a lexicographer might say about spellings, the function tells the tale the form was made to follow. The legal architecture went on to treat the living person as precisely a lien-able asset — the birth-certificate bond placing against the image-bearer’s labor exactly the lien the original word forbade. That is the proof that matters, and it is documented in the function, not merely argued from the prefix: once the person had been made collateral in fact, the language that forbade a lien could not be permitted to stand in the way. Form followed function. The word was bent to fit what had already been done to the man. Un-a-LIEN-able. The image-bearer — bought at Calvary — carries rights so prior to every earthly institution that no lien can lawfully attach to them. Ye are bought with a price; be not ye the servants of men (1 Corinthians 7:23). The labor of the image-bearer is not the City’s collateral. It belongs to the One who formed the body and bought the whole person at Golgotha.

The Citizenship Trust (Washington, D.C., LAND/ADMIRALTY). The asset is your legal standing; the trustee, the United States Municipal Corporation; the beneficiary in name, the 14th-Amendment citizen — in practice, the corporation administers the franchise. The 14th Amendment (1868) created a new category, the United States citizen (lowercase), distinct from the Citizen of one of the several states who holds constitutional standing under common law. The preposition is the tell. The Constitution for the United States of America (1787) is the federal-republic document — written for the people, granting limited authority to a servant government, the Citizen under it holding rights the government did not grant and cannot revoke. The Constitution of the United States of America (1789) is the territorial document, the preposition shifting from for to of. The Constitution of the United States (1790) is the municipal corporation of Washington, D.C., whose citizen (lowercase) holds revocable franchise privileges rather than unalienable rights. Most Americans know one constitution; the other two govern them anyway. The Social Security identifier is the modern mechanism by which this trust is renewed, linking the living man or woman to the legal fiction and the admiralty jurisdiction that has governed from the moment of enrollment.

5. The machine that runs on you — the financial history

The Commercial Trust is not a curiosity of 1666. It is the seed of a machine that was assembled, instrument by instrument, across the life of the American republic — and the dates are worth knowing, because they show a pattern: each turn of the screw arrived wrapped in an emergency.

The income tax did not begin as a permanent feature of constitutional government. The Office of Commissioner of Internal Revenue was created in 1862, by wartime measure, to fund the Civil War; it funded over a fifth of the Union’s war costs and was allowed to expire a decade later. The income tax returned permanently only in 1913, through the 16th Amendment — the same year the Federal Reserve Act created the central bank, and the same window in which the Form 1040 first appeared. The convergence of a permanent income tax and a privately administered central bank in a single year has been noted by historians across the spectrum; it is not a fringe observation. It is the year the machine’s two great intake valves were installed together.

Then 1933. In the depths of the Depression, the Emergency Banking Act and the broader Roosevelt reorganization restructured the relationship between the citizen and the federal corporation. The state national tradition reads the March 1933 proceedings as the pledge of the “good faith and credit” of the states and their citizens as sureties for the federal corporate debt — and the Trading with the Enemy Act amendments of that year explicitly contemplated American citizens as a class of potential enemy. I give you that reading at its proper level: the primary instruments of 1933 are public and verifiable; the construction placed on them — citizen-as-surety — is Tier C interpretive, documented by researchers in the common-law tradition (Von Reitz and others), and offered here for understanding, not a courtroom remedy. The same caution applies to the whole Uniform Commercial Code overlay: that the Social Security number ties the living man to a corporate person bearing his name in ALL CAPITALS — Black’s Law Dictionary’s nominal party, the commercial fiction distinguished from the living man — is a documented distinction; the remedies the tradition builds on it (UCC filings to access a Treasury account, “I am not that person” maneuvers, the various “venue” systems) have been consistently and correctly rejected by the courts, and the people who filed them received not liberation but federal fraud charges. The diagnosis has a real kernel. The remedy is fraudulent. Hold both.

And keep one distinction sharp while you hold them, because the captured age blurs it on purpose. The label sovereign citizen is a contradiction in terms — an oxymoron — for citizen means one who belongs to and is subject to a state, and sovereign means one subject to none; no living person is both at once. It is mostly a name applied from the outside, by courts and agencies, to those who advance the magic-paperwork remedies that fail every time they are tried. The state national, by contrast, claims to be one of the people of a state of the Union rather than a federal “U.S. citizen,” resting on the for/of constitution distinction already traced above. Honesty requires the whole truth here: the two differ in self-understanding and in seriousness, but they share one source stratum and one courtroom record — both lean, in the end, on remedies the courts reject. Name the distinction, then; do not stake your freedom on either man’s paperwork.

The same pattern runs all the way up the flagpole — and here the witness must read its own claims at their true level. That Title 4 of the United States Code and Executive Order 10834 govern the flag, and that the gold-fringed flag is a documented military display variant (Army Regulation 840-10), is plain and verifiable. The state national tradition reads much further: that the common ensign, and the fringed flag in every federal courtroom, is not the civil flag of the living people but an executive-military standard — a “captured” flag, some say the prize-colors a privateer once ran up over a taken ship, signaling admiralty jurisdiction — with a distinct civil or “peace” flag being the one a free people ought to fly. I give that to you for exactly what it is: Tier-C movement interpretation, the fringe-jurisdiction and pirate-prize readings unsupported by any primary record and rejected every time they have reached a court. So I will not tell you the cloth itself enslaves you. But I will tell you the truer thing the claim is grasping at, and it stands without any of the lore: a people can be trained to render fervent allegiance to a symbol long after the substance that symbol once carried has been quietly drained out from under it — form following function — until the salute remains and the liberty is gone. Whatever you finally conclude about threads and fringe, give the cloth none of what belongs to God.

And hold the conclusion the whole financial history forces, because it is the hinge of this entire chapter: the system that created the problem cannot be the instrument of its own undoing. You will not file your way out of Babylon. You will not amend her, reform her from a committee seat, or recover your sovereignty with a notarized declaration. Sin and spiritual entropy are a cancer that has metastasized through the whole body, and the cure for a cancer is not a better-organized tumor. The remedy is not legal. It is spiritual, and it is a Person.

6. The architecture is already being dismantled

Here is the part that turns dread into urgency rather than despair. The four houses you have just toured are not permanent. Revelation 16 is not a random sequence of catastrophes; it is a systematic, jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction dismantling of the counterfeit legal system, executed in the same order the system was built — and the fallen archangel-stewards displaced at the fall are the ones on whom the Godly archangels are pouring out the Bowls to reclaim their domains.

The AIR jurisdiction was seized first, so Bowl 1 strikes it first: a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark (Revelation 16:2) — the failure of the Vatican’s soul-claim, the ecclesiastical trust beginning to fail in the domain Remiel reclaims. The SEA jurisdiction follows: Bowls 2 and 3 turn the sea and the rivers to blood (Revelation 16:3–4) — the maritime commercial empire of the City of London beginning to collapse, the vessels ceasing to sail, the domain Gabriel reclaims. The LAND enforcement center is struck at Bowl 5: his kingdom was full of darkness upon the seat of the beast (Revelation 16:10) — the military machinery of Washington’s jurisdiction failing, the domain Raguel reclaims. And Bowl 6 dries up the great river Euphrates (Revelation 16:12) — the political waterway of empire, the way of the kings of the east prepared — the UN’s consolidation project losing its grip as the final confrontation assembles.

Four jurisdictions. Four counterfeit houses. Reclaimed, in order — not by the fallen powers behind them, but by the holy archangels whose domains those powers had usurped, pouring out the Bowls of heaven upon the usurpers — not through legal paperwork, not through UCC filings, but through the return of the One to whom every domain always belonged. This is the same Bowl sequence I walked you through in the Bowls volume, seen now from the legal side: every Bowl is a strike against a counterfeit jurisdiction. Which means the exit command is not a panic button pushed too early. It is an evacuation order issued while the building is already on fire — and the smoke is already in the stairwells. In one hour is thy judgment come. You do not want your hands on the wheel of a house being reclaimed by the throne it stole from. Come out — because the dismantling has begun, and the only question is whether you are inside her when it finishes

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