A note on these flag renderings:

The four flags above are schematic representations, not photographic replicas. Star counts are approximate; the Title IV canton in actual use carries fifty stars in the documented nine-row pattern, and the American Peace Flag’s star count varies by historical period under AVR’s framework. The diagram communicates visual identity, not literal accuracy.

The proportional difference between the Title IV British Territorial Flag (elongated 10:19) and the American Navy Admiralty Flag (boxier proportions) carries the load-bearing teaching of the diagram: the two flags share an identical design — thirteen horizontal red and white stripes, blue canton with white stars — but the proportions mark which jurisdiction the flag is operating in. Elongated proportions belong to the maritime subcontractor under Title IV; boxier proportions belong to the actual American Navy in admiralty service. This is AVR’s “chubby vs. elongated” teaching from Granna Bite 4, where the proportional difference is itself the jurisdictional marker.

The D.C. Municipal Flag’s three stars over two bars derives from the coat of arms of George Washington’s family, used in heraldry since the 13th century and adopted as the D.C. flag in 1938 by designer Charles A.R. Dunn. Readers of A Witness at the Crossroads have noted a resonance with the three sovereign city-states (Vatican, London, D.C.) read as symbolic overlay.

The Municipal Flag, the American Peace Flag, the Title IV British Territorial Flag, the Navy’s Admiralty Flag — One Country Confounded Into Many Tongues, and How to Tell Which Cloth Is Flying Where

“Every man of the children of Israel shall pitch by his own standard, with the ensign of their father’s house: far off about the tabernacle of the congregation shall they pitch.” — Numbers 2:2 (KJV) They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

The architecture is built now. With the six boxes of Blog I and the five jurisdictions of Blog II in hand, we can finally walk across the same ground we have always walked and read the flags correctly — and read most of them, this time, for the first time.

This is the third and final architectural blog in the small mini-series following the publication of A Witness at the Crossroads. Blog I named the two governments — American and federal-subcontractor — and the cuckoo-bird substitution of 1860. Blog II named the five layered jurisdictions every nation operates under and the body of law that holds each. This third blog walks the four flags that fly across those five jurisdictions in the present-day United States, in the framework Anna Von Reitz lays out across her Granna Bites and her broader writings on flag history. After this, The Flag at the Crossroads will take everything we have built and turn from the architecture to the deepest question the whole series has been climbing toward.

Hold the same disciplines you have held through Blogs I and II. Report what the tradition argues. Name where the documents carry it and where they admit of interpretation. Surface the fault lines within the tradition where the tradition itself does not speak with one voice. And refuse to pronounce verdicts the primary record does not authorize. Buy the truth, and sell it not (Proverbs 23:23). The buying continues, in this blog, with four pieces of cloth that fly over the country every day and that almost no living American can correctly tell apart.

What flies where

Begin with the simple architectural fact, in AVR’s framework, that there are not one but four distinct flags currently authorized for use across the United States, each pairing to one of the five jurisdictions of Blog II:

That mapping is AVR’s, walked in the third Granna Bite and consistent across her broader writings. Each of the four flags belongs, in her framework, to a particular jurisdictional layer and a particular constitutional contract:

The Municipal Flag flies over the air jurisdiction — over the District of Columbia as an international city-state, over the canon-law / ecclesiastical / copyright / patent layer that AVR’s framework places in the universal air-jurisdiction above national soil. This is the flag of the Municipal Government of Blog I — the front-row entity operating under the Constitution of the United States (1790), with the Holy See / Roman Municipal affiliation that AVR traces back to the older Holy Roman Empire architecture.

The American Peace Flag flies over the soil and the land — the two layers where the actual American government operates in AVR’s framework, the soil-jurisdiction of the Union states and the land-jurisdiction of the Federation. This is what AVR calls the United States Civil Flag in her older writings and the American Peace Flag in her more recent ones — the flag of The United States (capital T, capital T-H-E) as a sovereign unincorporated Union and the Federation operating beneath it.

The Title IV British Territorial Flag flies over the maritime jurisdiction — the surface of the enclosed waters and the inch of air above them, the layer of commercial law and contract and the Merchant Marine. This is the flag specified in Title 4 of the United States Code and Executive Order 10834 of 1959, in its particular elongated rectangular proportions, authorized for use by the British Territorial subcontractor of Blog I operating under the Constitution of the United States of America (1789).

The American Navy Flag flies over the admiralty jurisdiction — the open ocean beyond the boundary waters, the high seas where only the older sovereign-military law of admiralty governs. This is the flag flown by the actual constitutionally-authorized United States Navy in its admiralty service, distinct from the Title IV maritime variant flown by the Merchant Marine and the broader commercial-jurisdiction apparatus.

Four flags. Four cloths. Four jurisdictions of operation. One country. That four distinct ensigns are authorized for use over the United States, each governing a different layer of legal life, and that almost no living American can tell you which is which or which is flying where, is the architectural fact of present-day public life that the rest of this blog has to make legible.

The proportions tell

The single visual difference that does the most architectural work, and that any American can verify with a tape measure, is the difference in proportion between the American flags and the Title IV flag. AVR walks this carefully in Granna Bite 4, with the actual props on her table:

“These are the actual American flags. You can see that they’re kind of chubby looking. They’re much closer to a square than the flags on this side. These are Title IV Flags. The Title IV Flags were defined for the use of our federal subcontractor, the United States of America, British Territorial government. So they’re very similar, but their proportions are different. The actual American flags that are flown by the Federation are thicker like this, whereas the flags flown under Title IV by our subcontractors are much more elongated and rectangular like this.”

The American Peace Flag is boxier — wider at the hoist-to-fly ratio, closer to a square. The Title IV flag is more elongated — longer at the fly, narrower at the hoist, rectangular in the standard proportions Executive Order 10834 specifies. The two cloths are easily distinguishable side-by-side, and AVR’s framework reads the proportional difference as a marker of jurisdictional difference: a flag whose proportions are defined by Title 4 of the United States Code is a Title-4-jurisdiction flag, operating in the maritime and commercial layer where Title 4 has competence; a flag in the older boxier proportions, by contrast, belongs to the actual American Federation and the soil-and-land jurisdictions where the Union and the Federation operate.

I want to flag the source level honestly here, in the same discipline Blog I held with the 1702 Bottomry Bonds genealogy. The proportional difference itself is verifiable: Executive Order 10834 (1959) does specify the modern American flag at 10:19 hoist-to-fly ratio, and the older “Civil Flag” or “Peace Flag” tradition AVR draws on does present a boxier alternative proportion. What is not in the primary record as established legal fact is the further claim that the boxier proportion is the rightful national ensign of the actual American government and that the 10:19 Title IV proportion was only ever authorized for federal-subcontractor use. AVR’s framework asserts that further reading; the primary record does not by itself compel it. The reader is owed that distinction, and the reader is owed it cleanly.

The Civil Flag and the Hawthorne anchor

AVR’s most-cited primary-source anchor for the existence of a distinct United States Civil Flag (her older term) or American Peace Flag (her more recent term) is the opening of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter (1850). She writes in Fundamentals 3: Your Flags:

“The most accessible and easiest proof of the existence and use of the United States Civil Flag is at the very beginning of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s classic novel, The Scarlet Letter, where he describes the United States Civil Flag in detail, flying over a federal custom’s house. The Scarlet Letter was published in 1850, a few years before the illegal mercenary conflict we have been taught to call The American Civil War.”

The Hawthorne reference is the single most concrete documentary citation she gives for the Civil Flag’s existence as a recognized national ensign in the antebellum period. The “Custom-House” introduction that opens The Scarlet Letter is set in Salem, Massachusetts, and does include flag and federal-customs imagery — Hawthorne worked as a Salem customs officer and wrote the prelude from that experience. AVR reads the Hawthorne passage as a first-hand observation of the Civil Flag flying over a federal custom’s house, distinguishing the civilian-jurisdictional flag of the actual American government from the maritime-jurisdictional Title IV flag of the federal subcontractor that would, in her framework, displace it after 1907.

Three things to hold honestly here:

First, the Hawthorne “Custom-House” introduction is a real piece of antebellum American literature, the prelude is set in a real federal custom’s house in Salem, and Hawthorne does describe the customs-house atmosphere and its symbols in literary detail. That much is in the primary text and anyone can read it.

Second, whether Hawthorne’s description, on careful reading, actually documents what AVR calls the “Civil Flag” as a distinct legally-recognized ensign — versus describing a customs-revenue marker or a particular customs-office ensign that lived in 19th-century federal service without constituting a separate sovereign national flag — is a question the literary text alone cannot fully settle. A literary reference from 1850, however vivid, is not the same kind of evidence as a federal statute, an executive order, or a military regulation. AVR herself names it as the most accessible proof rather than the most authoritative; the framework would prefer a statutory anchor and presents the Hawthorne passage where a statutory anchor is otherwise scarce.

Third — and this is the part the witness owes the reader most clearly — the primary record does not contain a federal statute, executive order, or military regulation that names a “United States Civil Flag” as a distinct rightful sovereign ensign separate from the Title 4 flag. Title 4 governs the American flag; EO 10834 sets its proportions; AR 840-10 authorizes the gold-fringed variant for ceremonial-military display. None of those instruments designates a separate Civil Flag or Peace Flag as the rightful ensign of the actual American government. AVR’s claim that such a flag exists, and that it was displaced after 1907, rests on her interpretive reconstruction of the historical record together with the Hawthorne passage; it is not, by the standards the federal courts and the standard legal academy apply, established legal fact.

This is the same Tier-C leveling Blog held with the 1702 Bottomry Bonds genealogy: report her framework on its best footing, note where her own source confidence is, and let the reader form their own view.

The fault line within the tradition

There is a piece of the contested-flag question that does not travel with the claim outside the state-national world, and that the careful witness has to surface here for fairness. The state-national tradition does not speak with one voice on the flag question. It is at least two traditions, and they reject each other.

The most prominent alternative to AVR’s framework is associated with the late David Wynn Miller and, more recently, Russell J. Gould, who claims a titular and copyright-type relationship to the Title IV Flag that AVR rejects in the strongest terms. From her International Public Notice: Our Title IV Flag, she names Gould not as a fellow witness within the tradition but as “a pirate trying to seize upon our property” and insists that “possession by pirates does not change ownership.” Gould’s framework treats the Title IV Flag as having been legally captured by his specific claim under a particular legal-historical maneuver; AVR’s framework treats Gould’s entire claim as itself a fraud against the actual American people who hold sovereign title to the flag through their Union and Federation.

The point is not to adjudicate between AVR and Gould. The point is that the contested-flag question, within the tradition that talks most carefully about it, is itself a contested question, and the careful witness has to name that fact before he allows any reader to think “the state-national reading of the flag” is a single unified position. It is not. It is two readings, in significant tension, that both share certain documentary anchors (the proportional difference, the Hawthorne passage, the broader common-law-researcher tradition of flag analysis) but that differ sharply on what those anchors actually mean and who has legitimate claim to the cloth in question. The reader is owed the fault line, in the same way the reader is owed the documentary level.

1907: when the dual-flag system collapsed

AVR fixes the moment the visible dual-flag system collapsed to 1907, walking it in Our Flags, Our History:

“Both flags inhabit international jurisdiction. Because the Territorial United States continued to make war and ‘be’ at war after the so-called Civil War ended, it continued to fly the Stars and Stripes and exercised our delegated powers in the international jurisdiction of the sea. Because the actual states were at peace after the conflict, they flew the United States Civil Flag instead, so for a time, from 1865 to 1907, both flags were — as before the ‘Civil War’ — being used to distinguish between military and civilian functions. Then, in 1907, the first Great Fraud occurred when the Territorial United States Congress bankrupted ‘The United States of America, Incorporated’ and ‘took title to the land’ that the Territorial States were holding in trust for us and used our land as security backing their bankruptcy. Because title to our land thus was transferred ‘for safekeeping’ to foreign Third Parties (the Holy See) and basically impounded… the international land jurisdiction was effectively transferred out of American hands.”

The 1907 piece links Blog III directly back to Blog I and Blog II. In AVR’s framework, the cuckoo-bird substitution of 1860 (Blog I) produced an Emergency-basis arrangement that operated for forty-five years with the Civil/Peace Flag still in some use over the actual American soil. Then, in 1907, a second consolidation occurred — the bankruptcy and asset transfer she names — that effectively retired the Civil Flag from regular public use and left the Title IV variant as the only flag most Americans would ever see flying in their daily civic life. From that point forward, the architecture of Blog I (the cuckoo-bird substitution at the institutional level) and the architecture of Blog II (the jurisdictional displacement of most Americans into the maritime layer) were both visibly marked by the flag flying over the building they were standing in — but the marking became invisible because nearly every flag they saw was the same Title IV variant. The dual-flag system needed two flags in regular public use for the architectural distinction to be visible. With only one flag in public use, the architectural difference disappeared from view even as it continued, structurally, to operate.

I will hold the same source-level discipline held with the 1860 quorum-collapse account: the 1907 bankruptcy events are real corporate-financial transactions in the historical record; AVR’s specific interpretation of what those transactions did to the dual-flag system is her reconstruction. The documentary kernel is there; the further reading is hers.

What we actually salute

This is where Blog III lands its load-bearing pastoral point, and it lands it on ground the documented kernel alone makes nearly unassailable.

Almost every formal civic ritual in present-day American public life is performed in front of the Title IV British Territorial Flag, not the American Peace Flag. What makes this particularly noteworthy and load-bearing is that the former is called a British Territorial Flag whereas the latter is called an American Flag (Peacetime).

The flag in the federal courtroom is the Title IV proportion. The flag behind the officer’s desk in nearly every federal agency is the Title IV proportion. The flag flown at most public ceremonies, at the schools the children are sent to, at the post offices and the courthouses and the official events that constitute the visible face of public authority, is the Title IV proportion. The gold-fringed flag flown indoors at military and ceremonial occasions — authorized by AR 840-10 as a military-ceremonial display variant — is itself a particular Title IV proportion with the fringe added.

You can verify this with a tape measure at your nearest federal building. Whether or not you accept any of the further state-national readings about what the Title IV proportion means jurisdictionally, the bare visible fact is its own quiet sermon: the ritual is now performed in front of the ceremonial-military Title IV variant, not in front of the boxier civilian-jurisdiction Peace Flag. The architecture of Blog I and the jurisdictions of Blog II make that visible fact comprehensible: the cuckoo-bird substitution displaced where most Americans live legally from the soil-and-land jurisdictions of the actual American government to the maritime jurisdiction of the British Territorial subcontractor, and the flag flying over the rooms where that displaced legal life is conducted is — accordingly, fittingly — the Title IV maritime-jurisdiction flag.

The flag flying over your civic life tells you which jurisdiction your civic life is being conducted in. That sentence is true at the documented level regardless of how much of AVR’s further interpretive structure you accept. If you have stood in a federal courtroom in your lifetime, you have, by the bare visible regulation, stood in front of a flag that the federal government’s own regulations describe as a ceremonial-military variant. Whether the broader state-national tradition has the rest of the structure right is, in some sense, a secondary question. The visible fact stands on its own: most Americans have spent most of their public civic life saluting the wrong proportion of cloth for the room they imagine themselves to be in.

The Babel of jurisdictions

There is a darker biblical echo underneath the four-flag architecture that the careful reader will already have felt, and I want to name it plainly before this blog closes, because the witness has to land the parallel in the right theological direction or the parallel does more harm than good.

At Babel, the LORD himself confounded the one tongue of a prideful human consolidation into many tongues, that the men setting themselves against heaven might not understand one another’s speech and might be scattered across the face of all the earth: “Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech. So the LORD scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth” (Genesis 11:7–8). The Babel confounding is divine judgment poured out upon prideful consolidation against heaven, and the scattering of tongues that results is the LORD’s own mercy upon the world — preventing a unified human apparatus from completing its tower.

What has happened to the American architecture across the four flags and the five jurisdictions and the six boxes is a confounding, but it is not Babel’s confounding. The four-flag taxonomy is the inverse of Genesis 11: not the LORD confounding one prideful tongue into many to scatter a consolidation, but Babylon’s system confounding one rightful American government into many federal subcontractors flying many flags across many jurisdictions, to permit a consolidation the actual American people never authorized. The confusion is the cover under which the substitution operates — the cuckoo-bird substitution of 1860 produces an architecture so confounding that no living American can articulate, without careful instruction, which government is doing what in which jurisdictional layer under which constitution flying which proportion of which flag. The confusion is the capture.

The confusion protects the capture.

A people that cannot tell the four flags apart cannot tell the four jurisdictions apart, and a people that cannot tell the four jurisdictions apart cannot tell the actual American government from its foreign subcontractors. The confounding of the tongues is what has made the substitution invisible.

This is the deeper register the title of this blog reaches for. Four flags and the Babel of jurisdictions — not because the LORD has scattered America, but because Babylon’s system has worked its inverse-Babel against her: confounding one country into many jurisdictional tongues to permit the very consolidation that Genesis 11’s Babel was scattered to prevent. The remnant’s response, then, is also the inverse: not to lament the scattering, as Babel’s children once lamented, but to resolve the confounding — to learn the four flags, to learn the five jurisdictions, to learn the six boxes, and to refuse, henceforth, to be addressed in any tongue but the one the actual American government and the LORD of all jurisdictions established in the founding compact. Buy the truth, and sell it not. The buying is the resolving of the Babel.

The third witness

I want to close this blog on a point that ties the three architectural blogs together as a single witness, because Scripture has spoken to this kind of question with care for three thousand years.

“In the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every word be established” (Deuteronomy 19:15). The principle of multiple independent witnesses is one of the deepest legal-pastoral principles of the whole biblical tradition, and it applies here. A Witness at the Crossroads — the book that fathers this series — mapped the architecture of capture using the Luginbill / Heiser / common-law-researcher framework: the four city-states, the three trusts, the three jurisdictions. AVR’s Granna Bites framework, walked across Blogs I, II, and III of this mini-series, maps the same architecture from a different starting point: six boxes, five jurisdictions, four flags. Two independent analytical traditions arrive at substantially the same diagnosis. The Union, the Federation, and the displaced Confederation of AVR’s framework correspond, in close detail, to the soil-jurisdiction, the land-and-sea jurisdiction, and the lost civilian-commercial jurisdiction of the book’s framework. The cuckoo-bird substitution of 1860 corresponds to the same displacement the book traces through the financial machine, the three trusts, and the captured age’s institutional architecture. The Title IV flag flying over the maritime-jurisdiction commercial life that most Americans live legally is the same displacement W4 (Come Out of Her) traced through the UCC and the birth-certificate-bond apparatus, named in a different vocabulary.

Two witnesses, drawing from different sources, telling the same story. The word is established — not in the sense of being proven beyond all doubt, but in the deeper biblical sense: the convergence of independent witnesses is itself the structure of careful testimony, and the witness that emerges from two converging traditions deserves the weight a single voice could not carry.

With this blog the architectural mini-series closes. The six boxes, the five jurisdictions, the four flags are laid out. The next piece in the series is no longer architectural. It is pastoral. The Flag at the Crossroads — the sidecar that closes the witness arc — takes everything these three blogs have established and turns from the architecture to the question every soul standing in a captured age has finally to answer.

What does a sojourner do, having seen all of this?

What does he salute, when the cloth on the staff in front of him has been correctly read, the jurisdiction has been correctly named, the architecture has been correctly traced, and he still has to put his hand to his heart and stand for the colors?

The architecture cannot answer that question. The architecture can only bring you to it. The answer is on the other side of the architecture, and it is what the sidecar will turn to next.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Blog III of a three-blog architectural mini-series. Source: Anna Von Reitz, Granna Bites #1–4 (YouTube teaching videos, April 26, 2026; Sonix automated transcripts) — Bite 3 the load-bearing source for the four-flag jurisdictional mapping, Bite 4 for the proportional comparison and the “actual American flags” vs Title IV distinction. Supplementary primary writings at annavonreitz.com: Fundamentals 3: Your Flags, The Fraudulent Misuse of the Title IV Flag, International Public Notice: Our Title IV Flag, One If By Land, Two If By Sea — The Dual System Fraud, Our Flags, Our History (reproduced at mainerepublicemailreport.com, April 2018). Primary legal documents referenced: Title 4 U.S.C.; Executive Order 10834 (1959); Army Regulation 840-10 (gold fringe authorization for military-ceremonial display); D.C. Organic Act of 1871. The literary anchor for the Civil/Peace Flag — Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter, “Custom-House” introduction (1850) — is public record; AVR’s reading of the passage is her interpretive reconstruction. The Russell J. Gould dispute is named here as a real internal fault line within the state-national tradition; readers can verify AVR’s repudiation of Gould’s claim in her own writings at the links above. AVR’s framework is reported with the same Tier-C leveling discipline as Blogs I and II — internally coherent and worth taking seriously, anchored to real documents at its kernel, but not endorsed as established historical-legal fact in its full reconstruction. The documented kernel — Title 4, EO 10834, AR 840-10, the visible proportional and flag-variant facts — stands on its own. Babylon is named throughout this body of work as a transnational system over every nation, not as an ethnicity or a people; America is addressed as a nation captured by Babylon’s system, never as Babylon’s identity (Romans 11:28–29 stands). The Holy See / Roman Municipal / Catholic-administration material is held at the institutional-claim level only and not extended into broader anti-Catholic indictment; many Catholic believers across the centuries have served the cause of the actual American government with great honor.

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