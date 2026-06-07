Six Boxes on a Table

“Buy the truth, and sell it not; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding.” — Proverbs 23:23 (KJV) They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

There are some pictures a people forgets at its peril, and the picture in this blog is one of them.

I am going to ask you, in the next several minutes, to look at a small wooden table with six boxes laid out on it in two rows of three — and to understand that those six boxes are the entire architecture of the American government and the United States government, two related but distinct things that almost no one in your school taught you to tell apart. Once you can see the six boxes, almost every confusion in modern American public life resolves into clarity, and a great many things you have always vaguely felt to be off about the country you love begin to take their proper names.

This is the first of three blogs in a small architectural mini-series, following the publication of A Witness at the Crossroads and a forthcoming blog The Flag at the Crossroads. The series draws on the careful teaching work of Anna Von Reitz, whose Youtube Granna Bites video lessons lay this picture out with a clarity I have not seen from any other voice working in this material with such depth and breadth. I want to present her framework here on its own best footing, fairly, in her own architectural terms, while holding the same disciplines this body of work has held throughout: report what the tradition argues, name where the documents carry it and where they admit of interpretation, and refuse to pronounce a verdict the record does not authorize. Buy the truth, and sell it not (Proverbs 23:23). Buying the truth begins with seeing the picture, and seeing the picture begins with the six boxes.

What was in Boston in 1702

Before there was the United States of America as a nation or an American government, there was a name — and the name has a genealogy that almost no one knows.

AVR opens her teaching, in Granna Bites #1, with the part of the story that traces farthest back, and I include it here at her own level of source confidence so the reader can weigh it: the name United States did not begin as a national identity at all. It began as a corporate identity. In 1702, the Dutch East India Company became entangled in what came to be called the Bottomry Bonds scandal — a sweeping insurance fraud in which the company’s principals invented fictitious ships carrying fictitious cargoes, insured them, then claimed total loss at sea and collected on the policies. The scandal was severe enough that the involved parties beat feet out of town; they relocated to Boston and re-incorporated under a new name. The new name was this:

United States Trading Company .

The company that emerged was American and continental-European in its investor base — Dutch, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, Danish, and a great many American Tories of the era — and the European side of the ledger was largely Catholic, with substantial affiliation to the Holy Roman Empire and the Holy See. So the name United States, before it ever named a country, named a transatlantic commercial company whose heritage was mixed in exactly the way that would matter most for what happened seventy-four years later.

I want to flag the source level honestly. AVR presents this genealogy without primary citation in the bite itself; the 1702 Bottomry Bonds scandal is a real episode in the maritime-fraud history of the Dutch East India Company and is documented in admiralty-and-insurance scholarship, but the specific claim that its principals re-incorporated as the United States Trading Company in Boston, and that this entity is the lineal source of the name later borrowed by the American Union, is her reconstruction. I do not put it forward as established historical fact. I put it forward as the origin story her framework rests on, because the rest of the framework is unintelligible without it — and because, even held at her own source level, it does something the standard textbook account of “the United States” never does:

It tells you the name was born in commerce and in fraud before it was ever a country, and it carries that genetic memory into everything that followed.

Whatever your final view of the 1702 piece, hold this much from it as you read the rest: by 1776, when the war began, the name United States already had a corporate history, a transatlantic investor base, and an unfinished argument about loyalty inside its own membership.

The Great Split of 1776

What AVR calls the Great Split happened when the War of Independence forced the company’s investors to choose sides. The American faction within the United States Trading Company committed to the cause of independence; the Tory faction, including the largely Catholic continental-European wing tied to the Holy Roman Empire and the Holy See, sided with the British. The company did not dissolve. It split. And — this is the part you will not have heard before — both halves continued to use the name United States.

For seventy-five years after 1776, in English usage, the only way to know which United States a document was talking about was the context. They styled themselves identically: the United States, lowercase t-h-e, as an indefinite construction. The American faction’s United States and the Holy-Roman-Empire faction’s United States lived side by side in the same documents, the same correspondence, the same ledgers, and you had to read carefully to know which one was being named. AVR fixes the resolution of this confusion to 1851, when the American Union formally took the proper-noun form of its name in English: The United States, capital-T, “the” included in the name itself as part of its designation, to mark it as the unique entity. The other united states — the Holy-Roman-Empire-descended one — kept the lowercase form. Reading documents from before 1851, AVR notes, you have to do the work of context. After 1851, the capital T tells you who is speaking.

That distinction will matter at every step that follows, because the entire architecture of the six boxes is built on the difference between The United States (the American Union, capital T, unique) and the United States (the federal corporate entities that have borrowed the name without the article).

The back row — the American Government

Set six small wooden boxes on a table in two rows of three. Step back. The back row is the American Government, formed during the Revolution itself, three nested entities, all unincorporated.

The first box, sitting at the center back, is the largest: The United States, capital T, the unincorporated Union of the sovereign nation-states. It was created by the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Its members are the actual states — Ohio, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, the lot of them — each one a nation-state in the proper sense of that word: a definite land, a definite people, a definite physical framework of rivers and ridges and soil and subsoil and the men and women who live on it. The Union is the source. Everything else on the table comes from the Union; the Union is the only fully sovereign entity in the entire diagram. Its members govern through their state assemblies — the lawful gathering of the actual people of each state. That is the American Republic at its deepest level: not a federal capital, not a congress, but the union of sovereign nation-states gathered in their own assemblies.

The second box, in front of and slightly smaller than the first, is The United States of America, capital T, the unincorporated Federation. It was created in September of 1776, just months after the Declaration, and it operates in the international land-and-sea jurisdiction. Where the Union holds the soil — the top six inches of every state where living men and women stand — the Federation holds the subsoil, the deep land, the layer of international standing and dealings between states. The Federation was created because the Union, having declared itself sovereign, chose to insulate and protect its core domestic jurisdiction by delegating its international and intra-state business to a separate body. The states gave to the Federation only those powers they wished to act in concert through.

The third box, smaller still, sits in front of the Federation: the States of America, lowercase t-h-e, the unincorporated Confederation, formed in 1781 under the Articles of Confederation. The Confederation is not a body of states — it is a body of state-of-state organizations, which is to say, the business operating arms of the states. The State of Ohio (capital T-H-E, in the original American form) is the Confederation’s business representative for the Union state of Ohio; the same logic runs across all the Confederate members. The Confederation handles the commercial, maritime, and routine business of government that requires continuous operation, while the actual states and the Federation can remain not-always-in-session.

Three nested boxes, all unincorporated, all sovereign in their respective scopes, all American. That is the American government. If you have never been shown this picture, you are in good company; most Americans were not taught it, and the cost of not seeing it is most of the confusion of modern public life.

The front row — the United States Government

Now set the front row, three smaller boxes directly in front of the corresponding back-row boxes. These are the United States Government — three federal subcontractors, each operating under a separate constitution, each receiving delegated authority from one of the three American entities behind it.

The first front-row box, in front of the Confederation, is the Federal Republic — the American federal subcontractor, operating under the Constitution for the United States of America (1787). Notice the preposition: for. This is the first federal constitution, a contract between the Confederation and the Federal Republic that came into effect in 1787 as the implementation of the peace treaties ending the War of Independence. It is the constitution most Americans think of as “the Constitution,” and it is the American federal layer — the genuine American Republic in its federal-subcontractor form. And it has been missing in action since 1860.

The second front-row box, in front of the Federation, is the British Territorial United States Government, operating under the Constitution of the United States of America (1789). Notice the preposition shift: of. This is a second, separate constitution, two years later, contracting between the Federation and a British-Commonwealth-affiliated federal subcontractor whose authority is the maritime and commercial international jurisdiction. The same physical document is not the 1787 instrument; the prepositions are different, the contracting parties are different, and the delegated powers are different. Most Americans live their entire lives under this second constitution and have never heard of the first.

The third front-row box, in front of the Union, is the Municipal Government — the District of Columbia as an international city-state — operating under the Constitution of the United States (1790). Notice the second preposition shift: of, without “America” in the name at all. This is the third, separate constitution, a year after the second, governing the ten square miles of the District itself, which under Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 (the enclave clause) functions as a separate country within the country. Its members of Congress hold plenary oligarchy within the District — the power to legislate as if it were a foreign state — and the Municipal Government’s affiliation, AVR notes, was originally the Holy Roman Empire and has been, since the early nineteenth century, handled through Catholic administrative apparatus by various iterations. Note the discipline: that is a claim about the institutional, treaty-level character of the District as a corporate entity; it is not — and the witness must never allow it to become — a slur against Catholic believers, of whom many across the centuries have served the cause of the actual American government with great honor.

Three federal subcontractors. Three separate constitutions. The for/of/of preposition tell. Each one a mirror of the American entity behind it, receiving delegated authority through the implementation of peace treaties at the end of the war. That is the United States Government. Almost the entire public conversation in this country is conducted as if those three federal entities were the same thing as the three American entities behind them, and they are not. They are subcontractors. They were always subcontractors. They were only ever subcontractors.

What happened in 1860

Now look at the table one more time, because here is where the picture changes — and here is where the present condition of the country comes into view.

The Civil War, in AVR’s reconstruction, was not a constitutional war between the American states. It was a mercenary commercial conflict between the business entities of the country — the state-of-state organizations of the Confederation, North and South. The Union states and the Federation states did not want it. They had watched England end slavery without a war, by public purchase of the plantation slaves’ freedom, and they wanted to do the same here. They were willing to bear the expense. They wanted no bloodshed. AVR’s word for what they did, in the bite, is plain: “the American government, two-thirds of it anyway, said, ‘hell no, we won’t go.’” The Union and the Federation insulated themselves and stayed out of the war.

But the Confederation was the business layer, and the southern Confederate state-of-state organizations walked out — which broke the quorum, which made the Confederation inoperable, which made the Federal Republic inoperable because the Confederation was the entity that operated the Federal Republic. A third of the American government disappeared. It broke from quorum collapse and has never been formally reconstructed. Never would the three meet again. The Confederation and the Federal Republic have been in abeyance since 1860, the language AVR uses repeatedly. The Union and the Federation remain, but the third pillar of the American government — its business-operating layer and its American federal subcontractor — went silent.

What happened next is the part you most need to hold. With the third American box gone dark and the war over, the federal subcontractors that remained — the British Territorial and the Municipal — moved in to fill the space the missing American entities had left. They did it under a doctrine AVR names plainly, in her own words: they came in on Emergency basis. They sponsored their own substitute state-of-state organizations — the State of Georgia (lowercase the) in place of The State of Georgia (capital The) — and pulled what AVR calls a cuckoo-bird maneuver: the foreign subcontractor’s offspring pushed the American original out of the nest and took the seat. The substitution happened state by state. It was never authorized by the actual states. The Emergency footing was never formally lifted. And the country has functioned under that arrangement ever since.

This is the line worth letting sit before you move past it:

The American Republic, in its full architectural form, has not been operative since 1860.

What we have lived under for the last hundred and sixty-five years is the two remaining federal subcontractors — the British Territorial and the Municipal — operating, on Emergency basis, in the seats their American counterparts vacated, exercising authorities that were never delegated to them by the actual American government but that they have presumed and held by length of possession alone.

That is what AVR’s framework, on its own best terms, claims about the present condition of the country. And it is why the question of which government is doing what matters more than almost any other question an American citizen can ask.

Captured by a system

I want to say plainly what this picture, in this witness’s reading of it, finally amounts to. America has not become Babylon — that flattening would dishonor the remnant, the call to repentance, and the genuine work of God still happening in this land. But:

America has been captured by Babylon’s system.

And the architecture of the capture is exactly what the six boxes on the above table shows. The actual American government — the Union, the Federation, and the lost Confederation — is the layer Babylon’s system has always needed to displace, because that layer is where the founders’ covenant with the Creator was institutionally lodged, where the soil-jurisdiction of living men and women under God was set above the corporate-jurisdiction of admiralty, where the for-the-people Constitution was meant to govern through the for-the-people Federal Republic. The capture happened, in this telling, not by invasion but by substitution: foreign subcontractors taking the seats of the displaced American entities under Emergency-basis claim, century after century, until the American original is barely remembered and the substitute is taken for the original itself.

The forthcoming sidecar in this series, The Flag at the Crossroads, will name the symbol-substance gap in general terms. The six boxes name where the substance went. It did not evaporate. It was moved — by quorum collapse in 1860, by cuckoo-bird substitution in the years that followed, by the slow accretion of corporate authority over a hundred and sixty-five years of Emergency footing that was never lifted. The flag still flies. The substance has been in another room since the war.

I owe you one final piece before this blog closes, in fairness: AVR and the broader state-national tradition argue that the actual American government has come back into session — that the State Assemblies were lawfully reactivated beginning around 2019, and that, in her telling, the unresolved Civil War was formally settled by a peace treaty among the fifty states in August 2021. I report those claims here because they are part of her framework and you should know they exist. They are also, in fairness, the part of her framework that the federal courts and the standard legal academy do not recognize. No federal ruling has endorsed the State Assemblies as the lawful successor sovereign body, and no court has acknowledged the 2021 peace treaty as legally operative. Report them as her tradition’s claimed remedy. Weigh them. Form your own view. I will not adjudicate a question the documents do not authorize me to adjudicate.

What does the witness do with the six boxes?

It looks at the picture honestly, and refuses ever again to confuse the front row with the back row. It learns, in private conversation and in public speech, to ask which government a question is about — The United States or the United States, the American original or the federal subcontractor, the soil or the maritime, the Union or the Municipal. It teaches its children that the country they live in has two governments and that almost everything in public life happens in the front row, not the back. And it holds, beneath all of it, the deepest claim — that no government, American or federal, holds final allegiance over a soul whose name is in the Lamb’s Book of Life.

Buy the truth. Sell it not. The architecture matters because the truth lives in the architecture, and the captured age has spent a hundred and sixty-five years training us to see only the front row and to forget the back row was ever there. The next blog in this series will walk the five jurisdictions that govern every inch of soil, land, sea, and sky over and under this country — and after that, the four flags that fly across those jurisdictions, and the question of allegiance the witness has been climbing toward all along.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Blog I of a three-blog architectural mini-series. Source: Anna Von Reitz, Granna Bites #1–4 (YouTube teaching videos, April 26, 2026; Sonix automated transcripts), supplemented by her writings at annavonreitz.com, Decree Over Mandate (October 18, 2019), Regarding the Discovery, Part 2 (October 29, 2020), Fundamentals 3: Your Flags, and Summarized (June 29, 2020). The 1702 Bottomry Bonds → United States Trading Company → Great Split of 1776 genealogy is presented as AVR’s reconstruction of the origin of the name; the post-1776 architecture (three American entities, three federal subcontractors, three constitutions, the for/of/of preposition tell, the 1860 quorum collapse, the Emergency-basis substitution) rests on documents readers can pull and verify. The 2019 State Assemblies reactivation and August 2021 peace treaty are reported as her tradition’s claimed remedy, not endorsed by any federal court. Babylon is named throughout as a transnational system over every nation, not as an ethnicity or a people; America is addressed as a nation captured by Babylon’s system, never as Babylon’s identity (Romans 11:28–29 stands). The Vatican / Holy Roman Empire / Holy See material is handled at the institutional-claim level, not as an indictment of Catholic believers.

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