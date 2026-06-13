A solitary silhouetted human figure standing at the base of a vast indigo cliff at dawn, viewed from his left-rear quarter; the cliff face rises sheer and impossibly tall in front of him, its summit lost in light; in the middle distance behind him, the suggestion of a stately columned structure half-receding into deeper indigo (the founders’ polity, honored but bounded by the ceiling that exceeds it); a faint amber light spills from the cliff’s summit, intimating without revealing what stands above; the figure stands upright, facing the cliff, hands at his sides, neither hurried nor hesitant. Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

The Architectural Ceiling: Why No Human Polity Can Form the More Perfect Union

From the Founders’ Federation to the Architectural Ceiling Above Every Recovery in the Captured Age

First half of the two-part capstone conclusion of America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series. Part 1 walks the architectural-historical ground: what the founders actually built in 1787, what the Preamble’s “more perfect Union” language was reaching toward, AVR’s primary-record diagnostic on the Federation that never dissolved, and the architectural ceiling no human recovery — however excellent — can break through in the captured age. The Pilgrim-founder voice captured in Plymouth granite points upward through that very ceiling toward what only the King can deliver. Part 2 walks the Christocracy as the polity that delivers it.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” — Preamble to the Constitution, 1787 “Thus out of small beginnings greater things have been produced by His hand that made all things of nothing and gives being to all things that are, and as one small candle may light a thousand, so the light here kindled hath shone unto many, yea in some sort to our whole nation, let the glorious name of Jehovah have all praise.” — William Bradford, Of Plymouth Plantation, inscribed on the National Monument to the Forefathers in Plymouth They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

§1 — Opening: What the Preamble Was Reaching Toward

Five posts have walked the architectural ground of America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series to this point. The flag arc closed (Part I). The architectural floor walked (Part II). The captured two-party theater diagnosed and the cliff named (Part III-A). The three-nested-level Sovereignty Offramp walked and the witness brought to the King at its end (Part III-B). The witness’s personal arc has reached its pastoral terminus.

But the architectural-eschatological arc has one more movement. The witness has been brought to the King — but the King is not only the End of the offramp. The King is the One who is coming. He returns. He establishes a Kingdom. That Kingdom is the actual more perfect Union the Preamble of the United States Constitution aspired to in 1787 without the founders themselves fully knowing what they were reaching toward. This capstone conclusion walks what only the King’s coming Kingdom can deliver — and the architectural reason no human polity, however nobly conceived, however ancient, however restored, can deliver it in the captured age.

The capstone conclusion deploys in two parts. Part 1 (this post) carries the architectural-historical and diagnostic-ceiling work: what the founders actually built in 1787, AVR’s primary-record diagnostic on the Federation that never dissolved, the architectural ceiling on any human recovery in the captured age, and the founders’ own monument at Plymouth pointing upward through their ceiling. Part 2 carries the Christocracy as the polity that delivers what the ceiling withholds — the architectural fulfillment of the Preamble’s deepest aspiration, the Preamble itself read as prophetic type, and the pastoral close on the witness living between two polities.

This is the capstone conclusion, Part 1 of 2. The Series closes here in two movements, at the door the Lord Himself opens when He returns.

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will perform this.” — Isaiah 9:6–7 (KJV)

The zeal of the LORD of hosts will perform this. Not the zeal of the founders, however genuine. Not the zeal of the State Assembly movement, however accurate at the architectural-historical level. Not the zeal of any earthly polity, however restored. The zeal of the LORD of hosts. That is the architecture. That is the destination. The Series closes there — but Part 1 must first walk the ceiling above which the destination lies.

§2 — The Founders’ Federation: What “More Perfect Union” Meant in 1787

The Preamble’s more perfect Union language was not, in 1787, what the average American today assumes it was. AVR’s primary-record piece Confusion About “In Order to Form a More Perfect Union” lays out what the founders were actually doing, and what the Preamble’s Union word actually referenced. The architectural-historical detail is load-bearing for everything that follows in this post. Walk it carefully.

The founders did not create one Union in the founding period. They created three, each at a different moment, each operating in a different jurisdictional layer, each named with deliberate grammatical precision the average American history class has never been taught to see. AVR walks them in her piece, and I will name them here so the witness can recognize them when he reads her primary record directly.

The first Union: The United States, formed July 1, 1776, declared July 4, 1776. This is the Union of the soil jurisdiction (e)states of the original colonies — the foundational Union, the one beneath all the others. AVR uses the grammatical convention “(e)states” with a small “s” deliberately, to mark that this Union operates at the soil jurisdiction level — the deepest layer beneath the land, beneath the sea, beneath the air — and not at the corporate-commercial level that the later Unions would operate at.

The second Union: The United States of America, formed September 9, 1776. This is the Federation of States, the unincorporated Holding Company of land jurisdiction States (capital S, distinct from the soil “(e)states” of the first Union). The Federation is the operational layer at which the Series has been walking since Part I — the unincorporated American Government that has remained operable, in AVR’s reading, throughout the captured-corporation period, awaiting only the Sessions that would bring it back to active operation.

The third Union: The States of America, formed March 1, 1781 under The Articles of Confederation. This is the Confederation of States of States — the incorporated business structure operating in the global jurisdiction of the air on behalf of the Several States. This is the Union that is being referenced in the Preamble of 1787 as the one being made more perfect — that is, the structure of incorporated States of States that the Articles of Confederation had created, which the Constitution of 1787 was reorganizing into a tighter federal-territorial-municipal arrangement.

In AVR’s reading: “The ‘Union’ being ‘Perfected’ and referenced in the Preamble is obviously the ‘Union’ of the original Confederacy of ‘States of States’ known as the ‘States of America’ formed under The Articles of Confederation in 1781.” The Constitution(s) of 1787-1790 did not replace the Articles of Confederation, in her reading, despite what American grade-school education teaches. The Constitutions reorganized the commercial functions of the States of America into a tighter three-pronged structure — Federal (State-controlled), Territorial (British-controlled), and Municipal (Holy See-controlled, per Part II of this Series’ architectural-historical walk) — while the underlying Federation of States from September 9, 1776 continued operating unincorporated and undelegated at the level beneath all of it.

The founders, then, were doing something genuinely significant in 1787 — they were tightening a Confederation that had proven too loose, providing for commerce-related federal services through a constitutional framework, and reaching toward a more perfect Union in the sense of a more effective coordination among the States of States in their commercial operations. The aspiration was real. The political theology behind it was earnest. The architectural-historical work was substantial.

But there is a layer of the founders’ aspiration that operates at a different register than the constitutional-commercial level the Preamble explicitly addressed. The founders were also reaching, implicitly and in their best language, toward something that the constitutional-commercial framework alone could never deliver — a Union of the People themselves under Justice, under Tranquility, under the Blessings of Liberty, secured to ourselves and our Posterity. This implicit aspiration ran beyond what 1787’s constitutional framework could carry, even on its best day.

George Washington, the only President elected unanimously by the Electoral College in the country’s history, saw the ceiling clearly. In his Farewell Address of September 1796, Washington warned his fellow countrymen against the very mechanism that would prove the constitutional framework’s downfall within the first century of its operation. The mechanism was the political party.

Washington named the spirit of party as the worst enemy of every government. He warned that political parties would eventually be used to subvert the power of the people, placing the government in the hands of such unprincipled men as would corrupt the constitutional order from within. Parties, in his reading, would become engines by which ambitious and unprincipled men would usurp the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines that had lifted them to unjust dominion.

Washington’s warning was prophetic at the political-architectural level. The First Party System (Federalists vs. Democratic-Republicans) developed in defiance of his warning during the 1790s. The Era of Good Feelings (~1817-1825) under Monroe was the only American period in which a single party effectively ran the country alone — and that was through the temporary collapse of the Federalists after the War of 1812, not through any deliberate return to the founders’ non-partisan vision. The Second Party System (Democrats vs. Whigs) emerged by 1828. The Republican Party was founded in 1854. Lincoln, a Bar Member (and therefore, per the Titles of Nobility framework Part II walked, ineligible to hold lawful public office under the original Constitution), was elected President in 1860 on the Republican ticket. The Civil War began in 1861.

What the founders built in 1787 could not, by its own constitutional logic, withstand the party system that emerged within a generation of its ratification. The architectural floor was honest. The architectural ceiling was hit fast. Washington saw it coming. The country built it anyway.

That is what the Preamble was reaching toward in 1787 — and what 1861 revealed could not be sustained on constitutional ground alone.

§3 — AVR’s Diagnostic: The Federation That Never Dissolved

The 1861 rupture point Part III-A named in detail did not, in AVR’s primary-record reading, dissolve the founders’ deepest architectural work. The captured-corporation framework that took over the operations of the Federal Republic in 1861-1868 did not touch the Federation of States formed September 9, 1776. The Federation, in her framework, has remained operable throughout the entire captured-corporation period — held in abeyance for lack of Session, but never dissolved, never legally extinguished, never replaced.

AVR’s Public and International Notice to the High Courts and World Governments of April 2022 walks the architectural-historical precision. The Federal Republic, also known as the United States from 1787 to 1861, was formed by the Confederation of States in 1787, approved by the Constitutional Convention of that same year, and was rendered inoperable by the dissolution of quorum required to operate the Confederation formed under The Articles of Confederation in 1781. The Federal Republic — the constitutional-commercial Subcontractor that operated on top of the deeper Federation — went dormant in 1861. The Federation itself did not.

Her The Last Men Standing piece names the continuity with architectural clarity: “Only one organization has retained an unbroken access to and ability to operate The United States of America (Unincorporated) — the Federation of States formed September 9, 1776.” The Federation has remained in continuous legal-architectural existence since 1776, through the captured-corporation period, through the two World Wars, through the bankruptcies of the corporate Federal entities in 1868 and 1933, through every reorganization the captured framework has attempted. In her reading, the Federation has been awaiting only the Sessions — the active assemblies of declared American State Nationals and American State Citizens at the State Assembly level — that would bring its dormant operability back into active operation.

The State Assembly movement, in this framework, is the Federation coming back into Session. The procedural elements Part III-B’s Level 3 named — political-status correction, Acts of Expatriation, Recorded Acknowledgement of Trade Name, the Form 56 notice, the Birth Certificate authentication — these are the operational mechanisms by which a witness who has discerned the architectural diagnosis, who has counted the cost per Luke 14:28, and who has the leading of the Spirit and the qualified counsel Matthew 10:16 requires, declares his standing within the Federation that never dissolved. The Federation is the recovery vehicle available now, under human agency, in the captured age.

Crucially: AVR’s framework is not about returning to a single political party that ran the country before the Civil War. It is about returning to the non-partisan structure that pre-dated the formal party system entirely. Her Politics Can’t Be As Usual; NESARA? piece of 2020 names the corrective directly: “We wish for everyone to be told the facts about the ‘political parties’ and the private corporation elections that have been foisted off on us as substitutes for the actual Public Offices and Public Elections we are owed... They also need to be told to declare their proper political status, and if they are birthright Americans or properly Naturalized and intending to be Americans, to join their State Assemblies and take part in reconstructing the States of States and Federal States of States we are owed.”

The State Assembly structure is non-partisan by design. It operates through declared political status rather than through party membership. It re-establishes the original Federation’s mode of operation rather than through any reconstruction of a former party configuration. In AVR’s architectural reading, this is the recovery available now, under human agency, before the King returns. It is the partial recovery — the closest the captured age can get to the founders’ aspiration through human-architectural mechanisms.

I want to honor what AVR walks at the level she walks it. The architectural-historical work in her More Perfect Union piece and across her primary record is substantial, documented, and intellectually serious. The State Assembly movement carries real architectural-historical recovery work for those whose discernment leads them to participate in it. The Federation of September 9, 1776 is, in her reading, the legal-architectural vehicle of that recovery, and the witness who reads her primary record directly at annavonreitz.com sees the framework laid out in her own words across hundreds of International Public Notices.

But the recovery AVR walks, however substantial, operates at the architectural ceiling that the next section names. The Federation, even fully reconvened in active Session, still operates in the captured age. Still operates with sin in the population. Still operates in a world where Babylon’s system has woven its threads into every nation. Still operates under the curse from Genesis 3 that the cross addressed in principle but has not yet lifted in operational fact. The Federation cannot, by its own architectural logic, deliver what the Preamble’s more perfect Union language was reaching toward at its deepest aspiration.

That architectural ceiling is what the next section walks.

§4 — The Architectural Ceiling: Why No Human Recovery Can Deliver the “More Perfect Union”

Here is the architectural piece the captured age trains the witness not to see. The captured-corporation framework’s deepest deception is not the framework itself — the framework is identifiable, documented, and walkable, as the prior parts of this Series have walked it. The captured framework’s deepest deception is the substitute hope it offers when the framework is exposed: the hope that if only the original framework were restored, if only the founders’ Federation were brought back into Session, if only the captured corporation were unwound and the lawful government re-established, the deeper aspiration the Preamble was reaching toward could finally be delivered. This substitute hope is the captured age’s last move against the witness, and the witness who has walked the Sovereignty Offramp must see it clearly to refuse it at the architectural level.

The deeper aspiration is real. The Preamble’s more perfect Union language reaches toward something genuine — a Union of the People under Justice, under Tranquility, under the Blessings of Liberty, secured to ourselves and our Posterity across generations. This aspiration is not abolished by the captured framework’s overlay. It is not extinguished by the 1861 rupture or the 1933 substitution. It is not delivered by the constitutional structure itself, and it is not delivered by any restoration of the constitutional structure, however accurate at the architectural-historical level.

Why not? Because the aspiration reaches above the architectural register where any human polity operates — and no human polity, however excellent in its founding documents, however accurate in its constitutional architecture, however restored from captured perversions, can deliver what reaches above its architectural register. The aspiration is theologically saturated. Its delivery requires theological agency. The Federation cannot deliver theological agency. Only Christ can.

Walk the architectural reasons specifically, so the witness can see the ceiling clearly.

First, no human polity operates with a sinless population. Every American State Assembly that comes back into Session in AVR’s framework is composed of declared American State Nationals and American State Citizens who are, every one of them, fallen sons and daughters of Adam, in need of the cross’s deliverance for their souls before any constitutional standing can secure their persons. The most architecturally accurate State Assembly, fully operating under the original Federation’s lawful jurisdiction, is still composed of sinners. The Preamble’s Justice language presupposes a population in which justice can be delivered without the perverting weight of sin in the deliverers themselves. The Federation cannot provide that population. Christ alone can — and only after the Second Advent, when the saints reign with Him.

Second, no human polity operates in a world unwoven from Babylon’s reach. Even a fully restored American Federation would operate inside a world in which every other nation has been incorporated into the captured-corporation framework at the same architectural-historical depth Part II walked for America. The Vatican-canonical modality from Innocent IV’s persona ficta doctrine c. 1250 reaches every Western polity. The Cestui Que Vie mechanism from 1666 reaches every commercial-paper apparatus in the captured age. The 14th-Amendment-style corporate-person framework operates in every captured polity that has trafficked with the Federal Reserve or the IMF. The Preamble’s common defence language presupposes a nation that can secure its borders against external threat. No American Federation, however restored, can secure its borders against a transnational Babylon system that has captured the polities surrounding it. Only Christ’s return — when He addresses Babylon at the architectural-eschatological level Revelation 17–18 walks — delivers the common defence the Preamble’s language reaches toward.

Third, no human polity operates under a lifted curse. The Genesis 3 curse is the deepest architectural reality the captured age operates under. Thorns and thistles in the ground; sweat on the brow for bread; sorrow in childbearing; death as the wages of sin. The captured-corporation framework operates on top of the curse, monetizing the curse, commodifying the imago Dei under the curse, but the curse runs deeper than the framework. The Preamble’s Blessings of Liberty language presupposes a Liberty that is not perpetually constrained by the curse’s load — but no human polity can lift the curse from the ground beneath its feet. Only Christ — who became a curse for us, Galatians 3:13 — can lift the curse, and only at the appointed time of the New Heaven and the New Earth (Revelation 21–22) when the former things are passed away.

Fourth, no human polity operates with the King in residence. The Preamble’s Posterity language reaches toward generational continuity, the securing of the Union’s blessings across time. But every human polity in the captured age is a contingent thing, subject to the cycles of rise and fall, capture and restoration, that have run their course over and over across the polities of human history. Only the polity Christ Himself rules from in person, from the throne of David in Jerusalem (Isaiah 9:6-7; Luke 1:31-33; Acts 2:30), has the architectural continuity the Preamble’s Posterity language reaches toward. The Federation in Session, however accurate, is still a polity in the captured age. The Christocracy is the polity with the King in residence.

This is the architectural ceiling. The Preamble’s more perfect Union aspiration runs through the constitutional-commercial layer the founders explicitly addressed, and reaches above it — toward a polity that no human constitution, however accurate, can deliver. The witness who has seen the architecture clearly sees both: the genuine recovery work AVR walks at the human-architectural level, and the architectural ceiling above which no human work can climb. Both are true. The recovery is real and worth participating in for those whom the Spirit leads to participate. The ceiling is real and no recovery work can break through it. Only the King’s return breaks through the ceiling.

But the founders’ own deepest witness — read at the depth their own words actually carry, and read at the depth their own monuments render in stone — pointed toward the ceiling, not at it. Listen to Governor William Bradford of Plymouth Colony, writing in Of Plymouth Plantation from the founding-Pilgrim moment of the American polity 167 years before the 1787 Constitution: “Thus out of small beginnings greater things have been produced by His hand that made all things of nothing and gives being to all things that are, and as one small candle may light a thousand, so the light here kindled hath shone unto many, yea in some sort to our whole nation, let the glorious name of Jehovah have all praise.” These words are inscribed on the rear panel of the National Monument to the Forefathers in Plymouth, Massachusetts — the eighty-one-foot granite memorial commissioned by the Pilgrim Society, completed in 1888, that bears on its side panels the engraved names of every Mayflower passenger (including the present author's direct ancestor James Chilton — signer of the Mayflower Compact, who died aboard ship at Provincetown Harbor on December 8, 1620 — and his daughter Mary Chilton, Mayflower passenger and direct ancestor through her marriage to John Winslow in Plymouth Colony c. 1624, the 3 October 1649 marriage of their daughter Susanna Winslow to Robert Latham anchored at primary-record strength in John Winslow's 1674 probated will naming "granddaughter Susanna Latham") and on its main pedestal the figure of Faith with one hand pointing to heaven and one holding the Bible.

William Latham, the eleven-year-old indentured servant in the household of John Carver whose presence aboard the 1620 voyage put him in the same small Pilgrim child-cohort as Mary Chilton, age thirteen at the same crossing, the two of them almost certainly knowing one another through the brutal first winter and the early years of the Plymouth Colony covenant community — the human bond that may itself have been the connective tissue across what became the Latham-Chilton-Winslow line in the generations that followed. The primary record does not show Mary and William marrying one another — Mary married John Winslow c. 1624, the marriage anchored in the 1627 Plymouth Division of Cattle and ratified through their ten children and his 1674 will — but the child-cohort friendship of the 1620 crossing and the early Plymouth Colony years stands as the architectural ground in which the Latham-Chilton-Winslow line would be planted a generation later, when Robert Latham (b. 1623 in the same Plymouth Colony community) married Susanna Winslow (Mary's daughter, b. 1629/30) on 3 October 1649.

The Monument’s iconographic program is itself an architectural witness — and the architecture it renders in granite is the same architecture the body of work this Series concludes traces across every other register the witness has walked. The central figure of Faith is constructed around four defining symbols of Christ-witness: the open Bible in her hand (the Word of God as revelation); her right hand pointing to heaven (Christ as the one Mediator between God and man, 1 Timothy 2:5); the star in her forehead (the regenerate mind beginning with biblical revelation and applying reason to all of life); and her left foot stepping forward onto Plymouth Rock (the doctrine of Providence — God governing the affairs of nations). Around this central Christ-pointing Faith figure sit four cardinal virtues — Morality, Law, Education, Liberty — the principles the Pilgrim Founders believed prerequisite to civil and religious freedom; and beneath them stand eight subsidiary figures paired around the cardinal virtues — Prophet and Evangelist under Morality; Justice and Mercy under Law; Youth and Wisdom under Education; Tyranny Overthrown and Peace under Liberty. Four cardinal virtues plus eight subsidiary figures: twelve attendant principles, surrounding the central Faith figure who points to Christ.

The architecture is not coincidence. Twelve attendant principles surrounding a central Christ-pointing figure is the architectural pattern this body of work has now witnessed in six places: the twelve pillars around the altar at Sinai (Exodus 24:4), the twelve stones at Gilgal drawn from the Jordan riverbed where the Ark stood (Joshua 4), the twelve stones on the high priest’s breastplate borne over his heart before the Lord (Exodus 28), the twelve stones of Elijah’s rebuilt altar on Carmel (1 Kings 18:31), the twelve foundation stones of the New Jerusalem with the Lamb Himself as the temple at the center (Revelation 21), and now the twelve attendant figures around Faith at the National Monument to the Forefathers in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Six witnesses. Six canonical-or-near-canonical renderings of the same architecture. The same architectural pattern witnesses also in the twelve Mazzaroth signs of the heavenly zodiacal architecture with Christ as the Sun at their center (the ordering YHWH established in the heavens at creation per Job 38:32 and Psalm 19:1–4, which the BOW’s Mazzaroth volumes walk at full depth) and in the Resilience Wheel with Christ at the Hub carrying the believer’s psychological-and-political resilience through the captured age (the BOW’s pastoral architecture across the entire R3 series). Cosmic. Tabernacle. Memorial. Granite. Pastoral. Eschatological. Six rooms of the same house, all of them rendering the same architecture: the King at the center; twelve attendants surrounding Him; the glory of every attending principle pointing back to the King at the center.

The Pilgrim-founder voice, captured in granite at Plymouth two and a half centuries before the more perfect Union language of the 1787 Preamble was written, already pointed upward through their own architectural ceiling — toward the King who is the source of every light, the giver of being to all things that are, and the One to whom the glory of every polity finally belongs. Faith with the Bible in her hand, the Christ-pointing finger toward heaven, the regenerate-reason star, the providential foot on Plymouth Rock, the twelve attendant principles arrayed around her — the entire architectural program of the National Monument to the Forefathers is the founders themselves, in their own commissioned witness, naming the architectural ceiling above their own work and pointing through it toward the polity only the King can deliver.

That is the architectural ceiling. Part 2 of this two-part capstone conclusion walks what stands above the ceiling — the King’s Christocracy, the polity that delivers what the ceiling withholds, the architectural fulfillment of the Preamble’s deepest aspiration.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

First half of the two-part capstone conclusion of America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series. The five prior posts walked the flag (Part I), the architectural floor (Part II), the captured two-party theater and the cliff (Part III-A), and the three-nested-level Sovereignty Offramp under Matthew 10:16 (Part III-B). This capstone conclusion Part 1 walks the architectural-historical ground and the architectural ceiling on every human recovery in the captured age. Part 2 walks the Christocracy as the architectural fulfillment of the Preamble’s aspiration. Source: AVR’s primary record at annavonreitz.com anchors §2 and §3 — specifically her piece Confusion About “In Order to Form a More Perfect Union” (annavonreitz.com/moreperfectunion.pdf), her Public and International Notice to the High Courts and World Governments (April 2022), her The Last Men Standing (2019), her Politics Can’t Be As Usual; NESARA? (2020), and the broader corpus of writings at annavonreitz.com. George Washington’s Farewell Address of September 1796 (public domain) anchors §2’s founding-era witness against the party system. The William Bradford quotation anchoring the §4 close is drawn from Bradford’s Of Plymouth Plantation (1620–1647, public domain), and is the exact text inscribed on the rear panel of the National Monument to the Forefathers in Plymouth, Massachusetts — the eighty-one-foot granite memorial commissioned by the Pilgrim Society, conceived c. 1820, cornerstone laid August 2, 1859 (by the Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts; the ceremonial provenance is noted with discernment, while the Pilgrim Society commissioning, the explicitly Christian iconographic program — Faith with Bible and hand toward heaven, Morality / Law / Education / Liberty as the four virtues of Pilgrim Commonwealth, Embarcation / Treaty / Compact / Landing in marble relief — and the inscribed Bradford quotation are honored at their witness tier), completed October 1888, dedicated August 1, 1889, designed by Hammatt Billings of Boston, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places August 30, 1974. The Monument’s side panels carry the engraved names of every Mayflower passenger, including the present author’s direct ancestor James Chilton (signer of the Mayflower Compact) and Mary Chilton (Mayflower passenger, traditionally held to be the first European woman to step ashore at Plymouth Rock) — the documentary archeology of the Chilton-Winslow descent disclosed in the preface (The Sojourner’s Witness). The Monument citation lead is acknowledged with gratitude to Cindy Jones, Berean editorial partner, who surfaced the architectural connection between the Twelve Stones of Remembrance memorial-theology (the May 2026 Mazzaroth Special Edition: God’s Terrestrial Witnesses to the Heavenly Mazzaroth) and the granite memorial witness in Plymouth. The architectural ceiling on any human recovery is named at §4: no human polity operates with a sinless population, in a world unwoven from Babylon’s reach, under a lifted curse, or with the King in residence. Part 2 walks what stands above the ceiling. Babylon is named throughout this body of work as a transnational system over every nation, not as an ethnicity or a people; America is addressed as a nation captured by Babylon’s system, never as Babylon’s identity (Romans 11:28-29 stands).

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