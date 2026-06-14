Resilienciero

Resilienciero

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scarf's avatar
Scarf
10h

[image] is surely a expansively mixed up metaphor.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Resilienciero and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resilienciero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture