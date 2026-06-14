The Floor: Indio Blanco (White Indian) and the Color-Blind Imago Dei

A Personal-Witness Reflection on the Birth of Evan, the Divine-Design Equality of Every Bearer of the Image, and the Captivity of Imperial Language

Part 1 of the three-part Epilogue to America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series. Built on the original 2008 Spanish-language personal-witness essay sent to friends, family, and professional contacts following the birth of the author’s son Evan. The pediatrician’s “Indio Blanco” remark — that newborn Evan carried the same blood-type as the majority of the Indigenous populations of Latin America — opened the architectural witness this three-part Epilogue carries. Part 1 lays the theological floor: the imago Dei color-blind equality God established at creation and the universal blood-group science that confirms it scientifically.

“And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation; That they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us.” — Acts 17:26–27 (KJV) “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” — Galatians 3:26–28 (KJV) They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

A single newborn infant cradled in his father’s hands. Image Credits: Midjourney.com]

I. The Indio Blanco Encounter

When a child is born, it brings deep reflection on life and the meaning of everything.

One of the most profound things anyone ever said to me was spoken on the day my first son Evan was born while living and working in Costa Rica. After running the blood analysis, the pediatrician indicated that Evan was an “Indio Blanco” — a “white Indian.” I call this profound because, despite having lived my entire childhood and part of my adulthood in Central America and Brazil (from age three to twenty-one), I had never once heard this expression used to describe me or my son. Surprised, I asked her: “Why white Indian?” She answered: “He has the same blood group as the majority of the indigenous population of Latin America.” As you can imagine, I was pleasantly surprised and equally perplexed by her comment.

Interestingly, my wife Irina and I share the same blood type — something that unites us not only symbolically but also physically. That is to say, if something happened to Irina and she required a transfusion, I could donate my blood to her, and vice versa. Yet, as much as our blood is a common element that unites us, something equally powerful divides us at the surface register: our nationality. The beautiful thing about having a son born in a country known for its peaceful state is that it helps build a small symbolic bridge between two nationalities that were not so long ago bitter enemies during the Cold War. Unfortunately, with the ongoing war in Ukraine the animosity and hostility between Russia and the US has once again been reignited.

The concept of dual citizenship is certainly noble and charming. But what, biblically speaking, constitutes a nation? In Hebrew, the word for nation has to do with “a people” — not with territory. Therefore, when the Bible refers to the nation of Israel, it is not literally referring to the territorial boundaries of Israel, but more broadly to the people of God. When Scripture says that only the remnant of Israel will be saved, it refers not to ethnic Jewish people alone, but in some sense to the opposite. The majority of the Jewish people in Jesus’ day rejected Him. Yet the Gentiles embraced Him and received Him as Lord and Savior — together with a smaller group of Jewish people whom we commonly refer to today as Messianic Jews.

Returning to what the doctor said, I felt obliged by her statement to investigate blood types to verify what she had told me. The more research I did on blood groups, however, the fewer firm conclusions I could draw. Finally, I came across a scientific article that stated assertively: “The genes for the different blood groups are so widespread among all groups of people that they are useless for racial classification.”

Hallelujah!

That single sentence cracked open everything that follows in this Epilogue. The pediatrician’s “Indio Blanco” remark, I came to see, was not a casual genetic observation. It was a providential disclosure of a theological architecture older than any blood-group classification, older than any conquest history, older than any technological era that has rendered the imago Dei in chains of one kind or another across the centuries. Blood types do not respect race, ethnicity, or nationality. They were never meant to. They were made by God, in the divine design that ordered our biology before any Conquistador or any captured-corporation lawyer or any transhumanist technocrat thought to weaponize human biological difference for the purpose of imago Dei violation. The blood groups were given as a witness — a quiet, persistent, universally-distributed-among-all-peoples witness — that the divine design of human flesh is equality before God across every population the Spirit’s breath has filled.

II. The Theological Floor: Color-Blind by Divine Design

The Apostle Paul named the architecture at Acts 17:26 — “And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation.” The Greek phrase Paul uses is ex henos haimatos — out of one blood. The unity of the human race in one common bloodline is the Pauline architectural floor. Every nation of men, every face on every face of the earth, is of one blood. The surface differences — skin pigmentation, eye shape, hair color, height, the slight statistical variations in blood-group distribution across populations — are surface variations on a substrate the Author of biology made uniformly wo/man made in the image of God — imago Dei — across the entire human family.

The theological implication runs further than Paul names it in the Athens sermon. No people group, no race, no ethnicity, no nationality can claim superiority over any other. The imago Dei anthropology that runs from Genesis 1:27 — “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them” — through the genealogies of Genesis 10 and the Tower of Babel architectural moment of Genesis 11, through the calling of Abraham as a blessing to all the families of the earth (Genesis 12:3), through the prophets’ universalism (“I will give thee for a light to the Gentiles” — Isaiah 49:6), through the Incarnation of the Word made flesh who dwelt among us (John 1:14), through the Pentecost outpouring of the Spirit on representatives of every nation under heaven (Acts 2), through the Cornelius moment when Peter learned “God is no respecter of persons” (Acts 10:34), through the Pauline ethic of Galatians 3:28 — “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus” — and through the eschatological vision of Revelation 7:9 of “a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues” standing before the Lamb — the entire Bible is a single sustained architectural witness to the divine design of human equality before God.

This is the floor. It is non-negotiable. It is older than every history that has violated it. And it is the floor under which every subsequent violation must be measured.

If God made of one blood all nations of men — and if the very blood-groups themselves witness to this universality by their indifference to racial classification — then every human-rights violation predicated on the supposed superiority of one people group over another is a theological violation as well as a moral one. The Conquistador who claimed the right to violate Indigenous imago Dei women or men (henceforth simplified to imago Dei) on the grounds of European-Catholic superiority violated the very Gospel he claimed to carry. The captured-corporation lawyer who claimed the right to commodify the imago Dei into persona ficta commercial paper on the grounds of legal-fictional superiority violated the same floor. The transhumanist technocrat who claims the right to “upgrade” the biological-legacy imago Dei on the grounds of evolutionary-augmented superiority violates the same floor. Three eras. Three technologies. Three vocabularies. The same theological violation.

The biblical floor is color-blind by divine design. The conqueror, in every era, is the one who substitutes a manufactured hierarchy of human difference for the imago Dei equality God established at creation. Whenever superior technology — whether smallpox blankets used on Native Americans in 1763, Cestui Que Vie trust mechanisms in 1666, or mRNA platforms and gene-edit CRISPR scissors in the 2020s — is used to violate the imago Dei of those without comparable technological defense, the violation runs against the architecture of the universe itself. The Author of biology made the floor. Every conqueror’s technology has been a tool for transgressing it.

III. A Note on Terminology: “America,” “Indian,” and the Captivity of Imperial Language

Before walking the three eras of the imago Dei violation, this Epilogue must pause on two terminological captivities that the captured-age vocabulary has carried for five centuries, and that the imago Dei equality floor of Acts 17:26 requires the witness to name honestly. The terminology itself carries imperial residues that quietly violate what the underlying theology declares — and the honest naming is part of the pastoral bridge this Epilogue is asked to build with our hermanos y hermanas americanos del Norte, Sur, del Centro, y del Caribe (brothers and sisters in North/South/ and Central America as well as the Caribbean) whose own American identity has been overshadowed by a U.S. imperial appropriation of the American continental name.

The first terminological captivity: America the continent versus America the empire. The geographical term America properly refers to the continental landmass(es) of the Western Hemisphere — the New World Amerigo Vespucci first identified as continentally separate from Asia in his 1503–1504 letters and which Martin Waldseemüller’s 1507 Universalis Cosmographia map first labeled America on the continental scale. Latin American Spanish-speaking convention preserves this continental meaning to the present day: América names the entire hemisphere from the Canadian Arctic to Tierra del Fuego, encompassing approximately thirty-six independent nations and approximately one billion people. To a Mexican, a Brazilian, an Argentine, a Colombian, a Peruvian, a Chilean, a Dominican, a Cuban, a Venezuelan, an Ecuadorian, a Bolivian, a Paraguayan, a Uruguayan, a Costa Rican, a Panamanian, a Salvadoran, a Guatemalan, a Honduran, a Nicaraguan, a Haitian, or any other americano/americana across Latin America and the Caribbean, American names a continental identity, not a single-nation possessive.

The United States of America’s shorthand appropriation of the continental name as a single-nation possessive — “America” as synonym for the USA — is a North American imperial linguistic convention that, however ordinary it sounds to U.S.-citizen ears, is a small but persistent reminder of the larger pattern of asymmetric power this Epilogue’s three-eras diagnosis names. Every time the citizen of one of thirty-six American nations is implicitly told that “America” means only the United States, the continental dignity of the other thirty-five nations is quietly overwritten by the same imperial-vantage pattern the rest of the Epilogue walks at architectural depth. The naming is small. The pattern is large. The honest acknowledgment is the pastoral bridge.

The Body of Work (BOW) this Epilogue closes carries the U.S.-citizen authorial vantage of its writer (born in the United States, holding U.S. citizenship, writing in English for an audience that is primarily U.S.) — but it walks under the discipline of the imago Dei equality floor that requires the U.S.-citizen vantage not to be confused with the continental American identity. Nuestros hermanos americanos del Norte, Sur, del Centro, y del Caribe — our American brothers and sisters of the North, South, of the Center, and of the Caribbean — share the continental name with the U.S. on equal terms, and the BOW honors that equality going forward. The hemispheric witness this Epilogue walks reaches every americano/americana across the continent, not just the U.S.-citizen subset. This is the first pastoral bridge.

The second terminological captivity: Indian as the Columbian misnomer. The word Indian, applied to the Indigenous peoples of the Americas across five centuries of European colonial vocabulary, is a famous historical-linguistic error baked into the language at the moment of first contact. Christopher Columbus, in 1492, reached the Caribbean while seeking a westward route to the East Indies — Marco Polo’s Indies, encompassing India, China, Japan, and the Moluccas. Persisting in the geographical delusion that he had reached the outer islands of India, Columbus called the Indigenous peoples he encountered los Indios. He never let go of the error. He died in 1506 still believing he had reached the Indies.

The misnomer propagated across the Spanish, Portuguese, English, French, and Dutch colonial vocabularies and persisted across five centuries — long after Vespucci’s 1503 cartographic correction, long after every educated European knew the geography, long after Waldseemüller’s 1507 map labeled the continent America. The misnomer remained because the imperial-vantage register that named the peoples by the European confusion rather than by the peoples’ own self-designations remained operational.

The architectural-theological significance of the misnomer is sharper than mere geographical error. The Indian label, applied indiscriminately across the continental Indigenous populations:

Erased the actual identities. The Wampanoag, Patuxet, Cherokee, Lakota, Diné (called Navajo by Spanish-and-Anglo convention), Mexica (called Aztec by Anglo convention), Inka, Mapuche, Tupi, Guarani, Taíno, Pequot, Lenape, Mohawk, Iroquois, Apache, Comanche, Pueblo, Hopi, Zuni, Yaqui, Maya, Quechua, Aymara, Mapuche, and hundreds of other distinct nations and peoples were collapsed into a single homogenized category named for a place none of them had ever been.

Named them by the conqueror’s mistake. They were called by a label that records European confusion about geography, not by their own self-designations. This is the linguistic-architectural equivalent of the imago Dei violation: the imperial vantage names the violated population by the imperial register rather than honoring the populations’ own self-witness.

Embedded the imperial vantage in the language. Every time the misnomer is used, the speaker stands implicitly on Columbus’s deck looking outward at populations he had geographically misidentified, not on the imago Dei equality floor the Gospel established at Acts 17:26.

Persisted despite five centuries of opportunity to correct it. The continuing use of the misnomer is itself a measure of how thoroughly the imperial-linguistic capture has been internalized across the colonial-descendant populations of the Americas.

The contemporary terminology landscape offers several alternatives that the BOW honors going forward as more accurate to the imago Dei equality the architectural witness requires:

Native American — U.S. English convention, more geographically accurate but still carrying the U.S.-imperial appropriation of the continental name

Indigenous (peoples) — academic and international convention, more neutral and increasingly preferred across the Western academic literature

First Nations / First Peoples — Canadian convention, honoring temporal priority on the continent

Pueblos Originarios / Pueblos Indígenas — Spanish-language convention, increasingly preferred across Latin America for the same reasons

The peoples’ own self-designations — Wampanoag, Diné (rather than Navajo), Lakota, Mexica (rather than Aztec), Inka (rather than Inca), Mapuche, Tupi, Guarani, Taíno, and the rest. This is the most architecturally honest convention: naming each people by the name the people gave themselves.

The BOW going forward uses Indigenous, First Peoples, Native, and the peoples’ own self-designations as primary vocabulary, with Indian used only when quoting historical primary records (William Bradford’s Of Plymouth Plantation, Las Casas’s Brevísima Relación, etc.) where the misnomer is part of the documented historical register being engaged. This is the second pastoral bridge.

The redemption of the captured language: the providential disclosure through Indio Blanco. And yet — and this is the pastoral grace at the heart of this terminological section — the very language that carries the imperial captivity can be redeemed when the Spirit uses it to bear architectural witness to the imago Dei equality the captured language obscured. The pediatrician’s offhand remark in 2008 carried two layers of the imperial-linguistic captivity simultaneously: Indio (the Columbian misnomer) and Blanco (the colonial-racial classification baked into the Spanish casta system across the Conquest centuries). The phrase Indio Blanco is doubly captured at the linguistic-architectural level. And yet the providence of God arranged the disclosure such that the doubly-captured phrase became the disclosure that opened the entire architectural witness this Epilogue carries. The pediatrician spoke in the linguistic register the colonial centuries had bequeathed her; the Spirit used her words to disclose what the colonial centuries had violated.

This is the deepest pastoral grace in the terminological architecture. The captured language is not abandoned; it is acknowledged honestly for what it is, and the Spirit redeems it when it is used under His authority for imago Dei witness. The Wampanoag-Pilgrim covenant of 1621 was conducted across linguistic captivities on both sides — the English settlers spoke an English saturated with their own imperial-vantage residues; the Wampanoag, through Tisquantum, spoke an English they had learned in Hunt’s slavery and the Newfoundland Company’s commerce. And yet the covenant was real, the meal at the 1621 harvest celebration was real, and the witness rendered across those linguistic captivities was real because the Spirit honored what the imago Dei substrate beneath the language declared. The same Spirit can — and does — redeem captured language across every era, including the Spanish-language register of the 2008 pediatrician’s remark and the English-language register of this present Epilogue.

The terminology section, then, is offered in both registers simultaneously: the honest naming of the captivity, and the recognition that even captured language can be redeemed when the Spirit uses it for imago Dei witness. Both are necessary. Neither dispenses with the other. This is the pastoral bridge the Epilogue builds across the linguistic-and-imperial fracture the three eras of imago Dei violation produced.

Bridge into Part 2

With the personal-witness Indio Blanco encounter at the center of the Epilogue’s opening, the Acts 17:26 ex henos haimatos (from the blood of righteous) theological floor laid beneath every historical reading that follows, and the two terminological captivities (continental America vs. USA-imperial shorthand; Indian as the Columbian misnomer) honestly named and pastorally bridged, the architectural ground is now prepared for the diagnostic-historical heavy lift of Part 2. Three eras of imago Dei violation have rendered the same theological transgression in three technological vocabularies across the Americas — the Conquistador-era hemispheric pattern from 1492 to 1890, the captured-corporation legal-financial inversion from 1666 forward and most decisively from 1861 to the present, and the emerging Dark Enlightenment and transhumanist technocracy that operates the third era’s open phase. Same Babylon system. Three technological costumes. The same theological violation, named and walked honestly under the floor Part 1 laid. Part 2 walks all three.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

Part 1 of the three-part Epilogue to America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series. Built on the author’s original 2008 Spanish-language personal-witness essay following the birth of his son Evan and sent to friends, family, and professional contacts. The expanded English translation preserves the original Easter-reflection core (Section I) and lays the theological floor (Section II) and terminological pastoral bridges (Section III) that the subsequent two parts of the Epilogue walk under. Source: the Acts 17:26 ex henos haimatos universal-blood-group floor is the Pauline architectural anchor of the entire three-part Epilogue. The Mary Chilton and James Chilton Mayflower-passenger references that appear in Sections II and III are anchored to the documentary record walked at primary-record depth in the Sojourner’s Witness preface to America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series and across multiple Mayflower Society and primary-record-anchored sources documented in the author’s broader Body of Work. The Vespucci 1503 letters and Waldseemüller 1507 Universalis Cosmographia primary cartographic record anchor the continental “America” naming. The Columbus 1492 “los Indios” misnomer is documented across the standard primary-record sources including Columbus’s own logbook and the broader exploration-era literature. The Wampanoag-Pilgrim covenant of 1621 referenced in Section III is walked at full depth in Part 2 of this Epilogue. Babylon is named throughout this body of work as a transnational system over every nation, not as an ethnicity or a people; America is addressed as a nation captured by Babylon’s system, never as Babylon’s identity (Romans 11:28–29 stands).

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC · Indio Blanco — Epilogue to America at 250 — Part 1: The Floor · Built on the author’s original 2008 Spanish-language personal-witness essay; expanded as three-part Epilogue to the WAC capstone series · resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com | mazzaroth.world