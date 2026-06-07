Five Jurisdictions: Air, Land, Soil, Admiralty and Maritime. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

The Air, the Soil, the Land, the Sea, and the Question of Which Law Is Holding the Ground You Are Standing On

“The earth is the LORD’s, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein. For he hath founded it upon the seas, and established it upon the floods.” — Psalm 24:1–2 (KJV) They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

There is a threshold question that comes before every other legal question, and almost no American has ever been taught to ask it.

When a man is summoned to a courtroom, when a citizen signs a contract, when a parent fills out a school enrollment form, when a worker accepts a wage, when a homeowner pays a tax — before any of those transactions are decided as right or wrong, as lawful or unlawful, as just or unjust, a prior question has already been answered for him without his knowledge: what jurisdiction is this transaction occurring in. The threshold question of every legal proceeding is not what law applies. It is which body of law applies — which means, in the older and more precise sense of the word, where, exactly, are you standing. And it turns out that you have been standing in many different places at once, your whole life, without anyone showing you the ground.

This is the second blog in the small architectural mini-series following the publication of A Witness at the Crossroads. The first blog laid out the six boxes — the architecture of two governments, one American and one federal, and what happened to a third of the American side in 1860. This second blog walks the five jurisdictions those boxes operate in: the layered stack of air, soil, land, maritime, and admiralty that, in Anna Von Reitz’s (aka AVR) framework, structures every inch of the world and every form of law that holds it. The third blog will take what these two have established and walk the four flags that fly across these five jurisdictions. The flag sidecar — The Flag at the Crossroads — will then land the witness’s deeper question once the architecture is fully in view.

Hold the same disciplines, then, as Blog I asked you to hold: report what AVR argues, name where the documents carry her and where they admit of interpretation, and refuse to pronounce verdicts the record does not authorize. Buy the truth, and sell it not (Proverbs 23:23). The buying continues in this blog with a different aspect of the same purchase — and the truth on offer is the layered ground you have been standing on without knowing.

The threshold question

Begin with the question itself, because if you do not feel its weight at the outset you will not feel the answer when it comes.

In any legal proceeding, the first question the court must settle — silently, almost always without notice, certainly without explanation to the parties involved — is which body of law has competence over this matter. The same physical act can be governed by completely different bodies of law depending on where it is held to have occurred. A contract signed in one jurisdiction is read under one body of law; the same contract, signed in another jurisdiction, is read under another. A dispute brought in one jurisdiction’s courts is decided under one set of rules of evidence; the same dispute in another jurisdiction follows different rules. A man standing physically in the same room can be, legally, in any one of several different jurisdictions depending on how that room has been designated and which body of law the court holds him under.

This is not a curiosity. It is the load-bearing fact of every modern legal life. Most Americans believe they live under “the Constitution” and that “the law” is a single body of rules that applies to them uniformly. AVR’s framework — and a substantial body of legal-historical scholarship around her, including the older common-law tradition that long preceded the sovereignty movement — replies plainly: that belief is the artifact of a captured age. There is no such thing as “the law” in the singular. There are at least five distinct jurisdictions, each holding a distinct body of law, each having competence over a different aspect of human life, each occupying a different physical layer of the world. To know which law applies to you, you must first know which jurisdiction you are standing in. And to know which jurisdiction you are standing in, you must first know that there are five and that they are stacked.

Picture the world in cross-section, then, the way AVR walks it in Granna Bite 2, and begin from the top.

The air — above everything

The first jurisdiction, sitting above all the others, is the air.

The air is a universal jurisdiction by nature. Unlike land or sea, which have boundaries and shorelines, the air circulates. It is not anchored to any particular nation, any particular state, any particular property line. The same atmosphere that hangs over a farmhouse in Pennsylvania hangs, in time, over the Vatican, over Beijing, over the open ocean, over the polar ice — and the laws that operate in this jurisdiction are correspondingly global in scope.

What kinds of law? In AVR’s mapping, the air jurisdiction holds canon law, ecclesiastical law, ecumenical law — and a class of legal instruments most modern readers will not realize sit in this layer at all: patents, copyrights, and the bodies of law that govern intellectual property and ecclesiastical authority. Each of these touches matters that are not anchored to particular territory. A copyright held in Rome is enforced in Tokyo; a patent issued in Geneva is recognized in São Paulo; canon law operates across all nations where the Church holds standing. The air is the layer of universal and ecclesiastical claim — where the older European legal tradition placed the disputes that ran across borders rather than within them.

This is also, in AVR’s framework, the jurisdictional layer that the Municipal Government of Blog I operates in. The District of Columbia, as an international city-state, exercises authority that the District itself can extend globally — through patents, through ecclesiastical instruments, through corporate charters issued under air-jurisdiction law. The Holy See and the historical Holy Roman Empire are likewise air-jurisdiction entities, holding sovereign standing not by ground or sea but by ecclesiastical-international claim. That is why the Municipal subcontractor of Blog I sits paired, in its delegated authority, with the Union (which holds the ground): the front-row Municipal entity claims jurisdiction above the back-row Union, in the air-layer over the soil.

The air is universal, but it is not empty. It is full of legal instruments most citizens have never realized are in the air rather than on the ground.

The soil — the top six inches

Step down to the next layer. The soil.

In the older English land-law tradition AVR draws from, soil is a specifically defined term: it is the top six inches of the earth, the shallow skin of any nation’s surface where living men and women stand, walk, work, and dwell. The soil is not the same as the land beneath it. The soil is the living layer — where the grass grows, where the topsoil holds the moisture, where the foot meets the ground, where the body of a man comes into actual physical contact with the country he lives in. The depth is small. The legal significance is enormous.

The soil is the jurisdiction of the national life of each country. It is where the people live, where the nation exists in its physical sense, where the actual living men and women of a state stand on the ground that belongs to them. The law that holds the soil is the law of that nation — the national-civilian jurisdiction, the law that the people themselves authorize through their assemblies and their representatives. In the American framework of Blog I, the soil is the jurisdiction of the Union states — the actual nation-states made up of the people, where each Union state holds national jurisdiction over its own six inches of ground.

Hold this. Almost everything you intuitively think of when you say the word “America” is happening on the soil. The fields, the cities, the highways, the homes, the schools — every physical place where actual living American men and women conduct their daily lives sits in the soil jurisdiction. And the law that ought to hold those places is the national-civilian law of the actual American people, exercised through their actual state assemblies. That this is not the body of law most Americans live under most of the time is one of the most important things this blog has to say to you.

The land — the deep ground beneath

Beneath the soil lies the land — and here, in AVR’s framework, the term is precise and load-bearing. Land is not the soil. Land is the subsoil — the deep earth beneath the top six inches, reaching all the way down to the center of the planet. The land underlies everything. It underlies the soil. It underlies the sea. It underlies, if you trace it far enough, the entire physical structure of the world.

The land is the second universal jurisdiction — universal not by motion, like the air, but by foundation. Wherever there is anything, there is land beneath it. Whatever happens on the soil happens over the land. Whatever sails on the sea floats above the deep land of the sea floor. Whatever flies through the air is held in place by the gravitational structure that runs all the way down to the land. AVR’s image is the simplest possible: the land is what the whole world rests on. Take the land away, and there is nothing left to stand on, to sail across, or to fly above. Of all five jurisdictions, only the air and the land are universal in scope. The other three are surface phenomena that butt up against each other in particular places.

What kind of law holds the land?

This is the part of the framework that does the most architectural work for everything that follows, so read it twice.

The constitutions are land law—more commonly known as “the law of the land”. All three constitutions of Blog I — the Constitution for the United States of America (1787), the Constitution of the United States of America (1789), and the Constitution of the United States (1790) — are land-jurisdiction instruments. Treaties are land law. The body of legal tradition that the older common law has called “the law of the land,” in the deepest sense of that phrase, is the law that governs the land jurisdiction. Constitutions are not soil law — they do not govern the daily walking-around lives of the people in the same direct way that national-civilian law does. Constitutions are land law — they sit beneath the soil, structuring the deep architecture of what kind of nation is founded upon the soil above them.

In the American framework, the land jurisdiction is the layer where the Federation operates. The United States of America, capital T, the unincorporated Federation of 1776, holds the subsoil and the international-land jurisdiction beneath the Union’s soil. The Federation is the layer of treaties, foundational compacts, and constitutional contracts. The Federal Republic of 1787, when it was still operative (before 1860), operated under the Constitution for the United States of America as a land-jurisdiction instrument. The British Territorial subcontractor of 1789 operated under the Constitution of the United States of America, also a land instrument but a different one. The land is where the constitutions live, and the for/of preposition tell of Blog I marks the difference between two different land-law contracts operating in the same physical layer.

The maritime — surface of the water and one inch of air

Now turn from the land to the water, because the world is not only ground.

The maritime jurisdiction sits on the surface of the sea, where commerce travels, where ships sail or ply [1] on trade routes, where goods are insured and contracts are written and bills of lading exchanged. AVR’s spatial definition is precise: maritime jurisdiction includes the surface of the sea plus one inch of air immediately above it. The reason for the inch matters. A ship sails on the surface; the wind in its sails operates in the inch of air above the surface; the maritime jurisdiction has to cover both for the body of maritime law to function. So maritime is a thin jurisdictional layer — a surface phenomenon — but it is the layer where almost all commerce legally happens.

The law of the maritime is commercial law and contract law. The Uniform Commercial Code (UCC), the body of commercial paper and negotiable instruments, the rules of admiralty contract, the bills of lading, the marine insurance contracts, the prize courts of the older tradition — all of these sit in the maritime jurisdiction. And here AVR’s framework, layered onto the common-law-researcher tradition that ran for generations before her, makes a claim that does the most consequential pastoral work of all five layers: most modern American legal life is conducted in the maritime jurisdiction, not in the soil or the land jurisdictions where most Americans believe they live.

The birth certificate, in this framework, is a maritime instrument — a registration of a “vessel” (the name in all capital letters, the corporate person) entering into commerce. The Social Security number is maritime. The driver’s license is maritime. The mortgage, the credit-card agreement, the employment contract, the tax filing — almost every document of routine adult American life is, in AVR’s framework, a maritime-jurisdiction commercial instrument, written under the body of commercial law that governs the surface of the sea. The land of the constitutions is not, for most Americans, where their daily legal life actually happens. They are afloat — legally — on the maritime. And almost none of them know it.

The British Territorial subcontractor of Blog I, the maritime-affiliated federal entity operating under the Constitution of the United States of America (1789), is the corporate body whose proper jurisdictional layer is the maritime. That is why AVR’s framework names the cuckoo-bird substitution as so consequential: when the American Federal Republic went inoperable in 1860, and the British Territorial moved in to fill its seat on Emergency basis, the jurisdiction of routine American legal life shifted with it — from the land jurisdiction of the actual Constitution for the United States of America to the maritime jurisdiction of a foreign commercial subcontractor that was never authorized to hold the seats it occupies.

[1] Ply is an old maritime verb meaning to travel a regular route over water — specifically, to sail back and forth across a defined trade route.

The admiralty — the high seas

Past the boundary waters of any nation lie the high seas, and beyond the high seas lies the deepest jurisdictional layer of all: admiralty.

Admiralty is the jurisdiction of the open ocean, the international waters where no nation’s national-civilian law reaches, where the only body of law in operation is the older and severer law of admiralty itself — military, sovereign, executive in nature, the law of fleets and privateers and prize courts and the high seas in their full and unmoderated form. On land, the admiralty jurisdiction is paralleled by the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) — the body of law that holds for the armed forces, where the constitutional protections of civilian life do not run and the executive command structure governs by direct authority.

Admiralty is the jurisdiction of the actual US Navy, the constitutionally-authorized naval force operating on the high seas. It is not the same as the maritime jurisdiction. Maritime is commercial; admiralty is military and sovereign. Maritime is the surface of the enclosed waters where commerce travels; admiralty is the open ocean beyond every nation’s claim. Maritime carries contract law; admiralty carries the older body of high-seas law that the maritime borrowed from but never replaced.

In AVR’s full mapping, then, the five jurisdictions stack like this from the top of the world to the open ocean:

The air spans everything. The land underlies everything. The soil and the maritime sit on the surface of their respective halves — soil over land, maritime over sea — each a thin layer where most living happens. And admiralty extends beyond the boundary waters into the deep, where no nation’s civilian law reaches and only the older sovereign-military law remains.

What law lives where

Each jurisdiction holds its own body of law, and the threshold question of every legal proceeding is which body the matter falls under. The mapping, as AVR walks it across Bites 2, 3, and 4, runs like this:

In summary form: the air holds canon law, ecclesiastical law, copyright, patent — the universal-ecclesiastical instruments that operate above national borders. The soil holds national-civilian law — the law of each people in their own country, exercised through their assemblies. The land holds the constitutions and treaties — the deep foundational law of what kind of nation rests on the soil above. The maritime holds commercial law and contract — the body of commerce and negotiable instruments. The admiralty holds the older sovereign-military law of the high seas and, on land, the Uniform Code of Military Justice for the armed forces.

That is the architecture. Now hold its implication for a captured age.

What this means for a captured country

A people that cannot tell which jurisdiction it is standing in cannot tell which law is being applied to it.

That sentence, plainly stated, is most of what this blog has to say. The captured age has trained Americans for a hundred and sixty-five years to think of “the law” as a single body that applies to them uniformly, and to think of “the courtroom” as a single kind of place where “the Constitution” governs. AVR’s framework — and the older legal-historical scholarship beneath it — replies: that picture is the trained ignorance, not the truth. The truth is that the same physical Americans live their legal lives across at least four of the five jurisdictions every day, almost always without knowing it. They sign contracts in the maritime jurisdiction believing they are exercising land-jurisdiction constitutional rights. They submit to court proceedings in the admiralty or maritime layer believing they are protected by soil-jurisdiction civilian law. They pay taxes that are levied under one jurisdiction’s authority by an agency that operates under another’s. They live under the Constitution of the United States of America (1789, maritime-affiliated, British Territorial subcontractor) believing they are living under the Constitution for the United States of America (1787, land-affiliated, American Federal Republic) — a constitution that, on AVR’s account, has been inoperative since 1860 and that no court in their lifetime has actually applied to their daily legal life.

The capture is not only structural, as Blog I described. The capture is also jurisdictional. The cuckoo-bird substitution of 1860, where the British Territorial and Municipal subcontractors moved in on Emergency basis to fill the seats the displaced American entities had vacated, also relocated where most Americans live legally — from the soil and the land of the actual American government to the maritime and the air of the foreign-affiliated subcontractors. And the substitution has held for so long, and the trained ignorance of the people has been so thorough, that almost no living American can articulate, when asked, which jurisdiction his own daily legal life is conducted in.

This is also where the deepest Scripture of this blog comes to bear. The earth is the LORD’s, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein. For he hath founded it upon the seas, and established it upon the floods (Psalm 24:1–2). The Psalmist names what AVR’s spatial map is showing in another language: the earth has a structure, founded upon the seas, established upon the deep — and the dominion over all of it, every jurisdictional layer from the air to the admiralty, belongs to the LORD. The captured age has trained citizens to believe that the courts and the agencies and the corporate subcontractors hold final authority over their lives. They do not. The land they walk on is the land the LORD founded upon the seas. The deepest layer of all five jurisdictions is the layer beneath the land itself — the One who set the boundaries of every nation under the heaven (Deuteronomy 32:8) and whose throne rests above every layer of the world.

What the witness does with the five jurisdictions

The witness, having learned the five layers, does three things.

First, the witness learns to ask which jurisdiction a transaction is occurring in — every contract, every legal proceeding, every form that requires a signature. The question is not impolite. It is the threshold question every careful party to a transaction has always had the right to ask. To ask “what law governs this matter” and “what jurisdiction is this court exercising” and “under which body of legal authority am I being addressed” is to refuse to consent to the trained ignorance the captured age requires.

Second, the witness teaches the layered architecture to the next generation. A people that knows there are five jurisdictions cannot be flattened into a single confused legal-civic life the way a people that thinks there is only one can. Children who grow up understanding that the soil they walk on is held by the law of their own people, that the constitutions are land-jurisdiction instruments deeper than soil, and that maritime and commercial life are a different and thin jurisdictional layer they are entering by signing a particular kind of document — those children will not be as easily moved into the wrong layer of legal life as their parents were.

Third, and deepest, the witness lifts the eye past all five layers to the One whose dominion is above and beneath every jurisdiction the world has ever known. The air is His. The soil is His. The land is His. The seas and the high seas are His. The deepest courtroom of the captured age sits under the same heaven that hangs over the open ocean, and the same God whose throne is above the firmament holds dominion over every layer of every nation, and over every soul standing on every inch of every jurisdiction. Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s (Matthew 22:21). The five jurisdictions of the world are Caesar’s. The soul of a sojourner is God’s. The captured age cannot reach across the deepest line of all.

The next blog in this series will walk the four flags that fly across these five jurisdictions — the Municipal Flag in the air, the American Peace Flag over the soil and the land, the Title IV British Territorial Flag in the maritime, the American Flag flown by the actual US Navy in admiralty. And after that, the Crossroads sidecar will land the deepest question the witness has been climbing toward from the first blog onward: when the symbols are all sorted and the jurisdictions are all named, what does the soul of a sojourner finally pledge allegiance to?

The architecture is half-built now. One more blog, and the four flags will fly across what we have built. Then the sidecar will turn from the architecture to the heart.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Blog II of a three-blog architectural mini-series. Source: Anna Von Reitz, Granna Bites #1–4 (YouTube teaching videos, April 26, 2026; Sonix automated transcripts) — Bite 2 the load-bearing source for the jurisdictional framework; Bites 3 and 4 for the flag-to-jurisdiction mappings and for the architecture of the federal subcontractors’ jurisdictional layers. Supplementary writings at annavonreitz.com. The five-jurisdiction architecture (air / soil / land / maritime / admiralty), the six-inch soil definition drawn from older English land-law tradition, the universal-vs-surface distinction (air and land universal; soil and maritime surface phenomena; admiralty beyond boundary waters), and the body-of-law mapping (canon/ecclesiastical/IP in the air; national-civilian in the soil; constitutions and treaties in the land; commercial/UCC in the maritime; UCMJ on land and high-seas admiralty on water) are reported as AVR’s framework — internally coherent and grounded in a substantial body of common-law-researcher tradition, but not endorsed in their full reconstruction by federal courts or the standard legal academy. Readers are invited to verify the kernel documents (UCC, 28 U.S.C. § 1333 admiralty jurisdiction, UCMJ, the body of US Code organizing maritime and admiralty law) and weigh AVR’s interpretive structure on top. Babylon is named throughout as a transnational system over every nation, not as an ethnicity or a people; America is addressed as a nation captured by Babylon’s system, never as Babylon’s identity (Romans 11:28–29 stands). The Catholic-administration material of Blog I is held here at the institutional level only and not extended into this blog’s main argument.

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