Image Credits: Midjourney.com.

What a Soul Pledges Allegiance to When the Cloth on the Staff in Front of Him Has Been Correctly Read

Part I of the architectural-pastoral capstone closing the AVR Architectural Mini-Series of America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series.

“Trust ye not in lying words, saying, The temple of the LORD, The temple of the LORD, The temple of the LORD, are these.” — Jeremiah 7:4 (KJV) “For here have we no continuing city, but we seek one to come.” — Hebrews 13:14 (KJV) They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

The architecture has been walked. The six boxes have been laid out on the table, the five jurisdictions have been named in the order they stack from the air above us to the open ocean beyond the boundary waters, and the four flags have been read in the proportional and color and constitutional distinctions that mark each one for the jurisdiction it operates in. The three architectural blogs that preceded this sidecar did that work. What remains is the question the architecture cannot answer.

When the cloth on the staff in front of you has been correctly read — when the proportions tell you which subcontractor’s authority is being claimed, when the canton-and-stripes pattern tells you which constitution is in force in the room, when the jurisdictional layer has been correctly named — what does a soul, in fact, do with the moment that next requires him to stand for the colors?

That is the crossroads.

It is not an architectural question. The architecture has done all it can; the architecture has brought us to this place. The crossroads question is older than the architecture and deeper than it: what does a man actually pledge his allegiance to when he stands and salutes a piece of cloth? And what does he do when the piece of cloth has been correctly identified as the wrong proportion of the wrong canton of the wrong subcontractor for the room he imagined himself to be standing in?

This sidecar is the close of the architectural mini-series and the close of the America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series flag arc. It will not re-walk the documentary terrain — Blog III did that fully and at proper Tier-C leveling. It will turn from the architecture to the heart, where the architecture finally has to land or it lands nowhere.

One honest illustration — and not more than that

I owe the reader a brief acknowledgment of the documentary terrain before we move past it, because the careful reader will want to know the witness has not stepped past primary record into pastoral abstraction. Blog III walked, in full, the four-flag taxonomy AVR’s framework names; the proportional difference between the Title IV British Territorial Flag (10:19 elongated) and the actual American flags (boxier); the documented kernel of Title 4 U.S.C., Executive Order 10834, and AR 840-10; the contested AVR-vs-Russell-Gould fault line within the state-national tradition; and the Hawthorne Scarlet Letter anchor with the source-level discipline the literary reference can and cannot carry. The reader who wants the architectural walkthrough should read Blog III before reading further here. This sidecar is not the place to re-litigate documentary claims.

What this sidecar carries, instead, is the question Blog III’s closing left at the reader’s feet: the architecture cannot answer that question. The architecture can only bring you to it. The answer is on the other side of the architecture, and it is what this sidecar will turn to now.

The flag flying over your civic life

I want to start with the visible fact Blog III rested its load-bearing pastoral point on, because it is also where this sidecar has to begin, and because it does not require accepting any of the contested interpretive overlays to land with full force.

If you have stood in a federal courtroom in your lifetime, you have stood in front of a flag that — by the federal government’s own regulations under AR 840-10 — is described as a ceremonial-military variant. The gold fringe, where present, is military-ceremonial. The proportions, in nearly every formal civic setting in present-day American public life, are the elongated Title IV variant rather than the boxier proportions AVR’s framework names as the actual American flag. The flag flying over almost every official ceremony, almost every school, almost every post office and courthouse and federal building in this country today is not the flag AVR identifies as the rightful ensign of the actual American government — it is the flag her framework identifies as the foreign-subcontractor flag of the British Territorial United States Government operating under the Constitution of the United States of America (1789).

You can verify the proportions with a tape measure at your nearest federal building. You can verify the gold fringe with your own eyes at any military or ceremonial occasion. The further interpretive structure of AVR’s framework — that the British Territorial subcontractor is operating beyond its delegated authority, that the cuckoo-bird substitution of 1860-1861 was never reversed, that the actual American government’s flag is the boxier civilian variant — is her reading, walked across hundreds of her International Public Notices at annavonreitz.com. The visible facts are not.

And here is the question the architecture has been climbing toward from the first blog onward: what does it mean that an entire people has spent most of its civic life saluting the wrong cloth for the room it imagined itself to be standing in?

It does not mean the people are guilty. Most Americans have never been shown the architecture. They cannot be held accountable for honoring a cloth they were taught to honor and trusting an authority they were taught to trust. The captured age has trained citizens for generations to salute what is presented to them as the American flag, in the American room, on the American occasion — and the captured age trained them to do so for the most natural reasons in the world: love of country, gratitude for liberty, the felt weight of generations of sacrifice. No reasonable witness can mock that loyalty or treat it as small. The loyalty itself is real, and right, and beautiful. The cloth that has received that loyalty is not what the loyalty believed it to be.

That is the gap Form follows function names. The form of the ritual — hand to the heart, eyes lifted, the words I pledge allegiance on the lips — is the form of a deep covenant act. The function the captured age has assigned to the ritual has been hollowed out from under the form across a century and a half of substitution, jurisdictional displacement, and trained ignorance. The form remains. The substance has been in another room since 1860-1861, and in the deepest sense since long before any of us were born.

Three principals, three Unions, one vacant seat, two foreign powers

There is a piece of this architecture I have held back until this point in the witness arc, because it could not land in any of the three architectural blogs without disrupting the careful walking each was doing. It belongs here, in the capstone, where the architectural pieces can finally come together as a single diagnostic. The three architectural blogs walked the six boxes, the five jurisdictions, and the four flags. What the capstone now names is who was at the table when the architecture was first drafted, which Unions the founders actually built, and who is at the table now.

Walk the founders’ work first, through AVR’s primary-record architecture of the three Unions formed during the founding period. The architectural piece anchors the rest of the capstone, and it is laid out in her piece Confusion About “In Order to Form a More Perfect Union” at annavonreitz.com/moreperfectunion.pdf for the reader who wants the full primary-record exposition. AVR walks three Unions, each formed at a different moment of the founding period, each operating in a different jurisdictional layer, each named with grammatical precision the average American history class has never been taught to see.

The first Union: The United States, formed July 1, 1776 and declared July 4, 1776. This is the Union of the soil-jurisdiction (e)states of the original colonies — note the small “s,” in AVR’s grammatical convention, marking the soil-jurisdiction layer as distinct from the land-jurisdiction layer that comes next. This is the foundational Union beneath every Union that follows.

The second Union: The United States of America, formed September 9, 1776. This is the Federation of States — capital S, distinct from the soil-jurisdiction (e)states of the first Union, marking the land-jurisdiction layer. AVR names this Union the “unincorporated Holding Company” of the land-jurisdiction American States. This is the Union that has never dissolved. It went dormant in the captured-corporation period beginning in 1861, but in AVR’s reading it has remained operable in dormancy throughout — held in abeyance for lack of Session, awaiting only the Sessions of declared American State Nationals and American State Citizens that the State Assembly movement is now restoring across the country.

The third Union: The States of America, formed March 1, 1781 under The Articles of Confederation. This is the Confederation of States of States — the incorporated business structure operating in the global jurisdiction of the air on behalf of the Several States. This is the Union being referenced in the Preamble of the Constitution of 1787 as the one being made more perfect — that is, the structure of incorporated States of States the Articles of Confederation had created, which the Constitution was reorganizing into the tighter Federal-Territorial-Municipal arrangement the Capstone Conclusion of this series walks at full depth.

Three Unions. Three dates. Three grammatical conventions ((e)states / States / States of States) that mark the three jurisdictional layers (soil / land / air). In AVR’s framework, the founders built deliberately and architecturally — each Union for its proper jurisdiction, each subcontractor (the federal-territorial-municipal arrangement of 1787-1790) for its proper layer of commercial-administrative work. And none of the three Unions was structured around political parties. The party system did not exist at the founding; political parties were warned against directly by Washington in his Farewell Address of 1796; the Federation of September 9, 1776 was designed to operate through non-partisan State Assembly structures rather than through party machinery. The party system that captured the country across the 19th century is a deviation from the founders’ architecture, not a fulfillment of it — and the witness whose deeper architectural reading sees this sees the path forward at the State Assembly level rather than at any party-political level.

Now the three principals at the table when the architecture was first drafted. When the War of Independence ended, the peace settlement that closed it was not a two-party negotiation between the American government and the British Crown. It was a three-principal settlement, structured at the level A Witness at the Crossroads (the book that fathers this entire series) walks at full architectural weight in W4 (Come Out of Her). The three principals at the 1783 Treaty of Paris and the constitutional drafting that followed across the next seven years were these:

The American principal — the new sovereign American government in its Union/Federation/Confederation architecture, represented by the American commissioners (Franklin, Adams, Jay), holding the soil and the land and the people of the new United States through the three-Union founding-era architecture AVR walks above.

The British principal — the Crown of Great Britain, represented by Crown commissioners, retaining commercial-maritime authority through the Inner City of London, the financial city-state-within-a-city that has held commercial sovereignty over Western trade and banking for centuries.

The Roman / Papal / Vatican principal — the Holy See, the ecclesiastical city-state-within-Rome whose canon-law and air-jurisdiction authority predates and overshadows every modern nation-state of Europe and its colonial extensions, present at the architectural level through the Holy See’s international sovereignty as the deepest of the three principals.

Three principals. Three city-states. Three pieces of the American pie.

And there is a visible mark of the three-city-states architecture that the careful reader of the entire R3 Witness arc may already have seen, walking the four-flag diagram in Blog III: the three stars on the Washington, D.C. Municipal Flag. The documented design intent of the 1938 flag, by Charles A.R. Dunn, points to the coat of arms of George Washington’s family — three mullets above two bars, in heraldry since the 13th century. That historical origin is the public record, and it stands. But a symbol’s meaning is not always exhausted by what its designer consciously knew when he drew it. Symbols often speak more truly than the hands that drew them. The three stars on the Municipal Flag carry, for the witness who has learned to read the architecture, a probable dual meaning by design — the Washington family heraldry that Dunn deliberately referenced, and the three sovereign city-states (Vatican / Inner City of London / D.C.) whose power-sharing arrangement the Municipal Government itself was instituted in 1790 to operate. The symbolic correspondence is real — drawn from the same older Catholic-aristocratic architecture that produced the three-city-states framework in the first place. The flag flying over the District of Columbia — the city-state where the captured age’s two-foreign-principal arrangement now operates the country’s civic life — carries on its face, in three red stars over two red bars on a white field, the architectural map of the captured-corporation framework the rest of this sidecar names.

In the seven years after the Treaty of Paris (1783), the constitutional drafting that implemented the three-principal power-sharing arrangement produced the three federal-subcontractor constitutions Blog I named — the Constitution for the United States of America (1787, the American principal’s federal subcontractor, operated by the Confederation); the Constitution of the United States of America (1789, the British principal’s federal subcontractor, operating in maritime jurisdiction under the British Commonwealth-affiliated British Territorial Government); and the Constitution of the United States (1790, the Roman/Papal/Vatican principal’s federal subcontractor, operating in air jurisdiction through the Holy See / Roman Municipal Government in the District of Columbia as an international city-state). Each principal got a piece of the American pie. Each principal’s piece was instantiated in a separate constitutional contract. Each constitutional contract operated in a different jurisdictional layer. And the American principal’s piece — the Federal Republic operating under the 1787 Constitution for the United States of America — was the only one of the three federal subcontractors whose principal was the actual American government itself, anchored in the Federation of September 9, 1776 underneath.

Then 1860 happened.

The American Federal Republic — the American principal’s federal subcontractor, the only one of the three front-row boxes whose authority traced cleanly back to the actual American government rather than to a foreign principal — disappeared in the quorum collapse Blog I walked. AVR walks the architectural mechanics in her Timeline of the Great Fraud and across many of her International Public Notices: the southern walkout broke the Confederation’s quorum; the Confederation’s quorum collapse made the Federal Republic inoperable; the inoperable Federal Republic was never formally reconstituted. In AVR’s exact framing, the Federal Republic from 1787 to 1861 was rendered inoperable by the dissolution of quorum required to operate the Confederation formed under The Articles of Confederation in 1781.

Then Lincoln entered. In AVR’s reading, Lincoln — a Bar Member, and therefore (per the original Constitution’s Titles of Nobility Amendment as AVR walks it) ineligible to hold lawful public office under the actual American government — was elected to serve as President in 1860. He could not serve as President of the actual American Federal Republic the Constitution provided for. He could only serve as President of the foreign-subcontractor corporate entity AVR identifies. In 1861, Lincoln organized a Delaware Corporation, and the remaining members of Congress began functioning as a corporate Board of Directors rather than as the constitutional Congress of the actual American government. In 1862, that corporate Congress redefined the meaning of a single word for federal-government purposes — the word person was redefined to mean corporation — laying the apparatus that the later commodification-of-imago-Dei framework Part II walks at full depth would operate through. In 1863, Lincoln signed the Lieber Code as Commander in Chief and put the Union Army in charge of what AVR names as the nation’s future and money supply. In 1868, a completely new incorporated entity calling itself “The United States of America” (Incorporated) was launched, replacing the lawful unincorporated government in operational fact while keeping a name nearly identical to the original to obscure the substitution.

From 1860-1861 onward — for the past one hundred and sixty-five years — the three-principal power-sharing scheme has effectively been a two-foreign-principal power-sharing arrangement operating American civic life in the American principal’s vacated seat.

The Federal Republic that operated 1787-1861 went dormant. The corporate-Congress that took its place has, in AVR’s reading across her primary record, functioned in one of three corporate roles since: as a Board of Directors for private mostly foreign-owned governmental services corporations; as the legislative-democracy government of federal territories and possessions; or as the plenary oligarchy ruling the Washington DC Municipal Government. None of those three corporate roles is the original Federal Republic’s Congress. The original Federal Republic’s seat has been vacant since 1861. The corporate replacements occupy the vacated space.

This is the diagnosis the captured age has cost almost every living American the ability to see.

The British principal — the Crown of Great Britain through the Inner City of London as the financial city-state — holds the commercial, maritime, and financial sovereignty over present-day American civic life: the Uniform Commercial Code, the Federal Reserve System, the international banking architecture, the commercial-paper apparatus under which almost every American adult lives most of his daily legal life. The Title IV British Territorial Flag flying over the courtrooms and the government buildings is the visible mark of this principal’s piece of the two-foreign-principal arrangement.

The Roman / Papal / Vatican principal — the Holy See through the Roman Municipal Government in D.C. as the ecclesiastical city-state — holds the ecclesiastical, intellectual-property, and identity sovereignty over present-day American civic life: canon law, copyright and patent under air-jurisdiction authority, and — at the deepest and most consequential level — a claim to the soul itself that operates through institutional architecture the second half of this capstone (Part II) walks at full weight. The architectural piece worth naming here is the surface: the Holy See’s institutional authority extends through the Roman Municipal Government of 1790 into the present-day American civic apparatus in ways most living Americans have never been shown.

Two foreign principals. One vacated American seat. One country that has lived under the resulting arrangement for one hundred and sixty-five years without ever being shown the architecture under which it was living. And — critically, holding forward to the Capstone Conclusion — the Federation of September 9, 1776, the second of the three founding Unions, has never dissolved. It has been held in abeyance for the duration of the captured-corporation period. The State Assembly movement is, in AVR’s framework, that Federation coming back into Session. The architectural recovery available now under human agency runs through that Federation, not through any reconstitution of the corporate-Federal-Republic the captured age replaced.

And the visible mark of the captured-corporation status of any venue operating under this two-foreign-principal arrangement is the gold fringe.

The gold fringe earns its weight

AR 840-10 — the federal regulation governing the gold-fringed American flag — describes the gold-fringed variant as a military-ceremonial display variant. That is the documented kernel, in the primary record, and it stands on its own.

What AVR’s framework and the broader common-law-researcher tradition have named for generations — and what A Witness at the Crossroads drew on at the architectural level in W4 — is the interpretive overlay the documented kernel implies but never formally acknowledges: the gold fringe is the visible mark that the venue where the flag flies is operating under captured-corporation jurisdiction. Maritime, admiralty, commercial — but the deeper architectural truth, in the framework the W4 architecture and the AVR mini-series both name, is that the gold-fringed flag marks the venue as operating under the two-foreign-principal power-sharing arrangement rather than under the actual American government’s vacated authority. The flag marks the room; the room marks the jurisdiction; the jurisdiction marks the address under which the people inside the room are being processed.

The gold-fringed flag in a federal courtroom is the visible mark that the courtroom is operating under captured-corporation jurisdiction. The gold-fringed flag in a government building marks that building as operating under the same. The gold-fringed flag in a public school marks the school as operating under the same. The gold-fringed flag in a state capitol, a municipal hall, a federal agency office — every such venue — marks the venue as operating under the captured-corporation framework where the people inside are addressed, legally and jurisdictionally, as commercial-paper personae fictae of the two-foreign-principal arrangement rather than as living men and women under the American principal’s vacated soil-jurisdiction authority or under the Federation’s dormant-but-operable land-jurisdiction authority.

And here is where the diagnostic lands hardest, and where the witness owes the church its honest reading: the gold-fringed flag in a church sanctuary marks that church as operating under captured-corporation jurisdiction, typically through 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporate status granted by the British Territorial subcontractor’s IRS apparatus in exchange for the church’s operational submission to the captured-corporation framework. Most American churches operate under 501(c)(3) status. Most American church sanctuaries fly the gold-fringed flag. The two are not coincidence. They are the visible and institutional marks of the same captured-corporation arrangement, applied to the church as a corporate entity rather than as the assembly of the living people of God under his own jurisdiction.

I am naming no individual church, no individual pastor, no individual congregation. I am naming the visible mark, in the framework the AVR mini-series and the broader W4 architecture both walk: where the gold-fringed flag flies, the venue is operating under captured-corporation status, and the people inside the venue are being addressed by the captured-corporation framework rather than by the actual American government’s vacated soil-jurisdiction authority — or, in the church’s case, by the King’s own assembly-of-the-living-people jurisdiction.

The gold fringe earns its weight precisely here. The proportions tell you which subcontractor’s constitution is in force; the gold fringe tells you whether the venue is operating in captured-corporation jurisdiction or in the (now-rare) civilian-soil jurisdiction. A flag without the fringe is operating in the lower-load civic register; a flag with the fringe is operating in the captured-corporation register. Most Americans have never been shown either distinction. Most have stood under the gold-fringed flag — in the courtroom, the government building, the school assembly, and yes the church sanctuary — without knowing that the cloth above them was marking the venue, in the framework the careful witness reads, as operating under the two-foreign-principal jurisdiction the actual American government’s vacated seat never authorized.

This is what the captured-corporation Nation looks like when you have learned to see the visible mark. The flag at the crossroads is not merely the wrong proportion of the wrong canton of the wrong subcontractor; it is, with the gold fringe added, the visible mark of a captured corporation operating in the American principal’s vacated seat under the two-foreign-principal power-sharing arrangement that has held since 1860-1861. That is what the cloth in front of you actually represents in nearly every venue you have stood beneath it in your lifetime.

The institutional architecture of the two-foreign-principal arrangement

Several pieces of the institutional architecture deserve direct naming before the sidecar turns to the pastoral close, because they show — at the documentary level AVR’s primary writings have walked for years — exactly how the two-foreign-principal arrangement operates American civic life on the ground. All are reported here as AVR documents them in her own International Public Notices and primary writings at annavonreitz.com.

The American military is paid through a British Crown Corporation. AVR names this directly across multiple primary writings. In Our Capitols and Language, she walks the institutional arrangement under which the American Armed Forces actually receive their pay, with primary-record specificity about which Treasury is the lawful Paymaster and which is not — naming the American Federation Treasury as the designated Paymaster the Armed Forces should be drawing pay through, and identifying SERCO as not authorized for that role. In Recap 2, she names SERCO directly as a British Crown Corporation operating as the de-facto Paymaster regardless of what individual service contracts state. The architectural diagnosis follows the British-principal line from the 1783 settlement directly into the present: the British principal of the peace treaty became the British Territorial subcontractor of 1789, and the British Territorial subcontractor’s institutional infrastructure now extends to a British multinational corporation handling the actual payroll disbursement for what most Americans believe to be a fully American military. The men and women in uniform are not the issue. The institutional architecture under which they are paid is. Every American service member who has drawn pay in the last several decades has, in AVR’s framework, drawn that pay through an institutional pipeline that traces back to the British principal’s piece of the two-foreign-principal arrangement.

The American legal profession operates as a British-affiliated foreign-agent guild. AVR’s primary writings name this with equal directness. In Getting It, she walks the British governments, the Bar Associations worldwide, and the courts they run with primary-record specificity about their institutional character — identifying all three as operating under what she names as coercive monopoly inducement, with the courts functioning as instruments of the British-affiliated guild rather than as common-law judicial venues serving the actual American government. In No Fake Judges, she names the constitutional dual-court structure — common-law courts on the land jurisdiction (under the actual American government) and admiralty courts on the sea jurisdiction (under the federal subcontractors) — as collapsed wholesale into admiralty-and-administrative courts operating in maritime jurisdiction across nearly every venue Americans encounter as “court.” Within the broader state-national tradition, the acronymic reading of BAR (variously expanded as British Accreditation Registry or British Accredited Registry) circulates as one expression of the Bar Associations’ British-affiliated foreign-agent character; AVR’s primary architectural arguments rest on the documented institutional behavior of the Bar Associations as guild monopolies operating American courts in admiralty jurisdiction rather than on the specific etymology of the acronym itself. The architectural fact stands at its own load level: to practice law in any American court, an attorney must be admitted to a Bar Association; the Bar Associations operate as guild monopolies controlling access to the legal profession; the courts those Bar-Association attorneys operate in have, since 1860 and especially since 1907, run under the commercial-paper and admiralty conventions of the British Territorial subcontractor’s maritime jurisdiction rather than the common-law conventions of the actual American government’s vacated soil-and-land jurisdiction. The case-name in all capital letters — SMITH v. JONES rather than Smith v. Jones — is the documented commercial-paper convention marking the parties as commercial entities rather than as living men and women. The Uniform Commercial Code structures nearly every dimension of modern American legal life. The courts operate, in AVR’s plain language across her primary record, as money mills under coercive monopoly inducement. The lawyers who admit this — and a growing number now do, ripping up their Bar cards as a matter of conscience after seeing the architecture — are not casting aspersion on their colleagues but acknowledging the institutional shape of the captured-corporation framework within which they had been trained to practice.

The corporate-Congress functions in one of three corporate roles since 1861. AVR’s New Mexico Assembly piece walks the corporate-Congress architecture directly. Since March 28, 1861, the body now styled as “Congress” has functioned, in her reading, in one of three roles: (1) as a corporate Board of Directors for the two governmental services corporations the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund operate; (2) as the legislative-democracy government for federal territories and possessions (Guam, Puerto Rico, and others); or (3) as the plenary oligarchy ruling the Washington DC Municipal Government. None of those three corporate roles is the actual American Federal Republic’s Congress the founders established. The original Congress’s seat has been vacant since 1861. The corporate replacements occupy the vacated space.

The 1862 redefinition of person, the 1863 Lieber Code, the 1868 corporate substitution. AVR’s Timeline of the Great Fraud walks the institutional sequence: the 1862 corporate Congress (37th Congress Second Session, Chapter 49 Section 68) redefined the word person to mean corporation for federal-government purposes — the architectural apparatus through which the commodification-of-imago-Dei framework Part II walks at full depth would later operate. The 1863 Lieber Code signed by Lincoln as Commander in Chief put the Union Army in charge of the nation’s future and money supply, bankrupting the original United States (Commercial Company) the next day. The 1868 launching of “The United States of America” (Incorporated) — a completely new incorporated entity deceptively named after the unincorporated government it was replacing — completed the corporate substitution at the institutional level.

Pieces of the institutional architecture. The military’s pay routed through a British Crown Corporation. The legal profession operating as a British-affiliated guild monopoly running commercial-paper courts in admiralty jurisdiction. The corporate-Congress functioning in three corporate roles since 1861. The 1862 redefinition of person, the 1863 Lieber Code, the 1868 corporate substitution. All are AVR’s documented primary positions, walked across her International Public Notices, traceable through her writings at annavonreitz.com for any reader who wants the primary record at full architectural weight. All fit the broader architectural diagnosis the rest of this sidecar carries: the British principal of the 1783 settlement now operates American military payroll and American legal practice through institutional infrastructure that the American people were never told was foreign-affiliated, the corporate-Congress operates in roles that are not the actual American Federal Republic’s Congress, and most living Americans have spent their entire civic lives — paying taxes, signing contracts, going to court, serving in uniform — within the institutional reach of the British piece of the two-foreign-principal arrangement.

And the Roman / Papal / Vatican piece of the arrangement, walked above through the Holy See’s air-jurisdictional authority and named at the surface level here, runs parallel through ecclesiastical-IP-identity infrastructure that Part II of this capstone walks in full. The two foreign principals operate together — one through commercial-financial-maritime infrastructure, one through ecclesiastical-IP-identity infrastructure — and the American principal’s seat has remained vacant beneath them both for one hundred and sixty-five years.

That is the institutional architecture the sidecar’s pastoral close now has to land into.

The question of what a soul does, at the crossroads, with that architecture finally on the table — is the question the rest of this sidecar will answer.

What a soul pledges allegiance to

This is where the sidecar has to turn from the architecture to the heart, because no architectural correction — no matter how careful, no matter how Scripturally anchored, no matter how lovingly walked — can answer the question what now.

The question what now is not architectural. It is covenantal.

When a man stands at attention and puts his hand on his heart and looks up at a piece of cloth and prepares to speak the words I pledge allegiance, what is happening in that moment, theologically? He is — at the deepest level — enacting a covenant. He is binding himself to something. He is naming something as worthy of his loyalty in a way that orients his life around it. The act is small in its visible form and enormous in its spiritual register. Pledging allegiance is one of the deepest things a soul can do.

And here is where the captured age has done its most subtle work — not in confusing the flag’s proportions, which is the visible mark of the displacement, but in training a people to perform a covenant act in front of a piece of cloth whose authority structure was never what the people were told it was. The pledge is real. The flag is real. The architecture under the flag is what the architecture is — the two-foreign-principal power-sharing arrangement operating in the American principal’s vacated seat, marked visibly by the gold fringe in nearly every venue where the ritual is performed. The question, when all of it is correctly seen, is whether the soul performing the pledge is binding itself to the country it loves or to the captured-corporation arrangement that the country’s actual government has not operated under in any of our lifetimes.

The Christian witness has, in fact, an old and clear answer to that question, and it has nothing to do with anyone’s particular position on the AVR taxonomy or the Gould dispute or the proportional argument. The Christian witness has, since long before the first American flag was ever raised, said this:

No piece of cloth — no nation, no constitution, no government, no jurisdiction, no flag — receives the final allegiance of a soul whose name is written in the Lamb’s Book of Life. That allegiance is reserved. That allegiance was claimed at the cross before any nation in this present world was founded, and it will outlast every nation in this present world when the last of them has passed away. For here have we no continuing city, but we seek one to come (Hebrews 13:14). The continuing city is not America. The continuing city is not the United States. The continuing city is not the Holy See, or the City of London, or the District of Columbia, or any of the thirteen original colonies or the fifty current states. The continuing city is the New Jerusalem, and the King who reigns over it is the One whose name is the only name under heaven by which souls are saved.

This is not a counsel of withdrawal from the country. The Christian witness has loved his country across two thousand years of captured ages and faithful resistance and prophetic confrontation and quiet endurance and martyrs’ deaths and ordinary citizens’ diligence, and he has done so without giving the country his final allegiance — which is precisely what made his love for the country whole. A man who pledges his final allegiance to a flag has nothing left to call the flag back to its better self with. A man who has reserved his final allegiance has, paradoxically, the deepest standing of any citizen alive to love the country well and to call it, when necessary, to repent and return.

The witness who has seen the architecture and read the flags correctly does not, therefore, stop standing for the colors. He stands. He puts his hand on his heart. He honors the men and women whose sacrifices the cloth still bears witness to even when the architecture has been displaced and the cloth is the wrong proportion for the room. He honors what was meant by the founders’ compact even when what is operationally in force is a different and lesser thing. He stands. But when his eye lifts past the staff, and his lips move with the old words I pledge allegiance, his deepest pledge has already been spoken. It was spoken at the cross. It belongs to the King whose name no cloth can hold.

Salute what you will; worship only Him

Here is the small, hard, freeing teaching this sidecar wants to land at its close.

Salute what you will. Worship only Him.

You may stand for the colors at the school play. You may put your hand on your heart at the ball game. You may rise when the national anthem plays at the wedding of a friend whose family bleeds patriot blood three generations back. You may honor, in your own home, with your own family, the founders’ covenant and the country whose better angels have called every faithful generation upward. Salute what you will. The flag is real. The men and women whose lives were given for the country it represents are real. The covenant the founders struck with the Creator in 1776 is real, and it has not been formally dissolved even where the actual American government has been operationally displaced since 1860-1861. The Federation of September 9, 1776 has not been dissolved. The cloth bears witness to all of it.

But worship only Him. The pledge of allegiance that runs deepest in your soul — the binding act that determines what kind of person you become and what kind of eternity you inherit — that pledge belongs to the One whose throne is above every jurisdiction, whose name is above every name, whose dominion holds every flag of every nation of every age as a passing thing under a permanent sovereignty. Do not give that pledge to a cloth. Any cloth. Not the Title IV British Territorial Flag and not the American Peace Flag, not the Municipal Flag and not the actual American Navy admiralty flag, not the boxier proportions and not the elongated ones, not the gold-fringed ceremonial-military variant and not the un-fringed civilian one. None of them is the King.

The captured age, in its deepest and quietest fraud, would have a Christian people give their final allegiance to a piece of cloth and call that loyalty patriotism — and so train them, generation after generation, to perform the highest covenant act of their souls in front of the wrong altar. The witness sees this and refuses it. The witness still stands for the colors. The witness still honors the country he loves. But the witness does not confuse the country with the King, the flag with the throne, the pledge with the worship, or the cloth with the One whose name is written on the thigh of the rider on the white horse.

KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS (Revelation 19:16).

That is the only name worth pledging the final allegiance of a soul to. That pledge does not change when the flag changes. That pledge does not bend when the architecture is displaced. That pledge does not negotiate with the captured age’s substitutions, the Holy See’s claims, the British Territorial’s borrowed authority, the Municipal Government’s air-jurisdiction patents, or the cuckoo-bird subcontractor in any of its emergency-basis seats. That pledge was sealed in blood at the cross, and it will be vindicated in glory at the return.

What the witness keeps when the architecture is laid bare

The witness keeps three things, when the flag at the crossroads has been correctly read and the question of allegiance has been correctly answered.

First, the witness keeps his love for the country. He loves the soil his children walk on, the river that runs near his town, the men and women who built the place where he lives, the founders whose covenant with the Creator gave the country its better self. He loves the country whole, in the way Augustine loved Rome — not as a final loyalty but as a real and proper love that finds its full meaning only when ordered beneath the love of God. And he loves the country specifically as the Federation of September 9, 1776 — the unincorporated American government that AVR’s primary record names as never dissolved, still operable in dormancy, awaiting only the Sessions of declared American State Nationals and American State Citizens at the State Assembly level to come back into active operation. The country the witness loves is not the captured-corporation framework operating in the American principal’s vacated seat. The country the witness loves is the Federation underneath, the actual American government the founders built across three Unions and a three-principal settlement, the unincorporated structure that the State Assembly movement is now restoring at the level the captured age cannot reach.

Second, the witness keeps his standing as a citizen. He votes, if his conscience leads him to vote, knowing the surface political contest does not reach the captured-corporation framework operating beneath it. He pays his taxes. He obeys the laws that do not require him to violate the King’s commands. He raises his children to honor the country’s founding compact and to recognize the captured age’s displacement of it. He does the work of every faithful generation: to be salt and light in a place not yet redeemed, to love his neighbor as himself, to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s even where Caesar is operating in seats that were never delegated to him. For witnesses whose discernment under Matthew 10:16, whose qualified counsel, whose Spirit-leading, and whose practical life-circumstance allow them to participate, the State Assembly recovery work AVR walks is a real architectural-historical contribution at the human-agency level toward the partial recovery available now. The country’s better self is still worth serving. The captured age does not get to claim the witness’s diligence or his honor as its own.

Third, and deepest, the witness keeps the pledge that was sealed at the cross. That pledge cannot be repealed by any architectural displacement, any cuckoo-bird substitution, any Holy See claim, any British Territorial maritime extension, any Municipal Government air-jurisdiction patent, any captured-corporation 501(c)(3) framework, any gold-fringed flag in any venue under heaven. That pledge is the one piece of the witness’s life that the captured age has no jurisdiction over and no claim to. The captured age cannot reach across the deepest line of all. The soul whose name is in the Lamb’s Book of Life walks the two-foreign-principal jurisdictions with a passport the captured age never issued and cannot revoke.

This is what the witness keeps. This is what the architecture, walked carefully across three blogs and now closed in this sidecar, was always climbing toward. Not a doctrine of withdrawal. Not a counsel of cynicism. Not an indictment of any neighbor who has loved the flag with a whole heart. A right ordering of loves. The country beneath the King, the flag beneath the throne, the pledge beneath the worship, the architecture beneath the gospel.

The sojourner stands at the crossroads with the flag in his hand and the question on his lips, and the answer was given two thousand years ago, in another country under another government on the soil of another captured age, by a King whose pledge of allegiance to his Father held even when the captured age of his day put him on a cross to break it. That pledge did not break. That pledge bought every soul that would ever stand at every crossroads of every captured age until the King returns to claim his own.

The cloth on the staff in front of you is real. The architecture beneath it is what the architecture is. The Federation of September 9, 1776 the founders built has never dissolved. The pledge of your soul belongs to the One whose dominion holds them all.

Salute what you will.

Worship only Him.

Part II of this capstone — Imago Dei Sovereignty or Corporate Serf — Was There Ever a Question? — bypasses the flag entirely and walks the deeper architectural floor beneath the captured-corporation framework: the Maxim that he who creates retains the power to dissolve, the canon-law origin of the corporate modality, the parallel-sovereignty track of the Norman barons and the Magna Carta, the commodification of imago Dei through the birth-certificate-bond apparatus, and Hamlet’s famous question inverted by the cross. Part III-A then walks the captured two-party theater and the cliff both wings are walking America toward. Part III-B walks the three-nested-level Sovereignty Offramp under Matthew 10:16’s serpent’s-wisdom discipline — from sitting duck to imago Dei standing wo/man. And the Capstone Conclusion closes the entire Series at the Christocracy that only Christ’s return delivers. Part I closed the flag arc; the parts that follow walk what the flag arc was always pointing toward.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Part I of the architectural-pastoral capstone series closing the AVR Architectural Mini-Series within America at 250 — An R3 Witness Series. Source: This part rests on the documentary work of Blog III (Four Flags and the Babel of Jurisdictions) and the architectural work of Blogs I (Six Boxes on a Table) and II (Five Jurisdictions Above and Below Our Feet) — all three blogs published at resilienciero.substack.com. The three-principals architecture (American / British / Roman-Papal-Vatican at the 1783 Treaty of Paris and the constitutional drafting that followed across 1787–1790) and the three-Unions architecture (The United States of July 1, 1776; the Federation of States dba The United States of America of September 9, 1776; the Confederation of States of States dba the States of America of March 1, 1781) are walked from AVR’s primary record at annavonreitz.com — specifically her piece Confusion About “In Order to Form a More Perfect Union” (annavonreitz.com/moreperfectunion.pdf). The vacating of the American Federal Republic’s seat in 1860-1861 through the quorum-dissolution mechanics; Lincoln’s election as a Bar Member ineligible to serve in lawful public office under the Titles of Nobility Amendment to the original Constitution; Lincoln’s organization of a Delaware Corporation in 1861; the corporate-Congress’s three operating roles since March 28, 1861 (Board of Directors / legislative-democracy / plenary-oligarchy); the 1862 redefinition of “person” to mean “corporation” for federal-government purposes (37th Congress Second Session, Chapter 49 Section 68); the 1863 Lieber Code; and the 1868 launching of “The United States of America” (Incorporated) are walked from AVR’s Timeline of the Great Fraud, her Public and International Notice to the High Courts and World Governments (April 2022), her The Last Men Standing (2019), and the broader corpus of her writings at annavonreitz.com. The Federation-of-1776 continuity argument — that the unincorporated Federation has never dissolved and remains operable in dormancy, awaiting only the Sessions of declared American State Nationals and American State Citizens at the State Assembly level — is anchored in AVR’s The Last Men Standing and walked across her primary record. The two institutional-architecture claims in the SERCO / Bar Associations section are reported as AVR’s documented primary positions, traceable in her International Public Notices at annavonreitz.com — specifically Our Capitols and Language (SERCO Paymaster claim), Recap 2 (SERCO as British Crown Corporation), Getting It (Bar Associations as foreign-affiliated crime organizations), No Fake Judges (the constitutionally-mandated dual court system replaced by admiralty-and-administrative courts), and her New Mexico Assembly piece on the corporate-Congress’s three operating roles since 1861. SERCO Group plc is, separately, a documented British multinational corporation holding extensive US government contracts. The BAR acronymic reading (variously expanded as “British Accreditation Registry” or “British Accredited Registry”) is named here as broader-state-national-tradition resonance rather than as load-bearing etymological claim; AVR’s primary architectural arguments rest on the documented institutional behavior of Bar Associations as guild monopolies operating American courts in admiralty jurisdiction. The “salute what you will; worship only Him” benediction is offered as a faithful pastoral reading of Matthew 22:21 and Revelation 19:16, not as a counsel of withdrawal from civic life. Babylon is named throughout this body of work as a transnational system over every nation, not as an ethnicity or a people; America is addressed as a nation captured by Babylon’s system, never as Babylon’s identity (Romans 11:28–29 stands). The Holy See / Roman Municipal / Papal-Vatican material is held at the institutional-claim level only and not extended into broader anti-Catholic indictment; many Catholic believers across the centuries have served the cause of the actual American government with great honor. The 501(c)(3) church framing is offered as a diagnostic of the captured-corporation framework as it has been applied institutionally to American churches, not as judgment of any individual congregation, pastor, or believer. The flag is real, the men and women whose sacrifices it bears witness to are real, the founders’ covenant with the Creator is real and unrepealed, and the Federation of September 9, 1776 the founders built remains undissolved in AVR’s primary-record reading; this Part I honors all of these while ordering them beneath the deepest pledge that no cloth, fringed or unfringed, can hold.

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