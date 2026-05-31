Jesus Take the Wheel. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

America at the Wheel at 250

“For thus saith the Lord GOD, the Holy One of Israel; In returning and rest shall ye be saved; in quietness and in confidence shall be your strength: and ye would not. But ye said, No; for we will flee upon horses; therefore shall ye flee: and, We will ride upon the swift; therefore shall they that pursue you be swift.” — Isaiah 30:15-16 (KJV) They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. — Psalm 126:5 (KJV)

There is a song nearly every American over thirty already knows by heart, and most of them have never once thought of it as prophecy. They should.

It tells the story of a woman driving home for Christmas. Snow on the road, a baby asleep in the back seat, a long and bruising year behind her, and not much left in either tank — the one in the dashboard or the one in the soul. Her mind is somewhere else. She is going too fast. And before she understands what is happening the road has turned to glass beneath her and the car has broken loose, spinning, weightless, no traction anywhere, both their lives hanging in a single half-second with no time even to cry out. And in that half-second she does the only thing left to a person who has finally run out of her own strength. She lifts her hands off the wheel. And she gives it to Jesus.

That is the whole song. Carrie Underwood sang it; three songwriters wrote it; it went to number one in 2005 and has been playing in trucks and kitchens and hospital waiting rooms ever since. And I want to tell you that it is one of the most quietly subversive things ever to top a chart in this country — because in three minutes, in language a child can follow, it preaches the exact sermon a nation addicted to its own steering does not want to hear. It says: you cannot do this on your own. Let go. Let Him take the center. That is counterculture in the deepest sense there is. It runs counter to the culture of autonomy itself.

So let me do with this song what this series exists to do. Let me hold it up against the nation, and against the hour, and let me show you that the woman on the ice is not just a woman on the ice.

She is America, and she is turning two hundred and fifty years old on a road that has just turned to glass.

She was going home

Watch the woman first, because the details are not decoration — every one of them lands when you scale it up to a country.

She was going home — back to her mother and father, back to the place she came from, on the one night of the year that still carries the memory of the Incarnation whether the traveler believes it or not. A nation does this too. America still drives, by reflex, toward a home it half-remembers: the founding it mythologizes, the Christian furniture still bolted to its public rooms, the Christmas it keeps on the calendar long after it stopped keeping the Christ. She is going home for a holiday she no longer understands, on the night that marks the very thing she has functionally abandoned.

It had been a long, hard year. For her, we are not told why. For the country, we have spent this entire series documenting it — the empowerment of error, the devolution from the imago Dei to the engineered self, the two tracks at war over a wheel neither of them can see.

A long, hard year is the Fourth Turning in four words.

And there is a baby in the back seat. Asleep. We will come back to the baby, because the baby is the part of this that should put a catch in your throat. But hold the picture: a tired driver, a dark road, and in the back, entirely dependent and entirely unaware, the next generation, riding wherever the driver’s choices carry it.

Low on faith — and on gasoline

Here is the line that turns the song from a sweet country ballad into a word for this exact summer. As she drives, she is running low on two things at once: on faith, and on gasoline.

The faith we have charted for three hundred pages. A civilization that unhooks itself from the Source does not merely lose an idea; it loses the supply. The tank that fed it for two and a half centuries runs toward empty, and you can hear the engine starting to cough.

But the gasoline is no longer a metaphor, and that is what stops me cold. America rolls up to her 250th birthday literally low on fuel. Since late this past winter a war in the Middle East has throttled the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow gate through which something like a fifth of the world’s oil passes — and the energy agencies have called the result the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. Gas crossed four dollars a gallon this spring for the first time since 2022, in the steepest one-month climb in decades. The price has since lurched in every direction, easing in recent weeks on hopes of a ceasefire that may or may not hold; no one driving to work this morning knows whether the worst is behind us or still in front. And it is not only the fuel. The same shock has driven up fertilizer and food, so that energy security and food security are wobbling together, on the same axle, at the same moment.

Sit with the word that joins the two halves of her trouble: and. Low on faith and gasoline. That conjunction is the whole sermon. A people that cuts itself off from the wellspring of life runs dry in the Spirit and at the pump in the same season — not because God is petty with the gas pump, but because a nation that worships its own ingenuity eventually meets the limits of its own ingenuity, and the lights it lit by its own hand begin, one by one, to gutter. “Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the LORD our God” (Psalm 20:7). She has been trusting the chariot. The chariot is running out of fuel.

The thin black sheet of glass

Then the road turns to glass, and the car breaks loose.

I told you in the last chapter about a wheel — the Wheel of Fortune, the spinning thing with no fixed center, the managed dialectic that offers you two tracks to push while the rim carries you somewhere neither track ever voted for. I told you it feels like control right up until the instant it isn’t. This is that instant, rendered in ice. A driver going too fast with both hands locked on the wheel, certain she can steer through anything — and then the surface gives way and there is nothing at all under the tires, and the wheel in her hands is suddenly turning nothing, gripping nothing, deciding nothing. That is what autonomy looks like the moment it meets its limit. That is the Tree of Knowledge meeting black ice. Ye shall be as gods — until the road says otherwise.

And here is the mercy hidden in the terror of it: the spin is the one thing honest enough to show her that her hands were never really driving. She thought the wheel was the point. The ice reveals that the wheel was only ever attached to her hands, and her hands were never the thing that holds a car — or a soul, or a nation — to the road. Something has to grip beneath the surface. Her hands never could.

A country can hit that ice too. We may be hitting it now. And the question a spinning nation faces is the same one the woman faces in the half-second before the guardrail: not can I steer harder, but will I let go.

The baby in the back seat

Now the baby.

She didn’t choose the road. She didn’t see the spin coming. She wasn’t going too fast; she wasn’t tired from a long hard year; she made none of the decisions that put the car on the ice at that speed. She is simply in the back, asleep, breathing softly, entirely at the mercy of the hands on the wheel in front of her. And whatever those hands do in the next two seconds, she will live inside the result.

That is the rising generation, and I will not pretend the picture is gentle. The young who are coming up in this country did not steer it here. They inherited a car already moving and already low on fuel, driven onto glass by choices made before they were old enough to vote. And they are the ones who will ride through whatever those choices bring — including, if this road runs where the whole of this series has argued it runs, the tribulation that the comfortable generations were never asked to face. The baby in the back seat is the most sobering image in the song, and it is sobering precisely because she is asleep — unaware, trusting, depending utterly on whether the driver in front of her will do the one wise thing left to do.

I say this as a father, not as an alarmist. The weight of the wheel is never only the driver’s own weight. There is always a back seat. There is always someone who didn’t choose the road and will live inside your steering. The mother who lets go and prays is not only saving herself. She is the only one in that car who can save the one who cannot save herself. And so the question sharpens. It is no longer only will you let go for your own sake. It is will you let go for theirs.

She threw her hands up

And she does. At the end of herself, with nothing left to try, she throws her hands into the air and asks Jesus to take the wheel — to take it out of her hands, because she cannot do this on her own, and she is, finally, letting go.

Understand what just happened, because the whole gospel is folded into that gesture. The hands on the wheel are the Tree of Knowledge made into muscle: I will define the road, I will determine the outcome, I am the source of my own salvation, I steer. The hands thrown up are the Tree of Life: life and rescue flow from God and not from me; I draw my existence from Him; I cannot, and He can. This is not a smaller version of self-reliance. It is its opposite. It is the precise reversal of Eden — the creature who reached out her hand to seize control in the garden now opening that same hand and giving control back. Adam grasped. She releases. And in the releasing she is doing the one thing the entire apparatus of this age is built to prevent: she is taking her hands off the wheel.

That is the off-ramp. Not a better grip. Not a third track. Not a better wheel per se. Not a cleverer way to steer the spin. The hands come off.

What letting go is not

But I have to be careful here, the same way I am always careful, because this is exactly the place a true thing gets twisted into a fatal one. “Jesus, take the wheel” can be misheard as let go and do nothing — fold your hands, close your eyes, let God drive while you sleep like the baby in the back. That is not what the song means and it is not what Scripture teaches, and the proof is in the second half of the story, which the sentimental hearing always forgets.

Look at what she actually does after she lets go. The car comes to a stop — on the shoulder, alive, the baby still sleeping. And then she does not nap. She bows her head and prays for the first time in a long time. She says she is sorry for the way she has been living. She resolves, from that night forward, to change. And then — this is the part that matters — she drives on. She still has miles to go. The baby is still in the back. The journey is not cancelled; it is re-founded.

That is the difference between letting go of the rim and letting go of the work. She takes her hands off the wheel of fortune — off the frantic self-steering, off the lie that her grip was holding the car — and she puts her hands, immediately, onto the work of covenant faithfulness: repentance, prayer, a changed life, the road finished rightly. The Hub does not turn you into a passenger. The Hub is the fixed center that finally makes your motion mean something. A wheel with no hub spins and goes nowhere; a wheel re-founded on the Hub that does not turn can actually carry you home.

This is where the Resilience Wheel stops being a diagram and becomes the thing the hour demands. The very spokes that crisis is stressing right now — energy, food, the economy, the body, the community — are not domains you abandon when you let Jesus take the wheel. They are the domains you finally tend rightly once He has the center. Letting go and building are not opposites; they are the same act seen from two sides. Hands off your own godhood; hands onto the faithful labor of preparing your household and your people under His lordship. Mitigate, prepare, store, gather, witness. The woman who lets Christ take the wheel is not the woman who stops driving. She is the only one who can now drive the rest of the way without killing everyone in the car.

The prayer a nation could pray

So bring her home one last time, scaled all the way up.

Here is America at two hundred and fifty. Spun sideways on a sheet of black glass. Low on faith and low on gasoline in the same hard season, the lights guttering, a war over a far-off strait reaching all the way to her own gas pump, her food and her fuel trembling on the same axle. Both hands still locked on a wheel that is gripping nothing. And in the back seat, asleep, the generation that did not choose this road and will live inside whatever she decides in the next two seconds.

I am not going to tell you the date the road runs out. I have never set one and I will not start now; the Father keeps that hour, and the price of pretending to know it is to be made a fool exactly when sobriety matters most. The energy markets that lurched this spring may steady; they may convulse again next month. I do not know, and neither does anyone selling you certainty about it. What I know is the only question the milestone actually puts to her, and it is the same one the woman faced before the guardrail.

Not: can she steer out of it.

But: will she throw her hands up.

The most American instinct of all is to grip the wheel harder — to believe that with enough horsepower, enough cleverness, enough zeal on one of the two tracks, she can muscle the car off the ice by her own strength. That instinct is the spin. It is the thing that put her on the glass in the first place. And the song that half the country already knows by heart is, if they would hear it, the prayer that could save her: I cannot do this on my own. I am letting go. Take the wheel.

There is a Hub that does not turn. There is a center that holds when the road turns to glass and your own hands are turning nothing. His name is Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, and today, and forever, and He is not a better grip on the same old wheel — He is the still point the whole spinning lie was built to make you forget exists. A nation could pray that prayer at its own crossroads. A household can pray it tonight. You can pray it now, at whatever speed you are going, with whoever is asleep in your back seat.

Throw your hands up. Take them off the wheel. And let the One who does not turn take the center — and then drive on, the rest of the way, finally able to.

Keep the bearing. Keep the watch. Take your hands off the wheel, and hold the Hub.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

Companion to Chapter Three — The Two Tracks and the One Wheel, in the unified Witness manuscript. On the Wheel of Fortune and the Resilience Wheel — the hubless wheel that collapses and the hubbed wheel that stands — see that chapter and the Two Trees epilogue.

Source note (L1–L2): energy figures from the International Energy Agency Oil Market Report (May 2026), the World Bank Commodity Markets Outlook (April 2026), and AAA / U.S. EIA retail gasoline data; the recent easing of Brent crude reported late May 2026. The Middle East conflict is referenced only at the level the mainstream record supports; this post makes no battlefield claims and sets no dates.

© 2026 R3 Publishing LLC · America at 250: An R3 Witness Series · resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” — written by Hillary Lindsey, Brett James, and Gordie Sampson; performed by Carrie Underwood (2005). Referenced here as commentary; lyrics not reproduced. Hear it on any licensed platform.