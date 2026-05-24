Tattered and Battle wounded American Flag. Image Credits. Midjourney.com

America at 250: An R3 Witness Series — Post 3

From the Bicentennial to the Semiquincentennial — A Berean Reading

“And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.” — Revelation 13:11 (KJV)

“And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men, And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.” — Revelation 13:13–14 (KJV)

“Watchman, what of the night? Watchman, what of the night? The watchman said, The morning cometh, and also the night: if ye will inquire, inquire ye: return, come.” — Isaiah 21:11–12 (KJV)

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May

WHY THIS POST, NOW

We are six weeks from the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. July 4, 2026 marks the semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence — a quarter-millennium since fifty-six men signed their names to a document that has shaped the modern world more than any political instrument since the Magna Carta.

This is not a celebratory post.

It is also not an anti-American post. The covenant community is not called to despise the nation in which the modern missionary movement was born, where the great revivals were preached, where the printing of Scripture was multiplied beyond any precedent in human history, where the remnant has — for two and a half centuries — found a geography in which to do its work. America is not the enemy. America is what America is, in the eschatological framework Scripture has given us — and the 250th anniversary is the occasion for clarity about that, not for praise that does not understand what it is praising, and not for condemnation that does not understand what it is condemning.

This post is a witness post.

It is the third installment in The Witness at 250 series, a cross-cutting thread within the broader R3 Body of Work that orients the covenant community toward the July 4, 2026 milestone. The series-architectural floor was laid in the R3 series preamble, Resilience on the Road to Revelation: The Devolution — From Imago Dei to DEI (May 5, 2026), which establishes the Bicentennial Bible as Exhibit A, walks the fifty-year demolition between 1976 and 2026, and crystallizes the convergence of the Fourth of July, the Fourth Turning, and the 250th anniversary as the temporal hook for the entire R3 deployment. The witness foundation was laid in The Empowerment of Error (April 24, 2026), which anchors the America-as-Babylon identification in Luginbill’s Babylon USA and Antichrist and Babylon and The Chronology of the End — 2026, establishes the Tribulation chronology window of 2026–2033, and delivers the witness’ word for July 4, 2026 explicitly: that the covenant community is not celebrating but watching, preparing, and sounding a warning. The identification anchor was laid in the published Israelology series (15 posts, April–May 2026), particularly Part 5, which identifies the modern political State of Israel as the image of the beast established in 1948 by the two horns of Revelation 13:11. This current post — the current-events overlay — applies that locked architecture to a specific occasion: a video and a ceremony that surfaced in the seven days between May 17 and May 23, 2026.

It is occasioned by two specific events, one recent and one approaching. The recent event was the Rededicate 250 ceremony held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on May 17, 2026 — a national jubilee of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving convened by the Trump-aligned Freedom 250 task force, with Trump, Vance, Rubio, Gabbard, and Hegseth participating by video; Speaker Mike Johnson in person; and eighteen of the nineteen clergy on stage drawn from right-wing evangelical Protestantism, with documented connections to the New Apostolic Reformation and the broader Dominionist apparatus. The approaching event is the 250th anniversary itself — six weeks from this writing.

Between those two events, a video was published. It is the proximate occasion for this post.

On or about May 23, 2026, the RISE Radio Christian Podcast channel (@rse on YouTube, rseonline.org, FIEC-aligned Reformed evangelical discernment ministry) released a twelve-minute and thirty-five-second video titled “We Were Never Told What’s Really Behind This (2026)” — chaptered as “THE PLAN.” The video assesses the Rededicate 250 event and connects it to the New Apostolic Reformation, the Third Temple eschatology stream, the Dominionist apparatus, the captured charismatic apparatus (Christ Embassy, Benny Hinn, the Word-of-Faith network), the New Age religion crossover, and — by way of historical substrate — the Knights Templar mindset operating beneath the visible Anglo-American religious-political fusion.

I watched the video at chapter-list resolution. Noteworthy is the chapter sequence, the verified description, the channel’s confirmed Tier B source pedigree (FIEC-aligned, guest-corroborated by John Haller and J.B. Hixson and Steve Montgomery and Chris Pinto, second-witness verification policy, explicit pastoral floor with gotquestions.org as Gospel resource), and the channel’s documented theological lane. RISE saw something. The covenant community needs to see what RISE saw, and then to see what RISE — operating within FIEC Reformed evangelical bounds rather than KJV-locked dispensationalist bounds — could not name.

That is the work of this post.

WHAT RISE SAW

The chapter sequence of “The Plan” is itself a roadmap of an apparatus.

It opens with the Rededicate Event itself — the ceremony, the participants, the religious-political fusion on the National Mall. It moves quickly to Ecumenism — the documented “Trumpian ecumenism” of coalitions united by shared political allegiance rather than shared theology, which RISE correctly identifies as a counterfeit unity. The third chapter is Third Temple — the eschatological thread that runs beneath much of the New Apostolic Reformation’s energy, the project of building a literal third temple in Jerusalem as a precondition for the return of Christ.

From there, the video moves into specific apparatuses. Ballroom (the most likely referent is the White House expansion project). New Age Religion — the documented crossover between the New Apostolic Reformation and the New Age movement, two streams that share more architectural commitments than either of their constituencies wants to acknowledge. False Prophets (UK) — RISE’s documentation of the British charismatic-apostolic network that operates as the transatlantic mirror of the American NAR. Christ Embassy — Chris Oyakhilome’s global Nigerian-anchored Word-of-Faith ministry, one of the largest captured-charismatic networks operating today.

The video then moves into specific figures and symbols. The Seer (the referent is presumably a specific named individual within the captured-charismatic stream). Benny Hinn’s ‘Magical Tie’ — the long-documented Word-of-Faith spectacle apparatus, here treated through a specific anointing-object motif. Strange Groups — the smaller, more esoteric formations operating at the edges of the visible movement, which RISE chose to document but not to fold into the main thesis.

The final third of the video moves to architecture. Discernment — RISE’s framework chapter, the criteria by which the covenant community is to read what it has just been shown. Dominionism — the explicit Seven Mountains theology, the kingdom-now eschatology, the Christian-nationalist program, all correctly named as a contradictory framework operating against the New Testament’s witness about the Kingdom and the church age. Knights Templar — the esoteric historical substrate, the centuries-old order whose symbology and ideology RISE traces beneath the modern Anglo-American religious-political fusion. Conclusion — pastoral close, gotquestions.org Gospel link, the explicit “reach out in love” framing toward those captured by the apparatus.

RISE saw a machine. RISE documented its visible parts. RISE applied a discernment framework that is — within FIEC Reformed evangelical limits — substantially correct and pastorally responsible. Tier B confirmed.

What RISE did not name — what the R3 published BOW ecosystem framework has been naming since the Israelology series completed publication — is what the machine actually is, in the eschatological architecture Scripture provides.

WHAT THE FRAMEWORK ALREADY NAMED

The fifteen-post Israelology series, completed and published on the resilienciero Substack between April and May of this year, established the load-bearing identification of America biblically. I will not rebuild that architecture here. The published series did that work, anchored in Edward May (Witness #5 in the locked Six Witnesses framework), corroborated where possible with Dr. Robert Luginbill’s Coming Tribulation and his standalone Israelology, Anti-Semitism, Gentiles, Lost Tribes, and Jewish Myths, and disciplined throughout by the Romans 11:28–29 floor toward ethnic Israel and the Tidwell guardrail of protection for individual Jewish persons.

What I will do here is name the five layers as the framework has named them, and then read the visible apparatus through them.

Layer one — what America was built to be. The historical-political entity founded 1776; the constitutional republic with religious-liberty architecture written into its founding documents; the geography in which the modern missionary movement was born and through which the Scripture was multiplied across the earth in unprecedented quantity; the soil in which Edwards and Whitefield and Finney and Moody and Graham preached; the place where the seminaries that trained generations of faithful pastors were built; the nation whose founding documents reference the Creator and whose early presidents understood themselves accountable to providence. The Bicentennial Bible of 1976, walked at length as Exhibit A in the R3 series preamble The Devolution: From Imago Dei to DEI, documented this layer at its high-water-mark moment — the Family Register pages assuming Birth, Baptism, Church Membership, Offices Held, Military Service, Marriage, Children, and Death as covenantal categories needing no argument; the Liberty Table of Contents naming the Christian foundation of the nation without footnote or apology. That layer is real. The 250th anniversary names this layer, and the covenant community does not despise it. To despise what America was built to be is to despise the providence that built it. But the fifty years between the Bicentennial Bible and the 250th anniversary are also fifty years of dismantling — the Imago-Dei-to-DEI devolution, the Justinian typography of legal-fiction-replacing-living-person, the saboteur capture of every credentialing institution — and the witness cannot read the present accurately without reading what the half-century has done to the layer that was.

Layer two — what America has become, in the eschatological architecture. Horn number one of the two-horned earth-beast of Revelation 13:11, paired with the United Kingdom as horn number two. Performer of the fire-from-heaven sign of Revelation 13:13 — the only nation in human history to literally bring fire down from the sky onto the earth in the sight of men, at Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and at Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, witnessed and filmed and broadcast to the world. Co-architect of the image of the beast of Revelation 13:14–15 — the modern political State of Israel established May 14, 1948, recognized de facto by the United States within hours and by the United Kingdom as the second-signature founding power; the political reconstruction of the head that was wounded to death by Roman General Titus in 70 AD, the deadly wound healed eighteen hundred and seventy-eight years later, and the world wondering after the beast. The Israelology series, Part 5 specifically, anchors this identification in Edward May’s primary articulation and walks the Revelation 13 architecture in detail. This is the second layer. This is what America has become.

Layer three — the institutional architecture. The principal modern instantiation of Mystery Babylon’s four-century pipeline, the architecture I documented in The Pipeline to Babylon (April 2026): Rosicrucian Invisible College, Royal Society, Theosophical Society, New Age movement, modern global governance nodes — Bilderberg, BIS, WHO, WEF, NATO, the Federal Reserve apparatus, the closed rooms where the dragon court’s brokers assembled across centuries without accountability. The Luginbill four-criteria identification of America as Babylon — geographic and geopolitical (Babylon belongs to the fourth quadrant, the west, and must be powerful enough to dominate all other nations until its destruction; as of 2026, no other western nation fits these criteria); economic (the dollar as world reserve currency, US financial markets as the anchor of the global economic system); cultural (American cultural exports penetrating every nation on earth to a degree without historical parallel); and spiritual (the cage of every unclean and hateful bird, the largest concentration of occult organizations and false religious systems in the Western world) — was walked in The Empowerment of Error (April 24, 2026) and remains the load-bearing identification for the series. Layered on top of this is the Noahide legal architecture: Public Law 102-14, signed by President George H.W. Bush on March 20, 1991, declaring the Seven Noahide Laws “the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization”; the same year as the public announcement of the New World Order; the Education Day USA proclamation that promotes the Noahide framework; the Congressional Record of March 27, 2025 documenting a rabbi invoking the Seven Noahide Laws during an official House session — material that Jana Ben-Nun has documented in detail, with the preterism caveat that her broader eschatological framework is not endorsed by R3 even where her documentation is precise. Under classical rabbinical Noahide framework, worship of Jesus Christ as God is classified as idolatry, with the prescribed punishment of death by decapitation. This is the legal layer being constructed on top of the political-image foundation. Layer three is the substrate of the captured nation, and Luginbill’s chronology in The Chronology of the End — 2026 places the active Tribulation window at 2026–2033 — meaning the substrate’s full deployment is not theoretical but proximate.

Layer four — the captured church. The Scofield Reference Bible pipeline, first published in 1909 and revised in 1917, financed by interests that Chuck Baldwin has documented carefully (and which I cite within the specifically-scoped Scofield/Christian Zionism critique only); the Christian Zionist television complex documented by Ken Klein in The False Prophet: Evil Architect of the New World Order (1993); the prosperity-Pentecostal apparatus that turned the apostolic gift inheritance into a revenue stream; the Word-of-Faith network with Benny Hinn at its televised center; the New Apostolic Reformation under Peter Wagner’s posthumous influence and the Seven Mountains theology; the Dominionist program that subordinates the church age witness to a kingdom-now political project; the Trinity Broadcasting Network architecture; and — at the visible apex of all of it on May 17, 2026 — the Rededicate 250 ceremony on the National Mall, where the religious-political fusion that RISE’s video documents was not merely present but performed liturgically before a watching world. This is the American evangelical church captured before born again, worshipping the image without recognizing what the image is. This is the Berean call’s primary audience. This is the layer where the work of the 250th witness post lives.

Layer five — the remnant. The seven thousand who have not bowed the knee to Baal (1 Kings 19:18). The watchmen on the tower (Habakkuk 2:1). The Bereans who searched the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so (Acts 17:11). The covenant community to which R3 Publishing writes, and from which it writes. The Resilience Wheel pastoral floor’s intended congregation. The 250th witness post is written for this audience first, addressed to layer four second, and observable by the wider world third. The remnant is not the captured church and is not in revolt against America-as-historical-entity; the remnant is the watchful, prayerful, prepared community that holds Christ as its hub and reads its national circumstance through Scripture rather than through cable news.

Five layers. One nation. The 250th anniversary asks the covenant community to hold all five at once, and to refuse the easy collapse of any of them into any of the others.

THE REDEDICATION APEX

With the layers named, return to May 17, 2026.

The Rededicate 250 Ceremony was the visible apex of layer four operating in coordination with layer three. A national ceremony of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving — language drawn from the church’s historical vocabulary — was convened on the National Mall under the operational authority of a White House task force, with the executive branch represented by video and the legislative branch represented in person, and with the clergy stage populated almost entirely by figures whose theological lineage traces to the New Apostolic Reformation and the Dominionist program. The eighteen of nineteen ratio is not incidental; it is the visible composition of the captured American evangelical witness in the year 2026.

The framing of the ceremony was not penitential. It was triumphal. It was — in the observable record of the event and in the documented observer characterization — “a rededication rooted not in humility but in dominion.” That is the precise phrasing the observer record produced. Dominion is the theological signature of the captured church’s eschatological program. It is the framework under which the seven mountains are claimed, the kingdoms of this world are reclaimed for Christ by the church-now rather than yielded to Christ at His return, and the church’s witness during the church age is reconceived as a project of political-cultural conquest rather than as the proclamation of the Gospel and the gathering of the remnant.

This is the eschatological signature of horn number one performing its appointed role.

RISE’s video documents the apparatus. The framework names the apex. The two readings are not in conflict; they are layered. RISE sees the visible building. The framework names what the building is for.

I want to be precise about what the Rededicate ceremony is and is not. It is not the image of the beast itself — the image is what was established in 1948 in proximate territory, and the ceremony in 2026 is the dedication of the captured American church to the worship of that image, six weeks before the 250th anniversary of the nation that helped construct it. The ceremony is not the Mark of the Beast — the Mark, as the BOW has locked across the series and the published Mark-of-Beast architecture, is a conscious worshipful covenant with the Beast yet future, not a medical procedure and not COVID and not anything currently deployed at scale. The ceremony is not the False Prophet — the False Prophet is a future figure who will arise on the stage Revelation 13:11 sets up, and is not Mike Pompeo or Paula White or any currently named individual. Date-setting is forbidden. Naming specific living individuals as the Antichrist or the False Prophet is forbidden. The framework declines those moves on principle and continues to decline them in this post.

What the Rededication ceremony is — what it can be named without violating the locks — is the visible religious-political fusion apex of horn number one operating in self-congratulatory mode six weeks before the nation’s quarter-millennium birthday. It is the captured church publicly dedicating itself to the apparatus the second beast was raised up to construct. It is layer four performing in coordination with layer three, in full view of layers one, two, and five — the historical-political entity, the eschatological identification, and the watching remnant.

It is, in a single phrase, the apex they filmed.

And RISE, having watched it film, made a video.

WHAT THE 250TH ASKS OF THE AMERICAN CHURCH

The 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026 will arrive in six weeks. The Freedom 250 task force has been planning toward that date for over a year. The full R3 Body of Work — five volumes of Resilience on the Road to Revelation, five volumes of Revelation Exo-Truth, five volumes of The Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars, fifteen volumes in total — will be deployed to coincide with that date as a milestone publication act, not in celebration of the anniversary but as a witness to what the anniversary actually is in the eschatological framework Scripture provides.

The 250th anniversary asks the American church a question.

The question is not whether the church loves America. The covenant community does love America — at layer one, in the historical-political sense, with gratitude for what was built and what was preached and what was multiplied across two and a half centuries on this soil. The question is also not whether the church will denounce America. The framework declines denunciation as readily as it declines celebration; both moves collapse the five layers into one and produce theology that cannot read its own moment accurately.

The question is whether the American church will look at what the church has become in 2026 — at the Rededicate apex, at the captured charismatic apparatus, at the Dominionist program, at the Christian Zionist theological capture, at the Trumpian ecumenism, at the Noahide legal architecture being constructed in the background, at the role America has played in the establishment and ongoing political-military support of the image of the beast — and will the church discern what it is looking at? Will the church return to the Berean discipline of Acts 17:11 and search the Scriptures to see whether these things are so? Will the church recover the heavenly Jerusalem of Hebrews 12:22 and Revelation 21:2 from the earthly counterfeit that has captured its eyes for a hundred years and more?

That is the question.

The 250th is the occasion of the question. It is not the answer.

The answer will be given by individual Christians, congregation by congregation, pastor by pastor, family by family, as the framework that the published Israelology series has named becomes the framework through which the American church reads its own moment. Not by political program — the framework declines white Christian nationalism in either direction. Not by mass movement — the framework declines the dominionist temptation to construct a counter-apparatus on the same architectural footing as the apparatus it critiques. The answer will be given in the way every Berean answer has been given since Acts 17 — one open Bible at a time, one searched-out-question at a time, one Christian recovering the heavenly orientation that Colossians 3:2 commanded.

“Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.” — Colossians 3:2 (KJV)

This is the witness’ call. This is what the anniversary asks.

THE PASTORAL CLOSE — WHAT THE REMNANT HOLDS

The Resilience Wheel begins at the hub. The hub is Christ. Every spoke, every ring, every layer of the framework rests on the hub or it rests on nothing. The 250th witness post does not rest on America-critique. It rests on Christ — Christ crucified, Christ resurrected, Christ returning, Christ the Hub of the wheel and the Head of the church and the King of the coming Kingdom.

The pastoral floor of this post is therefore not political. It is not even, finally, eschatological in the framework sense, though the framework matters. The pastoral floor is the Person — the Lord Jesus Christ — to whom every layer of every framework finally testifies and from whom every layer of every framework draws whatever truth it carries.

To the American Christian who is being unsettled by reading this — and there will be readers who are unsettled, and I do not apologize for the unsettling, because the work of the witness is to unsettle the false sleep that captured the church through a hundred years of Christian Zionist theology and a generation of Dominionist program-building — to that reader, the framework offers the following pastoral floor:

You are not being asked to abandon America. You are being asked to read America accurately. The historical-political entity at layer one is not the eschatological apparatus at layer two, and the captured-church apparatus at layer four is not the remnant at layer five. The five layers are distinguishable, and they must be distinguished if the church is to find its footing in 2026.

You are not being asked to abandon Israel. The framework holds Romans 11:28–29 as a non-negotiable floor — “as concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sake. For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance” (KJV). The modern political State of Israel is not the prophetic regathering and is identified as the image of the beast in the locked Israelology framework — but ethnic Israel remains beloved, individual Jewish persons remain covered by the Tidwell discipline of protection, and the true regathering at Christ’s return remains promised in Romans 11:26: “And so all Israel shall be saved.” The framework holds love for the Jewish people without endorsing the modern political project that has been raised in their name. These are distinguishable. They must be distinguished.

You are not being asked to abandon the church. You are being asked to recover the church — to find the seven thousand who have not bowed the knee to Baal, to gather with the Bereans who search the Scriptures, to find the local body of believers who hold the hub even where the hub has been displaced by the apparatus. The remnant is real. The remnant is local. The remnant is findable.

And you are being asked, finally, to look up. The 2,000-year inversion the Israelology series documented — the slow turning of the church’s eyes from the heavenly Jerusalem (Hebrews 12:22, Galatians 4:26, Revelation 21:2) to the earthly counterfeit — is reversible by the simple discipline of obedience to Colossians 3:2. Set your affection on things above. Set your affection on the Christ who was crucified, who rose on the third day, who ascended in glory, who poured out His Spirit, who builds His church through the church age, who will return for His own at the appointed time, who will gather His elect from the four winds at the trumpet sound, who will judge the nations and the false apparatus and the captured church and will receive His remnant into the new heavens and the new earth where the Tree of Life heals the nations and the river of Living Water flows from the throne.

“And he which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.” — Revelation 22:20 (KJV)

This is what the remnant holds.

This is the witness the 250th occasions.

This is the answer to the question the anniversary asks.

The first horn turns 250 in six weeks. The covenant community watches, prays, prepares, and proclaims. The Berean discipline holds. The Resilience Wheel holds. The hub holds. The Christ who is the hub holds.

The Sons of Issachar of 1 Chronicles 12:32 were “men that had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do.” The R3 series preamble closes on that verse. The 250th Witness Series cannot close on a different one. Understanding the times is not optional discipleship; it is covenantal obligation. The witness who sees the Fourth Turning convergence with the Fourth of July at the 250th — three Fourths, the secular clock and the prophetic calendar reading the same hour — does not have the luxury of ignorance, and does not have the license of despair. The witness has the work. The work is what the anniversary asks.

The witness declares the morning, and also the night.

Inquire ye. Return. Come.

Soli Deo Gloria.

Maranatha.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Resilience on the Road to Revelation — Vol. 4: The Seven Churches | The Witness at 250: An R3 Witness Series, Post 3 | resilienciero.substack.com | r3ready.com

Series posts referenced: (1) Resilience on the Road to Revelation — The Devolution: From Imago Dei to DEI — Changing Images of Man (R3 series preamble, May 5, 2026); (2) The Empowerment of Error — What God Is Doing to the Unbelieving World Right Now, and Why America’s 250th Anniversary Is Not a Celebration (April 24, 2026); (3) the published fifteen-post Israelology series (April–May 2026).

Primary theological sources: Dr. Robert Luginbill, The Coming Tribulation Part 3A (Empowerment of Error), Babylon USA, Antichrist and Babylon, The Chronology of the End — 2026, and Israelology, Anti-Semitism, Gentiles, Lost Tribes, and Jewish Myths (all at ichthys.com); Edward May, Witness #5 in the R3 Six Witnesses framework, primary source for the Image-of-Beast identification; Thomas Horn, Zenith 2016 and Saboteurs; William Strauss and Neil Howe, The Fourth Turning. Scripture: KJV throughout.

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May