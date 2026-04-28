Image Credits: Midjourney.com

By Resilienciero | Stephen J. Latham, PhD.

I have never done this before.

In the time this publication has existed, I have never written a post whose sole purpose is to ask you — plainly, directly, without burying it at the bottom of something else — to financially support this work.

That changes today. Not because I am in a crisis. Not because the lights are about to go out. But because I realized, recently, that I have been treating you as a passive reader when I should have been treating you as a co-laborer. That is on me, and I am correcting it now.

What This Work Actually Is

Let me name it plainly, because I do not think most of you have seen it laid out in full.

What you are reading is not a single newsletter. It is one-third of a three-series publishing architecture that has been under construction for years — and now, it is available to the public for free to reach the widest possible audience — unrestricted.

R3 — Resilience on the Road to Revelation (5 volumes) A comprehensive theology of preparedness, drawn from 20+ years of international humanitarian field experience across 17 countries with World Vision, WHO/PAHO, Samaritan’s Purse, and other organizations recognized globally [WSP (formerly Ecology and Environment, Inc.) World Resources Institute, FINCA International, etc.]. Every principle field-tested. Every framework grounded in Scripture. The complete five-volume series launches July 4, 2026.

RET — Revelation’s Eschatological Timeline (4 volumes) The exo-truth layer beneath Revelation’s surface — where the angelic administrations, the Three Rebellions, the fallen planetary stewards, and the intraterrestrial assault on the Imago Dei are examined with rigorous scholarly grounding. RET takes seriously what most eschatology refuses to touch: the non-human actors, the cosmic jurisdictions, and the divine reclamation that runs through every judgment sequence from the Seven Seals to the Seven Bowls. Built on serious primary sources and written for believers ready to go deeper than the newspaper hermeneutic. Volume 3 targets June 2026.

Mazzaroth — The Gospel in the Stars (5 volumes) Before Scripture was written in ink, God wrote the Gospel in the stars. Mazzaroth recovers the ancient zodiacal testimony to Christ — the 12 constellations, the 7 planets, the cosmic architecture that has been waiting for the Church to remember it. Book 1: The Cosmic Gospel launches December 2026.

Together, these three series comprise 14 books. That is the Cosmic Library — the complete body of work this publication exists to build toward.

Behind it: a PhD in Systematic Theology, dual master’s degrees in Public Policy and Business Administration from internationally top-ranking masters programs, four active graduate courses at Missional University’s School of Ecological Mission, and a very rigorous weekly publishing schedule I have maintained without interruption.

This is not a hobby. This is a calling being executed with every ounce of energy that I have to offer.

What It Costs

I am not going to be vague about this.

Producing this work requires Substack infrastructure, author websites at r3ready.com and mazzaroth.world, research database access, manuscript production tools, and — most significantly — time. Time that competes directly with everything else a husband, father, academic dean/professor, farmer, and box truck driver is asked to give.

There are no advertisers here. No sponsored posts. No clickbait. No institutional grants. No university stipend subsidizing this publication.

What you read here is funded entirely by readers who decided it was worth something.

Right now, twelve of you are doing that.

Twelve.

I am not saying that to shame anyone. I am saying it because I have never told you the number before, and you deserve to know it. Twelve paid supporters out of five hundred and a thousand regular readers.

That math does not reflect the actual value exchange happening here. You are receiving graduate-level theological research, extensively field-tested preparedness frameworks, and a three-series publishing architecture that no one else is building. Twelve people are currently saying that it is worth paying for. I am extremely grateful for their support and consider them part of my intimate inner circle.

I think more of you believe that than the number reflects. I think the gap exists because I never asked.

So I am asking.

The Ask — and Why It Gets More Valuable From Here

Become a paid supporter of Resilienciero for $50/year.

That is less than a dollar a week. Less than $4.20 a month. For that, you receive every post across all three series — R3, RET, and Mazzaroth — full archive access, and the knowledge that you are one of the people making the July 4th launch possible.

But here is why becoming a paid subscriber right now is a decision worth making beyond the Substack content alone.

The Cosmic Library Tiered Bundle — Exclusive to Paid Subscribers

When the 14-book Cosmic Library is released — R3 in July 2026, RET alongside it, and Mazzaroth at Christmas 2026 — paid Substack subscribers will receive exclusive pre-order pricing that is not available anywhere else. The discount tier you qualify for depends on which series you choose to acquire.

Here is exactly what that looks like.

TIER 1 — ONE SERIES: The Revelation Collection

R3 Complete (5 volumes) + RET Complete (4 volumes) = 9 books

Retail value: $197.91 (9 paperbacks at standard pricing)

Paid Subscriber Pre-Order Price: $89.99 Your savings: $107.92 — a 55% discount

Delivery: All 9 books ship July 4, 2026.

This is the complete Revelation arc — from resilience frameworks through eschatological timeline — in a single package. If you have been reading R3 or RET posts and want the full physical library, this is your entry point.

TIER 2 — TWO SERIES: Add the Mazzaroth Collection

R3 (5 vols) + RET (4 vols) + Mazzaroth (5 vols) = 14 books Delivered in two waves: July 4th (9 books) + Christmas Day (5 books)

Retail value: $307.86 (14 paperbacks)

Paid Subscriber Pre-Order Price: $129.99 Your savings: $177.87 — a 58% discount

This is the complete Cosmic Library. Every volume across all three series. The full integrated architecture — preparedness theology, eschatological timeline, and the Gospel in the stars — in your hands by Christmas 2026.

TIER 3 — FOUNDING PATRON: The Complete Cosmic Library + Legacy Recognition

All 14 books + exclusive benefits

Paid Subscriber Pre-Order Price: $179.99 Your savings: $127.87 off retail — PLUS benefits unavailable at any price outside this tier

This tier is not just about books. It is about being permanently woven into the record of this work.

Founding Patron benefits include:

All 14 books across R3, RET, and Mazzaroth (both delivery waves)

Your name listed in the Founding Patrons acknowledgment section of every published volume going forward

Exclusive 90-minute live Q&A session with the author before the July 4th launch

First access to H2 2026 companion workbooks and study guides before general release

20% lifetime discount on all future R3 Publishing releases beyond the current 14 volumes

The Founding Patron acknowledgment is permanent. Every reader who opens these books for the next generation will see the names of the people who made the launch possible. That is not a marketing benefit. That is a historical record.

What Your Substack Subscription Actually Unlocks

To be clear about the mechanics: the bundle pricing above is exclusively available to active paid Substack subscribers. A paid subscription ($50/year) is the key that unlocks the pre-order discount. Here is why that structure exists.

The Substack subscription funds the ongoing research and weekly publication. The book bundles fund the production and printing of the physical library. These are two separate revenue streams serving the same mission — and paid subscribers sit at the intersection of both. They are the readers who have said, plainly, that this work is worth sustaining. The bundle discount is the corresponding acknowledgment that their commitment came first.

If you subscribe today at $50/year and then pre-order the complete 14-book Founding Patron bundle at $179.99, your total investment in this work is $229.99 — for a library that will retail at over $300 and a permanent place in its acknowledgment pages.

That is the offer.

What Your Support Is Not

I want to be direct about something, because it matters to my theology and to yours.

Your support does not buy you access to this publication. Every post on Resilienciero is free and will remain free. That is a conviction, not a marketing strategy. The Gospel was not paywalled. Neither is the work built upon it.

What your support buys is continuation and participation. It is the practical act of saying: this matters, this should keep going, I am part of making it happen. That is a covenantal act, not a commercial transaction. And if that distinction resonates with you, you already understand why this publication exists.

If $50 Is a Barrier Right Now

Then I have one other ask: share one post with one person who needs it. Forward this to a pastor, a preparedness-minded friend, a theology student, a fellow believer who is trying to think seriously about where we are in history. That costs nothing and builds this work just as surely as a subscription does.

A Note on What Is Coming

Between now and Christmas 2026, this publication will deliver:

R3 Series complete — all 5 volumes, simultaneously released July 4, 2026 (America’s 250th anniversary)

RET Volume 3 — targeted June 2026

Mazzaroth Books 1 through 5 — December 25, 2026

Companion workbooks and study guides in H2 2026

Weekly posts across all three series without interruption

This is the sprint phase. The manuscripts are built. The launch is in sight. What remains is the finish line — and the people who make it possible to cross it.

If you have been reading this work and finding it valuable, now is the time to say so.

In service of the mission,

Resilienciero | Stephen J. Latham, PhD | Academic Dean, School of Ecological Mission — Missional University | Founder and CEO, R3 Publishing LLC

Become a paid supporter — $50/year →click on the corresponding link.

Pre-order bundle inquiry — reply to this post or email directly → r3ready@proton.me.

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