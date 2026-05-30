America at the Crossroads 250th Anniversary. A lone robed figure seen from behind in full silhouette, standing at the dark edge of a storm-tossed sea, holding an old brass mariner’s compass whose needle catches a thin line of light. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5 (KJV) “And of the children of Issachar, which were men that had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do.” — 1 Chronicles 12:32 (KJV)

R3 Series on the Road to the 250th American Anniversary

Why every government turns, and the One that does not

I told you in the prologue that this book is a compass and nothing grander. It is worth saying what a compass actually does, because it does two things at once and most people only notice the first. It shows you the one fixed point — true north. But in the same motion, by holding that one point steady, it reveals everything else as turning. You cannot see that a ship is spinning until you are holding a bearing that is not. The needle is what makes the motion visible. So before I can put the whole bearing into your hand, I have to show you the turning. This chapter is about the wheel.

The wheel the philosophers saw

The pagans were not fools about this. Long before the gospel, men who had nothing but their eyes and their reason watched governments rise and fall and rise again, and they described the pattern with painful accuracy.

Plato set it out as a descent. The rule of the Best decays into the rule of the honor-hungry; the honor-hungry give way to the rule of the rich; the rich are overthrown by the rule of the many; and the many, exhausted by their own disorder, deliver themselves at last to the one strong man who devours them — and the wheel turns round again. Polybius, watching Rome from the inside, named the same motion and gave it a name that means simply the cycle of constitutions: every good form sours into its own shadow, and the shadow provokes the next form, a world without end. Neither man was inventing a theology. They were reporting what they saw. The wheel is one of the oldest observations in political life, and it has never once been wrong.

What moves me about the Greeks is not their pessimism but their longing. The very word they reached for — the rule of the Best — and their lifelong pursuit of excellence was a true ache, an honest reaching after something they could feel was real and could not lay their hands on. Scripture tells me what that ache was. “When the Gentiles, which have not the law, do by nature the things contained in the law... shew the work of the law written in their hearts” (Romans 2:14–15). That is not a coincidence of clever men stumbling onto good ideas. It is the imago Dei reaching after its Source, feeling along the wall in the dark for a door it knew was there.

And Plato, to his everlasting credit, admitted he never found it. At the end of his great argument he concedes that the just city he has been building exists only as a pattern laid up in heaven — that a man may look to it and order his own house by it, but whether it has ever existed on earth, or ever will, he cannot say. That is the furthest unaided reason can walk. It can see that true north is real. It cannot reach it. The philosopher came to the door of the Kingdom, put his hand on it, and could not open it.

The wheel that has not stopped turning

The wheel did not stay in antiquity. It has been turning since Babel — the first time men gathered to build a name and an order for themselves in defiance of heaven — and it is turning under our own feet now.

You do not have to take a theologian’s word for this. Secular historians with no doctrine at all have noticed the same rhythm. In our own time, William Strauss and Neil Howe described what they called the saeculum: a recurring cycle of roughly four generations, turning like seasons from a spring of rebuilding through to a winter of crisis and remaking — a Fourth Turning. I want to be exact about how I am using that, because this is precisely the kind of place a careless witness goes wrong. I am not handing you a prophecy. I am not setting a clock. I will name no year for anything in this book. What I am telling you is narrower and surer: observers with no stake in Scripture have looked at the historical record and seen the wheel — the same wheel Polybius watched in Rome — and have concluded, on entirely secular grounds, that we appear to be standing in its winter.

That is not the end of the world being scheduled. It is the oldest pattern in human governance doing what it has always done. If the ground feels as though it is moving beneath you, it is because it is moving. The remnant is not surprised by the turning of a wheel it never trusted, and is not unsettled by a winter it was told to expect. To name the season is not to despair of it.

There is a hope folded inside the very idea of a Fourth Turning, and I do not want to crush it, because it is reaching after something real. The appeal of the word is that it promises an ending: this hard chapter will close, the long crisis will resolve, and a new chapter will open. The heart that feels a season ending and something new coming on is not deceived in the feeling. Something new is coming. But here we must be careful, because the wheel can counterfeit this hope, and it does.

What the secular pattern actually promises is a new spring — and a spring on the wheel is no new thing at all. It is only the cycle beginning again: the same four forms waiting to rise and fall and rise, the same descent loaded back into the chamber. The Preacher said it plainly long ago — “there is no new thing under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9). Under the sun, in the world of turning things, every “next” is a return. The wheel can hand you another spring. It cannot hand you a chapter of a different kind. Its horizon is only itself.

And yet the instinct that this closing opens onto something genuinely new is not wrong — it is simply reaching past anything the wheel can give. For there is an ending that is not the wheel’s next turn but the wheel’s end, and a beginning that does not come from under the sun but from above it: “Behold, I make all things new” (Revelation 21:5). That is the new chapter the heart is straining toward when the talk of a Fourth Turning stirs its hope — not another season of the same old order, but the closing of the whole long turning that began at Babel, opening onto a Kingdom of another order entirely. The longing is true north showing through. What it longs for, the wheel was never able to build.

I will say only this about the timing, and then leave it where it belongs: that this chapter is closing, I can see, as the men of Issachar saw their season; when the next one opens is not mine to schedule and not yours to calculate. The bearing is sure. The clock is God’s. Let no man, myself least of all, turn the certainty of the dawn into a date for it.

Why no earthly form is ever the Fifth

Here is what neither the philosophers nor the modern analysts could solve, and what the gospel alone answers: there is no exit on the wheel.

Every form of government is a rearrangement of the same material — fallen men governing fallen men. That is the whole problem, and no shuffle of the deck escapes it. A purer aristocracy is still on the wheel. A restored republic is still on the wheel. Even a nation that calls itself Christian — if it is a kingdom of this age, built and defended by the hands of men — is still a configuration of the corruptible, and it will turn like all the others, because turning is what the corruptible does. You cannot assemble something incorruptible out of corruptible parts, however nobly you arrange them.

So the thing that finally breaks the wheel cannot be the next item in the series. It cannot be a fifth form of the same kind as the four. It has to be of another order entirely — not earthly but heavenly, not built up from below but descending from above, not corruptible but incorruptible.

Daniel saw it, and saw it exactly. Nebuchadnezzar dreamed of a great image made of metals — gold, silver, brass, iron — the kingdoms of this world in their succession, the whole wheel cast in a single statue. And what shattered it was not a better metal. It was “a stone cut out of the mountain without hands” (Daniel 2:34, 45) — no human masonry, nothing quarried by men — which smote the image, broke it to powder, and then “became a great mountain, and filled the whole earth.” Daniel gives the interpretation without flinching: “And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed... it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand for ever” (Daniel 2:44). The stone is not the fifth metal. It is not a metal at all. It is of another order, and it comes from heaven, and it is cut without hands.

That is the form that breaks the wheel. Not a better government but the heavenly government breaking in. Isaiah named its King centuries before He came: “the government shall be upon his shoulder... Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end” (Isaiah 9:6–7). Mark that phrase — no end. Every earthly form has its ending built into it from the first day; the wheel guarantees the ending. This One has no end precisely because He does not belong to the wheel. John hears it consummated: “The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever” (Revelation 11:15). Daniel hears the same verdict — a dominion that is everlasting, “which shall not pass away” (Daniel 7:14).

The ancients, in their way, were reaching even here. Their old philosophy held that above the four earthly elements there was a fifth — a heavenly substance, incorruptible, of a different nature than the four below, the stuff the unchanging heavens were made of. Their physics was wrong, but their instinct was a shadow of a true thing: that what is incorruptible must come from above, not be compounded from below. They felt after it. They could not name it. We can. The heavenly order they sensed and could not reach has a face and a name, and He is coming to reign.

The needle

Now I can put the whole bearing into your hand, because you can see at last what it points at.

True north — the fixed point the needle finds no matter how the ship turns — is Christ enthroned: this Fifth Form, the King whose government has no end, coming to reign. That is the bearing we walk toward, and it is not yet fully here; it is the not-yet. But a compass needs more than a distant pole. It needs a pivot — a fixed center the instrument turns upon. And the pivot is the same Christ, indwelling, with His people now: the already. The needle is simply the line drawn between the two — anchored at the center that holds you in the present, pointing at the King who is coming. He is both at once. He is the home we are walking to and the One who walks with us there.

I built the Resilience Wheel years ago around a single hub, and the hub by design was Christ — the center of every spoke a life depends on. What I had not seen in full was the hub as a bearing: that the One at the center we are built around is the same One at the horizon we are walking toward. The wheel was a compass the whole time. It had the pivot. The return supplies the pole.

This is the entire posture of the sojourner, and it is the opposite of how the age tells you to navigate. The age says: watch the spinning needle. Watch the election, the crisis, the market, the headline; set your hope and your fear by whichever way it last jerked. The compass says: that needle is not answerable to the storm. Take a bearing on the One who does not turn, and walk by Him.

The first honest look at where we stand

Now — and only now, with the bearing fixed — you can do what a sojourner must: look honestly at the country you live in and ask which turn of the wheel it is. I take this slowly, because this is exactly where I have watched good people lose their footing.

I will say it plainly, as a case to be argued and not a verdict to be shouted, because the argument belongs in its own chapter and I will make it there: there is a strong reading — and I hold it — that the present order, the one so many of us were raised to love as very nearly sacred, is in Scripture’s own terms a Babylon. A great and glittering commercial and political power, devouring as it dazzles, that the people of God are told plainly they must neither rescue nor mourn, but come out from. I am not the first to read it this way, and I will lay the marks of it out carefully where they belong — not here, where they would only frighten you before you have the bearing in hand.

Because the diagnosis without the bearing drops a wo/man into one of two pits, and the second is more dangerous than the first.

The first pit is despair. If my nation is Babylon, then all is lost. But it is not lost, and it was never yours to lose. You were a stranger here from the day you believed; your citizenship was filed in heaven (Philippians 3:20); your home was never this nation and so cannot fall with it. The fall of a country you were only ever sojourning in is not the fall of your hope.

The second pit is the mirror of the first, and it wears the clothes of zeal. It is the urge to seize the wheel — to force this fourth form to become the Fifth, to build the Kingdom with the hands of wo/men, to rebuild the statue and sanctify it and call the rebuilt metal a stone cut without hands. That is the spirit of Babel under a Christian banner, and it is not the gospel. You cannot make the corruptible incorruptible by working harder at it, by winning hard enough, by legislating fiercely enough. The stone is cut without hands. The moment our hands are on it, it is not the stone.

The expatriate knows the right posture in his body, because he has lived it. I have lived and worked in countries I did not belong to, served them, obeyed their laws, loved their people, grieved their troubles — and never once mistaken any of them for home, nor expected any of them to become the Kingdom. That is precisely the bearing Scripture commends toward Babylon: render her your honest labor, give her people your real love, and keep an undeceived heart. Serve the city. Do not give it your hope. Look, as the fathers did, “for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God” (Hebrews 11:10).

So we have the wheel, and we have the needle. We know why everything turns, and we know the one thing that does not. We know that no rearrangement of the four will ever yield the Fifth, and that the Fifth is a Person — enthroned and returning, and also the Hub we are built around this very hour. With that bearing fixed and steady, we are finally able to do what the men of Issachar did, who “had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do” (1 Chronicles 12:32): to look without flinching at the season we are standing in. That is the work of the next chapter — to read our own times honestly, and to name the Babylon we live in, without despair and without the will to seize the wheel.

Take the bearing first. Then we will look at the map.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.