Silhouetted robed witness standing at a forking dirt crossroads on a high windswept plain at dusk, back to the viewer, head lifted toward the sky in awe; high above, a total solar eclipse — a dark moon-disc ringed by a thin pale gold-and-silver corona — set in deep indigo heavens scattered with faint stars; two faint pale-gold arcs of light cross over the shadowed land below and meet in a single great X, a cross of light written across the earth. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

One Christ, witnessed in both Trinity and Quintessence

I have handed you a compass and taught you to read by it. I told you to take the bearing before you looked at the storm, and you took it. I told you to name the season and refuse to schedule it, and you have learned to hold those two together. Now I owe you something I have kept back on purpose until the bearing was steady in your hand, because it would have been a distraction before and it is a gift now.

The compass was built to a pattern. I did not invent the pattern; I found it, the way a man notices the grain in a table only after he has eaten at it for years. The bearing came first — it always must — and the pattern was discovered underneath it later, and the discovery did not change the bearing by a single degree. It only showed me that the needle I had been following points to the axis the whole creation turns on. So in this chapter I am going to lift your eyes off the needle and onto the One the needle answers to, and let you see that the small fixed point you have been walking by is the center of everything. This is not a new teaching. It is the same Christ, seen wider. Lift your eyes.

The fivefold you have already walked

You have walked a fivefold twice in this little book, and I made nothing of it both times, on purpose.

In the first chapter, when I needed a picture for the thing the needle points to, I reached past the four elements the ancients built their world from — earth, water, air, fire, the four corruptible things that rise and fall and turn into one another — and I told you about the fifth. The quintessence, they called it: a heavenly substance, incorruptible, of a different nature altogether than the four below, the stuff the unchanging heavens were made of. I told you the needle points to a Fifth Form like that, a heavenly and incorruptible King who does not belong to the turning order of the four, and who is coming to reign. I named Him without naming the number.

In the second chapter, when I taught you to look at your nation without falling into either pit, I laid it out in five layers — what it was built to be, what it has become, the machinery underneath, the captured church and its dominion-apex, and the watchful remnant that holds the bearing. Four readings of a corruptible thing, and then a fifth that is different in kind from the other four — not because it is stronger or purer in itself, but because it is the layer where Christ indwells. I made nothing of the number then either.

Here is the truth the fives are pointing at: Christ is not the fifth in a series. He is not the best of five, the top rung of a ladder whose first four rungs are earth and water and air and fire. He is categorically other — the heavenly Incorruptible, of a wholly different nature than the entire fourfold corruptible order, who descends into it not to take His place at the head of the line but to break the line and remake it. “For by him were all things created... and by him all things consist” (Colossians 1:16–17), and it pleased the Father “by him to reconcile all things unto himself... having made peace through the blood of his cross” (Colossians 1:20). The four hold together only because He holds them. The fifth layer of your nation is not kept because it is fifth; it is kept because the Fifth indwells it, and its otherness is borrowed, every ounce of it, from its Hub. Christ is the Quintessential Form of government known as Christocracy — not the fifth in the series of the kingdoms of men, but their consummation: the categorically-other One in whom the whole sequence is gathered up and brought to its rest.

So when you see the fives — let them do the one thing a seal is for: let them point past themselves to the One whose seal they are. The reader who never notices a single five and only holds Christ has the sine-qua-non of the Quintessence. The reader who notices the fives and mistakes them for the foundation misses the mark. Hold the Person. The pattern is His signature, not His throne.

The threefold witness

There is one fixed point. One needle, one true north, one Person. But Scripture will not let you hold that Person in a single office, and here is the second thing the pattern shows.

The old divines spoke of the Munus Triplex — the threefold office of Christ. He is Prophet, Priest, and King. He is the King who reigns, enthroned over every turning wheel, the true north this whole handbook has been about. He is the Priest who entered once into the holy place and ever liveth to make intercession, and who indwells the body of every soul that is His. And He is the Prophet who has been speaking since before there was ink — the Word who was in the beginning, by whom the worlds were framed. One Person, three offices, and the threeness is not an accident. The Source is triune — Father, Son, and Spirit, one God — and everything that truly witnesses to Him comes marked with the print of the Three.

I want you to feel the weight of this, because it bears directly on what you are holding. This compass — this handbook in your hands — has shown you exactly one of the three. It has shown you the King: Christ enthroned over the governance of the nations, the fixed point above the Fourth Turning, the needle that does not answer to the storm. That is true and it is enough to walk by. But it is one strand of three. The bearing is not an office; it is the whole Christ — King and Priest and Prophet, the One who reigns and intercedes and speaks. I am not proving the Trinity to you by counting to three; I am opening three windows and showing you it is the same Person standing in all three. Recognition, not arithmetic. Worship, not a sum.

Three houses of five movements

Now hold the two together — witnessed in three, descending in five — and you can see the shape of the larger work this little compass belongs to. I show it to you not to sell you a shelf of books. I show it to you because the shape itself witnesses.

There are three houses, one for each office of the one Christ.

The House That Reads the King

Christ enthroned over the nations, the road to His return, the wheel and its end. That is the house this handbook came out of. This is the heart of the Resilience on the Road to Revelation book series.

The House That Reads the Priest

Christ in the temple of the body, the indwelt flesh, the wo/man made a dwelling place: Spirit, soul, and body answering to the holy of holies, the holy place, and the outer court. This is the soul of the Revelation Exo-Truth book series.

The House That Reads the Prophet

Christ proclaimed in the heavens, the Gospel written in the stars before ever it was written in ink, the firmament that has been preaching since the fourth day of the world. This is the mind behind the Mazzaroth: God’s Gospel in the Stars. book series.

Five movements in each house. Fifteen in all. And one Christ through every one of them — witnessed in three, descending in five. It is a cathedral sealed with threes and fives, but not a cathedral founded on them. Pull every three and every five out of it and the building still stands, because it stands on the categorical otherness of the One who is its cornerstone, and on nothing else. Together, they form a singular strong bond of unified love. “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment” (Mark 12:30, KJV).

And this small compass you are holding — A Witness at the Crossroads — is not a sixteenth volume to be shelved with the rest. It is the keystone laid over all three doors, the single word inscribed above every threshold of every house: take the bearing; the wheel ends; Christ is true north. The houses are vast and you may spend years in them. The word over the door is short, and you can carry it out with you in an hour. The keystone is the message. The houses are where the message is unfolded. But a man can be wholly saved and wholly home with only the keystone, and never read a single room — and I will say that again before this chapter is done, because it is the floor under everything.

The heavens drew the crossroads.

Of the three houses, the Prophet’s is the one that reads the sky, and I have called this whole book a witness at the crossroads — the place where a way divides and a soul or a nation must choose. Hear now what the firmament did over this land, because the heavens drew that crossroads themselves, in fire and shadow, large enough for every eye on the continent to see.

As I elucidated in my blog post The Aleph-Tav Over America, twice in seven years a total eclipse of the sun crossed the whole breadth of this country — the first cutting from the northwest down to the southeast, the second from the southwest up to the northeast — and the two paths crossed each other, and where they crossed they drew, across the body of this land, a great X.

They met over a single point in the hills of southern Illinois. Reckon what that means before you read past it: any one place on the face of the whole earth waits, on the average, the better part of four centuries — near three hundred and seventy-five years — between total eclipses; and this nation took two across the very same crossing in the span of seven. That is not nothing, and a witness who has learned to read the season does not pretend it is nothing. The God who set the lights in the firmament and said “let them be for signs, and for seasons” (Genesis 1:14), and whose Son told us plainly that there would be “signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars” (Luke 21:25), drew a crossing — an X, a cross — over a nation standing at her own crossroads.

And the cross the sky drew has a name in the oldest tongue. The mark God used in Ezekiel — of which more in a moment — is the Hebrew letter Tav, the last letter of the alphabet. In the oldest form of the script, the letters as they were first cut, the alphabet of Sinai, the Tav was drawn as a cross. An X, or an upright cross. That is not a Christian hand laid over a Hebrew letter to make it say what we wish; it is the plain historical shape of the character — the very shape the Greeks borrowed for their Tau, and the Latins after them for the upright T. The cross was the shape of the Tav long before it was the shape of the Son’s instrument. The last letter of the script God gave to Moses was already drawn in the form of the cross His Son would one day carry — and that is the letter the firmament traced over America.

Now hear what that mark means, for this is where the prophetic weight comes down. When judgment came upon Jerusalem, God sent a man through the midst of the city to set this very mark — the Tav — on the foreheads of every soul who grieved her sins: “set a mark upon the foreheads of the men that sigh and that cry for all the abominations that be done in the midst thereof” (Ezekiel 9:4). And when the judgment fell, every soul who bore the mark was spared, and every soul without it was cut down. The mark meant two things in a single stroke, and you cannot take one without the other: judgment was real and near upon the city, and protection was real and certain for the marked. That is the plain word of God on how He deals with a nation grown ripe for judgment — He strikes the guilty and He seals the grieving remnant, and He has never once done the first without doing the second.

So set the two beside each other, because “in the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every word be established” (Deuteronomy 19:15; 2 Corinthians 13:1). The Word of God is the first witness, and it declares how the LORD deals with such a nation: judgment for the unrepentant, and a sealed and protected remnant of those who grieve. And the heavens are the second witness — “the heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork” (Psalm 19:1) — and in our own generation the firmament traced the very mark of that dealing, the Tav, the cross of judgment-and-protection, over this nation at her crossroads. Word and sky agree, and by their two mouths the matter is established. I will say it without softening it and without scheduling it: America is a nation standing at the crossroads, a nation under the shadow of a coming judgment, and a remnant — the ones who sigh and cry over her abominations, who bear the mark — will be sealed and kept. I will not put a date on it; the certainty is not in any calendar but in the unchanging God who keeps both His judgments and His promises. The Word said it. The heavens confirmed it. Read the season, and do not flinch.

And whose mark is it? It is the mark of the First and the Last. “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord” (Revelation 1:8) — and as the Greek alphabet runs from Alpha to Omega, so the Hebrew runs from Aleph to Tav, the aleph-tav (את) that stands in the opening line of Genesis, His signature in the older tongue. Some have read the first of those letters in the sky as well — the Aleph, in a third eclipse’s path laid across the other two — and I hold that one more lightly than the cross; it is the Tav I rest the witness on. The last of those two letters is the Tav. And the Tav is the cross. The King who is the First and the Last set His own last letter — the cross — over this nation, in the sky, at the hour of her choosing.

The pastoral floor and the open door

Now let me set you back on your own two feet, because a chapter that ends by making you marvel — at me, or at the architecture, or even at a sign written in the sky — has missed its whole purpose and become the very thing it warned you against.

Here is the floor, and it does not move. If you have the Hub, you have everything. The man who never once notices a three or a five in any of this, who could not find the Tav in an eclipse if I drew it for him with my own hand, who has read no volume but this one and holds only the single Person the needle points to — that man is not a beginner and he is not behind. He is home. Every house, every movement, every sign in the sky exists to say one thing and then to get out of the way: Christ is true north, and Christ is enough. The Hub indwelling you and the true north above you are not two; they are the same Person in two aspects — the One already with you and the One you are sailing toward. Hold Him, and you may let go of all the rest with both hands and lose nothing.

And if, holding the Hub, you find your eyes lifting to the seal — if you have begun to see the threes and the fives and you want to walk the other rooms — then the doors are open and you are welcome in them. There is a house that watches the King in the governance of the nations, and a house that watches the Priest in the temple of the body, and a house that watches the Prophet in the heavens; and every one of them is only this same compass lifted to a different quarter of the sky. Come and read, if you are hungry for it. Stay at the Hub, if you are not. Either way, you are kept.

One word more, and it is about where no man’s compass may finally point. The needle does not rest on any earthly city — not on the Babylon we read in the last chapter, and not on some counterfeit Zion a man might raise in reaction to her, and not on a Christianized Babel built with the hands of zeal. No flag is true north. The fathers in Hebrews understood this, who lived as strangers in the lands they were given and “looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God” (Hebrews 11:10), who “are come unto mount Sion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem” (Hebrews 12:22). Our true north is the heavenly Jerusalem and her King, and “our conversation is in heaven” (Philippians 3:20). A man who fixes his needle on any earthly capital, even a beloved one, has set a wandering star for his pole and will be lost the night it moves.

And I will not pretend to close this book here, and I owe you plainly the reason why. We are walking toward a fixed date — the two hundred and fiftieth year of this nation, the fourth of July, the one day on this whole road I am willing to mark on a calendar — and that date is not the end of anything. It is a milestone we are still approaching, and the season is not finished speaking. Between this page and that morning the firmament will turn again, and the city will show more of her hand, and the body will be pressed in ways I cannot yet name; material is coming that this book will need to receive. A witness who sealed his chapter shut before the season had finished its sentence would be doing the very thing the men of Issachar refused to do — shutting his eyes and calling the blindness peace. So I am not laying down the compass. I am setting the bearing for the watch that is still ahead. There is more of this road to walk together before we reach the milestone, and more beyond it.

Keep the bearing. Keep the watch. Hold the Hub, and let no headline and no sign and no date take command of the hope that was filed long ago in another country.

They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

© 2026 R3 Publishing, LLC. A Witness at the Crossroads.