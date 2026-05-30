A lone robed sojourner seen from behind, silhouetted on a high windswept rock promontory at night, gazing across a deep valley toward a single brilliant fixed star low on the horizon; far below in the valley a vast glittering city of gold and amber light. Image Credits: Midjourney.com

The Babylon we live in, and how a sojourner is to look at it

I ended the last chapter by telling you to take the bearing first, and then we would look at the map. You have the bearing now. The needle is fixed on a Person who does not turn, and that same Person is the center you are built around this very hour. And here is the strange mercy of it: only with true north held steady does the turning of everything else become visible at all. A man with no bearing cannot tell that his ship is spinning; he only feels sick and blames the sea. Give him the fixed point, and the motion resolves into something he can read. So it is exactly backward from how the age tells you to do it. The age says, look hard at the crisis, and let what you see there set your course. But a man who looks at the storm before he has a bearing makes the storm his god. The storm tells him when to hope and when to despair, and he obeys it like a needle that answers to the wind. Take the bearing first, and the same storm becomes only weather — real, dangerous, worth reading, but no longer in command of you.

So now, and only now, we look.

What the men of Issachar were honored for

There were among the tribes that came to make David king a small company from Issachar, and Scripture pauses to say a single remarkable thing about them. They were “men that had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do” (1 Chronicles 12:32). They are not praised for their numbers — there were only two hundred of their chiefs. They are not praised for their swords. They are honored for a competence that is rarer than courage and rarer than strength: they could read the season they were standing in, and knowing the season, they knew what to do.

I want to be careful here, because two opposite errors crouch on either side of that verse, and good people fall into both.

The first error is to refuse to read at all. There is a piety that mistakes blindness for trust — that thinks naming the season is the same as fearing it, and so resolves to notice nothing, to call every winter a passing chill, and to be surprised by a flood it was warned about for forty years. That is not faith. The men of Issachar were not commended for keeping their eyes shut. A sojourner who will not look at the country he is living in is not more spiritual than one who will; he is only less prepared, and he leaves the reading to be done for him by voices that do not have his soul’s interest at heart.

The second error is the one I warned of already, and it is the more seductive of the two: to read the season and then to schedule it. This is the error of the man who, having seen that it is winter, announces the precise hour of the spring. The men of Issachar understood the times. They did not presume to set a clock on God. There is all the difference in the world between saying “this is a winter, and a sojourner prepares for winter,” and saying “the thaw comes in the third week of such a year.” The first is Issachar. The second is the thing Scripture forbids, dressed up as the thing Scripture honors. I will name a season in this chapter. I will name no date in this book. Hold me to that, because a witness who blurs that line has stopped trusting the One whose return he claims to be reading toward.

Between those two ditches runs the narrow competence of Issachar: to look without flinching, to name the season truly, and to leave the timing in the hand of the God who keeps it. That is what we are about to do.

The marks of Babylon

I told you in the prologue, and again in passing in the last chapter, that I would argue — as a case to be weighed, not a verdict to be shouted — that the present order has taken on the lineaments of a Babylon. Here is where I lay the marks out, and here is where I ask you to weigh them with the open hand they deserve.

I did not arrive at this reading on my own, and I will not pretend to. It belongs to a careful and unhysterical exegetical tradition that has worked through the relevant prophecies line by line over many hundreds of pages, and I follow that tradition here rather than my own impressions.[^1] What that tradition does — and what I am asking you to do with me — is hold the question at the level of Scripture’s own criteria for the Babylon of the last days, and then ask, soberly, what on the present map comes anywhere near fitting them. The criteria are four, and they are not about how wicked a nation feels at the moment. They are structural.

The first mark is place. The Babylon of the prophets is not a religion and not an institution; it is a literal, geographical power that is destroyed in a literal, visible way (Revelation 18). And in the geography of Scripture — which is always measured from Jerusalem as its center — that power sits in the west. The south, the north, and the east are spoken for by other actors in the prophetic drama. Babylon belongs to the western quadrant. That single criterion, quietly, rules out most of the candidates that frightened generations before us were sure of.

The second mark is dominance. This is no minor kingdom. The Babylon of Revelation is powerful enough that her fall staggers the whole earth, a power that has dominated the nations until the hour of her overthrow. Whatever she is, she is the foremost power of her age, not a regional one.

The third mark is commerce — and this is the mark Scripture dwells on longest. When Babylon falls, it is the merchants of the earth who weep, “for no man buyeth their merchandise any more” (Revelation 18:11), and the kings who grew rich “through the abundance of her delicacies” (Revelation 18:3). She is a vast engine of trade and luxury whose reach is total, who made all nations rich and intoxicated at once. And the older prophets fill in her character behind the commerce: she is the one who dwells carelessly and says in her heart “I am, and none else beside me” (Isaiah 47:8); she is “abundant in treasures” and full of “covetousness” (Jeremiah 51:13); she is the proud soul who “enlargeth his desire as hell, and is as death, and cannot be satisfied” (Habakkuk 2:5); she is, like Nineveh, “a city of lies.” A power, then, that exports not only goods but appetite — that intoxicates the nations with her abundance and her self-confidence and her untruth.

The fourth mark is that she is the seat of the beast — the home base from which the final ruler launches his bid to capture and then to rule the world, before he turns and destroys her himself.

Now hold those four together — western, dominant, commercial beyond any rival, the launching-place of the last empire — and ask honestly what fits. The tradition I am following gives an answer it offers with deliberate restraint, and I want you to feel the restraint, because the restraint is the discipline: as the present map stands, the United States is the only western power that comes anywhere close to filling that bill. Not because it is uniquely wicked — every nation on the wheel is a configuration of the corruptible — but because the structural marks land where they land.

And here is the open hand. This identification is forward-looking. It is a reading about the Babylon of a future and terrible season, not a verdict pronounced over the present hour. The careful voices who hold it are quick to say they are not dogmatic, that much can change, that the thing they are pointing at is a probability and not a decree. It is emphatically not founded on the moral hand-wringing of the moment — not “the country is worse than it used to be, therefore it is Babylon.” Whole generations have made that mistake, each certain its own decade was the appointed end, each wrong. And it is not, God forbid, a license for conspiracy-hunting, for the breathless tracing of secret hands behind every headline. The same careful tradition that makes this identification warns, in the same breath, that the believer who trades his Bible for the hunt after hidden cabals has wandered off into the weeds, and will be exactly the sort of soul most easily deceived when the real deceiver comes. The mark of Babylon is read off Scripture’s structural criteria with a sober eye, or it is not read at all.

So I hold it the way I was taught to hold the year of my baptism. There is a strong reading — and I hold it — that the order so many of us were raised to love as nearly sacred answers, in Scripture’s own terms, to the marks of a Babylon. I will not shout it. I will not date it. I lay it in your hand as a thing to be weighed, and I turn now to the harder and more useful question, which is not whether the fourth form is a Babylon but how a man is to look at such a nation without losing his footing.

The five layers of a captured form

Here is the discipline that keeps a sojourner upright when he looks at a Babylon, and I want to give it to you before I give you anything else in this section, because everything else depends on it. The two pits I keep warning you about — despair on one side, the seizing of the wheel on the other — are both dug by the same mistake. They are both a collapse: the melting of two true things into one false thing. A man falls into despair when he melts two of these layers together. A man lunges for the wheel when he melts two others together. The whole art of looking at a captured nation without falling is the art of refusing to let any layer collapse into any other. So before we walk them, fix this in your mind: a nation like this is not one thing. It is five things at once, and they must be held apart.

The First Layer — What This Nation Was Built to Be

This layer is real, and a sojourner does not despise it. It was, among the kingdoms of this age, a remarkably favored one — the soil in which the modern missionary movement was sown, through which the Scriptures were multiplied across the earth beyond any precedent, where revival was preached in open fields and a man could give his whole life to the work of the gospel under the protection of law. To sneer at that is to sneer at a providence that was kind. But fifty years of dismantling now sit on top of that founding like silt over a riverbed, and the layer that was is not the layer that is. The discipline of the first layer is the discipline of the whole compass: love what this nation was built to be, and do not for one moment make it your true north. Gratitude is not worship. You may thank God for a harbor without mistaking the harbor for home.

The Second Layer — What This Nation Has Become

In the architecture of the last days — and this is simply the fourth mark of Babylon I named a moment ago, looked at as a role rather than a charge: the seat, the home base, the launching-place of the final empire. I hold this layer exactly as soberly as I held the marks: as the careful tradition’s forward-looking reading, offered with an open hand, naming a structural role and not parceling out beast-identities to particular peoples. It is enough, for this book, to say that the foremost western power of an age is the most likely seat of the last one. The man who needs more than that can find it in works built for the purpose; I am building a compass, and the compass needs only the bearing.

The Third Layer — The Machinery Underneath

This is the institutional substrate. The marks of dominance and commerce are not abstractions; they are an apparatus, with moving parts. A currency the whole earth must use. A flood of culture and appetite that reaches into every nation alive. And, beneath the visible government, the closed rooms — the standing bodies and brokered arrangements where consequential things are decided by people who answer to no one who can be voted out. You need not chase every rumor about those rooms to grant the plain fact that a power of this size runs on machinery the governed never see. That machinery is the third layer.

The Fourth Layer — The Captured Church

Here is where the whole engine becomes hardest to see, and where a witness owes his own household the most careful words he has. Because the capture of a church does not look like a capture. It does not raise a banner that says Babylon and ask for the believer’s allegiance; if it did, no believer would give it. It looks, instead, like an urgent, two-sided choice. The captured form presents itself not as one thing but as two warring things — two tracks locked in what looks like mortal combat, each insisting it is the last defense against the other. One track wears the clothes of restoration: it promises to take the nation back, to make it righteous again, to seize the wheel and force the fourth form to become at last the Kingdom — and it borrows the language of faith to do it. The other wears the clothes of preservation: it promises to defend the settled order against the zeal of the first. And the believer is told, from every quarter, that he must enlist in one track or the other, that neutrality is betrayal, and that the whole meaning of the hour is which track prevails.

But watch the wheel, not the tracks. A contest staged between two managed poles produces, by the very heat of the contest, a third thing that neither side voted for and both sides served. The clash is not the obstacle to the outcome; the clash is the engine of it. Whichever track wins a given season, the wheel turns one more notch toward a consolidation no electorate intended. The two tracks are not two roads out of Babylon. They are two spokes of one wheel, and the believer exhausting himself to make his spoke win has only agreed to ride. Scripture named the deepest mechanism long ago: “the mystery of iniquity doth already work” (2 Thessalonians 2:7) — not openly, not yet unveiled, but working, beneath the surface of events, long before its agent appears. And it works by a counterfeit of light, never an open embrace of dark, for “Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14). That is why the captured church can quote the Scriptures while it serves the wheel.

And this is the most uncomfortable thing I have to say in this whole book, so I will say it plainly: of the two tracks, the more dangerous one for the believer is not the track that opposes him. It is the track that flatters him — the one that wears his own clothes, speaks his own words, and offers him the wheel in the name of his own God. The track that openly despises the faith can only tempt a believer to fear. The track that drapes itself in the faith can tempt him to idolatry, and call it obedience. This is the Babel-under-a-Christian-banner I named in the last chapter, and the captured church is its native home: the place where men set out to build the Kingdom with the hands of men and christen the building site a revival. A believer can resist an enemy he can see. It takes a bearing — a fixed and external true north — to resist a counterfeit that is calling him brother.

And the captured fourth layer has a crest — a visible apex, the moment it stops merely existing and begins to perform. It is the hour the captured church weds itself publicly to the civic order: dedicates the nation in the borrowed vocabulary of prayer and praise, and does so not in the key of humility and repentance but in the key of dominion — a rededication that asks not “have mercy on us” but “this kingdom is ours to claim.” That public wedding, layer four performing in open coordination with the machinery of layer three, is the apex. I am describing a pattern, not an evening on a calendar, and I do that on purpose — the date will pass and the pattern will not. Learn the move, and you will know it the next time it is staged, under whatever banner and in whatever year. The captured church on display, dedicating Babylon to itself in the name of God: that is the apex, and a sojourner who has learned to recognize it will not be moved by it.

The Fifth Layer — The Remnant

This layer is you, if you are reading by the needle. The seven thousand who have not bowed the knee to Baal (1 Kings 19:18). The watchman on his tower (Habakkuk 2:1). The Bereans who “searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” (Acts 17:11). The sojourners who hold a bearing while the ground moves. This layer is not the captured church, and it is not in revolt against the first layer either; it is the watchful, prayerful, prepared company that holds Christ as its hub and reads its nation through Scripture and not through the day’s alarms. The remnant has a Hub, and the Hub is a Person, and that is the whole foundation this fifth layer stands on. This is the layer this book is written for.

Five readings of one nation: what it was built to be, what it has become, the machinery underneath, the captured church and its dominion-apex, and the remnant that holds the bearing. Hold them apart. Refuse to let any one of them swallow another. That refusal is not a clever trick of analysis; it is the very thing that keeps you out of both pits, as I can now show you exactly.

Neither despair nor the wheel

Watch how the two pits are dug, now that the layers are laid out, because each pit is simply a collapse of the five into a lie.

Despair is the collapse of the first layer into the second. It says: the nation I was given to love is nothing but the beast’s seat, so all is lost, and there is nothing to do but grieve. But the first layer is real and was a kindness, and the fifth layer cannot fall at all — and despair has melted both of those truths into the second layer’s shadow and called the alloy reality. Hear it again, and let it land this time: it is not lost, and it was never yours to lose. You were a stranger here from the day you believed. Your citizenship was filed in another country — “our conversation is in heaven” (Philippians 3:20) — and the fall of a land you were only ever sojourning in is not the fall of your home. The fathers in Hebrews watched the kingdoms they lived in rise and rot, and did not despair, because they “looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God” (Hebrews 11:10). A Babylon can fall. The city with foundations cannot.

The seizing of the wheel is the opposite collapse — the fourth layer melted into the fifth. It says: the captured church is the true church, so I must throw my whole weight behind it and fight to make it win. But the captured church is precisely not the remnant; that is the entire reason I numbered them four and five and not one. And the synthesis I warned you of is fed by exactly this — by the believer who hurls himself into the restoration-track, certain he is building the Kingdom, when he is only turning the wheel one more notch and calling it revival. You cannot break a wheel by pushing harder on a spoke. The stone that breaks the image is “cut out without hands” (Daniel 2:34, 45) — no human masonry, nothing quarried by the will of men. The moment our hands are on it, straining to make the corruptible incorruptible by winning hard enough, it is not the stone, and we are not building the Kingdom.

So the discipline of holding the five layers apart simply is the pastoral floor. Keep them distinct and you cannot fall into either pit, because both pits require a collapse you have refused to make.

What, then, is the sojourner actually to do? The same thing the exiles were told to do in the first Babylon, which is neither to torch the city nor to enthrone it. “Seek the peace of the city whither I have caused you to be carried away captives, and pray unto the LORD for it: for in the peace thereof shall ye have peace” (Jeremiah 29:7). Render her your honest labor. Pay your taxes, keep your post, love your neighbors, raise your children, do good work with your hands, grieve her troubles as real troubles. I have lived in countries not my own and served them with everything I had and never once mistaken them for home or expected them to become the Kingdom — and that is the exact posture Scripture commends toward a Babylon: serve the city, and do not give it your hope.

And when the command finally comes — “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins” (Revelation 18:4) — understand even now what it asks and what it does not. It is not first a command to flee your labor or to withdraw your love. It is, before it is ever anything geographic, a command of allegiance: do not be a partaker. Do not let the city own the part of you that belongs to God. Keep, in the middle of Babylon, an undeceived heart — refusing both the despair that says she is your everything and so her fall is your ruin, and the idolatry that says she could be your Kingdom if only you fought hard enough to make her one. That is the whole posture of the sojourner. It is the posture I learned with a passport in one hand and my hope in neither country. And it is, exactly, the bearing the compass was for.

What the reading is for

I have read you a hard season, and I want to tell you plainly why — because reading like this can be done in a spirit that only frightens, and that is not what it is for. The men of Issachar did not read the times to terrify Israel. They read the times “to know what Israel ought to do.” Knowledge of the season was for action, and the action was sober and free. That is what I want for you.

If you have the bearing, this chapter does not frighten you; it frees you. It frees you from the exhausting demand to make a captured wheel come out right. It frees you from setting your hope and your fear by which track last prevailed. It lets you serve the city you live in with a whole and generous heart precisely because you are no longer asking it to be your salvation. The undeceived sojourner is the freest man in Babylon. He works hard and hopes elsewhere. He loves his neighbors and fears no headline. He has read the winter, and he is not surprised by it, and he is not commanded to end it — only to walk by the needle through it, toward the One who will.

We have the wheel, and the needle, and now the map, and the five layers of the country we are reading it in. We have looked at the season without flinching and named it without scheduling it. What remains is to live it — to ask what a citizen of the Fifth Form actually does with his days while he sojourns in a declining fourth, how he keeps the undeceived heart from hardening into either bitterness or zeal, and how the remnant of that fifth layer holds together and holds a bearing when the ground is moving. That is the work of the chapter ahead.

Take the bearing. Read the season. Keep the heart undeceived. They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

[^1]: The four-quadrant biblical geography and the probable, forward-looking identification of the future “Mystery Babylon” are developed at length in Robert D. Luginbill, The Coming Tribulation, Part 3B (ichthys.com). I follow that work’s discipline deliberately: the identification is offered there as a probable reading concerning events of the Tribulation — not a verdict on the present moment — with the United States named only as the one western power that presently fits the structural criteria of place, dominance, and commerce, and with explicit warning against founding the reading on either moral panic or conspiracy speculation. I commend the careful exegesis without thereby adopting every conclusion of any one teacher; a witness weighs each thing against the Word.