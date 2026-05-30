“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” — Psalm 126:5 (KJV) “And of the children of Issachar, which were men that had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do.” — 1 Chronicles 12:32 (KJV)

R3 Series on the Road to the 250th American Anniversary

I. A Bearing Asked For

I asked God for a book.

That is not where most testimonies begin, and it is not where I would have expected mine to. But I was in a season of real soul-searching — looking for a spiritual home, and not yet certain there was Anyone who would meet me in the looking. I had driven to Indianapolis to help Bobbie, my brother Mike’s fiancée, move her things on toward Virginia. Indianapolis calls itself the Crossroads of America. It is stamped on the license plates. I thought nothing of it at the time. Now it comes back to center.

Standing in that crossroads city, I made God a plain and almost defiant bargain — the kind a man makes when he is not sure anyone is listening. If You are real, I said, then guide me to the right book. No fleece more elaborate than that. Then I walked into a local Walmart.

I was drawn — there is no better word for it — to a book I had never heard of, sitting on a shelf among a thousand others I did not notice: Jesus in Blue Jeans, by Laurie Beth Jones.[^1]

I have turned that moment over many times since, and what strikes me now is what I was not handed. The same author had written Jesus, CEO — Christ recast in the idiom of the executive, the Kingdom rendered as a corporate operating model. That book was on offer in the world too. But the bearing did not carry me there. It carried me past the King-as-executive to the King in ordinary clothes — to the One who, as the book has it, came wearing robes to a people who wore robes, and would come now in denim to a people who wear denim. He did not require me to ascend to some height to find Him. He met me in the aisle, on an errand for a brother, at the Crossroads of America.

I did not understand then that I had asked for a compass and been given one. I only knew the needle had moved, and that for the first time it had pointed somewhere fixed.

[^1]: Jesus in Blue Jeans: A Practical Guide to Everyday Spirituality, Laurie Beth Jones (New York: Hyperion, 1997; paperback 1998). I commend the particular book that found me that day. The book was indeed a precious gift. The bearing was God’s.

II. Buried in the Atlantic

The inward thing needed an outward seal, and I received it not in a baptismal pool tank but in the open Atlantic — off Ocean City, Maryland, on the Memorial Day weekend of 1999, a few days short of my thirty-second birthday.

I have crossed that ocean more times than I can recount. A foreign-service child is ferried back and forth over it between borrowed countries; an expatriate spends his life moving across waters toward homes that are never quite home. And there, in the same Atlantic that had carried me through all my exiles, I was “buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Romans 6:4). The water of my sojourning became the grave I rose out of, and I came up out of the sea a citizen of heaven.

Given we just commemorated Memorial Day weekend, the timing is quite apropos. It rings true then as it does today: This is the weekend a nation must in principle pause to remember its honored dead. And in that location off the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, I was given a better death to remember and a surer resurrection to hope for. Even my new birth, it seems, was set down in the season I would later learn to hold with an open hand.

III. The Stranger’s Long Apprenticeship

To understand why faith as a compass was the right gift for me, you have to understand that I had been a stranger most of my life before I ever knew the word for it.

I am the child of two foreign service officers. I grew up overseas, in the households of people whose work was the work that goes beyond borders — present in a country, serving it, sometimes loving it, never quite of it. Then I made that condition my profession. For most of a career in international development and humanitarian action I lived and/or worked across eighteen countries not my own, and my work has reached, all told, into three dozen nations across five continents — learning the particular ache of a man whose allegiance and whose address have never once coincided.

The world calls this being an expatriate. Scripture calls it something older. Strangers and pilgrims, Peter says of the household of faith (1 Peter 2:11). The fathers in Hebrews “confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth,” and because they did, “God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city” (Hebrews 11:13, 16). Paul says it plainest of all: “For our conversation” — our citizenship, our commonwealth — “is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ” (Philippians 3:20).

For most readers, that language is a beautiful figure of speech. For me it is autobiography. I did not have to imagine what it means to hold one passport while sleeping under another flag, to give a country your labor and even your affection while knowing your home is elsewhere. I lived the structure of divided allegiance before I had any theology to make sense of it. When I finally read that the people of God are sojourners — resident aliens in every kingdom of this age — I was not learning a doctrine. I was being told the name of a thing I had been my whole life.

That is the apprenticeship God put me through, I think, before He handed me the compass. He spent years teaching me, in my body and my biography, what it is to belong to one place while dwelling in another. He was making a sojourner. He was preparing a witness for a people who are about to discover that they are sojourners too.

IV. The Compass

Here is what I have come to see, and it is the burden that has led this book to be born.

A compass is a strange and humble instrument. It cannot steer the ship, or calm the sea, or shorten the voyage. It performs exactly one office: no matter which way the vessel turns, the needle finds the same fixed point and holds there. The ship may spin in a storm until every other bearing is lost — and the needle does not care. It is not answerable to the ship. It answers to true north.

A people can lose every other bearing. Their nation can turn; their institutions can turn; the very age can turn beneath them until up and down are hard to find. The men of Issachar were honored not because they could stop the turning but because they “had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do” (1 Chronicles 12:32). They read the sky and took the bearing. That is the only company this book is trying to hand you.

And the bearing is a Person.

True north is not a nation, however beloved. It is not a return to some better decade, or the rebuilding of an old order, or the rescue of a kingdom of this age. It is not any of the forms that rise and decline and rise again on the wheel of history. True north is the King whose government does not turn — “and the government shall be upon his shoulder... Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end” (Isaiah 9:6–7). He is the one fixed point in a turning world, the Christ who is coming to reign.

What I did not understand in that Walmart, I understand now: the same Lord who meets us in the aisle of a book section is the Lord who is coming on the clouds. He is both the center we are built around and the bearing we are walking toward — with us now in ordinary clothes, returning then as King of kings. The needle and the home are the same Person. That is why the compass works. It is not pointing at an idea. It is pointing at Him.

V. What This Book Is — and Is Not

This is a handbook for sojourners. I want to be honest about what that means, because there are two ditches on either side of this road and I have watched good people fall into both.

This is not an almanac of dates. I will set no calendar for the return of Christ, name no man as the figure of prophecy, and pin no countdown to the headlines. The men of Issachar read the times; they did not presume to schedule them. Watchfulness is commanded; date-setting is forbidden; and a witness who confuses the two has stopped trusting the One he claims to await.

Neither is this a summons to save the kingdom you live in, nor a dirge to mourn it. There is a great deal in these pages about the present order — about a civilization that has, I will argue, taken on the lineaments of Babylon. But the right response to Babylon is neither to despair of her nor to empower her. It is to remember that you were always a stranger here, to render the city your honest labor and your love, and to keep your eyes on the city that has foundations, “whose builder and maker is God.” The sojourner does not need his host-country to become the Kingdom. He needs only to know which way is home.

So this is a compass, and nothing grander. It is written for the reader who is standing where I once stood — at a crossroads, both personal and national, asking whether God is real and where, in all this turning, true north lies. America is about to mark two hundred and fifty years, and the wheel of the age is turning hard beneath all of us, and you can feel the ground move. I cannot stop the turning. No one can. But I can hand you the one thing that does not turn, the instrument God handed me in a Walmart at the Crossroads of America when I was honest enough to ask.

Take the bearing. The needle is steady. The home is sure. They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.