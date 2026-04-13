Image Credits: thefactbase.com Uranus and Neptune, respectively.

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Archangel Gabriel’s outer domain encompasses two planetary expressions — the Uranian and the Neptunian — which together constitute a single jurisdiction expressed across the ice giant twins of the solar system. The Uranian expression carries the revelation aspect of the domain: hidden light, disclosure, the things brought from darkness into knowledge. Archangel Gabriel, The Obscured One, operates from this expression — his planet invisible to all of human history, his administration suppressed but never silenced. The Neptunian expression carries the maritime depth aspect of the same domain: the primordial waters, the deep governance, the hidden sea. Bistea Neptunis — whose very name declares his Neptunian domain claim — corrupted this expression specifically, weaponizing the depth and hiddenness of the outer domain into six thousand years of maritime-economic darkness. Bowl 2 judges the Neptunian expression precisely: the sea becomes as the blood of a dead man, and every living soul in it dies. The Obscured One judges the corruption of his own domain’s Neptunian face. Two twin planets. One judgment. One restoration. No more sea — and the sea of glass before the throne.