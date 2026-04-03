A Supplemental Post bridging the Mazzaroth Series and Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 3

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.” Genesis 1:1–2 (KJV)

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” Psalm 19:1 (KJV)

“By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.” Psalm 33:6 (KJV)

The Third Revolution Nobody Told You About

The twentieth century is remembered scientifically for two revolutions: Einstein’s relativity and the quantum mechanics that followed. These two frameworks reshaped physics so completely that they are now the foundation of virtually every technology in the modern world — from GPS satellites to the smartphone in your pocket.

But there was a third revolution. Quieter. Conducted by Nobel Prize winners and senior academics at the most credentialed institutions in the world. Published in peer-reviewed journals. Corroborated by independent researchers on multiple continents. And almost entirely unknown to the general public.

It is the revolution of plasma physics.

Robert Temple — Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, Visiting Professor of the History and Philosophy of Science at Tsinghua University in Beijing, and personally acquainted with the Nobel laureates at plasma research’s forefront including Paul Dirac, David Bohm, and Peter Mitchell — has synthesized this third revolution in A New Science of Heaven (2022, Coronet/Hodder). What he documents transforms not only our understanding of the physical universe but the framework through which every claim in the Mazzaroth series and Volume 3 of Revelation Exo-Truth must be read.

The opening statement of his thesis: “Over 99% of the universe is made of plasma.”

What Plasma Actually Is

Plasma is the fourth state of matter. The other three — solid, liquid, and gas — are the states most human beings ever encounter in daily life. But they are the minority. They are the local exception in a universe that is overwhelmingly, fundamentally, constitutively made of plasma.

As Temple documents in his interview with the Theosophical Society: “Plasma is a fourth state of matter. It was officially discovered in 1879 by the English scientist Sir William Crookes, who named it ‘radiant matter.’ The name was changed in 1928 by Irving Langmuir to ‘plasma.’”

Plasma is what happens when a gas is heated or subjected to a strong electromagnetic field until its electrons are stripped from their atoms, creating a soup of charged particles — ions and free electrons — that behaves as a single electromagnetically active medium. Plasma conducts electricity, responds to magnetic fields, emits light, and organizes itself into complex structures through electromagnetic self-organization.

The sun is plasma. The stars are plasma. The interstellar medium is plasma. The corona around the earth — the Van Allen belts, the ionosphere — is plasma. The Birkeland currents that the Electric Universe model identifies as the connective tissue of the cosmos are plasma filaments. And as Temple documents, there are two gigantic clouds of plasma — the Kordylewski Clouds — hovering between the Earth and the Moon, only recently discovered by astronomers in Hungary, that have likely been present throughout Earth’s entire history.

“Until 1962, it was universally believed by the world’s scientific establishment that outer space was empty. We now know that it’s actually the very opposite.”

The universe is not empty space punctuated by matter. It is plasma — living, organized, electromagnetically active plasma — punctuated by the local condensations of matter that we call planets and stars.

When Plasma Comes Alive

The most theologically significant findings in Temple’s research are in his chapters on biological plasma — what he calls bioplasma — and on the evidence that plasma, under certain conditions, exhibits the features of life.

His documented findings from peer-reviewed plasma research:

Plasma evolves double helixes. Clouds of plasma in laboratory conditions and in space spontaneously organize into double-helix structures — the same geometry as DNA. This is not a metaphor or an analogy. Plasma physically forms double-helix configurations through electromagnetic self-organization. The most fundamental information-storage architecture in all of biology — the double helix — is a plasma-native geometry.

Plasma forms banks of cells. Under electromagnetic forcing, plasma organizes into cellular structures — repeating units separated by membranes, resembling the cellular architecture of biological tissue. The cell — the fundamental unit of biological life — is a plasma-native structural form.

Plasma forms crystals. Plasma under certain conditions organizes into crystalline structures — the same precise geometric lattices that constitute the body’s EZ water, bone, and cellular membranes. Crystallography is plasma-native architecture.

Plasma forms filaments and junctions. Plasma self-organizes into filamentary networks with junction points that could control the flow of electric currents — generating what Temple describes as “an intelligence similar to machine intelligence.”

Temple’s conclusion: “We may, in fact, have been looking for signs of extra-terrestrial life in the wrong place.”

But here is the conclusion that Temple — writing from a secular scientific framework — cannot quite reach, and that the Mazzaroth series and Volume 3 can state explicitly:

We are not looking for signs of life in plasma. We are looking at the creative medium of the God who spoke the universe into existence by the breath of His mouth — the ruach, the Spirit, the divine breath that moved on the face of the waters in Genesis 1:2.

“By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.” (Psalm 33:6, KJV)

The Hebrew word translated “breath” in Psalm 33:6 is neshamah — the breath of life. The same word used in Genesis 2:7 when God breathed into Adam’s nostrils and he became a living soul. The breath of God is not merely metaphorical air. It is the creative electromagnetic medium — the plasma — through which the divine creative act formed and sustains the universe.

Genesis 1:2 describes the Spirit of God — the Ruach Elohim — moving upon the face of the waters before creation’s first day. The Ruach Elohim was moving through the deep — through what Temple’s plasma research suggests was the primal plasma medium — before light was spoken into existence. The Spirit of God is the active creative agent in a universe made of plasma. That is not Temple’s conclusion. That is the conclusion his data requires when read through the lens of Scripture.

The Kordylewski Clouds: The Heaven That Was Always There

One of the most remarkable specific discoveries Temple documents is the Kordylewski Clouds — two gigantic clouds of plasma hovering at the Earth-Moon Lagrange points, relatively stable in their positions between the Earth and Moon, only recently confirmed by Hungarian astronomers.

These clouds have almost certainly been present throughout Earth’s entire history. They are part of the electromagnetic environment within which every living thing on Earth has developed. They are part of the plasma ocean that the Earth swims in — along with the solar wind, the Van Allen belts, the magnetosphere, and the Birkeland current connections to the sun.

For the Mazzaroth framework: the pre-Flood Polar Configuration that David Talbott documents — Saturn blazing above the north pole, the planets in their fixed column — was a specific organization of this same plasma medium. The Thunderbolts Project’s documentation of Birkeland current connections between planets is the documentation of the plasma ocean’s organizing structures. Talbott’s Axis Mundi, the cosmic pillar of universal ancient memory, was the visible expression of the Birkeland current column — plasma in its most organized, most electromagnetically coherent, most visually dramatic form.

The pre-Flood world was not merely different astronomically. It was different plasmatically. The electromagnetic environment — the plasma ocean — was organized in a radically different configuration. The static declaration of the pre-Flood Mazzaroth was displayed against a plasmatically coherent sky that our post-Flood, post-Dodwell-axial-tilt sky does not replicate.

The Mazzaroth Prologue’s five-epoch framework now has its plasma physics layer: each epoch corresponds to a different plasma configuration of the cosmos, culminating in the eternal state where the River of Life — the plasma-native living water flowing from the throne — sustains resurrected bodies in the most electromagnetically coherent state possible.

The Body Emits Light: Biophotons, the Death Flash, and the Kavod

Temple’s most directly relevant chapters for Volume 3 are those on biophotonics — the documented emission of light from living biological systems.

Chapter 15: How Our Bodies Emit Light

Living cells continuously emit photons — weak bursts of light called biophotons — as a byproduct of metabolic processes. This emission is not incidental. Research has documented that:

Biophoton emission is coherent — organized in a way that random thermal emission from warm bodies is not

The coherence suggests that biophotons function as a cellular communication system — light-based signaling between cells that operates faster than chemical signaling

The emission patterns carry information about the health state of the tissue

Biophotons propagate outward from the body in the same patterns that Wallace documents as the biofield propagating on the waveform of DNA

This is the physical documentation of what Wallace describes as biophoton emission from the bone marrow and small intestine propagating outward as the biofield. The biofield is not a metaphysical concept. It is measurable biophoton emission from living crystalline biological structures.

Chapter 16: The Death Flash and the Life Flash

Temple documents research showing anomalous biophoton emission events at the moment of death — a sudden surge in photon release from dying cells that some researchers have called the “death flash.” Corresponding research documents anomalous emission at birth — the “life flash.”

From the framework of Volume 3: the death flash is the release of the Spirit’s hold on the Imago Dei Body — the kavod’s departure expressed in the body’s own biophotonic language. The life flash is the Spirit’s arrival at birth — the divine electromagnetic input initializing the body’s own light-emitting system.

The soul’s departure and arrival are biophotonically documented. The kavod is not a theological abstraction superimposed on a neutral biological system. It is the organizing principle of the body’s own electromagnetic light-emission — documented by plasma physicists who do not yet have the theological framework to name what they are measuring.

David Bohm and the Implicate Order

Temple was personally acquainted with physicist David Bohm — one of the twentieth century’s most profound theoretical physicists, who developed the concept of the implicate order: the idea that the visible, explicate universe of matter and energy is an unfolded expression of a deeper, implicate order that underlies and generates the physical world.

Bohm’s implicate order, read through the lens of Scripture, is the closest that secular physics has come to describing what Genesis 1 documents: a universe spoken into existence by the creative Word of a God whose intelligence and intention precede and generate the physical structures we measure.

For the Mazzaroth series specifically: the testimony that God wrote in the stars before the foundation of the world is not merely encoded in the positions of the stars. It is encoded in the implicate order — the underlying plasma reality — from which the explicit star arrangements are an unfolded expression. The eternal testimony precedes the physical clock mechanism by which it is expressed in time, exactly as the Mazzaroth Prologue’s five-epoch framework establishes.

Our Plasma Selves: The Bioplasma Body

Temple’s Chapter 17 — Our Plasma Selves — is the synthesis chapter that directly addresses the bioplasma body: the electromagnetic plasma component of every living being that exists alongside and interpenetrates the biochemical physical body.

Temple draws on the work of multiple researchers to document that living organisms are not merely biochemical systems. They are plasma systems — surrounded by, interpenetrated by, and in constant electromagnetic communication with the plasma medium of the broader electromagnetic environment.

The bioplasma body is:

The electromagnetic double of the biochemical body

The medium through which biophoton communication occurs

The carrier of what ancient traditions worldwide have called the aura, the subtle body, the etheric body, or the ba in Egyptian tradition

The interface between the biochemical body and the larger plasma ocean of the cosmos

For the Volume 3 framework: the bioplasma body is the same reality that Wallace calls the biofield, that Tennant measures as the body’s DC semiconductor polarity architecture, and that Pollack documents as the EZ water crystalline matrix. Each researcher is describing a different aspect of the same multi-layered electromagnetic reality.

The crown of thorns that Chapter 7 documented — the WBAN apparatus attempting to block the Creator’s frequency from reaching the Imago Dei Body — is an assault on the bioplasma body. It is an attempt to insert foreign electronic signals into the plasma medium of the body’s own electromagnetic nature and redirect its information-carrying and energy-generating functions from divine communion to data harvesting.

Temple’s bioplasma research provides the scientific framework within which the full scope of that assault becomes visible: the entire electromagnetic, plasma-mediated life of the human being is under attack — not merely the biochemical body, not merely the cellular voltage, but the bioplasma body that interfaces between the human being and the cosmos and ultimately between the human being and the God who created both.

What Robert Temple Cannot Quite Say

Temple is a credentialed secular scholar. He documents the plasma science with precision and integrity. But the framework he cannot bring himself to state explicitly — because his secular academic context does not permit it — is the one that the Mazzaroth series and Volume 3 can state directly:

The plasma of which 99% of the universe is made is the creative medium of the God who spoke the universe into existence by the breath of His mouth.

The double helix structures that plasma spontaneously forms are the electromagnetic signature of the same Author who encoded the double helix of DNA into the first cell.

The bioplasma body that Temple documents surrounding every living creature is the outer layer of the Imago Dei Body — the electromagnetic garment of God’s image-bearers, designed to interface between the dust of the earth and the kavod of heaven.

The death flash and the life flash that biophotonic research documents are the arrival and departure of the Spirit whose indwelling constitutes the body as a living soul.

And the Kordylewski plasma clouds hovering between Earth and Moon are part of the plasma ocean within which the entire human story — from the pre-Flood Polar Configuration to the post-Flood precessional clock to the approaching Tribulation cosmic events — is being played out.

Temple struck, as New Dawn magazine wrote, “the first match to light the fire.”

The fire being lit is the scientific confirmation of what the Psalmist declared three thousand years ago: “The heavens declare the glory of God.” Not merely as a poetic metaphor for beauty. As a physical statement about the electromagnetic plasma medium through which God’s glory is expressed, communicated, and experienced by every creature in the universe He made.

Integration Into Both Series

For the Mazzaroth series:

Temple’s plasma physics provides the scientific layer beneath the EU model’s Birkeland current framework. The Mazzaroth’s living polarity architecture — the four fixed signs organizing the celestial wheel’s four cardinal points — is the plasma ocean’s most comprehensible expression of the divine polarity principle. The pre-Flood Polar Configuration was a plasma phenomenon. The post-Flood precessional clock is maintained through the plasma medium of Earth’s magnetosphere. The Torque Null that Traczyk documents is a plasma event. The restoration of Edenic conditions in the Millennium will be a plasma reorganization. And the River of Life in the eternal state is the plasma medium’s ultimate expression: the living electromagnetic presence of God flowing directly through the bodies of the redeemed without the mediation of any intermediate physical mechanism.

For Volume 3 — Chapter 7 specifically:

Temple’s bioplasma framework adds the cosmological dimension to the Three-Layer Biofield Model:

Layer 1 (Wallace/IEEE): The measurable physiological biofield — biophoton emission propagating on the waveform of DNA

Layer 2 (Schumann/plasma bridge): The interface between the individual bioplasma body and the plasma ocean of the cosmos

Layer 3 (kavod): The Holy Spirit’s indwelling as the divine plasma input that organizes the bioplasma body into its highest coherence state

The crown of thorns is an attempt to disrupt Layer 1 and block Layer 3 by inserting foreign signals into the plasma medium. The halo is the restoration of all three layers to their designed function — the bioplasma body resonating with the plasma cosmos, organized by the kavod, radiating the image of God outward through the crystalline EZ water matrix that Pollack documents and that the Holy Spirit as Living Water sustains from within.

The Conclusion Temple Provides and the Conclusion Scripture Completes

Temple: “I suggest that we and all living things in the Universe, whether organic or inorganic, arise from this plasma, and that the organic state is secondary to our fundamental nature as plasma beings. I believe that we can now start to articulate ‘a new science of heaven.’”

Scripture: “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth... And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.”

The Spirit of God moved upon the face of the plasma deep. And the universe came into existence. The stars. The Mazzaroth. The twelve tribes. The twelve stones. The High Priest’s breastplate. The crystalline EZ water of every living cell. The bioplasma body of every image-bearer. The Kordylewski Clouds between Earth and Moon. The Birkeland currents connecting star to star.

All of it plasma. All of it created. All of it sustained by the breath of the One who spoke it into existence.

“All we need to know can be found in Scripture.” — Edward May

It is all there. Temple’s plasma science is the archaeology of the first verse of the Bible.

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.”

Now we are beginning to understand what He made it from.

This post bridges the Mazzaroth series and Revelation Exo-Truth Volume 3.

Source: Robert Temple, A New Science of Heaven: How the New Science of Plasma Physics Is Shedding Light on Spiritual Experience (Coronet/Hodder, 2022). Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society. Personally acquainted with Nobel Laureates Paul Dirac, David Bohm, and Peter Mitchell. Co-author with Chandra Wickramasinghe of a peer-reviewed paper on the Kordylewski Clouds.

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