Dear and Esteemed Beloved Supporters,

I want to take a moment to say something I don’t say nearly enough: a debt of thanks.

You are one of twelve very special people who have chosen to invest in this work — and that number is not lost on me.

You are a part of my inner circle.

You have a uniquely assigned seat at my table and you are my guests of honor. If I could invite each of you to have supper with me I would personally do so. But for now, my letter of intention will have to suffice on this side of Heaven.

Jesus began with twelve. Not an army, not a institution, not a budget — twelve ordinary people who believed that what He was building was worth their time, their loyalty, and their lives.

From those twelve, the entire world was changed.

I am not comparing this ministry to His. But I do believe that the Missio Dei — the mission of God in the world — advances through small beginnings made by faithful people. You are one of those people.

Your support makes it possible to keep writing, researching, and publishing content that I pray will equip believers for what is ahead.

Every article, every chapter, every resource that goes out carries your fingerprints on it — because without you, it would not exist.

I do not take that lightly. This is not a transaction to me. It is a partnership. And I am honored that you have chosen to be part of it.

My commitment to you is this: I will steward your support faithfully. I will not waste your investment. I will keep pressing forward — Soli Deo Gloria — for the glory of God and the good of His people.

Thank you for believing in this work. Thank you for being one of the twelve.

With deep gratitude and in His service,

Stephen

Resilienciero | R3 Publishing

Soli Deo Gloria