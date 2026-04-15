Mazzaroth Special Edition — 22 Letters of Creation Series © 2026. R3 Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cross-Reference: R3 Vol. 5 ( The Cosmic Backstory ) | Mazzaroth Book 1

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” — Genesis 1:1, KJV

“By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.” — Psalm 33:6, KJV

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” — John 1:1-3, KJV

Introduction: The Pattern That Wouldn’t Go Away

In 1968, a twenty-six-year-old physicist from Brooklyn with a bachelor’s degree in physics and no religious background picked up a Hebrew Bible and noticed something strange.

The letters of the first verse of Genesis — B’Reshit bara Elohim et hashamayim v’et ha’aretz — seemed to contain a pattern. Not a pattern in the meaning of the words. A pattern in the arrangement of the letters themselves — a mathematical regularity that didn’t belong there by accident.

He put it down. He picked it up again. The pattern was still there.

Stan Tenen spent the next forty years — founding the Meru Foundation in 1983 and ultimately writing The Alphabet That Changed the World: How Genesis Preserves a Science of Consciousness in Geometry and Gesture — following that pattern to its source.

What he found there is, from the perspective of this series, one of the most significant independent confirmations of the 22 Letters of Creation architecture that this series established as its capstone discovery on April 5, 2026.

Tenen is not a theologian. He is a physicist and mathematician. He approached Genesis as a scientist. He had no prior stake in what the Hebrew letters meant. He followed the mathematics.

The mathematics led him directly to the torus.

Part One: The First Verse and the Torus

Genesis 1:1 as a Mathematical Object

Tenen’s foundational discovery begins with treating the Hebrew alphabet as a mathematical system rather than merely a linguistic one. Each of the twenty-two Hebrew letters can be assigned a numerical value in base three — a triplet of 0s, 1s, and 2s. This produces a 3×3×3 matrix: twenty-seven positions (accounting for the five final-form letters that extend the alphabet) containing the entire Hebrew alphabet as a spatial object.

When the letters of Genesis 1:1 are mapped onto this matrix and the text is treated as a sequence that can be folded — like a ribbon with text written on it, paired off and bent into three dimensions — something unexpected happens. The folded text produces a recognizable geometric form.

The letters of the first verse of B’Reshit can be paired off so as to fold a ribbon with the text written on it into a recognizable geometric form. The most compact and elegant representation of this form is a particular and unique form of vortex.

A vortex. A spiraling, self-organizing form that Tenen spent years refining into what he calls the Flame of Consciousness — a vortex whose shape, he demonstrates, traces simultaneously the embryonic unfoldment of a biological seed into a fruit-bearing tree (the exact image of Genesis 1:11), the self-referential qualities of human consciousness in meditation, and the quantum of action in physics.

The torus may be the most fundamental model of dynamic process. In addition, the first letter links to the last letter of the first verse, so the Torah defines the mathematical topology of a torus.

Stop here. Absorb this.

The first verse of Genesis — the first words God spoke in the written record He gave to humanity — when treated as a mathematical sequence and geometrically folded, produces a torus.

This series has been documenting the torus as the fundamental organizing form of God’s creation at every scale: the toroidal electromagnetic field of Earth’s magnetosphere, the toroidal biofield of the human body, the toroidal geometry of the Mazzaroth wheel as a polarity-organized celestial sphere. Dr. Jerry Tennant identified the torus as the architecture of the body’s electromagnetic health system. Jim Cornwell identified the four fixed signs of the Mazzaroth as the four cardinal points of a celestial toroidal polarity cross.

And the first verse of Genesis, mathematically unfolded, is a torus.

The Author encoded his organizing principle in the first sentence He ever wrote.

The Flame in the Tetrahedron

From the torus, Tenen removed a particular portion — a vortex-shaped extraction — and discovered that its three-dimensional form mirrors the human hand. The hand: the organ of making, giving, blessing, and pointing. The organ through which the human creature most distinctively interacts with the created world. The organ that the tefillin — the phylacteries of Jewish morning prayer — wraps in leather straps designed to trace specific Hebrew letters on the skin.

When Tenen broke the first word of Genesis into its ‘subatomic particles’ (the word is actually comprised of two smaller words, meaning “fire” and “six-edged thorn”), he took the “thorn” to mean a tetrahedron and constructed a model of it, placing the “fire,” or torus “vortex” form, inside.

Fire inside a six-edged thorn. A vortex flame inside a tetrahedron. Tenen called this model “The Light in the Meeting Tent” — the ‘Or b’Ohel Mo’ed — a name drawn from the Tabernacle itself. The flame of God’s presence, housed in the geometric structure of the first word of Genesis.

And then he looked through the faces of the tetrahedron at the vortex inside.

“When I looked through the faces of the tetrahedron at the vortex, each view displayed a different letter in the Hebrew alphabet.”

Every letter of the Hebrew alphabet is a view of the same flame from a different angle.

Not a different object. The same object. Twenty-two perspectives on one flame. Twenty-two projections of one vortex onto the faces of one tetrahedron. Twenty-two letters — one Word.

Part Two: Each Letter Is a Gesture

The Body Knows the Alphabet

Tenen’s next discovery followed from the tefillin insight. The tefillin — worn during morning prayers, with straps wound around the hand in specific patterns — was designed to produce specific letter-shapes on the hand and arm. When Tenen put on the tefillin and looked at his hand, he recognized the vortex form he had been modeling mathematically for years.

The traditional practice had preserved the geometric secret in embodied form for millennia. The body had been carrying the information that the mathematician was looking for.

Author Stan Tenen demonstrates that each letter is also a hand gesture, and it is at this level that Hebrew forms a natural universal language. All people, including children before they speak and people without sight, make natural use of these gestures.

This is an astonishing claim that Tenen supports with extensive documentation: the twenty-two gestures corresponding to the twenty-two Hebrew letters are not culturally arbitrary. They are natural — made spontaneously by children who have never seen the Hebrew alphabet, by blind people who have never read a written language, by people across unrelated cultures. The gestures are universal because they correspond to universal human experiences of self and world, inside and outside, giving and receiving, pointing and being pointed at.

Tenen claims the Hebrew alphabet is based on the human hand, because it represents the function of differentiating self from other, inside from outside. “The alphabet links the inner world of the mind with the outer world of experience, just as our hands do.”

Inside from outside. Self from other. This is the function of Bet — the first letter of Genesis, meaning house, the structure that distinguishes what is inside from what is outside. And it is the function of the human hand, and the function of the torus (which defines an inside, a boundary surface, and an outside in its very geometry), and the function of consciousness itself.

One principle. One geometry. One alphabet. One Author.

The Spinal Column and the 33

Here the mathematics produces a detail that will arrest every reader of this series.

The tetrahelical column with a one-turn twist can represent the human spinal column. The spinal column has 33 vertebrae and the tetrahelical column has 33 tetrahedra. Because two triangular faces are displayed for each tetrahedron on the sides of the column, a 33-tetrahedron column displays 66 total triangular faces. These are distributed as 3 ribbons of 22 letters on each of the 3 sides of the column.

The human spinal column: 33 vertebrae. The tetrahelical column derived from the torus: 33 tetrahedra. Three ribbons of 22 letters each — one for each face of the triangular column — displayed on the structure that maps the human spine.

The spine that carries the central nervous system. The spine that the Kabbalistic tradition calls the axis of the body corresponding to the cosmic axis. The spine that supports upright human posture — the posture of a creature made to look up at the heavens, to read the Mazzaroth, to stand before the Creator.

Thirty-three tetrahedra. Three sets of twenty-two letters. The entire Hebrew alphabet written three times on the structure that is the human spinal column.

And written into this by the mathematics of the first verse of Genesis.

The Sefer Yetzirah divides the twenty-two letters into three groups: three Mothers, seven Doubles, twelve Simples — the 3+7+12 architecture this series established as the capstone 22 Letters of Creation discovery. Tenen’s tetrahelical column displays three ribbons of 22 letters — three complete sets of the same alphabet on three faces of the same geometric structure. The Sefer Yetzirah‘s threefold division and Tenen’s threefold display are not the same thing — but they are expressions of the same principle: that the twenty-two letters, organized in a structure of three, map onto the architecture of the human body.

The Author did not write the alphabet in one place. He wrote it everywhere — in the geometry of the first verse, in the form of the human hand, in the structure of the spinal column, in the architecture of the cosmos. Everywhere the same letters appear, in the same organized form, pointing back to the same single vortex flame inside the tent.

Part Three: What Tenen Confirms for This Series

Confirmation 1: The Torus Is the Fundamental Architecture

This series has been building, from multiple independent streams, the case that the torus is God’s fundamental organizing form at every scale of creation. Cornwell documented it in the celestial sphere. Tennant documented it in the human biofield. The Mazzaroth polarity cross section in the Taurus post (Week 13) established the four fixed signs as the four cardinal points of a celestial toroidal field.

Tenen’s forty years of mathematical research in the first verse of Genesis confirms this from the most foundational possible direction: the text itself — the first words of the written Word of God — when treated as a mathematical object, generates a torus.

The torus is not a theological metaphor imported from physics. It is the geometry embedded in the first sentence of Genesis by the Author who designed both the sentence and the cosmos it describes.

Integration position for Vol. 5: Stan Tenen (Meru Foundation) is a fifth independent stream of convergent confirmation for the torus as fundamental cosmic architecture: Cornwell - Celestial Tennant - Bioelectric Birkeland currents/plasma physics - Electromagnetic Pollack - Structured water, and now Tenen - Genesis text mathematics

Confirmation 2: Each Letter Is a View of One Vortex

The Sefer Yetzirah teaches that God created the world with the twenty-two letters of the Hebrew alphabet — that the letters are the building blocks of creation. John 1:1-3 teaches that all things were made by the Word (Logos), and without Him was not anything made that was made. The Letter-Word connection is the theological foundation of everything this series has built on the 22 Letters architecture.

Tenen provides the geometric explanation of how one word can contain twenty-two letters without contradiction: because the twenty-two letters are not twenty-two separate things. They are twenty-two views of one thing — one vortex flame, viewed from twenty-two different angles through the faces of a tetrahedron.

The Word is one. The letters are many. But the many letters are projections of the one Word — just as the one Christ is simultaneously the fulfillment of every Mazzaroth sign, every Hebrew letter, every tribal blessing, every prophetic type. He is not twenty-two different things. He is one Word seen from twenty-two angles.

“In him dwelleth all the fulness of the Godhead bodily.” (Colossians 2:9, KJV)

All the fullness. One vortex. Twenty-two views.

Confirmation 3: The Hand as the Natural Universal Language

Tienen’s discovery that the twenty-two Hebrew letter gestures are universal — made spontaneously by children, blind people, and people from unrelated cultures — has a specific implication for the Gospel in the Stars that this series has been building since Week 1.

This series has argued that the Mazzaroth testimony is universal — written in the sky above every culture, embedded in the star names that every ancient civilization preserved, preserved in the Hebrew alphabet that organized three separate systems simultaneously (cosmic, planetary, and testimonial). The universality of the star gospel has been confirmed by the convergent evidence from Babylon, Egypt, Greece, Arabia, China, and indigenous traditions across every continent.

Tenen’s gesture research provides the anthropological foundation: the Hebrew alphabet is not a culturally arbitrary writing system invented by one Semitic tribe. It is a natural language — a set of forms that correspond to universal human experiences and are made spontaneously by all people everywhere. The God who wrote the Gospel in the stars wrote it in an alphabet that every human body already knows in its hands.

The Gospel is written in the sky. It is written in the alphabet. And the alphabet is written in the gestures of the human hand.

There is no escaping this testimony. It is above us in the stars. It is in the text we carry. It is in our own hands.

Confirmation 4: The Tower of Babel and the Natural Language

Tenen makes one additional claim that deserves careful attention:

The matrix is sufficiently precise for it to be used to “decipher” root word meanings — in all languages where the Hebrew phonetic equivalents are known — without a dictionary. This may represent rediscovery of the natural language alluded to in the story of the Tower of Babel.

The natural language of Genesis 11 — the single language that all humanity shared before the divine confusion at Babel — may be recoverable from the geometric logic of the Hebrew alphabet. The twenty-two-letter gesture matrix is not merely the foundation of Hebrew. It is the foundation of the original human language that God gave to Adam, the language in which Adam named the animals (Genesis 2:19-20), the language in which the first astronomical records were made, the language whose roots are preserved — however corrupted by millennia of linguistic drift — in every human tongue.

The Mazzaroth star names — preserved in Arabic, Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic across unrelated linguistic traditions — are fragments of this original language. The star-namers were not inventing arbitrary sounds. They were preserving, in the phonetics of the names they carried forward, the meaning encoded in the natural-language matrix that the Hebrew alphabet preserves in geometric form.

Al Debaran: the captain, the governor. El Nath: the wounded, the pierced. Betelgeuse: the coming of the branch. Rigel: the foot that crushes. These are not mythological accidents. They are words from the original language, preserved in the star names across the linguistic catastrophe of Babel, still readable because the geometric matrix that generates their meaning was built into the human hand before Babel ever happened.

Part Four: The Theological Caveat

Tenen is a physicist and mathematician, not a Christian theologian. His framework is Jewish in orientation and draws on Kabbalistic tradition for interpretive context. His work must be received with the same epistemic calibration applied to the Barthrop/RLM.TV material in the previous Special Edition:

What Tenen provides: Mathematical confirmation, from the Hebrew text of Genesis, that the twenty-two Hebrew letters are a geometrically coherent system derived from a single vortex form whose fundamental geometry is the torus. This is a convergent scientific witness to the 22 Letters architecture. It is cited at Level 3 (convergent secondary source) with the recognition that its mathematical findings, where they align with canonical Scripture, carry significant evidential weight.

What Tenen does not provide: A Christological interpretation of his findings. He did not, as far as his published work documents, identify the vortex flame as the pre-incarnate Christ, the twenty-two letters as the building blocks of the divine Logos, or the torus of Genesis 1:1 as the electromagnetic architecture of the resurrected body. This series makes those connections — not as an imposition on Tenen’s work, but as the theological completion toward which his mathematical findings point.

The flame in the tent is not an abstract mathematical object. It is the Kavod — the glory of the LORD — the visible weight of the invisible God, filling the Tabernacle at its dedication (Exodus 40:34-35), departing the Temple in Ezekiel’s vision of judgment (Ezekiel 10-11), returning to the restored Temple in Ezekiel’s promise (Ezekiel 43:4-5), and arriving in its fullness in the incarnate Word: “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory” (John 1:14, KJV) — edoxan, the Greek rendering of Kavod. The Lamb is the Kavod of the New Jerusalem (Revelation 21:23). The Lamb is the Flame in the Tent. The twenty-two letters are the projections of His glory onto the faces of a creation that was designed, from its first verse, to display Him.

One specific caution: Tenen’s approach, while grounded in rigorous mathematics, occasionally uses language drawn from Kabbalistic and consciousness-research traditions that this series does not adopt as authoritative — particularly around “consciousness physics” and the suggestion that Genesis encodes a “science of consciousness” accessible through meditation. The geometry is real. The meditation framework is not this series’ pathway. The distinction matters and is maintained throughout this integration.

Part Five: The Word Made Geometry — The Full Picture

Stand back and look at what has been assembled across the past several Special Editions of this series.

The Sefer Yetzirah (c. 2nd century or earlier, exact dating disputed) divides the twenty-two Hebrew letters into 3 Mothers + 7 Doubles + 12 Simples. Three elements. Seven planets. Twelve signs. The architecture of creation encoded in the alphabet.

Robert L. Williams Jr., after fourteen years of independent Hebraic Mazzaroth research, discovers that the twelve Simple Letters map precisely to the twelve signs of the Mazzaroth — with explicit connections to each sign’s theological meaning as confirmed by the Rolleston/Bullinger star-gospel tradition. Robert L. Williams Jr. is credited as the discoverer of this specific mapping.

Stan Tenen (Meru Foundation, 1983-present), approaching from mathematical physics with no prior theological stake, discovers that the first verse of Genesis generates a torus when mathematically folded, that a vortex extracted from that torus mirrors the human hand, that viewing that vortex through the faces of a tetrahedron generates all twenty-two Hebrew letters, and that each letter corresponds to a natural universal gesture made by all humans regardless of culture, language, or visual ability.

This series (April 5 and 15, 2026, respectively) establishes the:

Now Tenen adds the deepest geometric layer: the twenty-two letters are not twenty-two separate things. They are twenty-two views of one flame. The alphabet is not a collection of symbols — it is a single geometric reality projected onto multiple surfaces. And that geometric reality is a torus vortex whose mathematics are embedded in the first sentence of Genesis.

The three series of R3 Publishing LLC are, in this framework, three faces of the same tetrahedral projection. Three views of one vortex flame. Three angles on one Word. Resilience on the Road to Revelation (R3) sees the flame from the angle of human flourishing and covenant community. Revelation Exo-Truth (RET) sees it from the angle of cosmic conflict and judgment. The Mazzaroth series sees it from the angle of stellar testimony and precessional time. The 3 elements of water (Earth), fire (Sun), and air (Moon) form a natural bridge with the 3 book series: R3, RET, and the Mazzaroth, respectively.

Three faces. One flame. One Author.

“For of him, and through him, and to him, are all things: to whom be glory for ever.” (Romans 11:36, KJV)

The Gesture You Already Know

Here is the thing about Tenen’s discovery that should not pass by quickly.

Every letter of the Hebrew alphabet corresponds to a gesture that you have already made. Before you learned any language. Before you could read any alphabet. Before you had any conscious knowledge of the Gospel in the Stars or the twenty-two letters of creation.

You have pointed. You have cupped your hands to receive. You have spread your arms wide. You have placed your hand over your heart. You have reached upward. You have lowered your head.

These gestures — the ones your body makes naturally, the ones that transcend culture and language, the ones that blind children make without ever seeing them modeled — are the twenty-two Hebrew letters. Your body has always known the alphabet of creation. It was built into the hand when the hand was formed from the dust of the ground and animated by the breath of life.

“I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” (Psalm 139:14, KJV)

The hands that hold this post were made by the same Author who wrote the first verse of Genesis as a torus and distributed its twenty-two projections as an alphabet into the very form of the hands that hold it.

Every letter is a view of the flame. Every gesture is a word. Every word points back to the Word.

The Word became flesh. And the flesh has always known the alphabet.

Integration Summary: Tenen in the Series Architecture

Citation standard: Tenen, Stan. The Alphabet That Changed the World: How Genesis Preserves a Science of Consciousness in Geometry and Gesture. North Atlantic Books, 2011. Cited as: L3 convergent secondary source — mathematical physics confirmation of 22 Letters architecture. Use: torus-from-Genesis-1:1 finding; 22-letters-from-one-vortex finding; universal gesture correspondence. Do not use: “science of consciousness” meditation framework as authoritative pathway; Kabbalistic interpretive glosses without canonical verification.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This work was brought to the attention of this series by Edward Mays, whose discernment in recognizing its convergence with our architecture made this integration possible. As always, with a big debt of thanks, Ed.

Next in the Series

The 22 Letters architecture continues to deepen as new streams of confirmation arrive. Coming: the geometric confirmation of the seven Double Letters as planetary-frequency resonators — independent confirmation from plasma physics and the Birkeland current research that established Jacob’s Ladder as the cosmic communication infrastructure of the Divine Council.

The flame burns at the center. Every letter points toward it. Every star in the Mazzaroth testifies to the One whom all twenty-two letters describe.

“He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.” — Revelation 2:7, KJV

The letters are His breath. The vortex is His flame. The torus is His tent. And He dwells in the midst of it.

#MazzarothSeries #22Letters #StanTenen #MeruFoundation #HebrewAlphabet #GenesisGeometry #TorusOfCreation #WordMadeFlesh #SeferYetzirah #AlphabetOfCreation #LightInTheTent #ImDeiBody #CosmicBackstory #BreshitTorus #FlameLetters #RobertLWilliams

Soli Deo Gloria. Maranatha.

— Dr. Stephen J. Latham, PhD | R3 Publishing LLC | resilienciero.substack.com | mazzaroth.world

SDG