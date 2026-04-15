Resilienciero

Resilienciero

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Bear de Mel
Apr 16

This is wonderful. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and insights. I know I haven’t enough brain to understand all this properly, but , I am learning bits at a time , finding it fascinating , as I struggle with it all !

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