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Resiliencia en el Camino Al A…
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RET VOLUME 4 — CHAPTER 1 (PART 2 OF 2) - The Body as Asset
How Category Erasure Became Commodification
2 hrs ago
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Resilienciero
1
RET VOLUME 4 — CHAPTER 1 (PART 1 OF 2) - When the Category Disappears
Linnaeus, Cladistics, and the Erasure of the Imago Dei
2 hrs ago
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Resilienciero
1
Three Men Named the Omega
Only One Got It Right
11 hrs ago
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Resilienciero
3
The Ancient Directive That Never Stopped
Nimrod, the Iraq Invasion, and the Four Witnesses Who Cannot All Be Wrong
12 hrs ago
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Resilienciero
2
1
A Word About This Work — An Ask I’ve Never Made Before
"A workman is worthy of his wages"(1 Timothy 5:18).
12 hrs ago
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Resilienciero
3
The Five Jurisdictions: How Heaven, Earth, and Sea Became a Legal System
AIR, LAND, SOIL, MARITIME, and ADMIRALTY — Three Words of Scripture, Five Domains of Law, and the Cosmic Order That Was Inverted Without Your Knowledge
Apr 26
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Resilienciero
2
The Four (Actually Five) Jurisdictions: How Heaven’s Architecture Became Earth’s Prison
Soil, Land, Sea, and Air — and the Cosmic Order That the Counterfeit System Inverted
Apr 26
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Resilienciero
4
Dante's Empyrean = New Jerusalem
The White Rose, the River of Light, and the Face of Christ
Apr 26
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Resilienciero
5
7
1
What Dante Saw, What Scripture Reveals
Where the Poet’s Vision Aligns — and Where the Word Has the Final Say
Apr 26
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Resilienciero
3
1
The Poet and the Planets
Dante’s Paradiso and the Seven Planetary Domains
Apr 26
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Resilienciero
3
1
The River of Life: The Final Electromagnetic Restoration
Revelation 22:1-2 and the Frequency of Eternity
Apr 26
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Resilienciero
4
Eden 7: New Heavens, New Earth, New Jerusalem
The Architecture of Eternity
Apr 26
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Resilienciero
3
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